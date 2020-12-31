The Exact Reasons Men Lose Interest & How to Fix It

So you feel like he is losing interest and you are anxious about it. You might be

trying to figure out what’s happening with him and why he is behaving in the way

he’s behaving. You might even be trying to fix the situation only to watch it get

worse and worse (or at least, not get any better).

In this article, I am going to take you through the four different scenarios where a

man is losing interest and give you the specific solutions to apply depending on the

situation you are in.

Here are the different scenarios that could be happening