Вихователь, який не затискує, а визволяє, не пригнічує, а підносить, не мне, а формує, не диктує, а вчить, не вимагає, а з...
гуманізація навчально-виховного процесу. Такий напрям інноваційної перебудови педагогіки актуальний лише для вітчизняної п...
Саме завдяки гуманному підходу у навчально- виховному процесі створюються умови для облагородження душі і серця кожної дит...
Ці ідеї пронизують праці педагогів минулого – Я.А.Коменського, Ж.Ж.Руссо. К.Д.Ушинського, Л.М.Толстого, Вони у працях Я.Ко...
Щоб ефективніше здійснювати гуманізацію педагогічного процесу в початковій школі , бажано керуватись рядом принципів Принц...
Ш.О.Амонашвілі, - спілкуйтеся з дитиною як з дорослою людиною; - смійтеся разом з дітьми, веселіться, грайтеся; - навчітьс...
Система сучасних дидактичних принципів • Принцип демократизації в навчанні(Демократизація навчального процесу передбачає о...
Але у демократичному суспільстві закони чітко регулюють права та обов’язки своїх громадян та захищають їхні інтереси. ДЕМО...
Завдання вчителя у демократичній школі: – навчати “про” демократію і права людини Учні повинні розуміти, що таке демократі...
У демократичній школі учні: – висловлюють свої думки з впевненістю – поважають один одного – вирішують конфлікт мирно – вч...
Переваги демократичного врядування: – Зміцнення дисципліни Управління, засноване на довірі, а не на страху, є більш стійки...
Українські школи розуміють, що їм потрібна демократизація, бо грамотно розподілені обов’язки між вчителями, батьками та уч...
