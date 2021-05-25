Inteleqtuali, 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
saqarTvelos axalgazrda mecnierTa sazogadoebrivi akademia GEORGIAN SOCIAL ACADEMY OF YOUNG SCIENTISTS saerTaSoriso samecnie...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL 1 w i...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL 2 P R...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL 3 П Р...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL 4 mTa...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL 5 s a...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL 6 lia...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL 7 C O...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL 8 TAM...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL 9 С О...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL 10 ТА...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
`inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIEN...
  1. 1. saqarTvelos axalgazrda mecnierTa sazogadoebrivi akademia GEORGIAN SOCIAL ACADEMY OF YOUNG SCIENTISTS saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali i n t e l e q t u a l i International Scientific Journal I n t e l l e c t u a l @#40 Tbilisi TBILISI 2020
  2. 2. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL 1 w i n a s i t y v a o b a warmogidgenT saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnal `inteleqtualis~ me-40 nomers. saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali `inteleqtuali~ saqarTvelos axalgazrda mecnierTa sazogadoebrivi akademiis beWdviT organos warmoadgens. Jurnali `inteleqtuali~ 2005 wels dafuZnda. Jurnals miniWebuli aqvs seriul gamocemaTa saerTaSoriso nomeri, saerTaSoriso grifi. Jurnali `inteleqtuali~ referirebulia rogorc qarTul (teqinformi), ise rusul (винити) da saerTaSoriso eleqtronul gamocemebsa da monacemTa bazebSi, rac xelmisawvdoms xdis mas saerTaSoriso sazogadoebisTvisac. Jurnali gamoicema periodulad, sam TveSi erTxel (weliwadSi oTxi gamocema). Jurnali `inteleqtuali~ miznad isaxavs rogorc cnobil, ise axalgazrda mecnierTa samecniero kvlevebis gacnobas mecnierebiT dainteresebuli farTo sazogadoebisaTvis da aerTianebs maT naSromebs mecnierebis yvela sferos mimarTulebiT (sabunebismetyvelo, teqnikuri, humanitaruli, socialuri da sxv.). Jurnal `inteleqtualis~ winamdebare nomerSi Sesulia Semdegi universite- tebisa da saganmanaTleblo-kvleviTi dawesebulebebis warmomadgenelTa samecniero statiebi: ivane javaxiSvilis saxelobis Tbilisis saxelmwifo universiteti, saqarTvelos teqnikuri universiteti, baTumis SoTa rusTavelis saxelmwifo universiteti, kavkasiis universiteti, aRmosavleT evropis universiteti, Savi zRvis saerTaSoriso universiteti, korneli kekeliZis saxelobis saqarTvelos xelnawerTa erovnuli centri. Jurnal `inteleqtualis~ redaqcia q. Tbilisi, m. kostavas q.#77 saqarTvelos teqnikuri universitetis administraciuli korpusi tel.: (+995 599) 79-10-12 el_fosta giorgi_maduashvili@yahoo.com www.inteleqtuali.ge
  3. 3. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL 2 P R E F A C E Hereby we present the 40th number of the international scientific journal "INTELLECTUAL". The International Scientific Magazine “Intellectual” is the printing authority of the Public Academy of Young Scientists of Georgia. The “Intellectual” was founded in 2005. It was granted international number of serial editions, International Stamp. The “Intellectual” has been reviewed as in Georgian (Techinform), as well as in Russian (Винити) and in the international electronic publications and databases, which makes it easy to be accessed for international society. The “Intellectual” aims to introduce scientific researches and works of young as well as well- known scientists for wide society. The magazine shall be edited once in every three months (four publications in a year). One more advantage of the “Intellectual” is that it combines scientific works of the young as well as well-known scientists in all the directions of science (natural sciences, technical, humanities, social and so on). The present publication of the “Intellectual” includes the scientific articles of the following Universities and educational and research institutions representatives: Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University, Georgian Technical University, Batumi Shota Rustaveli State University, Caucasus University, East European University, International Black Sea University, Korneli Kekelidze Georgian National Cente of Manuscripts. Editorial staff of the Journal “Intellectual” 77, M. Kosatava St, Tbilisi Administrative Building of Georgian Technical University Tel: (+995 599) 79-10-12 E_mail: giorgi_maduashvili@yahoo.com www.inteleqtuali.ge
  4. 4. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL 3 П Р Е Д И С Л О В И Е Представляем 40-ой номер международного научного журнала «ИНТЕЛЛЕКТУАЛ». Международный научный журнал «Интеллектуал» печатный орган общественной академии молодых учёных Грузии. Журнал «Интеллектуал» основан в 2005 году. Журналу присвоены международный номер серийных издании, международный гриф. Журнал «Интеллектуал» реферирован как в грузинских (техинформ), так и в русских (винити) и международных электронных изданиях и в базах данных, что делает его доступным и для международной общественности. Журнал издаётся периодически, один раз в три месяца (в год четыре издания). Журнал «Интеллектуал» ставит целью ознакомление заинтересованного общества с научными трудами как известных, так и молодых учёных и объединает их работы по направлению всех сфер науки (естествознание, техническая, социальная, гуманитарная и др.). Настоящий номер журнала включает научные статьи представителей следующих университетов и образовательно-научных учреждений: Тбилисский Государственный Университет им. Иванэ Джавахишвили, Грузинский Технический Университет, Батумский Государственный Университет им. Шота Руставели, Кавказский Университет, Восточно- Европейский Университет, Международный Черноморский Университет, Грузинский Национальный Центр Рукописей имени Корнелия Кекелидзе. Редакция журнала «Интеллектуал» г. Тбилиси, ул. М. Костава, №77 Административный корпус Грузинского Технического Университета, тел.: (+995 599) 791012 эл.почта: giorgi_maduashvili@yahoo.com www.inteleqtuali.ge
  5. 5. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL 4 mTavari redaqtori EDITOR-IN-CHIEF ГЛАВНЫЙ РЕДАКТОР giorgi maduaSvili GIORGI MADUASHVILI ГИОРГИ МАДУАШВИЛИ saredaqcio kolegia EDITORIAL BOARD РЕДАКЦИОННАЯ КОЛЛЕГИЯ Tamaz gamyreliZe Tamaz Gamkrelidze Тамаз Гамкрелидзе ralf ilneri Ralph Illner Ральф Ильнер vaJa papaskiri Vaja Papaskiri Важа Папаскири Temur jagodniSvili Temur Jagodnishvili Темур Джагоднишвили marina xaratiSvili Marina Kharatishvili Марина Харатишвили zigfrid kraineri Siegfried Kreiner Зигфрид Краинер vano Wiaureli Vano Chiaureli Вано Чиаурели harald suma Harald Summa Гаральд Сума qeTevan qoqraSvili Ketevan Kokrashvili Кетеван Кокрашвили karlo Rurwkaia Karlo Gurtskaia Карло Гурцкаиа nikolas Teodorisi Nikolas Theodoris Николас Теодорис nugzar sixaruliZe Nugzar Sikharulidze Нугзар Сихарулидзе rezo kldiaSvili Rezo Kldiashvili Резо Клдиашвили Tengiz wivwivaZe Tengiz Tsivtsivadze Тенгиз Цивцивадзе gogi fanculaia Gogi Pantsulaia Гоги Панцулаиа rudi van meieri Rudi van Meier Руди ван Меиер arCil mowoneliZe Archil Motsonelidze Арчил Моцонелидзе levan klimiaSvili Levan klimiashvili Леван Климиашвили lali RoReliani Lali Gogeliani Лали Гогелиани arCil frangiSvili Archil Prangishvili Арчил Прангишвили zurab wveraiZe Zurab Tsveraidze Зураб Цвераидзе gela yifiani Gela Kipiani Гела Кипиани ervin Svingi Erwin Schwing Ервин Швинг daviT TavxeliZe David Tavkhelidze Давид Тавхелидзе giorgi saluqvaZe Giorgi Salukvadze Гиорги Салуквадзе
  6. 6. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL 5 s a r C e v i humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi Sorena TavaZe /ivane javaxiSvilis saxelobis Tbilisis saxelmwifo universiteti, korneli kekeliZis saxelobis saqarTvelos xelnawerTa erovnuli centri/ xelnaweris (A-682) struqturuli analizi da konservacia-restavraciis Taviseburebani.........................................................................11 nia lomouri /ivane javaxiSvilis saxelobis Tbilisis saxelmwifo universiteti/ axalcixuri filigrani.............................................................................................................................17 TinaTin wereTeli, marina kapanaZe /saqarTvelos teqnikuri universiteti/ brinjaos warmoebis istoriisaTvis saqarTveloSi.............................................25 Tea xomasuriZe /ivane javaxiSvilis saxelobis Tbilisis saxelmwifo universiteti/ konstantinopoli da „didi Turqi“ espaneTis universaluri monarqiis cnobierebaSi....................................................30 lana burkaZe /baTumis SoTa rusTavelis saxelmwifo universiteti/ romauli samxedro dasaxlebebi Crdilo-aRmosavleT SavizRvispireTSi...............................................................................37 rezo takiZe /baTumis SoTa rusTavelis saxelmwifo universiteti/ axali cnobebi TeTrosnis eklesiis Sesaxeb..................................................................44 Sorena TurqiaSvili /ivane javaxiSvilis saxelobis Tbilisis saxelmwifo universiteti/ marTlmadidebluri religiuroba da ojaxuri cxovrebis zogierTi aspeqti...........................................................................................................49 nona popiaSvili /ivane javaxiSvilis saxelobis Tbilisis saxelmwifo universiteti/ lingvisturi strategiebi monawileTa CarTulobis wasaxaliseblad onlainforumebSi: onlainkomunikaciis dinamika...........................................................................................................59 Tamar gurgeniSvili /kavkasiis universiteti/ onlainganaTleba kovid-19 pandemiis pirobebSi, arsebuli gamowvevebi da problemis gadaWris savaraudo gzebi........................................68
  7. 7. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL 6 lia metreveli /saqarTvelos teqnikuri universiteti/ swavlebis distanciuri teqnologiebis mmarTvelobiTi safuZvlebi...............................................................................................................76 diana WankotaZe /saqarTvelos teqnikuri universiteti/ franguli media ganaTleba da Jurnalisturi eTikis normebi.................82 lela abduSeliSvili, TamTa utiaSvili /Savi zRvis saerTaSoriso universiteti/ donald trampis komunikaciis stili....................................................................................89 nino cixisTavi-xuciSvili /ivane javaxiSvilis saxelobis Tbilisis saxelmwifo universiteti/ saqarTvelos samSvidobo infrastruqtura da qalTa monawileoba 1990-2008 wlebSi......................................................................................96 nino cixisTavi-xuciSvili /ivane javaxiSvilis saxelobis Tbilisis saxelmwifo universiteti/ akademiuri mecnierebis roli saqarTvelos konfliqtebis mogvarebis, mSvidobisa da usafrTxoebis sakiTxebSi.......................................107 ela kusiani /aRmosavleT evropis universiteti/ nafic msajulTa sasamarTlo da samarTliani sasamarTlos ufleba..........................................................................................116 miranda gogilaSvili /aRmosavleT evropis universiteti/ xelSekrulebidan gasvlis kanonismieri winapirobebi upiratesad ssk-is 405-e muxlis magaliTze......................................................................140 teqnikuri da sabunebismetyvelo mecnierebebi omar qomurjiSvili funqcionaluri Q - sivrcisa da Sesabamis geometriul figuraTa mcireodeni damatebis Sesaxeb............................................................................151
  8. 8. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL 7 C O N T E N T S THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES SHORENA TAVADZE /IVANE JAVAKHISHVILI TBILISI STATE UNIVERSITY, KORNELI KEKELIDZE GEORGIAN NATIONAL CENTE OF MANUSCRIPTS/ STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS OF MANUSCRIPT (A-682) AND PECULIARITIES OF CONSERVATION...........................................................................11 NIA LOMOURI /IVANE JAVAKHISHVILI TBILISI STATE UNIVERSITY/ FILIGREE OF AKHALTSIKHE.........................................................................................17 TINATIN TSERETELI, MARINA KAPANADZE /GEORGIAN TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY/ BRONZE IN ANCIENT GEORGIA.....................................................................................25 TEA KHOMASURIDZE /IVANE JAVAKHISHVILI TBILISI STATE UNIVERSITY/ CONSTANTINOPLE AND THE "GREAT TURK" IN THE CONSCIOUSNESS OF THE UNIVERSAL SPANISH MONARCHY..............30 LANA BURKADZE /BATUMI SHOTA RUSTAVELI STATE UNIVERSITY/ ROMAN MILITARY SETTLEMENTS ON THE NORTHEASTERN BLACK SEA COAST……………………………..……………………..37 REZO TAKIDZE /BATUMI SHOTA RUSTAVELI STATE UNIVERSITY/ NEW INFORMATION ABOUT THE TETROSANI ST. GEORGE’S CHURCH.........44 SHORENA TURKIASHVILI /IVANE JAVAKHISHVILI TBILISI STATE UNIVERSITY/ ORTHODOX RELIGION AND SOME ASPECTS OF FAMILY LIFE..........................49 NONA POPIASHVILI /IVANE JAVAKHISHVILI TBILISI STATE UNIVERSITY/ LINGUISTIC STRATEGIES TO KEEP PARTICIPANTS ENGAGED IN ONLINE FORUMS: DYNAMICS OF ONLINE COMMUNICATION...........................59
  9. 9. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL 8 TAMAR GURGENISHVILI /CAUCASUS UNIVERSITY/ ONLINE EDUCATION AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC, ITS CHALLENGES AND POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS..........................................................68 LIA METREVELI /GEORGIAN TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY/ BASICS OF DISTANCE LEARNING TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT....................76 DIANA CHANKOTADZE /GEORGIAN TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY/ NORMS OF JOURNALISTIC ETHICS IN FRENCH MEDIA EDUCATION..............82 LELA ABDUSHELISHVILI, TAMTA UTIASHVILI /INTERNATIONAL BLACK SEA UNIVERSITY/ DONALD TRUMP’S COMMUNICATION STYLE..........................................................89 NINA TSIKHISTAVI-KHUTSISHVILI /IVANE JAVAKHISHVILI TBILISI STATE UNIVERSITY/ INFRASTRUCTURES FOR PEACE OF GEORGIA AND WOMEN’S PARTICIPATION IN 1990-2008..........................................................................................96 NINA TSIKHISTAVI-KHUTSISHVILI /IVANE JAVAKHISHVILI TBILISI STATE UNIVERSITY/ THE ROLE OF ACADEMIC SCIENCE IN GEORGIA'S CONFLICT RESOLUTION, PEACE AND SECURITY ISSUES........................................................107 ELLA KUSIAN /EAST EUROPEAN UNIVERSITY/ THE JURY AND THE RIGHT TO A FAIR TRIAL........................................................116 MIRANDA GOGILASHVILI /EAST EUROPEAN UNIVERSITY/ THE LEGAL PRECONDITIONS FOR WITHDRAWAL FROM THE CONTRACT ARE PREDOMINANTLY BASED ON THE EXAMPLE OF ARTICLE 405 OF THE CRIMINAL CODE..............................................................140 SCIENCES OF TECHNICAL AND NATURAL STUDIES OMAR QOMURJISHVILI ABOUT SMALL ADDITION OF Q- SPACE OF THE APPROPRIATE GEOMETRICAL FIGURES.................................................151
  10. 10. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL 9 С О Д Е Р Ж А Н И Е ГУМАНИТАРНЫЕ И СОЦИАЛЬНЫЕ НАУКИ ШОРЕНА ТАВАДЗЕ /ТБИЛИССКИЙ ГОСУДАРСТВЕННЫЙ УНИВЕРСИТЕТ ИМ. ИВАНЭ ДЖАВАХИШВИЛИ, ГРУЗИНСКИЙ НАЦИОНАЛЬНЫЙ ЦЕНТР РУКОПИСЕЙ ИМЕНИ КОРНЕЛИЯ КЕКЕЛИДЗЕ/ СТРУКТУРНЫЙ АНАЛИЗ РУКОПИСИ (A-682) И ОСОБЕННОСТИ КОНСЕРВАЦИИ-РЕСТАВРАЦИИ…………………………………………….11 НИА ЛОМОУРИ /ТБИЛИССКИЙ ГОСУДАРСТВЕННЫЙ УНИВЕРСИТЕТ ИМ. ИВАНЭ ДЖАВАХИШВИЛИ/ АХАЛЦИХСКАЯ ФИЛИГРАНЬ……………………………………………………………………………….17 ТИНАТИН ЦЕРЕТЕЛИ, МАРИНА КАПАНАДЗЕ /ГРУЗИНСКИЙ ТЕХНИЧЕСКИЙ УНИВЕРСИТЕТ/ К ИСТОРИИ ПРОИЗВОДСТВА БРОНЗЫ В ГРУЗИИ.................................................25 ТЕА ХОМАСУРИДЗЕ /ТБИЛИССКИЙ ГОСУДАРСТВЕННЫЙ УНИВЕРСИТЕТ ИМ. ИВАНЭ ДЖАВАХИШВИЛИ/ КОНСТАНТИНОПОЛЬ И «ВЕЛИКИЙ ТУРОК» В СОЗНАНИИ ВСЕМИРНОЙ ИСПАНСКОЙ МОНАРХИИ………………………….………30 ЛАНА БУРКАДЗЕ /БАТУМСКИЙ ГОСУДАРСТВЕННЫЙ УНИВЕРСИТЕТ ИМ. ШОТА РУСТАВЕЛИ/ РИМСКИЕ ВОЕННЫЕ ПОСЕЛЕНИЯ НА СЕВЕРО-ВОСТОЧНОМ ПОБЕРЕЖЬЕ ЧЕРНОГО МОРЯ………………………….………..37 РЕЗО ТАКИДЗЕ /БАТУМСКИЙ ГОСУДАРСТВЕННЫЙ УНИВЕРСИТЕТ ИМ. ШОТА РУСТАВЕЛИ/ НОВАЯ ИНФОРМАЦИЯ О ТЕТРОСАНСКОЙ ЦЕРКВИ СВЯТОГО ГЕОРГИЯ..........................................................................................................44 ШОРЕНА ТУРКИАШВИЛИ /ТБИЛИССКИЙ ГОСУДАРСТВЕННЫЙ УНИВЕРСИТЕТ ИМ. ИВАНЭ ДЖАВАХИШВИЛИ/ ПРАВОСЛАВНАЯ РЕЛИГИОЗНОСТЬ И НЕКОТОРЫЕ АСПЕКТЫ СЕМЕЙНОЙ ЖИЗНИ..........................................................................................................49 НОНА ПОПИАШВИЛИ /ТБИЛИССКИЙ ГОСУДАРСТВЕННЫЙ УНИВЕРСИТЕТ ИМ. ИВАНЭ ДЖАВАХИШВИЛИ/ ЛИНГВИСТИЧЕСКИЕ СТРАТЕГИИ ДЛЯ ПОДДЕРЖАНИЯ ВОВЛЕЧЕННОСТИ УЧАСТНИКОВ В ОНЛАЙН-ФОРУМЫ: ДИНАМИКА ОНЛАЙН-ОБЩЕНИЯ………………………………………………………………...………59
  11. 11. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 saerTaSoriso samecniero Jurnali INTERNATIONAL SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL 10 ТАМАР ГУРГЕНИШВИЛИ /КАВКАЗСКИЙ УНИВЕРСИТЕТ/ ОНЛАЙН ОБРАЗОВАНИЕ В УСЛОВИЯХ ПАНДЕМИИ КОВИД-19, ЕЕ ПРОБЛЕМЫ И ВОЗМОЖНЫЕ РЕШЕНИЯ………………………………………………..…….68 ЛИA МЕТРЕВЕЛИ /ГРУЗИНСКИЙ ТЕХНИЧЕСКИЙ УНИВЕРСИТЕТ/ ОСНОВЫ УПРАВЛЕНИЯ ТЕХНОЛОГИЯМИ ДИСТАНЦИОННОГО ОБУЧЕНИЯ.................................................................................76 ДИАНА ЧАНКОТАДЗЕ /ГРУЗИНСКИЙ ТЕХНИЧЕСКИЙ УНИВЕРСИТЕТ/ НОРМЫ ЖУРНАЛИСТСКОЙ ЭТИКИ В МЕДИООБРОЗОВАНИЙ……………………82 ЛЕЛА АБДУШЕЛИШВИЛИ, ТАМТА УТИАШВИЛИ /МЕЖДУНАРОДНЫЙ ЧЕРНОМОРСКИЙ УНИВЕРСИТЕТ/ СТИЛЬ КОММУНИКАЦИИ ДОНАЛЬДА ТРАМПА...................................................89 НИНА ЦИХИСТАВИ-ХУЦИШВИЛИ /ТБИЛИССКИЙ ГОСУДАРСТВЕННЫЙ УНИВЕРСИТЕТ ИМ. ИВАНЭ ДЖАВАХИШВИЛИ/ ИНФРАСТРУКТУРА МИРА ГРУЗИИ И УЧАСТИЕ ЖЕНЩИН В 1990-2008 ГГ. ................................................................................................96 НИНА ЦИХИСТАВИ-ХУЦИШВИЛИ /ТБИЛИССКИЙ ГОСУДАРСТВЕННЫЙ УНИВЕРСИТЕТ ИМ. ИВАНЭ ДЖАВАХИШВИЛИ/ РОЛЬ АКАДЕМИЧЕСКОЙ НАУКИ В УРЕГУЛИРОВАНИИ КОНФЛИКТОВ, ВОПРОСАХ МИРА И БЕЗОПАСНОСТИ ГРУЗИИ....................107 ЭЛЛА КУСИАН /ВОСТОЧНО-ЕВРОПЕЙСКИЙ УНИВЕРСИТЕТ/ СУД ПРИСЯЖНЫХ И ПРАВО НА СПРАВЕДЛИВЫЙ СУД................................116 МИРАНДА ГОГИЛАШВИЛИ /ВОСТОЧНО-ЕВРОПЕЙСКИЙ УНИВЕРСИТЕТ/ ПРАВОВЫЕ ПРЕДПОСЫЛКИ ДЛЯ РАСТОРЖЕНИЯ ДОГОВОРА В ОСНОВНОМ ОСНОВАНЫ НА ПРИМЕРЕ СТАТЬИ 405 УГОЛОВНОГО КОДЕКСА..............................................................................................140 ТЕХНИЧЕСКИЕ НАУКИ И НАУКИ ПРИРОДОВЕДЕНИЯ ОМАР КОМУРДЖИШВИЛИ О МАЛЫХ ДОПОЛНЕНИИ ФУНКЦИОАНАЛЬНОГО Q -ПРОСТРАНСТВА И СООТВЕТСТВУЮЩИХ ГЕОМЕТРИЧЕСКИХ ФИГУР.........................................................................................151
  12. 12. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 11 STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS OF MANUSCRIPT (A-682) AND PECULIARITIES OF CONSERVATION SHORENA TAVADZE PHD STUDENT OF IVANE JAVAKHISHVILI TBILISI STATE UNIVERSITY SCIENTIFIC EMPLOYEE OF KORNELI KEKELIDZE GEORGIAN NATIONAL CENTRE OF MANUSCRIPTS Conservation and restoration of medieval book includes complex and codicological study of the manuscript. This gives chance to observe not only agreed and systematic activities of creative group working in the library, but also to get acquinted with cultural- historical process on which basis Georgian book tradition was developed. Each medieval Georgian manscript reflects chronological stages of working on it. Complex, structural-codicological research and archaeographic study of manuscripts is important in conservation-restoration process. This includes: archaeographic description, studying of manuscript material - which ink color is used on the manuscript, number of lines on one page, which alphabet is used for the text, calligraphic side of the text, size and forms of graphemes, distance between letters and lines, date of the manuscript-in which century it was written, what is it’s processing and damage quality, what kind of damages does it have, which method of ruled lines is used. From XI century people in Georgia started to use cheap paper material together with parchment. The paper wasn’t of a local production. Semi-processed paper was imported and finally it was processed (“starched”) by the copyist or his assistant. Different kinds of paper, produced in different countries are used in Georgian manuscripts [3, 45-48]. Specific of its production was different in the countries producing paper [1, 39; 1, 394]. These characteristics are much considering while restoration of paper manuscripts, as wrong method can damage the manuscript. Among the paper manuscripts preserved at K.Kekelidze National Center of Manuscripts is ascetic-hagiographic-homiletic collection (A-682) dated by the XIII-XIV centuries, brought from the Gelati Monastery and handed over to the Church Museum Foundation A [7]. According to the testament, Ephrem Mtsire (Ephraim the Lesser) translated the manuscript from Greek (183v). During the archaeographic study of the manuscript we received the following picture: General condition of the manuscript/description – there are several traces of restoration on the manuscript. One of them is dated by late middle years and the second won by 70s of XX century. Book cover – black leather book cover stretched on wood; number of sheets - 295 pieces; size of sheet- 36,7X29,8; material - paper; type of alphabet – calligraphic Nuskhuri; ink – brown, the part written later in black; number of handwriting- two; place of rewriting manuscript - unknown; date of rewriting- dated by XIII-XIV cc according to handwriting; number of columns - two; column size - 7-8 cm; separation of columns from the sides (sizes are different) – from the spine - 3,7-4 cm, from the side- 3,5-4 cm, from the top 1,5-2-3 cm, from the bottom - 4-5 cm, between the columns - 2-2.5 cm; number of lines - 38, in some parts 35 or less; pagination – the manuscript has two
  13. 13. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 12 paginations: 1. Relevant to the manuscript, consisting 8 pages; 2. Written in Arabic numerals; owner of the manuscript – at this stage the manuscript is preserved at K.Kekelidze National Center of Manuscripts. Card with number N649 and Russian inscription „Ц. Муз.“ is attached on 4 r. This means that manuscript department of the museum received it from Gelati Academy [2, 4]. inc. „mravliT JamiTgan meneba dumili mravalTa mizezaTaTÂs da ara aRebad pirisa … “ des. „… da ixilveT da moaqcieT uflisai da daemorCileT sjulsa missa amin“ (1r-188v). The passage below describes structural characteristics of the manuscript discussed in archaeographic part: Literary design – The manuscripts isn’t distinguished by literary design, ornamnets and miniatures. The first letters (rubrication) are written with red ink and some of them are lengthened downwards to the next line, also hand pointing to the text and inscription in Mkhedruli alphabet „see“ (74r). Each article starts with paragraph. Beginning of some chapters are seperated (34r, 95v), in some parts titles of the chapters are written later with different handwriting. There are different marks in the manuscript text to point out several chapters: horizontal ellipses (), sinuous lines (); marks ※, ∴ ,∺, ჻, , > in rubrication ; full stop, double dots, ellipses are used in the text as punctuation marks as well as they decorate the text. The text of this code and beginings of text are seperated by simple decorations (÷, , :, ჻). Ruled lines – As it is known ruled lines were made with equal spaces. Drawing lines helps to keep symmetry and regulates vertical and horizontal lines of the manuscript. Ruled lines in this code are made carefully and the paper isn’t damaged (cut). Although we can see lines for the text and first letters on the paper. Outer margins of the sheets are wider than the inner ones. French scientists Sautel and Leroy have studied characteristics of ruled lines in detail. According to characteristics of ruled lines they created scheme-groups and gave universal codes to each of them. According to the system of Sautel and Leroy 01D2b is the code of A- 682 manuscript. Pagination- Paper pagination on the right of the top of the page made in Nuskhuri alphabet is remaining on majority of pages of the code. Each copybook has new paging from a(ა) to E(À). At the end of each copybook on v of the 8th sheet, we see pagination of ending the copybook. (e.g. g(გ) is written on 20v that means that the third copybook has finished, on 28v we see d(დ), meaning the end of the forth copybook and etc. There are several paginations of the manuscript: 1. The first one is made during restoration (XVII-XVIII cc.) with black ink, Arabic numerals on the right top corner. 2. The second pagination is made while moving the manuscript to the Georgian manuscript collection of Church Museum-Arabic numerals, brown ink, right top corner of the page that was later crossed out. 3. During the second restoration (70s of XX c.) with Arabic numerals, brown ink in the top ending of the sheet in the middle.
  14. 14. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 13 4. In 2010 -with ordinary pencil during repeated discription of the manuscript, Arabic numerals on the right of the sheet. At that time sheets of the manuscript were disordered because of incorrect binding. It’s worth mentioning that the new restoration of the manuscript revealed the initial pagination (XVII c. and Church Museum) that was covered with restoration paper. Postscripts – We can see writings in Nuskhuri and Mkhedruli alphabets made in different times, although the most important is inscription on bottom ending with black ink: „this copybook is missing two papers“ (164r). The added text in the manuscript is also written with black ink. Presumebly author of the inscription is the restorer as the added text and inscription are paleographicaly similar. The letters are of similar shape, inclined to the left, oval part of letter are a bit thicker. Before restoration – As it is known at first writing material was selected while making manuscript code, the exact size of the sheet was determined, it was ruled and prepared for writing text. As we have mentioned above the manuscript is restored twice. During the first restoration that took place approximately in XVII-XVIIIcenturies, damaged parts of the manuscript were cut off as sides of the pages are unequal and the format is reduced. The second restoration of the manuscript took place in 60-70 s of the XX century. The old restoration material is removed and manuscript papers are renewed with white restoration papers that was used in 1960-70 years. This paper is a bit thicker and brittle. Damaged parts of the paper are mainly covered with this material. Almost every sheet of the manuscript, on which restoration paper is sticked, is broken and stuffed. Restoration paper is brown (28r, 40r, 43v, 44r, 52rv, 55v, 60r, 77v, 78-79r, 111rv, 113v, 117v, 146 -147r, 154r, 156r, 166- 167r,169v, 170rv, 176r, 182v, 185rv, 187r, 189v 192r, 194v, 195r, 204rv, 205r, 207v, 210r, 214r, 215v, 216v, 218r, 219r, 227r, 231r, 232r, 236r, 240rv, 241rv, 242v 243rv). The stuffed parts of the damaged manuscript are preserved by brown condenser and mikalent paper. (104r, 105r, 235, 237v, 238r). The sheets of the manuscript are damaged etymologically. There are the following damages: a. The surface of the paper is peeled (p. 69), broken (p. 150), stuffed and cut (p.p. 6, 118); b. Text ink is shabby and erased. (199v), some damaged letters and words can’t be read (160v). c. There are spots of light, fat and dampness (5r-6r). d. There are spots of glue as a result of restoration. This is proved by dark pigmentation on the spine. (p.p. 16-17, 25, 71- 72, 125-126, 187, 226). e. Text and postscript on some pages are covered with restoration paper (11rv, 78v, 79rv, 80-82rv, 119v, 164v), letters (8r); f. It’s impossible to read some letters and words. Perhaps the ink is erased because of dampness (9rv, 10rv, 11r, 12r, 13rv), the ink is percolated (168-169), the first letters written with red ink are erased and percolated (9v, 148v). g. On 7v part of the text is bolded with black ink. After restoration (XX c. 1970 year) the manuscript was binded and covered with book cover according to the pagination of that time. The new description of the manuscript (2010 year) showed that sheets were paginated incorrectly and the text was filled because of several reasons: a. During being in Church Museum the new papers from other manuscripts were added to the above-mentioned code (ff. 1-13, 250-258, 264-266, 275, 177, 283, 184, 284, 286-289, 293-295). b. papers from other manuscripts with handwriting and different ink were added to the manuscript (101, 157, 158, 163, 168, 169). c. The manuscript was filled with pages from other manuscripts, among them pages 1-13, 177, 250-258, 264-266, 275, 283, 284, 286-289 are taken from A-749 manuscript. Pages 100, 157-158, 163, 168, 169 are moved
  15. 15. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 14 from A-750 g manuscript and page 184 from- H-673. d. Often pages in the binded part weren’t arranged correctly (p. 105 was put after page 125 by mistake, page 237 was after 258). Because of this some pages were cut out the manuscript and moved to another parts. The above-mentioned reasons made it necessary to start the new restoration-dismantling of old restoration and conservation-restoration with the new paper material. Cover- The manuscript is covered with restored leather book cover stretched on wood, size: 37X28; only main part of top and bottom are preserved. There is Golgotha Cross with appropriate symbolics on the front cover, flourishing cross tree is imprinted with flowers. The image of Andrew the Apostle is imprinted on the back cover. The cover of the manuscript is restored, although in some places old and new leather is shabby. At this stage it is damaged. The manuscript is binded on three strips, spine is rounded. Black, light brown, red and light blue mouline threads are used. Restoration - Restoration of manuscripts has its stages. Each sheet needs individual attitude and decision-making. This depends which material is used during restoration - parchment or paper, what kind of damage do we have. Often restorers make original, different decisions because of this. Pre-restoration survey precedes restoration process of literary text. At the first stage it is necessary to determine level of damage on the basis of structural-codicological survey, find out reasons of damage, plan conservation-restoration process, select material and method. [5]. Archaeographic-structural study of manuscript lead us to the dismantling the code, removing old material, condenser, mikalent and restoration paper (Gellan Gum Kelcogeel CG-LA), pressing and restoration-conservation according to new Japanese material (shinobi 25g/m). As for the damaged parts they were repaired with conservation paper (gampi12g/m), and glue from wheat starch. As a result these materials merged with paper structure. It was placed under heaviness for stabilization of condition. Manuscript parts were prepared for binding. It was binded on 3 strips and new cover was prepared. Finally, conservation-restoration process of the code was successfully finished. Thus, this process revealed that study and diagnostics of the manuscripts is one of the important fields and it needs complex, structural-codicological survey. l i t e r a t u r a L i t e r a t u r e Л и т е р а т у р а 1. Gogashvili, D., The history of preparing writing material according to data preserved in Georgian manuscripts, dissertational work, 2004, Tbilisi, p. 39; Gogashvili, D., Paper and its preparation into writing material, polycephalion XXI, 2015, p. 394 2. Danelia, K., Sarjveladze, Z., Georgian Paleography, Tbilisi, 1997 3. Pataridze, R., Paper processing issue in Feudal Georgia, paleographic research 1, Tbilisi, 1965, p 45-48 4. Javakhishvili, Iv., Georgian Paleography, Book IX, „Science”, Tbilisi, 1996 5. Giovannini Andrea. 2010. De Tutela Librorum, La conservation des livres et des documents d’archives, Baden.
  16. 16. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 15 6. Sautel-Leroy, Répertoire de réglures dans les manuscrits grecs sur parchemin. Base de donnees établie par J.-H. Sautel à l’aide du fichier Leroy et des catalogues récents, Bibliologia, 13, Brepols, Turnhout, 1995. 7. Жордания, Ф., Описание рукописей Тифлисского церковного музея Карталнно- кахетинского духовенство, Кн.1, Тифлис, изд. Церк. Музея, 1907. S U M M A R Y STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS OF MANUSCRIPT (A-682) AND PECULIARITIES OF CONSERVATION SHORENA TAVADZE Conservation and restoration of medieval book includes complex and codicological study of the manuscript. This gives chance to observe not only agreed and systematic activities of creative group working in the library, but also to get acquinted with cultural- historical process on which basis Georgian book tradition was developed. Each medieval Georgian manscript reflects chronological stages of working on it. Complex, structural- codicological research and archaeographic study of manuscripts is important in conservation- restoration process. r e z i u m e xelnaweris (A-682) struqturuli analizi da konservacia- restavraciis Taviseburebani Sorena TavaZe Sua saukuneebis xelnaweri wignis konservacia-restavracia iTvaliswinebs xelnaweris rogorc paleografiuli, aseve kodikologiuri da mxatvruli Rirebulebis kompleqsur Seswavlas. es saSualebas iZleva, Tvali gavadevnoT ara marto calkeul samwignobro keraSi moRvawe SemoqmedebiTi jgufis SeTanxmebul da ukiduresad gaazrebul saqmianobas, aramed, zogadad, im kulturul-istoriul process, romlis safuZvelzec viTardeboda Zveli qarTuli samwignobro tradicia. Sua saukuneebis TiToeuli qarTuli xelnaweri, romelmac arsebobis xangrZlivi gza gaiara, asaxavs masze muSaobis qronologiur etapebs. xelnawerebis kompleqsuri, struqturul- kodikologiuri kvleva, arqeografiuli Seswavla mniSvnelovania xelnawerebis konservacia-restavraciisa da maTi movla-dacvis saqmeSi.
  17. 17. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 16 Р Е З Ю М Е СТРУКТУРНЫЙ АНАЛИЗ РУКОПИСИ (A-682) И ОСОБЕННОСТИ КОНСЕРВАЦИИ-РЕСТАВРАЦИИ ШОРЕНА ТАВАДЗЕ Консервация-реставрация средневековой рукописной книги предусматривает комплексное изучение рукописи, как палеографическое, так и кодикологическое и художественное. Это дает возможность, отслеживать не только слаженную и чрезвычайно продуманную работу творческой группы, работающей в отдельных книжных направлениях, но и вообще, за тем культурно-историческим процессом, на основании которого развивалась старинная грузинская книжная традиция. Каждая средневековая грузинская рукопись, прошедшая долгий путь существования, отражает хронологические этапы работы над ней. Комплексное, структурно-кодикологическое исследование, археографическое изучение рукописей, важны в деле консервации- реставрации рукописей, их ухода и хранения.
  18. 18. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 17 axalcixuri filigrani nia lomouri ivane javaxiSvilis saxelobis Tbilisis saxelmwifo universitetis xelovnebaTmcodneobis mimarTulebis doqtoranti statia Sesrulebulia SoTa rusTavelis erovnuli samecniero fondis 2019 wlis doqtoranturis saganmanaTleblo programebis dafinansebis sagranto konkursSi gamarjvebuli proeqtis “filigrani XIX-XX saukuneebis qarTul liTonmqandakeblobaSi” (#PHDF-19-1869) farglebSi ganxorcielebuli kvlevis Sedegebze dayrdnobiT. oqromWedlobas qarTul kulturaSi mniSvnelovani adgili ukavia. Zvirfas liTonze muSaobis tradicia aTaswleulebis manZilze viTardeboda da ra Tqma unda, epoqebis Sesabamisad icvlida xasiaTs. amas xels uwyobda is faqtic, rom Cveni qveynis teritoriaze arsebobda Zvirfasi liTonebis sakmaod didi resusrsi, jer kidev apolonius rodoseli (Zv.w. III ს.) moixseniebs kolxeTs – “oqromraval kolxeTad”, eposSi argonavtikis Sesaxeb (i.koSoriZe, 2013). swored am ganviTarebis gzaze Camoyalibda Cveni liTonmqandakeblobisTvis damaxasiaTebeli ZiriTadi niSanTvisebebi: zomierebis gansakuTrebuli SegrZneba, simetriulba, ramdenime teqnikis erTdrouli gamoyeneba da motivebis ganmeoreba. XIX-XX saukuneebSi, Tbilisis, goris, quTaisis da sxva dawinaurebuli oqromWedlobis centrebs Soris gamorCeuli adgili ekava axalcixes, romelic cnobili iyo filigranis Wviruli namuSevrebiT da inovaciuri repertuariT. aRniSnuli skolis Sesaxeb fundamenturi kvleva dRemde ar gamoqveynebula, mxolod rusudan yenia moixseniebs mas statiaSi: “Tbiliseli oqromWedlebis Semoqmedeba (giorgi xandamaSvili, Zmebi Toma da ambrosi jiqiebi)”. garda amisa, saqarTvelos xalxuri da gamoyenebiTi xelovnebis saxelmwifo muzeumis arqivSi inaxeba kavkasiis Sinamrewvelobis komitetis dakveTiT Sesrulebuli ori Canaweri: akop vancianis ese „материалы об Ахалцихской филиграни“ da 1945 wels i.v. qurCiSvilis mier Sedgenili naSromi „кустарные ремесла в город Ахалцихе“, orive naSromi aRweriTi xasiaTisaa da moicaven zogad cnobebs saxelosno saqmis da saamqro wyobis Sesaxeb, arc erTi maTgani ar gvaZlevs avtorebis Sesaxeb informacias, namuSevrebis sistematizacias, mxatvrul da teqnikur analizs. xalxuri da gamoyenebiTi xelovnebis muzeumis fondSi daculi axalcixuri namuSevrebis, saarqivo Canawerebis, eskizebisa da
  19. 19. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 18 fotomasalis interdisciplinaruli kvlevis, mxatvruli da teqnikuri analizis safuZvelze SevecdebiT aRvadginoT axalcixuri filigranis skolis ganviTarebis etapebi da gamovavlinoT is inovaciebi, rac axalcixelma xelosnebma danerges XIX-XX saukuneebis saoqromWedlo saqmianobaSi. sanam uSualod sakiTxis ganxilvaze gadavalT, aucileblad unda ganvmartoT Tavad filigranis teqnikis arsi: filigrani Zvirfasi liTonis mxatvruli damuSavebis erT-erTi uZvelesi da urTulesi saiuveliro teqnologiaa, romelic warmoadgens wvrili mavTulis rCilviT Seqmnil kompoziciebs. arsebobs filigranis ramdenime saxe: foniani filigrani: rodesac winaswar momzadebul liTonis zedapirze erCileba sasurveli ornamenti. liTonis zedapiri SeiZleba iyos brtyeli an moculobiTi. Wviruli (aJuruli) filigrani: warmoadgens liTonis fonisgan Tavisufal, mavTulebisgan Seqmnil myar formebs. (s. gvelesiani, 2016 w.) filigranis dasamzadeblad iyeneben sufTa metalebs: oqros, vercxls da spilenZs. maTi Senadnobebi ar gamoiyeneba naklebad plastiurobisa da dabali dnobis temperaturis gamo. axalcixeli oqromWedlebi upiratesobas Wvirul filigrans aniWebdnen, ornamentebi Zalian Txeli, lilvSi gatarebuli vercxlis mavTulebisgan mzaddeboda da cvaras mirCilvis wesiT magrdeboda erTmaneTze. maTi repertuari sxva saoqromWedlo centrebis namuSevrebisgan swored am niSniT gamoirCeoda, namuSevrebi mnaxvelSi gansakuTrebuli simsubuqis da daxvewilobis SegrZnebas toveben. 1879 wels axalcixeSi sxvadasxva profiliT momuSave 29 saaqmro arsebobda (И. В. Курчишвили, 1945), maT Soris filigranis ramdenime saamqro (zusti raodenoba ucnobia). XIX saukunis bolomde eskizebic da sxvadasxva daniSnulebis nivTebic adgilobrivad, axalcixeSi arsebul saamqroebSi mzaddeboda. realizebasa da popularizaciaze fiqric Tavad avtorebs uwevdaT. axalcixuri filigranis saxelosnoebisTvis sruliad axali etapi daiwyo mas Semdeg, rac am skoliT kavkasiis Sinamrewvelobis komiteti dainteresda (XX saukunis dasawyisi). zogadad am centris aRmoCena, Seswavla, ganviTareba da saboloo jamSi saintereso koleqciad formireba didwilad Sinamrewveobis komitetis saqmianobis Sedegia. Kkomiteti saqarTveloSi (romelic im dros ruseTis imperiis nawils warmoadgenda) 1899 wels soflis meurneobis saministrosTan Seiqmna da mis mTavar mimarTulebas adgilobrivi potencialis gansazRvra, saxelosno-saxelovnebo kerebis aRnusxva-aRwera da maTi ganviTarebis- Tvis xelis Sewyoba warmoadgenda. maT daiwyes kvleviTi eqspediciebis mowyoba, agrovebdnen uiSviaTes nimuSebs, garda amisa xels uwyobdnen teqnologiuri siaxleebis danergvas da arsebuli nawarmis realizebas. Aam TvalsazrisiT maTTvis saintereso aRmoCnda
  20. 20. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 19 axalcixis saamqroebis masaliT, romelic mniSvnelovani saeqsporto nawarmi SeiZleba gamxdariyo. Ppirvel rigSi komiteti saxelosnoebis kvlevas Seudga, mxolod amis Semdeg daiwyes bazris moTxovnebis gansazRvra, raTa SeeqmnaT aqtualuri, inovaciuri, moTxovnadi da realizebadi xazi. axalcixuri filigranisTvis eskizebze specialurad Seqmnil saeqsperimento samxatvro laboratoriebSi profesionali mxatvrebi muSaobdnen. iqmneboda namuSevrebis Canaxate- bis katalogebi sayofacxovrebo daniSnulebis nivTebisa, Tu saiuve- liro nawarmisaTvis (1918-22 wlebSi komitetis samxatvro saxelosnos saTaveSi edga latvieli mxatvari- iuli straume). isini cdilobdnen SeeqmnaT gansxvavebuli dizaini tradiciuli elementebiT, romelic misaRebi iqneboda adgilobrivi mosaxleobisTvisac da saerTaSoriso gamofena-bazrobebze konkurencias gauwevda msoflios wamyvan qveynebs. eqsperimentebi teqnologiasac Seexo, rac filigranTan erTad sxva qarTuli tradiciuli teqnikis CarTvas gulisxmobda. namuSevrebi mTlianad Wviruli filigraniT iqmneboda, xolo damxmare mxatvrul teqnikebad gamoiyeneboda cvara, inkrustacia da mosevadeba. unda aRiniSnos, rom qarTul liTonmqandakeblobaSi filigranis teqnikas wamyvani roli arasodes hqonia, igi yovelTvis gaformebisTvis, CarTu- li saxiT gamoiyeneboda. axalcixuri namuSevrebi swored am niSniT iqceven yuradRebas da gansxvavdebian sxva saoqromWedlo centrebisgan. siaxleebi gaCnda namuSevris mxatvruli damuSavebis Tvalsazri- siTac. mcenareul, Tu geometriul ornamentebTan erTad vxvdebiT saxovan gamosaxulebebs CarTuls kompoziciis centralur areSi, an mTlianad nivTi dafarulia TxrobiTi xasiaTis siuJeturi scenebiT. siuJetur kompoziciebs aramxolod qarTul, aramed msoflios saoqro- mWedlo namuSevrebzec iSviaTad SevxvdebiT, radgan maTi Sesruleba did gamocdilebas, sizustes da gansakuTrebul ostatobas moiTxovs. sainteresoa, zardaxSis eskizi xalxuri da gamoyenebiTi xelovnebis muzeumis arqividan, romelic filigranis teqnikisTvisaa gaTvlili. zardaxSis kedlebze warmodgenilia sakvanZo monakveTebi afxazuri zRapridan “zRvis mefe haitze”. eskizis mixedviT Seqmnilma namuSevarma Cvenamde ver moaRwia, Tumca igi axalcixuri filigranis skolis ganviTarebis umaRles safexurs warmoadgens. namuSevari saintereso sakvlevi obieqtia istoriul-politikur, Tu socialur- ekonomikur WrilSi, radgan sakuTar TavSi aerTianebs axalcixeli xelosnebis ostatobisa da afxazuri folkloris unikalur aspeqtebs. zRapari 1935 wels gamocemul “Zvel afxazur zRaparTa” krebulSia Sesuli, romelic Tavs uyris axalgazrda mecnierTa jgufis mier Segrovebul Zvvel afxazur zRaprebs. Eeqspediciis Sedegebis amsaxveli zRaprebis wignis ilustraciebi da gansaxilveli zardaxSis eskizebi erTi mxatvris mieraa Sesrulebuli im gansxvavebiT, rom misi inicialebi sxvadasxvagvaradaa miTiTebuli, kerZod 1935 wlis zRaprebis krebulis ilustraciebze ikiTxeba l.CaCba, xolo zardaxSis eskizze a.ServaSiZe. eskizis ukana mxares
  21. 21. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 20 ikiTxeba siuJetis mcire aRwerebi mxatvrebis: g.mesxisa da miloxovis xelmowerebiT. eskizis damzadebis adgilad miTiTebulia Sinamrewvelobis muzeumi. sanam zardaxSis mxatvrul analizze gadavalT, vfiqrob saintereso iqneba, Tu mcired mimovixilavT zRapris Sinaarss. siuJeti Semdegnairad viTardeba: moxucs da mis cols mxolod erTi vaJi hyavdaT. rodesac biWi gaizarda moxucma igi xelobis Sesaswavlad waiyvana. zRvis napirs miuyvebodnen, roca biWi waiqca, moxucma ki SesZaxa- hait!. uecrad zRva gaixsna da siRrmidan ucnobi mamakaci gamoCnda. Eucnobi, zRvis xelmwife Hhaiti iyo. Hhaitma SeSinebul muxucs hkiTxa sad mihyavda Svili, gaigo ra moxucis ganzraxva zRvis xelmwifem SesTavaza, rom biWs erTi wliT waiyvanda, yvelanair xelobas aswavlida da daTqmul droSi ukan daabrunebda.Mmoxuci dasTanxmda da Sin marto dabrunda. erTi wlis Semdeg isev im adgilas mivida da SesZaxa- haiat!. Hhaiti gamoCnda da moxucic zRvaSi Seiyvana Svilis dasabruneblad. Uuzarmazar sasaxleSi misulebs karibWesTan erTnairad Semosili 12 ymawvili daxvdaT. Mmoxucs arc ki warmoedgina, rom maTgan erT-erTi misi vaJi iyo. RamiT moxucis saZinebelSi mwerad gadaqceuli Svili mifrinda da gaafrTxila, rom momdevno dRes haiti 12 ymawvils erT mwkrivad daayenebda da Tu moxuci ver icnobda Tavis Svils maSin martos mouwevda Sin dabruneba. Svilma uTxra mamas, rom is ymawvili iqneboda, visac mxarze mweri ajdeboda. Mmeore dRes mamam Svili amoicno, haiti mixvda, rom biWma xriks mimarTa, magram rogor amas ver xvdeboda. Sin dabrunebul mama-Svils Hhaiti sxvadasxva gansacdels uwyobs, radgan biWs ver patiobs motyuebas. sabolood biWi haitze Wkviani aRmoCndeba da daamarcxebs zRvis xelmwifes. zardaxSis kedlebze siuJetis sakvanZo monakve- Tebia gamosaxuli. Tavsa- farze warmodgenilia, zRvasTan mdgari moxuci, romelic Tavis Svils ixutebs da Tan zRvisken ixedeba. zRvaSi xelmwife haitia gamosaxuli mkacri gamometyvelebiT, kver- TxiT xelSi. kompozicias avsebs stilizebuli sana- piros kenWebis, talRebi- sa da Rrublebis gamosa- xulebebi. marcxena kuTxeSi palmis totebi Cans. centralur kompozicias CarCos saxiT samkuTxedebis uwyveti zoli miuyveba, rasac delfinebis da talRebis rigi mosdevs centrSi niJariT.
  22. 22. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 21 SoTa rusTavelis erovnuli samecniero fondis 2019 wlis doqtoranturis saganmanaTleb- lo programebis dafinansebis sagranto konkursSi gamarjve- buli proeqtis “filigrani XIX-XX saukuneebis qarTul liTonmqandakeblobaSi” (#PHDF- 19-1869) farglebSi, SevecadeT zRapris sakvanZo ilustracia Tanamedrove interpretaciiT warmogvedgina, ilustraciaze imuSava mxatvarma Tamar nadiraZem. namuSevarze gamosa- xulia personaJebi zardaxSis Tavsaxuris kompoziciidan. XX saukunis dasawyisSi axalcixuri filigrani ukve konkurentunariani skola iyo (А. Ванцян,1943). rogorc, aRvniSneT komiteti zrunavda nawarmis realizebasa da popularizaciaze. 1900 wels safrangeTis dedaqalaqSi gaimarTa saerTaSoriso gamofena XIX saukunis miRwevebis aRsaniSnavad da momavali saukunis ganviTarebis dasaCqareblad. am masStabur RonisZiebaSi monawileobas iRebdnen msoflios sxvadasxva qveynebi. gamofenaze 76 000 stendi iyo warmodgenili da aqedan erT-erTi kavkasiis kuTxes ekuTvnoda. sxva namuSevrebTan erTad warmodgenili iyo axalcixuri filigranis teqnikiT Sesrulebuli eqsponatebic. parizis gamofenas axalcixuri skolisTvis ormagi mniSvneloba hqonda. garda imisa, rom es iyo araCveulebrivi SesaZlebloba nawarmis sakmaod didi masStabiT realizeba-popularizaciisTvis, sxva qveynebis miRwevebis naxva mravali aspeqtiT ganviTarebis saSualebas iZleoda. Sesabamisad SemTxveviTi araa axalcixur namuSevrebze dasavluri stilebisa da skolebis gavlenebi, romlebic swored parizis gamofenis Semdeg Cndeba. sainteresoa msgavseba italiur da axalcixur filigraniT damuSavebul nivTebs Soris. italiis CrdiloeTi nawili, qalaqi genua XIX-XX saukuneebisTvis filigranis erT-erT umniSvnelovanes centrs warmoadgenda. italiaSi Seqmnili peplis formis gulsabnevi mxatvruli da teqnikuri TvalsazrisiT Zalian hgavs axalcixeSi Seqmnil amave formis gulsabnevs, msgavseba imdenad didia, rom araprofesionali TvalisTvisac advili SesamCnevia. Llogikuria vifiqroT, rom parizis gamofenaze nanaxi italiuri nawarmi STagonebis wyaro gamxdariyo axalcixeli ostatebisTvis. saqme mxolod erT magaliTs, rom exebodes SeiZleba ubralo damTxvevad CagveTvala (TviTon filigranis teqnikis specifikidan gamomdinare motivebisa da formebis gameoreba gasakviri arcaa), magram gavlena sxva namuSevrebSic mkafiod mJRavndeba.
  23. 23. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 22 axalcixuri skolisTvis XX saukunis meore naxevari sakmaod rTuli aRmoCnda. werilobiTi wyaroebis mixedviT, 1943 wels axalcixeSi mxolod erTi saamqro iyo darCenili, sadac ori oqromWedeli agrZelebda moRvaweobas. Semcirda damkveTis raodenoba da miRebuli SekveTebis damzadebisTvis vercxlis misaRebad TveobiT uwevdaT lodini (А. Ванцян,1943). ra Tqma unda, es yvelaferi socialur- politikuri mdgomarebis Sedegi iyo. garTulebuli yofiTi pirobebis gamo Seicvala moTxovnebi da Sesabamisad mniSvnelovanma filigranis centrma, romelic saerTaSoriso gamofenebze konkurencias uwevda sakmaod maRali donis skolebs, dakarga aqtualoba da nel-nela daviwyebas mieca. rom ara kavkasiis Sinamrewvelobis komitetis mier Segrovebuli masala, Zneli saTqmelia SevZlebdiT Tu ara qarTuli oqromWedlobis am mniSvnelovan centrze raime Rirebuli faqtobrivi masalis moZiebas da misi ganviTarebis xazis aRdgenas. Aunda aRiniSnos, rom muzeumma 2018 wels specialuri dakveTiT Seqmna axalcixuri namuSevrebis zusti aslebi. aslebis Sesasruleblad mowveul iqna oqromWedelebi nana aziziani da Tornike arabiZe. 2019 wlidan ki SoTa rusTavelis erovnuli samecniero fondis finansuri mxardaWeriT xorcieldeba aRniSnuli kvleviTi proeqti, romelic miznad isaxavs am saoqromWedlo centris Seswavlas, sistematizacias, atribuciasa da popularizacias. l i t e r a t u r a L i t e r a t u r e Л и т е р а т у р а 1. amiranaSvili S. “qarTuli xelovnebis istoria”, Tbilisi, “xelovneba”, 1961, 556gv. 2. gvelesiani s. “iuveliri”, (studentis saxelmZRvanelo), Tbilisi, 2016, 143 gv. 3. koSoriZe i. “dekoratiul-gamoyenebiTi xelovneba: dargebi, stilebi, epoqebi”, Tbilisi, “universali”, 2013, 261 gv. 4. yenia r. qarTuli xelovneba, “Tbiliseli oqromWedlebis Semoqmedeba”, Tbilisi, “mecniereba”, 1987. 5. Ванцян А. „материалы об Ахалцихской филиграни“, Кустарний музей, Тбилиси, 1943, 1-12 стр. 6. Курчишвили И. В., „кустарные ремесла в город Ахалцихе“, Тбилиси, 1945, 1- 47 стр. 7. Хашба А. „Абхазские сказки“, Сухум, „Абниика“ 1935, 1-220 стр.
  24. 24. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 23 r e z i u m e axalcixuri filigrani nia lomouri XIX-XX saukuneebis qarTul oqromWedlobaSi mniSvnelovani adgili ukavia mravalferovani teqnikiT Semkul, sxvadasxva daniSnulebis vercxlis nakeTobebs. Aam namuSevrebs Soris gamoirCeva filigranis teqnikiT Sesrulebuli nivTebi, romlebic teqnikisa da mxatvruli damuSavebis TvalsazrisiT ganviTarebis piks axalcixuri filigranis skolaSi aRweven. statiaSi warmodgenilia saqarTvelos xalxuri da gamoyenebiTi xelovnebis muzeumis fondSi daculi filigranis koleqciis kvlevis Sedegebi. koleqcias safuZvlad udevs kavkasiis Sinamrewvelobis komitetis mier Segrovebuli masala, romelic ganuzomeli mniSvnelobisaa, rogorc qarTuli aseve mTlianad kavkasiis regionis kulturis ganviTarebis Seswavlis TvalsazrisiT. rogorc CvenTvis cnobilia, komitetis wevrebi kavkasiis masStabiT agrovebdnen unikalur masalas, romelsac popularizacias uwevdnen msoflio masStabiT. nivTebi gahqondaT saerTaSoriso gamofenebze, magaliTad 1900 wlis parizis universalur eqspoziciaze. Ggarda imisa, rom koleqcia inovaciuri, sruliad gansxvavebuli xasiaTisaa teqnikuri da mxatvruli damuSavebis TvalsazrisiT, filigraniT Semkuli nivTebi asaxaven Tanadrouli periodis maxasiaTeblebs. maTSi tradiciul elementebTan erTad TvalsaCinoa aRmosavluri da dasavluri kulturebis gavlebnebi, rac mJRavndeba namuSevrebis xasiaTsa da mxatvruli dekoris gadawyvetaSi. Temis aqtualobas xazs usvams is faqtic, rom filigranis aRniSnuli koleqcia da saarqivo masalebi dRemde safuZvlianad araa Seswavlili, Sesabamisad vfiqrob maTi kvleva da sistematizacia mniSvnelovan adgils daikavebs XIX-XX saukuneebis qarTuli oqromWedlobis ganviTarebis istoriaSi. S U M M A R Y FILIGREE OF AKHALTSIKHE NIA LOMOURI In Georgian metalwork of 19th and 20th century we can find variety of silver household items and examples of applied arts decorated in different kind of techniques. Among them catches attention works of Filigree technique which in the view of the technique and artistic processing riches the peaks of development in the Akhaltsikhe filigree school. In this article we represent research results of the filigree collection works kept in State museum of folk and applied arts of Georgia.
  25. 25. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 24 The materials collected through the Caucasia by members of “Caucasian handcraft committee” became basis for the establishment of Crafts museum and collection of filigree. Members of committee assisted to Caucasian craftsmen in popularization of their works and helped them to participate in International exhibitions, such as the 1900 Universal Exposition of Paris. The objects contain characteristic elements of Georgian culture and also reflect influences of eastern and western cultures which appear in the character of artistic decoration. The fact that the collection hasn’t been studied yet makes the topic much more important. Therefore, we think that research will gain significant place in the history of Georgian metalwork of 19th -20th century. Р Е З Ю М Е АХАЛЦИХСКАЯ ФИЛИГРАНЬ НИА ЛОМОУРИ В грузинском ювелирном деле XIX-XX веков важное место занимают декорированные в разнообразной технике, разного назначения изделия из серебра. Среди этих работ выделяются выполненные в технике филиграни изделия, которые с точки зрения техники и художественной обработки достигают пика развития в Ахалцихской филигранной школе. В статье представлены результаты исследования коллекции филиграни, хранящейся в фондах Грузинского национального и прикладного музея. Коллекция основана на собранных Кавказским комитетом внутренней промышленности материалах, что имеет неизмеримое значение с точки зрения изучения развития как грузинского языка, так и культуры Кавказского региона в целом. Насколько нам известно, члены комитета собирали уникальный материал со всего Кавказа, который популяризировали во всем мире. Предметы экспонировались на международных выставках, таких как универсальная выставка в Париже 1901 года и других. Помимо того, что коллекция является инновационной, совершенно иной с точки зрения технической и художественной обработки, изделия, декорированные филигранью, отражают черты современного периода. В них наряду с традиционными элементами заметны влияния восточной и западной культуры, что проявляется в характере работ и решении художественного декора. Актуальность темы подчеркивается тем, что указанная филигранная коллекция и архивные материалы еще не изучены досконально, поэтому мы считаем, что их исследование и систематизация займут важное место в истории развития грузинского ювелирного дела XIX-XX веков.
  26. 26. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 25 brinjaos warmoebis istoriisaTvis saqarTveloSi TinaTin wereTeli saqarTvelos teqnikuri universitetis sainJinro ekonomikis, mediateqnologiebisa da socialur mecnierebaTa fakultetis doqtoranti marina kapanaZe saqarTvelos teqnikuri universitetis profesori brinjaos xana winaistoriul da istoriul feradliTonwarmoebis mniSvnelovan periods moicavs. kavkasia, axlo aRmosavleTi da egvipte pirveli regionebia, romlebmac aiTvises brinjaos masala Zv.w. IV aTaswleulis Sua xanebSi, Seqmnes saocari arqiteqturuli Zeglebi, religiuri centrebi, danerges savaWro-ekonomikuri sistemebi, safuZveli Cauyares astronomias, maTematikas da astrologias, SeimuSaves damwerlobis sistema da a.S. Zveli brinjao aris spilenZis Senadnobi dariSxanTan, anTimonTan, tyviasTan. Tanamedrove brinjaos aseve miakuTvneben spilenZis Senadnobebs aluminTan, beriliumTan, tyviasTan da sxva elementebTan. mniSvnelovania spilenZis Senadnobi TuTiasTan - TiTberi da nikelTan - kupronikeli. brinjaoSi minarevis saxiT umniSvnelo raodenobiT gvxvdeba TuTia, tyvia, fosfori da sxv. arsebobs mravalkomponentiani brinjao - Senadnobi ramdenime legirebis elementis SemcvelobiT. brinjao antikoroziuli da antifriqciulia, rac ganapirobebs mis gamoyenebas qimiur da mrewvelobis sxvadasxva dargSi – manqanaTmSeneb- lobaSi, aviaciaSi, gemTmSeneblobaSi da sxv. brinjaos iyeneben sxmu- lebis (qandakebebis) misaRebad, radganac masala xanmedegi da mdgradia atmosferuli cvlilebebisa da meqanikuri dazianebebis mimarT. istoriulad, pirveli brinjao iyo spilenZis Senadnobi dariSxanTan e.w. dariSxaniani brinjao. Tavisi fizikur-meqanikuri TvisebebiT dariSxaniani brinjao ar Camouvardeboda kalians, xolo sayofacxovrebo daniSnulebis da saritualo nawarmis saxeobebis mravalferovnebiT gamoirCeoda kidec. rogorc arqeologiuri liTonis kvlevis monacemebma aCvena, adre brinjaos xanis dariSxaniani brinjao gabatonebuli iyo TiTqmis mTeli evraziuli kulturis sivrceSi. dariSxaniani brinjaos warmoeba Sewyda gviani brinjaos xanis miwuruls da dariSxani mTlianad Caanacvla kalam. aRniSnuli teqnikur-teqnologiuri cvlileba ganpirobebuli iyo: dariSxaniani brinjaos warmoebis maRali toqsikurobiT; Senadnobis meoradi gamoyenebis SeuZlebelobiT (gadadnobisas dariSxanis nawili
  27. 27. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 26 qroldeba an gamoiyofa widis saxiT, brinjao xdeba myife); dariSxaniani sabadoebis naklebad gavrcelebiT. kaliani brinjao aris spilenZis Senadnobi kalasTan (spilenZis fuZeze) da feradi liTonis metalurgiis erT-erTi pirveli Senadnobia. sufTa spilenZTan SedarebiT kalian brinjaos axasiaTebs simtkice, cveTamedegoba da dabali dnobis temperatura. brinjaos simkvrive markisa da CanarTi minarevebis gaTvaliswine- biT Seadgens 7800-8700 kg / m³-s, xolo dnobis temperatura - 930–1140°C-s. kalis dnobis dabalma temperaturam (231,9°C) da spilenZis SedarebiT zomierma dnobis temperaturam (10830 C) Zvel metalurgebs SesaZlebloba misca Zv.w. III aTaswleuliT daTariRebuli keramikuli Rumelebi gamoeyenebinaT, romlebSic SesaZlebeli iyo 1000-1200°C-is temperaturuli reJimis Seqmna. kaliani brinjaos wnevT damuSaveba (Wedva, tvifrva da a.S.) teqnologiurad rTulia, amdenad brinjao samsxmelo liTonia. mas aqvs 1% Cajdoma, maSin rodesac TiTberisa da Tujis Cajdoma Seadgens 1,5%- s, xolo foladis - 2%-s. amitom, miuxedavad likvaciisadmi midrekilebisa da SedarebiT dabali denadobisa, brinjaos warmatebiT iyeneben rTuli konfiguraciis mxatvruli nakeTobebis Camosasxmelad. kaliani brinjao damatebiT SeiZleba legirebuli iyos TuTiiT, nikeliT, fosforiT, dariSxaniTa da sxva liTonebiT. TuTias umateben araumetes 10%-sa (am odenobiT is TiTqmis ar cvlis brinjaos Tvise- bebs, magram mas ufro iafs xdis). TuTiis damatebiT izrdeba brinjaos koroziamedegoba zRvis wyalSi. tyvia da fosfori aumjobeseben brinjaos antifriqciul Tvisebebs da WriTa da wneviT damuSavebas. saqarTveloSi dariSxaniani brinjaos warmoeba daiwyes Zv.w. III aTaswleulidan. klasikuri brinjaos ZiriTad komponentebs spilenZi da kala warmoadgens. im qveynebSi, sadac es liTonebi ar moipoveboda, metalurgia damyarebuli iyo gadamuSavebul liTonze da mza produqciis importze. kala kavkasiuli brinjaos warmoebaSi imports warmoadgens. mis nacvlad warmatebiT gamoiyeneba anTimoni [1,2,3]. saqarTvelos teqnikur universitetis qimiuri teqnologiisa da metalurgiis fakultetze wyaltubos mxareTmcodneobis muzeumSi dacul brinjaos or artefaqts Cautarda kompleqsuri gamokvleva. qimiuri analizis SedegebiT dadasturda kalian brinjaos Senadnobi (cxrili № 1). qimiuri analizis mixedviT, garda malegirebeli komponentis - elementi kalis (Sn) procentuli Semadgenlobisa, nimuSebis kazmSi arsebiTi sxvaoba ar aris. nivTi №1-is (naklebad dazianebuli) kazmi Seicavs 14,98% kalas, xolo nivTi №2 (metad dazianebuli) - 33,98%-s. rogorc vxedvT, es sakmaod didi sxvaobaa.
  28. 28. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 27 cxrili 1 nivTebis koroziuli dazianeba (orive nivTis damzadebis SesaZlo teqnologiuri sqema analogiuria, orive nivTi imyofeboda erTnair mikrogaremoSi da klimatur pirobebSi) brinjaos kazmis gansxvavebuli qimiuri SedgenilobiT aris gamowveuli [4]. dariSxanisagan gansxvavebiT, romelic saqarTvelos teritoriaze didi raodenobiT moipoveba, importuli liTonuri kala SezRuduli unda yofiliyo. kalis didi raodenobiT gamoyeneba savaraudoa ostats liTonis samsxmelo Tvisebebis gasaumjobeseblad dasWirda. teqnologiuri siaxle sawarmoo ZiebasTan aris dakavSirebuli. Tanamedrove samecniero - teqnikur literaturaSi, anTimons miakuTvneben im liTonebs, romlebsac uZvelesi droidan iyenebdnen liTonuri saxT da legirebis mizniT. anTimonis Semcveli cnobili artefaqtebi samxreT kavkasiidan damzadebulia sameurneo daniSnulebisa da sakulto-saritualo daniSnulebis nivTebis saxiT. erT-erTi uZvelesi samTamadno da metalurgiuli warmoebis kera aRmoCenilia zemo raWaSi (mdinareebis rionisa da zofxiTuras saTaveebSi), romelsac gasuli saukunis 30-ani wlebidan ikvlevda saqarTvelos ssr mecnierebaTa akademiis istoriis institutis arqeologiuri eqspedicia (xelmZRvaneli g. gobejiSvili). gaTxrebis Sedegad aRmoCenilia da Seswavlilia anTimonis ori aTeuli uZvelesi sabado da maRaro-gamonamuSevari. brilis samarovanze mikvleulia anTimonisgan damzadebuli mravalricxovani artefaqti [5,6]. brilis samarovanze aRmoCenili uZvelesi liTonis nivTebis umetesoba naWedi an Camosxmulia anTimoniani brinjaosagan. qimiurma analizebma gamoavlina SenadnobSi anTimonis maRali procentuli Sem- cveloba (4-12%). aris agreTve wminda anTimonis samkaulebi. eWvgareSea, rom nawarmi adgilobrivi nedleulis gamoyenebiT aris damzadebuli. mTiani raWis samTo - metalurgiuli funqcionirebda gviani brinjaos xanidan da xasiaTdeboda maRali sawarmoo maCveneblebiT. uZvelesi maRaroelebis maRalkvalificiurobaze miuTiTebs is faqti, rom maT vizualurad SeeZloT anTimonis ZarRvebidan SeerCiaT gamodnobisaTvis ufro gamosadegi madnis SedarebiT mdidari da Sesaferisi minerali.
  29. 29. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 28 Zveli qarTveli metalurgebi iyenebdnen ra aRniSnul zemo raWis ned-leuls, aseve amuSavebdnen yazbegis raionis adgilobriv sabadoebs, rom-le¬bic warmodgenilia Tixa-fiqalebSi anTimonitisa da piritis CanarTebiTa da qve¬ZarRvebiT [7]. SeiZleba aRiniSnos, rom rionis saTaveebSi mikvleuli anTimoniani brinjaos Semcveli mdidari samarxeuli kompleqsebi, liTonsadnob saxelosnoTa naSTebi da spilenZ-anTimonis maRaro-gamonamuSevrebi, md. rionis zemo welze damowmebuli arqeologiuri Zeglebi umniSvnelovanes masalas Seicaven uZvelesi qarTuli samTo saqmisa da metalurgiis istoriuli ganviTarebis donis gansazRvrisaTvis. Seswavlili samTo-metalurgiuli kerebi, arqeologiuri binjaos mdidari masala, dasavleT saqarTvelos teritoriaze aRmoCenil nakeTobaTa analizebi da warmoebis masStabebi umniSvnelovanes masalas Seicavs da gansazRvravs maT adgils Zveli msoflios metalurgiis istoriis saganZurSi. l i t e r a t u r a L i t e r a t u r e Л и т е р а т у р а 1. afaqiZe a. anTimonis warmoebis istoriisaTvis saqarTveloSi. ssmm, XIII-B., Tb., 1944. 2. inaniSvili g. qarTuli metalurgiis saTaveebTan. ,,saqarTvelos teqnikuri universiteti’’, Tb., 2018. 3. abesaZe c., baxtaZe r., dvali T., jafariZe o. „spilenZ-brinjaos metalurgiis istoriisaTvis saqarTveloSi“, „conda“. Tb. 1958. 4. miqaberiZe l. arqeologiuri warmoSobis brinjaos artefaqtebis konservacia da kvleva“. ap. quTaTelaZis sax. saxelmwifo samxatvro akademiis samecniero naSromebis seria, saqarTvelos akademiuri gamomcemloba, Tb., 2016. 5. gobejiSvili g. arqeologiuri gaTxrebi sabWoTa saqarTveloSi.Tb., 1952. 6. inaniSvili g., maisuraZe b., gobejiSvili g. saqarTvelos uZvelesi samTamadno da metalurgiuli warmoeba (Zv.w. III-I aTaswleulSi). Tb., 2010. 7. Капанадзе М.Б., Цирекидзе Г.Г., Чагунава Р.В. К истории производства металлической сурьмы в древней Грузии. saqarTvelos sainJinro siaxleni. #2 (70) 2014.
  30. 30. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 29 r e z i u m e brinjaos warmoebis istoriisaTvis saqarTveloSi TinaTin wereTeli, marina kapanaZe Zv.w. III aTaswleuliT daTariRebuli saqarTvelos arqeologiuri Zeglebi ganekuTvneba materialuri kulturis ganviTarebis im safe- xurs, rodesac adamiani eufleba spilenZisa da brinjaos metalurgias. Cveni qveyana mdidaria aRmoCenili arqeologiuri brinjaos masa- liT. dasavleT saqarTvelos teritoriaze mikvleuli artefaqtebisa da mTiani raWis spilenZ-anTimon-dariSxanis sabadoebis kompleqsuri analizebiT dasturdeba dariSxaniani, kaliani da anTimoniani brinjaos nakeTobaTa adgilobrivi warmomavloba. gamokvleuli nawarmi umniSvnelovanes masalas warmoadgens Zveli qarTuli samTo saqmisa da metalurgiis istoriuli ganviTarebis WeSmariti SefasebisaTvis. S U M M A R Y BRONZE IN ANCIENT GEORGIA TINATIN TSERETELI, MARINA KAPANADZE The archaeological sitesof Georgia dating back to the III millennium BC belong to the stage of development of the material culture when a human gradually mastered copper and bronze metallurgy. Our country is very rich in archeological bronze artifacts. Complex analysis of artefacts found in the territory of Western Georgia and copper-antimony-arsenic deposits of mountainous Racha confirmed that the arsenic, tin and antimony bronze artifacts are of local origin. The investigated products are considered the most important materials for the assessment of historical development of mining and metallurgy in ancient Georgia. Р Е З Ю М Е К ИСТОРИИ ПРОИЗВОДСТВА БРОНЗЫ В ГРУЗИИ ТИНАТИН ЦЕРЕТЕЛИ, МАРИНА КАПАНАДЗЕ Датированные III тысячелетием до н. э. археологические памятники Грузии относятся к той ступени развития материальной культуры, когда человек осваивает металлургию меди и бронзы. Наша страна богата обнаруженными бронзовыми археологическими материалами. На основе комплексного анализа артефактов, найденных на территории Западной Грузии и месторождений меди, антимона и мышьяка в Горной Раче,подтвеждается наличие местного производства изделий из мышьяковой, оловянной и амонитовой бронзы. Исследованные изделия представляют собой важный материал для истинной оценки исторического развития древнегрузинского горного дела и металлургии.
  31. 31. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 30 konstantinopoli da „didi Turqi“ espaneTis universaluri monarqiis cnobierebaSi Tea xomasuriZe ivane javaxiSvilis saxelobis Tbilisis saxelmwifo universitetis humanitarul mecnierebaTa fakultetis istoriis programis doqtoranti konstantinopolis dacema espaneTis istoriaSi xuan II-is (1406–1454) mmarTvelobis xanas emTxveva. kastiliis da leonis mefe istoriuli movlenidan erT weliwadSi, 1454 wlis 21 ivliss gardaicvala. misi cxovrebis istoria erT matianed jerac araa gamocemuli. mocemul periodis istoriografiisTvis mxolod alkoneros JamTaaRmwerlis, pedro karilio de uetes qronikaa daculi. matianes Sevseba moxda kuenkis episkoposis lope barientos (1382-1469) mier. Tumca, qronologiurad arc erT versiaSi ar Sedis konstantinopolis dacemis weli. alkoneros qronika 1420-1400 wlebs moicavs, xolo barienteseuli Sevsebuli nawili ki 1398-1439 wlebs aRwers. XVI saukuneSi lorenso galindes de karvaxalis mier fernando aragonelis dabadebasTan dakavSirebul qronikaSi Cawerialia pirveli SeniSvna bizantiis dedaqalaqis dakargvaze: ,,am wels, xuTSabaTs, aT maiss, daibada ufliswuli don fernando, mefe don xuan aragonelis vaJi, romelic Semdeg gaxda sesilias [kastilia] mefe, da axla aris espaneTis umetesi nawilis patroni. amave wels, qristianobis codvebis gamo, Turqebma aiRes konstantinopolis didi qalaqi da daikaves trapezuntis imperia“.1 sxva mematiaaneebi, alvaro de lunasi da alfonso martines de toledo, aseve asaxeleben bizantiis imperiis dacemas. Tumca, winamdebared SeniSnulis msgavsad, mxolod mmarTvelTa qronologiiT Semoifarglebian da Turqebis gaaqtiurebas farTio saxiT ar exmaurebian. espaneli mefeebi da mematianeebi zedapirulad uyurebdnen bizantiis imperiis Turqebis xelSi gadasvlas. diego enrike del kastilios Canawerebi ,,qronika“ amisi kidev erTi magaliTia. mematiane aRiSnavs, Tu rogor wavida mefe eskalonis agarakze Sobis dResaswaulis aRsaniSnavad, am dros ki bizantias Turqebi ikavebdnen, xolo romis papi pius II daxmarebas iTxovda.2 magram faqtiurad XV saukunidan romis papebi ukve simbolurad warmoadgendnen religiur suverenittets, maTi tiaraseuli simbolizaciiT sami xelisuflebis gaerTianeba da ,,RmerTis nacvlad“ miwaze mmarTveloba ukve avtoritets iyo moklebuli.3 sakiTxTan dakavSirebiT, aRsaniSnavia 1 Rosell, 1953, gv. 681. 2 Enríquez del Castillo, Diego de, 1481-1502, gv. 165. 3 xubaSvili, 2013, gv. 340.
  32. 32. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 31 sevilieli raindis, pedro tafuris Canawerebi. igi 1436-1439 wlebSi ierusalimSi momlocvelad imyofeboda. imogzaura italiaSi, germaniaSi, flandriaSi, rodossa da palestinaSi. mogzaurTaTvis damaxasiaTebeli Cveuli maneriT, igi konstantinopols Tavis ,,mogzauroba“-Si zogadi StrixebiT aRwers.1 amgvari istoriuli buranidan gamosvla da realobis aRqma moxda kaTolike mefeebis zeobis xanaSi. konstantinopolis dacema zogi mkvlevarisTvis alegoriulad ori imperatoris, ori samyaros piradi dapirispirebas gadmogvcems.2 aRmosavleTidan wamosuli ,,urCxulis“ Sesaxeb romis papma pius II-m (1458-1464) ganacxada: ,,es aris homerosis da aseve platonis meore sikvdili, axla mahamadi mefobs. Turquli saSiSroeba Cvens Sorisaa gavrcelebuli“.3 konstantine XI paleologma daxmarebisTvis evropas mimarTa. bizantiis gadarCena damokidebuli iyo papis sityvebis gaazrebaze. sabolood, veneciis senatma bizantielebis dasaxmareblad 400 jariskaci da 15 xomaldi gamoyo, romlebic konstantinopolisken 1453 wlis 8 aprils gaeSurnen. bizantielebis mier wminda sofias taZris simdidre SeiaraRebis xarjebs moxmarda. espaneTidan kardinali isidoro gacilebiT adre, 1452 wlis noemberSi 200 neapoleli jariskaciT evropas bizantiis gadasarCenad mouwodebda. vin daexmareboda bizantias ukve maraTonul Sejibrs emsgavseboda. genuam 700 jariskaci wargzavna jovani justinianis meTaurobiT. genuis interesi piradi mizeziTac iyo ganpirobebuli, vinaidan mas ekuTvnoda galaTa, konstantinopolis dasavleTi nawilis cixe-simagre. aRniSnul samxedro ZalebTan erTad, bizantiis diplomatiac Tu ver gadaarCenda dedaqalaqs, maSin imperatori konstntine Zvirfas ZRvensac sTavazobda sultans.4 osmalTa SeiaraRebis moqniloba gacilebiT did upiratesobas warmoadgenda, vidre mTeli evropis aseuli jariskacis koaliacia. maTi mZime SeiaraReba, zarbazanebis saxiT, dReSi 100-150 gasrolas axorcialebda.5 bizantiis dedaqalaqis dakargva gardauvali iyo. 1451 wels, murad II-is gardacvalebidan, rodesac taxtze 19 wlis mehmed II avida, konstnatntinopoli daswayisSive gadaiqca axali sultnis mTavar samizned. 1453 wels, konstantinopolis dakavebamde mcire xniT adre, osmaleTis didma vezirma Candarli halil faSam sultans saCuqrad oqros monetebi miarTva, sultanma ki miugo: ,,me mxolod erTi minda, 1 Bádenas de la Peña, 2003, gv. 326. 2 Emecen, 2011, 1453, gv. 44-51. 3 https://www.abc.es/historia/abci-conquista-musulmana-constantinopla-agonizante-resistencia-cristiandad- ignoro-gritos-auxilio-201706060212_noticia.html - La conquista musumana de Constantinopla, la agonizante Resistencia de una cristianidad desnuda 4 Thackeray; Findling, 2012, gv. 213. 5 Asutay-Effenberger; Rehm, 2009, gv 212. aqve aRsaniSnavia saxvaoba imis Sesaxeb, Tu ra xangrZlivobiT isrodnen qvemexebs osmalebi. qristianuli wyaroebi miuTiTeben yovel 20 wuTSi erTxel, xolo Turquli cnobebis mixedviT - yovel erT saaTSi erTxel.
  33. 33. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 32 konstantinopoli“.1 mehmed II-s miaCnda, rom ,,TurqeTis imperia verasdros iqneboda dazRveuli, vidre konstantinopols“ ar daipyrobdnen.2 zogadad, osmaleTis sultnebs bizantiis sruli teritoriuli dauflebis daucxromeli wadili gaaCndaT.3 am survils emsaxureboda mehmed II-is ,,brwyinvale strategiis“ sazRvao moqmedebebi.4 konstantinoplis dacemis Semdeg, 1480 wels, rodesac Turqebma samxreT italiaSi otrantoc daikaves, xmelTaSua zRva ukve osmaleTis Sida tbad gadaiqca.5 cxadi iyo, dampyroblebis agresias evropa ver gadaurCevoda. Sua saukuneebis Semdeg evropa amjerad gareSe mtrisgan moicva sibnelem. sultnebi WiSkridan WiSkramde uaxlovdebodnen roms. SeiZleba iTqvas, ase gagrZelda konstantinopoilidan lepantomde. miuxedavad imisa, rom XIV saukunis dasawyisidan bizantiis imperia daSlis process Turqebis gareSec adga, imperiis dacema Sida problemebis gamo bunebriv istoriul faqtad iqneboda aRqmuli;6 magram konstantinopolis aReba axali imperiis, sxva religiis mimdevrebis mier iyo Semzaravi, amaRelvebeli faqti; aziasa da evropas Soris urTierTobaSi axali gaurkveveli eris dasawyisi. dadebiTi kuTxiT, kolosalurma viTarebam biZgi misca axal grandiozul procesebs xmelaSua zRvaze. aRmosavleTis savaWro gzebis Caketvam gamoiwvia dasavleTis karibWis gaxsna, sxva sazRvao gzebis Zieba, rasac, Sesabamisad, sanaosno sistemis ganviTareba da samxedro industriis daxvewa erTvoda. yvelaze did Sedegs mainc warmoadgenda berZeni swavlulebis italiaSi migracia, axali naTeli eris, renesansis dasawyisi, italiur freskebze berZeni filososfosebis gamoCena. islamuri al-andalusis kulturis qristianuli kastiliis samefosTan SeTvisebam axali epoqis safuZveli kidev metad gaamyara.7 bizantiis imperiis dacemam dasaleTis kulturaze eTno-lingvisturi gavleniTac imoqmeda elinizmis (ena, literatura, filosofia, Teologia) da romanuli (samarTali, samxedro sistema, diplomatia) mimarTulebebiT.8 italiel humanistebs saSualeba miecaT uSualod gascnobodnen berZen filosofosTa naazrevebs.9 konstantinopolis dacemamde arsebuli xelnawerebis gaSifrva devnili berZeni swavlulebis daxmarebiT gaxda SesaZlebeli. da mainc, neapolis, veneciis Tu genuas sisuste osmalebis winaaRmdeg dapirispirebaSi yovel mxriv, yvela sferoSi iyo gamokveTili. saWiro iyo safrangeTis an espaneTis monarqebis mier 1 Runciman, 1973, gv. 47. 2 Runciman, Ib., gv. 57. 3 David, 2007, gv. 174. 4 Philippides; Hanak, 2011, gv. 429. 5 Howard, 2017, gv. 113. 6 Runciman, 1973, gv. 12. 7 Harvey, 2005, gv. 14. 8 Baynes, 1951, gv. 195. 9 Geankopolos, 1966, gv. 118.
  34. 34. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 33 evropis gadarCena. venecia, romelic meoTxe jvarosnuli laSqrobis dros Tavad ebrZoda bizantias, misi daSlis Semdeg TviTonc sakmaod dasustebuliyo. italiur qalaq-saxelmwifoebs moSlili hqondaT aRmosavleTis sayrdeni, maSin, rodesac xmelTaSua zRvidan mteri maT sanapiroebze gadmodioda.1 venecias unda daecva aseve mis daqvemdarebaSi arsebuli berZnuli teritoriebi: kreta, Tesaolniki, kviprosidan albaneTamde miwebi. 1453 wlis Semdeg osmalebis mxridan wamosuli saSiSroeba yvelaze relauri da pirdapiri kursiT italiur qalaqebs emuqreboda, vatikans da Semdeg ukve evropul qristianul samyaros. rac Seexeba espaneTs, rogorc avRniSneT, kaTolikur monarqiaSi bizantiis imperiis dacemis jer kidev poeturi asaxva gvxvdeba, mTeli Tavisi metaforuli ieriT, im mcire gamonaklisebis garda, rac mefeTa qronikebSi zedapirulad aris naxsenebi.2 espaneTis mefeebisTvis konstantinopolis dacema geografiuli siSoris istoriuli gamoZaxili iyo. maT iberiis naxevarkunZulis espanuri miwebis gaerTianeba jer dasrulebuli ar hqondaT da sakuTari Sida saxelmwifoebrivi problemebi gaaCndaT.3 bizantiis dedaqalaqis dacemis Sesaxeb espanur cnobebSi TiTqmis yvelgan miTiTebulia, rom mizezs qristianTa codvebi warmoadgenda, rasac aseve alegoriuli datvirTva gaaCnda: istoriuli movlenisTvis miTologiuri mantiis mosxma da evropis aRmosavleT karibWesTan arsebuli tragikuli viTarebisgan ganrideba. Turqebis gamoCenas gansxvavebuli interpretacia mohyva espaneTis samefo karze, espanur literaturasa da ,,cnobis furclebze“. informaciuli saTave Turqebsa da iberiis naxevarkunZuls Soris iyo konstantinopoli - diadi qalaqi, berZnebis Semdeg laTinelebis uSualo memkvidre, berZnuli civilizaciis ukanaskneli Suqura; romis warsuli didebis aRmosavluri gamoZaxili, da ara rogorc ,,Turqebis qalaqi“. informacia ZiriTadad espaneli mogzaurebis meSveobiT miiReboda, aseve tyved myofi da Semdeg samSobloSi dabrunebuli pirebisgan; mogvianebiT ki, rodesac saxelmwifoebrivi institutebis formireba ganxorcielda, felipe II-is mier Camoyalibebuli moqnili sadazvervo qselis daxmarebiT. diego galan eskobaris, antonio de sosas, ucnobi avtoris ,,TurqeTis mogzaurobis“ da naSromSi gamoyenebuli saarqio cnobebis garda, sayuradReboa, madridis erovnul biblioTekaSi daculi xelnaweri qronika ,,Turqebis cxovrebisa da Cveulebebis Sesaxeb“.4 es informaciuli krebuli warmoadgens erTad Tavmoyril mogzaurTa, sasuliero pirebis, ZiriTad hospitalierTa ordenis berebis mier 1 Pullan, 1973, gv. 117. 2 Weiner, 2005, gv. 45. 3 Hermenegildo, 1983, gv. 37. 4 BNM, Ms. (xelnaweri) 2794. xelnawer masalaze wvdoma SesaZlebelia sasazRvro arqivis internet gverdis saSualebiT. ADF, DE LA VIDA Y COSTUMBRES DE LOS TURCOS.
  35. 35. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 34 gadmocemul cnobebs. 87 gverdisgan Semdgari qronika konstantinopolis cxovrebis, osmalTa yofis TiToeul detals asaxavs;1 sayuradReboa, ramdenad didi fenomeni iyo osmaleTis imperia evropisTvis, misi Zlierebidan gamomdinare, ,,sxva samyaros“ Sesaxeb informaciis Segroveba XVI saukunis ,,Turqomaniis“ sazRvrebs scdeboda. espanur wyaroebSi naklebad gvxvdeba ,,sultani“ an ,,osmalo“. cnobebSi miTiTebuli ,,Turqi“ da ,,didi Turqi“ (el Turco, el Gran Turco), konteqstis mixedviT, sultans an zogadad mTlianad imperias gulisxmobs. espaneli Teologis, jariskacis, poetis vasko diasis mier sultnis darbazis aRwerac ki detalebis mxriv friad sainteresoa. aqve gamoikveTeba osmaleTis imperiis ZiriTadi politikuri ideologia: ,,did Turqs suleimans Tavis oTaxSi kedelze Camokidebuli aqvs abra sartyeliT, romelzec mamamisi selimi aris gamosaxuli. Tavze laTinur enaze epiTeti aweria: Selim Ottoman Rex Regum. Dominus Dominantium. Princeps Principum. Nepos Dei.2 fexebTan aqvs sxva epiTeti Turqul enaze: Tu Tavad princi ar midis saqmeze, rom is gaarTulos, maSin kargi Sedegi ar eqneba. marjvena xelTan berZnul enaze aseTi warweraa: WeSmariti mmarTveloba aris axloblebis mimarT eWvis ar qona. marcxena xelTan slavur enazea sxva warwera: Zveli tanjvis atana aris axlis gamowveva. es aris kanoni da mogoneba, rac selim otomanma Tavis Svils suleimans dautova.“3 evropaSi bizantiis dedaqalaqis msgavsi qalaqi ar moiZebneboda. felipe II-is mier dawyebuli eskorialis kompleqsis mSenebloba erTgvar mcdelobas warmoadgenda, espaneTis monarqiaSi aRmosavleTis dedaqalaqTan gaigivebuli imperiuli centri SeeqmnaT. Tumca, mefis pirad rezidenciad gamoiyeneboda da ara imperiis dedaqalaqad. mas ar gaaCnda ,,diadi istoriuli warsuli“. es iyo adgili kulturuli moRvaweobisTvis, imperiis saTaTbiro centri. mediteranizmis epoqaSi arsad arsebobda konstantinopolis analogi qalaqi, romelic mas istoriul-politikuri masStabebiT an civilizaciuri simdidriT gauTanabrdeboda. erTaderTi, kordovas SeeZlo gapaeqreboda, magram ramdenad misaRebi iyo saxalifos dedaqalqis kaTolike monarqebis imperiis centard ganmeoreba?! meore SesaZlebloba iyo granada. evropas ,,imperiuli qalaqebis“ variaciebad mxolod vena, praRa da niurnbergi SeeZlo warmoedgina - rogorc axali istoriis realobisTvis yvelaze ganviTarebuli qristianuli, humanisturi qalaqebi.4 1 san xuan de bautista, antonio menavio, pedro velonio da beri antonio vaesi arian cnobebis mTavari avtorebi. 2 ,,selim otomani mefeTa mefe. mbrZanebelTa mbrZanebeli. princTa princi. RmerTis ZmiSvili“. 3 Díaz Tanco, Vasco. 1547, fol. 41v, Libro intitulado Palinodia de la nefanda y fiera nación de los Turcos y de su cruel modo y arte engañoso de guerrear. Y de los imperios, reinos y provincias que han sujetado y poseen con inquieta ferocidad. Orense: impresión del propio autor. 4 Fernandez Armesto, 2009, gv. 2.
  36. 36. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 35 l i t e r a t u r a L i t e r a t u r e Л и т е р а т у р а 1. xubaSvili, i. 2004. veneciisa da florenciis diplomatia XIII-XV ss, Tbilisi: meridiani. 2. Asutay-Effenberger, N.; Rehm, U. 2009. Sultan Mehmed II Eroberer Konstantinopels – der Patron der Künste, Köln: Bhölau. 3. Bádenas de la Peña, P.; Pérez Martín, P. 2003. Constantinopla 1453: mitos y realidades, Nueva Roma 19, Madrid: CSIC Press. 4. Baynes, Norman H. 1951. El imperio Bizantino, México-Buenos Aires: Fondo de Cultura Económica. 5. BNM. mss. 2.974. 6. David, N. 2007. The Fall of Constantinople, The Ottoman Conquest of Byzantium, Oxford: Oxford University Press. 7. Díaz Tanco, Vasco. 1547. fol. 41v, Libro intitulado Palinodia de la nefanda y fiera nación de los Turcos y de su cruel modo y arte engañoso de guerrear. Y de los imperios, reinos y provincias que han sujetado y poseen con inquieta ferocidad. Orense: impresión del propio autor. 8. Emecen, F. M. 2011. 1453: La caída de Constantinopla, Madrid: Desperta Ferro, Antigua de medieval, N. 4. 9. Enríquez del Castillo, Diego de, 1481-1502, (1994). Crónica de Enrique IV, Sánches Martín, A. Valladolid: Universidad de Valladolid. 10. Fernández Armesto, F. 2009. 1492, The Year the World Began, New York: HarperOne. 11. Hermenegildo, A. 1983. Introduction to Tragedia de la destruyción de Constantinopla by Gabriel Lobo Lasso de la Vega, Kassel: Reichenberger. 12. Howard, D. A. 2017. A History of The Ottoman Empire, Cambridge: Cambridge University Press. 13. Geankopolos, D. J. 1966. Byzantine East and Latin West: Two Worlds of Christendom in Middle Ages and Renaissance, New York: Harper & Row. 14. Rosell, C. 1953. Crónicas de los reyes de Castilla: desde don Alfonso el Sabio hasta los Católicos don Fernando y Doña Isabella, Vol. II, Madrid: BAE. LXVIII. 15. Runciman, S. 1973. La caída de Constantinopla, Madrid: Espasa-Calpe. 16. Philippides, M.; Hanak, Walter K. 2011. The Siege and The Fall of Constantinople in 1453, Historiography, Topography, and Military Studies, Farnham, Surrey: ASHGATE. 17. Pullan, B. 1973. History of Early Renaissance Italy, London: Lane. 18. Weiner, J. 2005. Cuatro ensayos sobre Gabriel Lobo Laso de la Vega (1555-1615), Valencia: Universitat de Valencia.
  37. 37. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 36 r e z i u m e konstantinopoli da „didi Turqi“ espaneTis universaluri monarqiis cnobierebaSi Tea xomasuriZe winamdebare kvleva warmoadgens espaneTis universaluri monarqiis sapasuxo reagirebis Seswavlas konstantinopolis dacemasa da Turqebis mier bizantiis imperiis dakavebaze. ramdenad realisturad aRiqmeboda xmelTaSua zRvis aRmosavleTis karibWeze axali muslimuri talRis damkvidrebidan wamosuli saSiSroeba; ra interesi gamoixata ,,Turqis" Sesaxeb. mocemul sakiTxTan dakavSirebiT, sayuradReboa avotoris mier qarTul istoriografiaSi espanuri wyaroebis Targmna da damkvidreba. S U M M A R Y CONSTANTINOPLE AND THE "GREAT TURK" IN THE CONSCIOUSNESS OF THE UNIVERSAL SPANISH MONARCHY TEA KHOMASURIDZE The present research represents the study of response of the Spanish Universal Monarchy to the fall of Constantinople and the capture of the Byzantine Empire by the Turks. How realistically perceived was the danger of a new Muslim wave on the eastern gates of the Mediterranean. The article is also notable for the fact that the author translates and introduces Spanish sources about the present issue. Р Е З Ю М Е КОНСТАНТИНОПОЛЬ И «ВЕЛИКИЙ ТУРОК» В СОЗНАНИИ ВСЕМИРНОЙ ИСПАНСКОЙ МОНАРХИИ ТЕА ХОМАСУРИДЗЕ Данная исследование представляет собой изучение реакции испанской универсальной монархии на падение Константинополя и захват Византийской империи турками. Насколько реалистично воспринималась опасность новой мусульманской волны у восточных ворот Средиземного моря. Статья примечательна еще и тем, что автор переводит и представляет испанские источники по данной теме.
  38. 38. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 37 ROMAN MILITARY SETTLEMENTS ON THE NORTH EASTERN BLACK SEA COAST LANA BURKADZE PHD STUDENT OF BATUMI SHOTA RUSTAVELY STATE UNIVERSITY The Romans, led by Pompey, first entered Colchis in 65 BC, before that, Colchis was under subordination of Mithridates of the Bosporus Kingdom. With Pompey's entry, naturally, Colchis fell under the Roman governance. Pompey left Aristarchus in Colchis, but in 48 BC the son of Mithridates Eupator, Pharnaces, who desired to restore father's Empire, took possession of Colchis. However, Mithridates of Pergamon soon expelled him with the support of Julius Caesar. Another Black Sea Empire, which included Pontus and Bosphorus, along with Colchis, was created by Polemo I, dynasty of the city of Laodicea, who became a king by the support of Antonius and later he was also supported by Augustus. Approximately in 8 BC, when Polemo I passed away, the kingdom was took over by his widow Pythodoros. She married the governor of Cappadocia, Archelaos I, thus, she united the Colchis and Cappadocia. In AD 17, after the death of Archelaos I, Cappadocia directly became under the Romans subordination, while Pythodoros still ruled his old kingdom, including Colchis. Nero has annexed the Kingdom of Polemo II in AD 63 (Braund 1994:220). The kingdom of Pontus along with the Colchis, entered the province of Galatia. As the main reason for these events is named the North Caucasian campaign conceived by Nero. In 66-67 AD, formation of the special Legio I Italica has started, but the campaign has not been finished, because Nero died in AD 69 (Kakhidze 2002). It was clear that the appearance of the Romans in Colchis indicated that they would start building military and defense systems. A clear example of this is Pliny's information, which is indicating a long-term presence of the Roman soldiers in Colchis until 77 AD. Pliny mentioned one castelum in Sebastopolis, near to Dioscuria and another in Apsarus (Plin., NH.VI, 14). Arrian who was governor of Cappadocia, on his periplus mentions Apsarus, Phasis and Sebastopolis in AD 132. In the south-western Georgia, at modern Gonio, 15 km. to the south of the city of Batumi at a strategically important site, where the roads leading to the east (to Sebastopolis, modern Sukhumi) and to the south (via the Chorokhi river basin to Armenia Minor and Adjaristskali gorge to eastern Georgia) join there today too stands a playing-card shape fort (Plontke-Lüning 2003: 7). Its area being 4.75 ha., length 222 m. and width 195 m. The total length of the fort walls in perimeter is 900 m., the height of the walls 5 m., while at the corners, where the towers are erected 7 m. The lower part of the walls is faced with large-size dressed quadratic stones. The western wall has symmetrically arranged counterforts, while a later-time superstructure built of pebbles is visible in the upper part. At present the fort has 18 towers, but originally it had 22. Four main towers stand at the corners of the wall, with stone stairs inside the fort. Formerly the fort had 4 entrances. Today all but the western gate are bricked up. To the east, the fort was protected by the mountains, from the north, by the river,
  39. 39. `inteleqtuali~, #40, 2020 `INTELLECTUAL~, #40, 2020 humanitaruli da socialuri mecnierebebi THE HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES 38 while it was relatively unprotected from the south. That is why the walls of the fort are mostly reinforced on this side. The ruins of a bath and the garrison mosque are preserved within the extant fort, as well as the sewage, water conduits and cobblestone pavement. According to Pliny (NH 6. 12), Apsarus was a functioning fort already in the seventies of the 1st century AD, which is confirmed by archaeological evidence as well. Copper coins struck in the names of Tiberius, Nero, Vespasian and Domitian (Plontke-Lüning 2003:28-30) have been discovered here, as well as amphoras, current in the 1st AD and believed to have been produced in Italy and Cos (Kakhidze 2002:52), dummy-handled red-glazed bowls, Sinopean louteria, glass vessel (Djaparidze 2002:194), etc. In AD 132 Arrian, the governor of Cappadocia, traveled around the Black Sea littoral. He mentions five cohorts () stationed in Apsarus (Periplus 6). No doubt, they were auxiliary units (Bosworth 1977:228; Speidel 1986:658; Lordkipanidze 1991:131; Gamkrelidze 2006:66; Rowell 1937:1327; Mitford 1980:1169). Incidentally, a garrison of this size (Gamkrelidze 2006:66) could be found only in a couple of castella of the Black Sea littoral; e.g. only 400 élite soldiers were stationed in Phasis (Arr. Periplus 9) and just 20 horsemen in Hyssiporto, modern Canayeri, 26 km. east to Trapezus (Arr. Periplus 7). This situation seems to be accounted for by the expansion of Iberia to the Black Sea Littoral. This process was brought to fruition by the Zydritae, loyal to Pharasmanes II, king of Iberia (Arr. Periplus 11; Boswarth 1993:250; Plontke-Lüning 2005:134). Other sources also report on the Roman garrison at Apsarus. Thus, according to an inscription (ILS 2660) found at Abella, Italy, Marcius Plaetorius Celer, decorated by Trajan for his participation in the Parthian war (113-117), had praepositus numerorum tendentium in Ponto Absaro (Speidel 1986:658). Importance also attaches to a fragment of a 2nd century AD papyrus, written by a veteran of Apsarus and discovered in Fayum, Egypt. The inscription refers to the veteran Martial who had served in the cohors II Claudiana and stationed at Apsarus (Speidel 1983:657). Along with this evidence, the deployment of that cohort at Apsarus is confirmed by a tile discovered in 1995 with a 2nd century Latin inscription. According to another tile and Italic bronze tripod lamp with a Latin inscriptions we may consider that, there in 2nd century might be stationed cohors sagitarii and cohors Aurelia too (Plontke-Lüning 2003:12). The 3rd century AD may be considered a turning point in the history of Apsarus. In the mid-250s the Borani gained access to the Black Sea by way of the Crimea (Zos. Hist. Nova 1.31; Luttwak 1976:147). Zosimus tells about the raids of the Barbarians on the Colchian littoral in the mid-3rd century (Hist. Nova 1.31-33). Historical sources say nothing about the devastation of Apsarus at the time, but observation of the stratigraphy of the fort site shows that at the turn of the 4th century the fort had temporarily ceased functioning. The cultural layers of this period bear traces of destruction. The last point named by Arrian is Sebastopolis, where Rome's influence was ended. The journey took Arrian to Sebastopolis, he identifies this place with Dioscurias. Changing the name of Dioscurias to Sebastopolis happened probably during the reign of the Polemonids: The kings, friends of the Romans, were changing the names of towns, usually in honour of the emperor (Braund 1994:117). However, Pliny, apparently distinguishes Dioscurias, which he describes as an abandoned, from the nearby Sebastopolis, where he mentions fort and it is quite possible that this was a Roman fort. D. Braund points out that the reason for the confusion was the fact that the city of Dioscurias was located on a quite wide territory and probably it was extended along the coastline from the modern Sokhumi to the west, at least, till Eshera, where should be located its acropolis and administrative centre from the 1st

×