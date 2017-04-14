ПРЕЗЕНТАЦІЯ вчителя української мови та літератури Новопетрівської ЗОШ I-III ступенів Бобошко Наталії Анатоліївни 2017
Освіта – вища; ВНЗ – Криворізький державний педагогічний інститут; Дата закінчення – 1998 рік; Факультет – філологічний; С...
Працюю над проблемним питанням: “ Інноваційні форми організації занять з української мови та літератури в умовах соціаліза...
Як досягти творчої співпраці вчителя і учня? Які педагогічні технології доцільно обрати? Як сформувати креативну особистіс...
Методична робота
ФОРМИ ТА МЕТОДИ РОБОТИ
диспутдиспут дослідженнядослідження казкаказка інтерв’юінтерв’ю зустрічзустріч композиціякомпозиція реквіємреквієм мандрів...
• Розробки уроків, презентацій та позакласних заходів на сайті школи Узагальнення та поширення досвіду
Позаурочна діяльність Підготовка учнів до мовно-літературних конкурсів та олімпіад Розвиток творчих здібностей через залуч...
ЗУСТРІЧ ІЗ ПИСЬМЕННИКОМ РІДНОГО КРАЮ О.М. БАСАНЦЕМ
МАНДРУЄМО УКРАЇНОЮ
Література – дзеркало життя
КОЛЕКТИВНА ТА ГРУПОВА РОБОТА
• Найвища цінність – особистість учня. • Сприймай дитину серцем і розумом. • Виховуй власним прикладом. • Будь невтомним м...
“Усюди цінність школи дорівнює цінності її вчителя”. А.Дістервег
Бобошко Н. А.

Портфоліо вчителя української мови та літератури Новопетрівської ЗОШ I-III ступенів Бобошко Наталії Анатоліївни

  1. 1. ПРЕЗЕНТАЦІЯ вчителя української мови та літератури Новопетрівської ЗОШ I-III ступенів Бобошко Наталії Анатоліївни 2017
  2. 2. Освіта – вища; ВНЗ – Криворізький державний педагогічний інститут; Дата закінчення – 1998 рік; Факультет – філологічний; Спеціальність – вчитель української мови і літератури; Кваліфікація – спеціаліст вищої категорії. Місце роботи - Новопетрівська ЗОШ І-ІІІ ст.
  3. 3. Працюю над проблемним питанням: “ Інноваційні форми організації занять з української мови та літератури в умовах соціалізації особистості громадянського суспільства ” МОЄ ПЕДАГОГІЧНЕ КРЕДО Віддай людині крихітку себе, за це душа наповнюється світлом.( Л. Костенко)
  4. 4. Як досягти творчої співпраці вчителя і учня? Які педагогічні технології доцільно обрати? Як сформувати креативну особистість? Як зробити кожен урок словесності цікавим? Актуальні питання: Як розвивати творчі здібності учнів?
  5. 5. Методична робота
  6. 6. ФОРМИ ТА МЕТОДИ РОБОТИ
  7. 7. диспутдиспут дослідженнядослідження казкаказка інтерв’юінтерв’ю зустрічзустріч композиціякомпозиція реквіємреквієм мандрівкамандрівка Урок -Урок - Форми проведення нестандартних уроків
  8. 8. • Розробки уроків, презентацій та позакласних заходів на сайті школи Узагальнення та поширення досвіду
  9. 9. Позаурочна діяльність Підготовка учнів до мовно-літературних конкурсів та олімпіад Розвиток творчих здібностей через залучення учнів до пошуково-дослідної діяльності Підготовка та проведення літературних годин, свят, вечорів, вікторин та презентацій Робота гуртка “ Паросток ”
  10. 10. ЗУСТРІЧ ІЗ ПИСЬМЕННИКОМ РІДНОГО КРАЮ О.М. БАСАНЦЕМ
  11. 11. МАНДРУЄМО УКРАЇНОЮ
  12. 12. Література – дзеркало життя
  13. 13. КОЛЕКТИВНА ТА ГРУПОВА РОБОТА
  14. 14. • Найвища цінність – особистість учня. • Сприймай дитину серцем і розумом. • Виховуй власним прикладом. • Будь невтомним мислителем, шукачем знань. • Пам'ятай: вчинки і настрій учителя відбиваються на душевному стані дитини. • Умій визнавати провину, учись вибачати і вибачатись. • Учитель - це усмішка, радість, спокій і підтримка. МОЯ ЖИТТЄВА ПОЗИЦІЯ
  15. 15. “Усюди цінність школи дорівнює цінності її вчителя”. А.Дістервег

