Med virob17.08.2020

  1. 1. найменування джерело отримання наявна кількість термін придатн ості 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. Агар Мюллера-Хінтона (0,1 кг) Бюджет Агар поживний (0,5 кг) Бюджет Медичні вироби та витратні матеріали в КНП ХОР "Обласна клінінчна психіатрична лікарня № 3" станом на 17.08.2020р. Агар вісмут-сульфітний (0,25 кг) Бюджет Агар ЕНДО (0,25 кг) Бюджет Азур-еозин за Романовським (0,9 кг/уп) Бюджет АЛАНИНАМИНОТРАНСФЕРАЗА СПЛ 100 (АЛТ СПЛ) Бюджет Агар цитратний Симонса 0,25 Бюджет Агар-агар мікробіологічний 0,5 кг Бюджет АЛАНИНАМИНОТРАНСФЕРАЗА СПЛ 500 (АЛТ СПЛ) Бюджет АЛЬФА-АМІЛАЗА СПЛ 100 Бюджет
  2. 2. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 2200 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 51 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. АМИДОПИРИН Бюджет Антиген кардіоліпіновий для РЗК 2 мл амп. №10 Бюджет АЛЬФА-АМІЛАЗА СПЛ 100 Бюджет Аптч-ел тест Бюджет АРЕОМЕТР АУБ-1 Бюджет Антиген кардіоліпіновий для РМП комп. №2 Бюджет Апарат Панченкова (для СОЄ) Бюджет Ацетатний агар 0,25 Бюджет Барій хлористий Бюджет АРЕОМЕТР ДЛЯ УРИНИ 1000-1050 Бюджет АСПАРТАТАМИНОТРАНСФЕРАЗА СПЛ 100 (АСТ СПЛ) Бюджет БАРІЙ ХЛОРИСТИЙ Бюджет
  3. 3. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 9 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 12 2 021р. 34 2 022р. 1444 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 48 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 1200 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0,1 2 020р. 100 2 021р. 0,85 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 14 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 1,1 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 206 2 021р. 4,3 2 022р. 4777,8 2 023р. 0 2 018р. БИНТ ЭЛАСТИЧНЫЙ Б/У Гуманітарна допомога БІЛІРУБІН Бюджет БАРІЙ ХЛОРИСТИЙ Бюджет Бинт 7*14 н/ст Бюджет БОРНА КИСЛОТА Бюджет Бульйон поживний (0,25 кг) Бюджет БІЛІРУБІН КАЛІБРАТОР Бюджет БІЛІРУБІН ОБЩИЙ И ПРЯМОЙ Бюджет Вата,100гр/уп Бюджет Вимірювальна кулька (300 шт/уп) Бюджет Бумага д/стер Крафт Бюджет Вазелін білий (4 кг/уп) Бюджет
  4. 4. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 22,5 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 5 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 175 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 4,225 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 38 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 3 2 021р. 1 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 1,137 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. Вимірювальна кулька (300 шт/уп) Бюджет Гліцерин, бут. 1,26 кг Бюджет Глюкоза 0,25 Бюджет ГГТ-КИНЕТИКА 100-Р Бюджет ГЕЛЬ Гуманітарна допомога Груша тип А №0 Бюджет Груша тип А №1 Бюджет Глюкоза СПЛ 200 Бюджет Голка 21G 1 1/2 100шт/уп КІМА (1526504) Бюджет Делатест Бюджет Диски для визначення чутливості до антибіотиків Бюджет
  5. 5. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 3 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 8,87 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 5,123 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 1,151 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 350 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 1000 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 2,144 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 20 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 2,77 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 3,023 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. Диски для визначення чутливості до антибіотиків Бюджет Дозатори 100-1000мкл Бюджет Дозатори 5-20мкл Бюджет Дозатори 1000-5000мкл Бюджет Дозатори 10-100мкл Бюджет Дозатори 50-5000мкл Бюджет Дозатори Sartorius Smart 0,5-5мл Бюджет Дозатори Гранум 1-5мл Бюджет Дозатори 200-1000мкл Бюджет Дозатори Sartorius Smart 0,1-1мл Бюджет Дульцит Бюджет
  6. 6. 4,169 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 2,77 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0,125 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 2,21 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 2 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 1,53 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0,33 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 89 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 2,1 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 1,25 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0,07 2 021р. Еозин метиленовий синій за Май-Грюнвальдом (0,75 кг/уп) Бюджет Еритроцити барану (10 мл/фл) Бюджет Дульцит Бюджет ЕКГ СУПЕРКРЕМ 260 Г. Бюджет Загальний білок Бюджет Залізо (ІІІ) хлорне 6-водне, 100г/уп Бюджет Жовч суха, очщена, 0,1 кг/уп, Бюджет Забарвлення за Цілем-Нільсеном Бюджет Індикатори Медис 60/80" №1000 Бюджет Індикатори паперові парової стерилізації багатопараметричні хімічні одноразові -120/45 (1000 тестів)Бюджет Індикатори Медис 132" №1000 Бюджет Індикатори Медис 45/120" №1000 Бюджет
  7. 7. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0,016 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 440 2 019р. 716 2 020р. 1010,02 2 021р. 634 2 022р. 15235 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 250 2 019р. 408 2 020р. 1097,02 2 021р. 948 2 022р. 2715 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 1,5 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0,04 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0,1 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 3 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0,9 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 1 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. Індикатори паперові парової стерилізації багатопараметричні хімічні одноразові -120/45 (1000 тестів)Бюджет Індикатори паров. стер. Стерилан 180/60 №1000 Бюджет Йодід калію Бюджет Індикатори паров. стер. Стерилан 120/45 №1000 Бюджет Індикатори паров. стер. Стерилан 132/20 №1000 Бюджет Калій фосфорнокислий 1-зам Бюджет Калію телурит (10*5 мл) Бюджет Калібратор ціанметгемоглобіну 150 г/л Бюджет Калібратори білку Бюджет Капіляри для ап Панченкова Бюджет Камера Горяєва 4 сек. Бюджет Камера Горяєва 4 сек. Бюджет
  8. 8. 0,13 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0,057 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0,015 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 13 2 021р. 10 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 4 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 51 2 020р. 50 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 140 2 021р. 111 2 022р. 4 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 122 2 021р. 1 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. Капіляри для ап Панченкова Бюджет Карандаш по склу (20 шт/уп) Бюджет Катетер жіночій мочовий Бюджет Кислота оцтова, бут. 1 л Бюджет КАРДИОБУМАГА ЛДТЗ рулон 57мм*25м Гуманітарна допомога КАРДИОБУМАГА ЛДТЗ рулон 80*23 Гуманітарна допомога Клейонка прогумовані Бюджет Клейонка прогумовані (50м.п в уп.) Бюджет Кислота соляна 13 % Бюджет Кислота сульфосаліцилова Бюджет Колба мірна КМ-1-100 Бюджет Колба мірна КМ-1-1000 Бюджет
  9. 9. 0 2 020р. 4 2 021р. 8 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 122 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 20 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 5 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0,04 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 4 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 1,1 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 5 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. Колба мірна КМ-1-2000 Бюджет Комплект для мазків "Артакс" Spectabettta Бюджет Колба мірна КМ-1-1000 Бюджет КОНТРОЛЬ ПАТОЛОГІЯ Bioq. Ліофілізована людська сироватка на 5 млБюджет контрольн. сусп. зритроцитов(Ер-контроль) Бюджет Комплемент сухий 1 мл амп. №10 Бюджет КОНТРОЛЬ НОРМА Bioq. Ліофілізована людська сироватка на 5 мл Бюджет Креатинін 200 кінет Бюджет Крохмаль раств. Бюджет контрольн. сусп. тромбоцитов (Тр-контроль) Бюджет контрольные суспензии лейкоцитов (Л-контроль) Бюджет Ксилол, бут. 0,8 кг Бюджет
  10. 10. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0,387 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0,517 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0,604 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0,624 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0,015 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0,48 2 022р. 43 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 2 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0,12 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0,005 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0,8 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. Кювети (для LG-PABER) (288шт/уп) Бюджет Кювети для фотоелектроколоріметра Аpel-101 Бюджет Ксилол, бут. 0,8 кг Бюджет Кювети (для LG-PABER) (288шт/уп) Бюджет ЛАМПА GT8-30WG-13 БАКТЕРИЦИДНАЯ ЛЮМИНЕСЦЕНТНАЯГуманітарна допомога лейкопластырь 2 * 500 катушка картон Бюджет Кювети спектрофотометричні тип А 2,5мл-1000 (100шт/уп_) Бюджет Лактоза (D),фарм., 100г/уп Бюджет Лужний агар 0,5 сухий Бюджет лента диаграм. 57*25 Бюджет Лічильники форменних елементів крові Бюджет
  11. 11. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0,06 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0,192 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0,23 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 1,9 2 021р. 300 2 022р. 5 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 110 2 019р. 225 2 020р. 275 2 021р. 247 2 022р. 144 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 267 2 020р. 160 2 021р. 320,56 2 022р. 189 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 120 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 90,7 2 022р. 6730 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0,134 2 021р. 30 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 1,91 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0,679 2 022р. Магній хлористий 6-водний Бюджет Маніт (100 г/уп) Бюджет Марля медична 10м* 90см Бюджет Малонат агар 0,25 кг Бюджет Мальтоза Бюджет МАСКИ МЕД. Гуманітарна допомога Масло вазелинове, бут. 0,8 кг Бюджет МАСКИ МАРЛЕВЫЕ Бюджет МАСКИ МАРЛЕВЫЕ МЕД. Гуманітарна допомога масло имерсионное 100мл/фл Бюджет Мезо-Інозит Бюджет
  12. 12. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0,062 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0,2 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 20 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 32 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 21 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 140 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 30 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 15 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 3 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 1 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 3 2 020р. 0 2 021р. Мультикалібратор біохімічний Level 2 Бюджет Мультикалібратор біохімічний Level 2, 10фл*5мл Бюджет Мезо-Інозит Бюджет Набір реактивів для визначення церулоплазміну в сироватці крові методом РавінаБюджет Наконечники для дозаторів (великі) Бюджет Набір реагентів для визначення вмісту С-реактивного білка в сироватці крові методом латекс-аглютинації 100 Бюджет Набір реактивів для визначення бета-ліпопротеїнів в сироватці крові турбідиметричним методом Бурштейна-СамаяБюджет Натрій фосфорнокислий 2-зам безводн. Бюджет Натрій хлористий Бюджет Наконечники для дозаторів (малі) Бюджет Натрій лимоннокислий Бюджет Основний пептон сухий 0,25 Бюджет
  13. 13. 8 2 022р. 1 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 3 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 3 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 1 2 020р. 3,368 2 021р. 5,632 2 022р. 8 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 18 2 022р. 480 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 70 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 2 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 2 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 2 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 3 2 019р. 2 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. Патоплазма Бюджет Пергідроль каністра 5,75 кг Бюджет Основний пептон сухий 0,25 Бюджет Парафін, лаб Бюджет Піпетка 0,02 мл (Салі) Бюджет Піпетка до ШОЕ-метру Бюджет Підгузники для дорослих Л Бюджет Підгузники для дорослих М Бюджет пленка Medical 18*24 №100 Бюджет пленка Medical 24*30 №100 Бюджет Плазма кроляча цитратна суха 1 мл амп. №10 Бюджет Пластини з лунками (1-102см) для МРП (сифіліс) планшет сер. Бюджет
  14. 14. 1 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 1 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 5 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 80 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 1500 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 80 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 11000 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 110 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 4 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 200 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 1000 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. пленка Medical 24*30 №100 Бюджет Плівка 18*24 №100 зеленочутлива Бюджет Плівка 30*40 №100 зеленочутлива Бюджет пленка рентген Кровлекс-орг 70мм*30,5м Бюджет Плівка 24*30 №100 зеленочутлива Бюджет ПОЯС ЭЛАСТИЧНЫЙ Б/У Гуманітарна допомога Пробірка вакуумна з активатором згортання,9мл, Кіма Бюджет Плівка 30*40 №100 зеленочутлива Бюджет Плівка флюорографична медична 70мм*30,5м зеленочутлива Бюджет Пробірки серологічні 60*15 Бюджет Пробірки 100*12*0,5 Бюджет Пробірки 115*12 Бюджет
  15. 15. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 1000 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 1000 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 1000 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 1 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 1 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 26 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 100 2 020р. 220 2 021р. 315 2 022р. 6712 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 22 2 021р. 215 2 022р. 48 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 2 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 5 2 022р. 194 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 3 2 023р. 0 2 018р. Пробірки серологічні 60*15 Бюджет Пробірки Центрифужні 1-10 Бюджет Проявник на 15 л р/ну ручна обробка Бюджет РНП-плазма Бюджет Пробірки Центрифужні мерні 1-10-0,2 Бюджет ПРОТИВОПЕДИКУЛЕЗНЫЙ ЛОСЬОН "ПЕРМИН" фл.9% 50,0г Гуманітарна допомога Рукавички латексні хірургічні, ст пар Бюджет Середовище з лізіном Бюджет Рукавички латексні оглядові, н/стер,рМ Бюджет Рукавички латексні оглядові, н/стер,рМ Бюджет Середовище Кесслера 0,25 Бюджет Середовище Олькеніцкого 0,25 Бюджет
  16. 16. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 5 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 200 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 22 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 23 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 18 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 6,13 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 3,087 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 11,8 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. Середовище ОТДМ Бюджет Середовище Плоскірева Бюджет Середовище Олькеніцкого 0,25 Бюджет Сечовина Бюджет Сечовина 300 кінет Бюджет Середовище Сімонса Бюджет Середовище тіогліколеве 0,25 Бюджет Сироватка діагностична сальмонельозна адсорбована полівалентна "рідкісних груп", сухаБюджет Сироватка коняча (100 мл) Бюджет Сироватка діагностична гемолітична, рідка 2 мл амп. №10 Бюджет Сироватка діагностична сальмонельозна адсорбована Н-групова, суха для РА 2 млБюджет
  17. 17. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 86 2 020р. 42 2 021р. 234 2 022р. 9204 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 3,045 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0,257 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 3 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. Сироватки діагностичні ешерихіозні ОК полівалентні сухі для РА ОКС (1 мл/амп)Бюджет Системи для переливання розчинів ПР Бюджет Сироватка крупної рогатої худоби (450 мл) Бюджет Сироватка шигельозна, адсорбована, аглютинизуюча Флекснера I-V полівалентна, суха для РА, 2 мл, амп. № 10Бюджет Скло покрівне 18х18 (200 шт/уп) Бюджет Скло покрівне 24х24 (200 шт/уп) Бюджет Скарифікатори стерильні (200 шт/уп) Бюджет Скарифікатори стерильні (200 шт/уп) Бюджет Склянка низька з носиком і град. ТС 250 мл Бюджет Скло предметне 26х76 мм (50 шт/уп) Бюджет Склянка низька з носиком і град. ТС 100 мл Бюджет
  18. 18. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 27,12 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 24 2 020р. 6 2 021р. 12 2 022р. 134 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 20 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0,1 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 2 2 021р. Склянка низька з носиком і град. ТС 250 мл Бюджет Смужки індикаторні Ацетонтест №50 Бюджет СРБ - латекс-тест Бюджет Стистеми забору крові для коагулограм (із цитратом натрию) Бюджет Смужки індикаторні Глюкотест №100 Бюджет Сорбіт Бюджет Тест-система для виявлення HBsAg вірусу гепатиту В Бюджет Тест-система для виявлення антигенів ротавірусів Бюджет Термометри мед. Бюджет Тест для виявлення антигенів вірусів грипу А та В CITO TEST Influenza A+BБюджет Тест-система для виявлення вірусу гепатиту С Бюджет Тест-смужки DIRUI H11, 100 шт/уп Бюджет
  19. 19. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 2 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 2 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0,438 2 021р. 0,147 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. Техпластин-тест (100 визн) Бюджет ТехФібриноген-тест (100 визн) Бюджет Тест-смужки DIRUI H11, 100 шт/уп Бюджет Тригліцериди 100 Бюджет Тримач ESA 1,100шт/уп Бюджет Тімолова проба Бюджет Тригліцериди Бюджет Тромбо-тест (400 визн) Бюджет Трубка мед. Бюджет Тримач ESA 1,100шт/уп Бюджет трихлоруксусная кислота Бюджет Трубка соединителььная Т-1 Бюджет
  20. 20. 1,179 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 12 2 019р. 1 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 6 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 5 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 4 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 4 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. Фенолфталеїн (50 г/уп) Бюджет Фибриноліз-тест Бюджет Трубка соединителььная Т-1 Бюджет Феніл-аланіл агар 0,25 кг Бюджет ХАЛАТ МЕД.ОДНОР. Гуманітарна допомога Хлориди 120 Бюджет фильтр d=125мм красная лента обеззол.(100шт/уп) Бюджет Формалін 37%, бут. 1,1 кг Бюджет Холестерин 100 Бюджет Циліндр мірний з носиком 100 мл, пластмас. основа Бюджет хлоропирамина г/х амп. 2% 1мл №5 Бюджет Хлороформ, бут. 1,5 кг Бюджет
  21. 21. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 131 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 67 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 30 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 200 2 020р. 283 2 021р. 230 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 100 2 021р. 572 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 130 2 020р. 142 2 021р. 508 2 022р. 3627 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 292 2 021р. 377 2 022р. 233 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 340 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 739 2 022р. 3630 2 023р. 0 2 018р. Циліндр мірний з носиком 100 мл, пластмас. основа Бюджет Чашка Петрі d=100 мм, скляна Бюджет ЧУЛКИ ЭЛАСТИЧНЫЕ Б/У Гуманітарна допомога Циліндр мірний з носиком 50 мл, пластмас. основа Бюджет Цукроза Бюджет шпатель ЛОР одноразовый стер, 100шт/уп Бюджет Шприці (одноразові) 10,0 Бюджет ШАПОЧКА МЕД.ОДНОРАЗ. Гуманітарна допомога шпатель ЛОР одноразовый стер, 100шт/уп Бюджет Шприці (одноразові) 20,0 Бюджет Шприці (одноразові) 2,0 Бюджет Шприці (одноразові) 2,0 Бюджет
  22. 22. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 15 2 021р. 5 2 022р. 492 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 100 2 020р. 75 2 021р. 2486 2 022р. 25887 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. 0 2 018р. 0 2 019р. 0 2 020р. 0 2 021р. 0 2 022р. 0 2 023р. Шприці (одноразові) 20,0 Бюджет Шприці (одноразові) 5,0 Бюджет Штатів для пробирок на 20гн. Бюджет Штатів для пробирок на 40гн. Бюджет Шприці (одноразові) інсулінові 1,0 Бюджет Штатів для ап. Панченкова (СОЄ) Бюджет

