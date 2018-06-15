Successfully reported this slideshow.
6月13日に開催された匠塾大LT大会( https://it-takumi.connpass.com/event/90437/ )の発表資料です。

  1. 1. 匠Methodをサポートする 事業開発に役立つ書籍たち を紹介します 株式会社ビープラウド 佐藤治夫 2018/6/14 @匠塾大LT大会
  2. 2. 自己紹介 •名前 佐藤治夫（Sato Haruo） •株式会社ビープラウド代表取締役社長 •Twitter http://twitter.com/haru860 •connpass企画・開発・運営 •匠Method師範代５段（最高位）
  3. 3. 【PR】 Pythonプロフェッショナルプログラミング第３版 ６月12日発売！ Amazonカテゴリ 開発技法：第１位 プログラミング言語：第２位
  4. 4. 匠Methodのアウトプット 匠Method のプロセス 入力 処理 出力
  5. 5. ガーベージイン・ガーベージアウト 不正確なデータを入力すれば、不正確なデータが出力される。 出力の質は入力の質次第
  6. 6. 入力の質を高めるもの→知識・経験 匠Method のプロセス 入力 処理 出力 ・知識 ・経験
  7. 7. 知識を身につける→書籍が一番手軽
  8. 8. 匠Methodへの インプットの質を高めるために PyQチームで使った書籍を紹介します
  9. 9. PyQ オンラインPython学習プラットフォーム
  10. 10. 事業開発の課題その１ 真似されないビジネスは？
  11. 11. 真似されないビジネスは？ 先見の明で先行してリリース ↓ 大手がお金をかけて真似してきたら ↓ あっという間に、抜かされる
  12. 12. おすすめ本：ストーリーとしての競争戦略
  13. 13. 競争優位の階層(持続的優位の源泉） 外部環境の追い風 先行性業界の競争構造 ポジショニング（SP） 組織能力（OC） 戦略ストーリー クリティカルコア トレードオフ （活動の選択） 暗黙性 （ルーティンの積み重ね） 一貫性・交互効果 動機の不在 意図的な模倣の忌避 レベル０ レベル１ レベル２ レベル３ レベル４ レベル５
  14. 14. 事業開発の課題その２ マーケティングの意識づけ
  15. 15. よくある反応 ・学校で習ってないです ・マーケティングは専門の人がやるんでしょ 実際のところ Webマーケティングの世界は激しい変化が起きていて 、専門職の人も学びながらやっている
  16. 16. おすすめ本：稼ぐ言葉の法則
  17. 17. 稼ぐ言葉の法則 Business Model Marketing Message Leadership 公式01〜16 公式17〜32 公式33〜41 マーケティング・ピラミッド 製品リリースの３か月前〜 毎日１公式ずつテーマにあげ 朝会でチームで話し合う （マーケティング朝会）
  18. 18. マーケティング用のモデルを作成 マーケティング用モデル製品用ベースモデル ＜外の価値を創る＞チーム機能用モデル
  19. 19. 事業開発の課題その３ チームの現在地を根拠をもって確認したい
  20. 20. おすすめ本：リーンアナリティクス
  21. 21. リーンアナリティクス 共感 定着 拡散 収益 拡大 時間軸 根拠=指標(数字) フェーズごとの指標と取り組むべきこと
  22. 22. 天は人の上に人をつくらず 福沢諭吉
  23. 23. 天は人の上に人をつくらず されども今廣く此人間世界を見渡すに かしこき人あり、おろかなる人あり 貧しきもあり、冨めるもあり 貴人もあり、下人もありて 其有様雲と坭との相違あるに似たるは何ぞや。
  24. 24. されば賢人と愚人との別は 学ぶと学ばざるとによりてできるものなり
  25. 25. 学びて富み、富みて学ぶ 福沢諭吉 学ぶ→富む→学ぶ→富む→学ぶ・・・の ゴールデンサイクルに入る
  26. 26. チーム学習でインプットの質を高める 匠Method のプロセス 入力 処理 出力 チーム学習(学びて富み、富みて学ぶ） ↓ 稼げるチームに
  27. 27. ファシリテーター = リーダー リーダー ＝ 導く人 ↓ ・インプットの質を高めるために 率先して学び、チーム学習をリードする ・「学びて富み、富みて学び・・・」の ゴールデンサイクルへとチームを導く
  28. 28. ご清聴ありがとうございました

