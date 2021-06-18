Successfully reported this slideshow.
こうする 切り抜きテク
挿入＞図形＞フリーフォーム：図形
写真の切り抜きたい形に 形をつくる
写真 図形の順番に選択 なら 写真クリック を押しながら図形クリック
重なり抽出 図形の書式タブ ＞重なり抽出
できあがり
こういうザックリとした切り抜きは テクスチャーの背景と合わせると ポップな感じがでる
こういうザックリとした切り抜きは テクスチャーの背景と合わせると ポップな感じがでる
使用例 応用例
使用例 元画像
使用例 図形作成
使用例 重なり抽出
Jun. 18, 2021

About triming

About triming

About triming

