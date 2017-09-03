КАЙРОС – ОСНОВА КОНТЕКСТНОГО ПЛАНУВАННЯ
Кайрос – один з методів тайм–менеджменту або науки управління часом. Кайрос – це зручний момент, зручні обставини для здій...
Хронос та Кайрос Хронос – бог жорсткого контролю за часом. Хронос – це лінійний, астрономічний, звичний нам час щоденників...
Щоденне планування «+++» - організує; - викликає стан стабільності. «---» - прив'язує до жорсткого графіку; - формує ліній...
Кайрос – бог щасливої миті. Кайрос – дає можливість варіювати завданнями в залежності від доцільності і зручності. «+++» -...
Секрет ефективності методу Кращий спосіб рішення задач – дивитися на рішення не тільки аналітично, а й очима душі. Розвива...
ЯК ПРАЦЮВАТИ З КАЙРОСАМИ?  Стікери для гнучких завдань Один із методів управління «кайросовми» завданнями в щоденнику — з...
 Закладка з контекстними завданнями Багаті можливості для поліпшення планування в щоденнику дає така проста річ, як закла...
Як показує практика, такий підхід роботи з завданнями-кайросами може економити досить багато часу.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

презентация Microsoft power point

50 views

Published on

Кайрос -основа контекстного планування

Published in: Social Media
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
50
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

презентация Microsoft power point

  1. 1. КАЙРОС – ОСНОВА КОНТЕКСТНОГО ПЛАНУВАННЯ
  2. 2. Кайрос – один з методів тайм–менеджменту або науки управління часом. Кайрос – це зручний момент, зручні обставини для здійснення якоїсь справи. Кайрос – дає змогу підвищити ефективність роботи, як однієї людини, так і команди. Цей метод дозволяє динамічно вирішувати справи, звільнює час, підвищує самооцінку та настрій.
  3. 3. Хронос та Кайрос Хронос – бог жорсткого контролю за часом. Хронос – це лінійний, астрономічний, звичний нам час щоденників і органайзерів. Це чітке планування і послідовне виконання завдань.
  4. 4. Щоденне планування «+++» - організує; - викликає стан стабільності. «---» - прив'язує до жорсткого графіку; - формує лінійне мислення.
  5. 5. Кайрос – бог щасливої миті. Кайрос – дає можливість варіювати завданнями в залежності від доцільності і зручності. «+++» - допомагає економити час; - не обмежує свободу; - розвиває гнучкість мислення; - викликає відчуття легкості та натхнення.
  6. 6. Секрет ефективності методу Кращий спосіб рішення задач – дивитися на рішення не тільки аналітично, а й очима душі. Розвивати свій внутрішній слух, пильність та інтуїцію.
  7. 7. ЯК ПРАЦЮВАТИ З КАЙРОСАМИ?  Стікери для гнучких завдань Один із методів управління «кайросовми» завданнями в щоденнику — записувати їх на стікери і прикріплювати на ті дні, в які ви припускаєте наступ «кайроса». Якщо «кайрос» відкладеться — завдання можна буде легко перекинути на інший день. Таким чином, у вашому щоденнику зникне шлейф завдань, які переходять з дня на день через відсутність «кайроса».
  8. 8.  Закладка з контекстними завданнями Багаті можливості для поліпшення планування в щоденнику дає така проста річ, як закладка. Візьміть аркуш щільного паперу або картону, використовуйте його в якості закладки в щоденнику. На цьому аркуші можна: виписувати завдання, не прив'язані жорстко до конкретного дня, так, щоб вони завжди були перед очима; тримати список найбільш актуальних на даний момент контактів; виписувати «теми для роздумів», тобто не завдання, які потребують виконання, а думки, які потребують розвитку.
  9. 9. Як показує практика, такий підхід роботи з завданнями-кайросами може економити досить багато часу.

×