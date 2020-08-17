Lik zas otd 17.08.2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
торгівельна назва назва діючої речовини форма випуску та дозування джерело отримання термін придатно сті 1 наявна кількіст...
2 022р. 90,00 60 90,00 0,00 150 140,00 93.25 70,00 0,00 870,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020...
2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р....
2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00...
2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 40,00 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 42,00 400,00 0,00 2 022р. 80 1,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 64,00 0,...
  1. 1. торгівельна назва назва діючої речовини форма випуску та дозування джерело отримання термін придатно сті 1 наявна кількість 2 наявна кількість 3 наявна кількість 4 наявна кількість 6 наявна кількість 7 наявна кількість ЦНП наявна кількість ППЕ наявна кількість 10 наявна кількість 11 наявна кількість ЛДЦЕ наявна кількість 13 наявна кількість 14 наявна кількість 15 18 19 наявна кількість 20 наявна кількість ЦППД наявна кількість 23 наявна кількість 24 наявна кількість 25 наявна кількість Приёмное наявна кількість КДЛ наявна кількість Мед.Склад наявна кількість 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 20,00 0,00 2 021р. 20,00 0,00 0 15,00 0,00 2 022р. 10 7,00 0,00 25,00 0,00 30,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 120,00 17,00 100,00 0,00 140 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 280,00 98,00 0,00 2 023р. 84 0,00 123,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 30,00 0,00 2 021р. 9,00 0,00 10,00 0,00 40,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 10,00 2 023р. 10,00 3,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 350 0,00 2 021р. 420,00 0,00 300,00 300,00 0,00 2 022р. 517,00 650 635,00 210,00 650,00 400,00 850,00 419,00 2 023р. 500,00 650,00 0,00 350,00 830,00 0,00 100,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 200 400,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 500,00 0,00 2 022р. 200 100,00 100,00 200,00 199,00 2 023р. 0,00 100,00 50,00 729,00 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 250,00 96,50 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 100,00 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 150,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 29,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 610,00 0,00 0,00 180,00 30,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 216,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 6,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 5,00 21,00 13,00 0,00 0,00 3,00 2 022р. 6,00 18,00 0,00 120,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 51,00 0,00 9,00 24,00 0,00 2 021р. 15,00 9,00 91,00 0,00 3 3,00 7,00 5,00 9,00 0,00 2 022р. 3 30,00 6,00 3.0 9,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 20,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 200,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 10,00 15,00 0,00 5,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 140,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 57,00 0,00 2 022р. 28,00 28,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 56,00 0,00 728,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 140,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 56,00 14,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 70,00 0,00 1064,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 10,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 100,00 186,00 0,00 2 021р. 147,00 0,00 61,00 0,00 2 022р. 200 0,00 61,00 70,00 0,00 2 023р. 100,00 14,00 50,00 55,00 0,00 40 60,00 100,00 100,00 0,00 2620,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 5,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 65,00 0,00 50,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 75,00 9,00 10,00 10,00 0,00 250,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 27,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 6 9,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 3,00 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 120 30,00 11,00 0,00 530,00 2 021р. 60,00 39,00 280,00 8,00 99,00 10,00 8,00 2 022р. 10,00 60 100,00 150,00 20,00 0,00 14.0 0,00 570,00 2 023р. 0,00 20,00 220,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 60,00 0,00 2 021р. 680,00 180,00 340,00 77,00 0,00 2 022р. 446,00 160 750,00 166,00 0,00 740,00 768 100,00 420,00 155,00 1040,00 2 023р. 0,00 180 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 550,00 40,00 0,00 0 450,00 46,00 2 022р. 130 680,00 80,00 140,00 330,00 80,00 210,00 0,00 3090,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 125,00 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 109,00 25 300,00 250,00 5 225,00 0,00 700,00 2 023р. 26,00 25,00 0,00 228,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 165,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 70,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 2,00 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 40,00 10,00 0,00 2 023р. 40,00 9,00 15,00 0,00 13,00 20,00 0,00 410,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 56,00 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 140 80,00 190,00 14,00 210,00 2 023р. 0,00 120,00 0,00 300,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 72,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 50,00 0,00 2 021р. 78,00 28,00 154,00 154,00 0,00 0 0,00 14,00 0,00 658,00 2 022р. 42 13,00 14,00 36,00 28,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 28,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 30,00 10,00 0,00 0 10,00 0,00 160,00 2 022р. 20,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 56,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 30,00 0,00 4,00 2 021р. 10 4,00 50,00 10,00 0,00 8,00 0,00 2 022р. 28,00 15,00 90,00 27,00 10,00 10,00 25,00 11,00 30,00 25,00 760,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 20,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 20,00 10,00 0,00 0 39,00 0,00 120,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 100,00 0,00 10,00 30,00 0,00 120,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 100,00 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 35,00 0,00 2 022р. 20,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 230,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 107,00 140,00 0,00 0 80.00 0,00 2 022р. 140,00 280 7,00 49,00 42,00 77,00 47,00 28,00 2 023р. 280,00 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 60 200,00 30,00 262,00 0,00 900,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 40,00 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 48,00 0,00 150,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 73,00 0,00 2 021р. 17,00 112,00 9,00 30,00 210,00 10,00 20,00 10 70,00 10,00 0,00 1460,00 2 022р. 30 0,00 16,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 56,00 0,00 2 021р. 20,00 0,00 0 6.0 533,00 0,00 2 022р. 11,00 0,00 367,00 250,00 0,00 1950,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 10,00 0,00 2 021р. 10,00 0,00 20,00 200,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 80,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 20,00 0,00 140,00 2 022р. 150,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 60,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 5.0 90,00 0,00 2 022р. 40,00 0,00 0,00 1470,00 2 023р. 0,00 30,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 30,00 0,00 0,00 40,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 100,00 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 20,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 160,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 100,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 10,00 28,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 30,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 БЕНЗИЛПЕНІЦИЛІН Бюджкт 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0 0,00 330,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 28,5 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 260,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 150,00 100,00 0,00 72,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 120,00 0,00 АЗАПІН клозапин АЗИМЕД азитроміцин АЗИЦИН азитроміцин АКСОТИЛІН цитиколін АВЕЛОКС моксифлоксацин АДАЖ ІО оланзапин Таблетки 0,1 Гуманітарна допомога L-ЛІЗИНУ ЕСЦИНАТ®. лізин Розчин для ін`єкцій, 1 мг/мл по 5 мл в ампулах № 10 у блістері в пачці () Бюджет АБІКСА мемантин Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, по 10 мг № 28 (14х2) у блістерах () Бюджет Таблетки по 10мг №28 Бюджет АЗАЛЕПТОЛ клозапин Таблетки по 0,1 г № 10х5 у блістерах Бюджет АДРЕНАЛІН епінефрин Розчин для ін`єкцій, 1,8 мг/мл по 1 мл в ампулах № 10 ( у коробці) () Бюджет Таблетки по 0,1 г № 10х5 у блістерах Бюджет АЗАЛЕПТОЛ клозапин Таблетки по 25 мг № 50 (10х5) у блістерах Бюджет Капсули по 0,25 г № 6 (6х1) у блістерах () Бюджет АЗАПІН клозапин Таблетки по 25 мг № 50 (10х5) у блістерах Бюджет Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, по 500 мг № 3 (3х1) Бюджет АЗИТРОМІЦИН азитроміцин Капс. по 500 мг № 3 (3х1) Бюджет Розчин для ін`єкцій 500мг/ 4 мл в ампулах 4,0 № 10 () Гуманітарна допомога АККУПРО хінаприл Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, по 10мг № 30 () Бюджет АКТОВЕГІН актовегін Розчин для ін`єкцій, 40 мг/мл по 2 мл (80 мг) в ампулах № 25 () Бюджет АКТОВЕГІН актовегін Розчин для ін`єкцій 5 мл (200 мг) в ампулах № 5 () Бюджет АЛЗЕПІЛ донепезил Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, по 5 мг № 28 (14х2) у блістерах Бюджет АЛЗЕПІЛ донепезил Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, по 10 мг № 28 (14х2) у блістерах Бюджет АЛЬДАЗОЛ альбендазол Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 400 мг № 3 (3х1) Бюджет АЛЬБЕЛА альбендазол Таблетки для жування по 400 мг № 3 (3х1) Бюджет АМБРОКСОЛ амброксол Таблетки по 30 мг № 20 (10х2) у блістерах ) Бюджет АМАНТИН. амантадин Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 100 мг № 30 (10х3) у блістерах Бюджет АМІЗОН амізон Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, по 0,25 г № 10 (10х1) Бюджет АМИТРИПТИЛЛИН Амитриптилин Таблетки по 25мг №1000 Гуманітарна допомога АМІНАЗИН хлорпромазин Розчина для ін'єкцій, 25 мг/мл по 2 мл в ампулах №10 Бюджет АМІКСИН тилорон Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою по 0,125 № 3 () Бюджет АМІНАЗИН хлорпромазин Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 100 мг № 10 (10*1) ) Бюджет АМІНАЗИН хлорпромазин Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, по 0.025 г № 20 (20х1) у контурних чарункових упаковках () Бюджет АМІНОСОЛ® НЕО 10%. изолейцин+лейцин+лізин +валін+метіонін+серин Розчин для інфузій по 500 мл у флаконах- крапельницях № 1 () Бюджет АМІНАЛОН® кислота гама- аміномасляна Капсули тверді по 0,25 г № 10х5 () Бюджет АМІТРИПТИЛІН амітриптилін Таблетки вкриті оболонкою по 0,025г №1000 у банках Гуманітарна допомога АМІТРИПТИЛІН амітриптилін Таблетки вкриті оболонкою по 0,025г №25 у банках Бюджет АМЛОДИПІН амлодипин Таблетки по 10 мг № 30 (10х3) Бюджет АМІТРИПТИЛІНУ ГІДРОХЛОРИД амітриптилін Розчин для ін`єкцій, 10 мг/мл по 2 мл в ампулах № 10 у коробці () Бюджет АМОКСИЛ-К амоксицилін+клавулано ва кислота Порошок для розчину для ін`єкцій по 1,2 г у флаконах № 1 () Бюджет АМОКСИЛ - К 625 амоксицилін+кислота клавуланова Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 500 мг/125 мг № 7х2 у блістерах () Бюджет АНАЛЬГІН метамізол натрію Розчин для ін`єкцій 50% по 2 мл в ампулах № 10 () Бюджет АМОКСИЦИЛЛИН амоксицилін Розчин для ін`єкцій, 500мг/4мл в ампулі, №5 Гуманітарна допомога АНАПРИЛІН пропранолол Таблетки по 10 мг № 50 у контейнері () Бюджет АНАЛЬГІН метамізол натрію Таблетки по 0,5 г № 10 у блістерах () Бюджет АРІЛЕНТАЛ. арипипразол Таблетки по 15 мг № 28 (7х4) в блістерах Бюджет АНГІЗАР лозартан Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 50 мг № 30 (10х3) ( Бюджет АРИП арипіпразол Таблетки по 10 мг № 30 (10х3) в блістерах () Бюджет АРІЛЕНТАЛ. арипипразол Таблетки по 10 мг № 28 (7х4) в блістерах () Бюджет АРМАДІН мексидол Розчин для ін’єкцій 50мг/мл 2мл № 10 () Бюджет АРКУРОН. піпекуронію бромід Ліофілізат для розчину для ін`єкцій по 4 мг в ампулах № 10 () Бюджет Таблетки по 50 мг № 20 (10х3) Бюджет АСКОРБІНОВА КИСЛОТА аскорбінова кислота Розчин для ін`єкцій, 50 мг/мл 2,0 № 10 () Бюджет АРИПРАЗОЛ Aripiprazole (арипіпразол) Таблетки по 10 мг, по 10 табл у блістері; по 3 блістерів у пачці АСПАРКАМ, магнію аспарагінат+калію аспарагінат Розчин для ін`єкцій по 5 мл в ампулах № 10() Бюджет АСПАРКАМ . магнію аспарагінат+калію аспарагінат Таблетки № 50 (50х1) у блістерах () Бюджет АЦЕТИЛСАЛІЦИЛОВА КИСЛОТА Бюджет кислота ацетилсаліцилова Таблетки по 500 мг № 10 () Бюджет Бюджет Бюджет Бюджет АТЕНОЛОЛ атенолол АТЕНОЛОЛ атенолол Таблетки по 100 мг № 20 (10х3) АТРОПІН атропін Розчин для ін`єкцій, 1 мг/мл по 1 мл в ампулах № 10, № 10 (5х2) АТЕРОКАРД клорідогрель Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою по75 мг № 40 10х4 у блістерах Бюджет БЕНЗИЛБЕНЗОАТУ ЕМУЛЬСІЯ бензилбензоат Емульсія нашкірна 20 % по 50 г у флаконах () Бюджет БАРБОВАЛ®. ментол+етилєф бромізов.+фенобарбітал Краплі для перорального застосування по 25 мл у флаконах() Бюджет БЕНЗИЛПЕНІЦИЛІН бензилпеніцилін Порошок для розчину для ін`єкцій по 1 000 000 ОД у флаконах, () Бюджет БюджетБЕНЗОНАЛ бензобарбітал Таблетки по 0,1 г № 50 (10х5) у блістерах бензилпеніціліну натрієва сіль Порошок для розчину для інєкцій по 1 000 000 ОД у флаконах БЕТАГІС бетагістин Таблетки по 16 мг № 18х5 () Бюджет БЕТАМАКС сульпірид Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 200 мг № 30 у контейнерах( ) Бюджет БІСАКОДИЛ бісакодил Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, кишковорозчинні по 0,005 г № 10х3 у контурних чарункових упаковках БІСОПРОЛОЛ бісопролол Таблетки по 10 мг № 10х3 у блістерах () Бюджет БІ-СЕПТ сульфаметоксазол+три метоприм Таблетки, 400 мг/80 мг № 20 (20х1) у блістерах () Бюджет АРИПРАЗОЛ арипіпразол Таблетки по 10 мг № 60 (10х6) в блістерах () Гуманітарна допомога АРИПРАЗОЛ ІНФОРМАЦІЯ щодо наявності лікарських засобів, витратних матеріалів, медичних виробів та харчових продуктів для спеціального дієтичного споживання, отриманих за кошти державного та місцевого бюджетів, благодійної діяльності і гуманітарної допомоги в КНП ХОР обласній клінінчній психіатричній лікарні № 3 станом на 17.08.2020р.______________(число, місяць, рік) арипіпразол Таблетки по 15 мг № 60 (10х6) в блістерах () Гуманітарна допомога
  2. 2. 2 022р. 90,00 60 90,00 0,00 150 140,00 93.25 70,00 0,00 870,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 50,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 30,00 459,00 0,00 2 022р. 40,00 0,00 400,00 47,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 200,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 28 0,00 0,00 56,00 2 023р. 0,00 60,00 56,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 2,00 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 2 0,00 4 785,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 3.355 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 2,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 50,00 0,00 20,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 60,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 60,00 140,00 0,00 50,00 70,00 20,00 0,00 2 022р. 10 7,00 5,00 0,00 50 0,00 1130,00 2 023р. 0,00 130,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 270,00 128,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 30,00 0,00 2 023р. 70,00 120,00 0,00 510,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 15,00 0,00 2 021р. 18,00 15,00 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 65,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 25,00 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 9,00 120,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 60,00 50,00 0,00 2 022р. 4,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 25,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 30,00 0,00 0 4.0 0,00 2 022р. 15 17,00 11,00 0,00 10,00 0,00 2 023р. 31,00 15,00 0,00 4,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 6,00 0,00 2,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 10 8,00 8,00 0,00 2 022р. 7,00 25 6,00 8,00 0,00 150,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 700 0,00 2 022р. 180,00 50,00 0,00 94,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 30,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 20,00 40,00 16,00 0,00 2 022р. 100,00 100 40,00 800,00 115,00 220,00 90,00 50,00 160 283,00 20,00 120,00 246,00 22,00 2050,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 400,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 500,00 250,00 750,00 650,00 0,00 2 022р. 680,00 200 760,00 600,00 210,00 40,00 0,00 0 390,00 1464,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 3200,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 65,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 165,00 0,00 2 021р. 10,00 500,00 300 60.0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 600,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 10,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 4,00 0,00 2 022р. 30,00 30,00 0,00 10,00 0,00 2 023р. 60,00 40,00 0,00 0,00 30,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 5,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 1,00 0,00 2 021р. 1,00 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 1.0 1,00 0,00 9,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. . 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 15,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 10,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 20 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 90,00 0,00 130,00 23,00 370,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 80,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 270,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 1220,00 0,00 1000,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 10,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 20,00 0,00 2 022р. 20 0,00 20,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 20,00 0,00 60,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 28,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 50,00 0,00 40,00 0,00 100,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 21,00 0,00 2 020р. 5,00 0,00 2 021р. 10,00 0,00 5,00 0,00 2 022р. 10 30,00 3,00 0,00 5 4,00 8,00 5,00 0,00 230,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 37,00 15,00 5,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 184,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 100,00 2 022р. 40,00 55,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 100,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 150,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 500,00 0,00 2400,00 2 022р. 0,00 800,00 120,00 471,00 350,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 1,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 46,00 0,00 0 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 15,00 0,00 30,00 0,00 2 021р. 10,00 90,00 20,00 15,00 15,00 0,00 5,00 2 022р. 20 18,00 0,00 5 9.0 26,00 0,00 4,00 210,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 4,00 2,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 20,00 0,00 2 020р. 7,00 15,00 0,00 38,00 0,00 2 021р. 10,00 5.0 0,00 2 022р. 18,00 20 20,00 30,00 0,00 9,00 0,00 2 023р. 20,00 20,00 0,00 50 99,00 0,00 20,00 360,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 47,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 23,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 10,00 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 5,00 10,00 2.0 22,00 5,00 0,00 2 022р. 25 0,00 20 20,00 0,00 335,00 2 023р. 0,00 50,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 71,00 16,00 0,00 2 021р. 7,00 0,00 0 10,00 10,00 0,00 2 022р. 50 10,00 70,00 10,00 0,00 640,00 2 023р. 60,00 90,00 0,00 39,00 50,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 10,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 25,00 20,00 25,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 10,00 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 63,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 50,00 0,00 2 022р. 20 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 200,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 20,00 0,00 0 7.0 0,00 80,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 130,00 2 023р. 11,00 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 19,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 5,00 16,00 0,00 2 021р. 12,00 0,00 0 5.0 0,00 9,00 2 022р. 10 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 10,00 0,00 10,00 10,00 0,00 60,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 15,00 0,00 2 021р. 5,00 15,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 30 15,00 0,00 0,00 65,00 БІСОПРОЛОЛ бісопролол Таблетки по 10 мг № 10х3 у блістерах () Бюджет БРИЛЬЯНТОВИЙ ЗЕЛЕНИЙ. діамантовий зелений Розчин для зовнішнього застосування, спиртовий 1 % по 25 мл у флаконах- крапельницях Бюджет БІЦИЛІН бенатину бензилпеніцилін Порошок для суспензії для ін`єкцій по 600 000 ОД у флаконах () Бюджет БРОМГЕКСИН бромгексин Таблетки по 8 мг № 20 (20х1) у контурних чарункових упаковках Бюджет БРІНТЕЛЛІКС. вортіоксетин Таблетки, вкриті плівк.оболонкою, по 10 мг № 28 (14х2) у блістерах () Бюджет ВАЛЬПРОКОМ 300 ХРОНО. кислота вальпроєва Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, пролонгованої дії по 300 мг № 100 (10х10) у блістерах у пачці Бюджет ВАЗОПРО. мілдронат Розчин для ін’єкцій, 100 мг/мл по 5 мл в ампулах № 10 (5х2) у блістерах у пачці () Бюджет ВЕЛАКСИН венлафаксинКапсули пролонгованої дії по 75 мг № 28 (14х2) ()Бюджет ВАЛЬПРОКОМ 500 ХРОНО кислота вальпроєва Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, пролонгованої дії по 500мг № 10х3 у блістерах () Бюджет ВЕНЛАФАКСИН венлафаксинТаблетки по 75 мг № 30 (10х3) у блістерах ()Бюджет ВЕНЛАКСОР венлафаксинТаблетки по 75 мг № 30 (10х3) у блістерах ()Бюджет ВЕСТАГІСТИН бетагістин Таблетки по 16мг № 30 (10х3) () Бюджет ВЕРНЕДОР суміш четвертинних амонійних сполук (алкідиметилбензиламо ній хлорид і дидецилдметилийамоній хлорид) - 9,0 2л Бюджет ВІНПОЦЕТИН вінпоцетин Концентрат для приготування розчину для інфузій, 5 мг/мл по 2 мл в ампулах № 10 () Бюджет ВІКАСОЛ менадіон Розчин для ін`єкцій, 10 мг/мл по 1 мл в ампулах № 10 () Бюджет ВІНСЕПТ спирт етиловий - 67,5- 70,0%, спирт ізопропиловий - 1,0- 2,5%, 2- феноксіетанол - 0,05-2,5 % 1л Бюджет ВІНПОЦЕТИН. вінпоцетин Таблетки по 0,005 г № 10х3 у блістерах () Бюджет ВОДА ДЛЯ ІН'ЄКЦІЙ вода для інєкцій Розчин 2,0 № 10 Бюджет ВІТАКСОН вітамин В1;В6;В12 Розчин для інєкцій 2,0 № 5 Бюджет ГАБАНА. прегабалін Капсули 75мг по 21 капсулі у блістері; по 1 блістеру у картонній коробці () Бюджет ВОРМІЛ. альбендазол Таблетки для жування по 400 мг № 3 (3х1) Бюджет ГАЛОПЕРИДОЛ галоперидол Розчин для ін`єкцій 5 мг/мл по 1 мл в ампулах № 5 у коробці () Бюджет ГАБАНТИН 300 габапентин Капсули по 300 мг № 30 (10х3) () Бюджет ГАЛОПЕРИДОЛ ФОРТЕ галоперидол Таблетки по 5мг № 50 () Бюджет ГАЛОПЕРИДОЛ ДЕКАНОАТ . галоперидол Розчин для ін`єкцій 50 мг/мл по 1 мл в ампулах № 5 Бюджет ГАЛОПРИЛ ФОРТЕ. галоперидол Таблетки по 5 мг № 50 (10х5) у блістерах в коробці з картону () Бюджет ГАЛОПРИЛ галоперидол Розчин для ін`єкцій 5 мг/мл по 1 мл в ампулах № 10 у коробці () Бюджет ГЕНТАМІЦИНУ СУЛЬФАТ гентаміцин Розчин для ін`єкцій, 40 мг/мл по 2 мл в ампулах № 10 у коробці () Бюджет ГАЛОПРИЛ галоперидол Таблетки по 1,5 мг № 50 (10х5)у блістерах в коробці з картону () Бюджет ГЕПАСОЛ НЕО 8%. l-валин, l-ізолейцин, l- лізин, метионин, фенілаланин Розчин для інфузій по 500 мл у флаконах () Бюджет ГЕПАРИН-НАТРІЮ гепарин Розчин для ін`єкцій, 5000 МО/мл по 5 мл (25000 МО) у флаконах № 5 у пачці() Бюджет ГІГАСЕПТ АФ ФОРТЕ U диметилдиоктиламоніу м хлорід 10,0, феноксіпропанол - 15,0, лаурилпропілендіамін - 9,5, алкілгуанінацетат 15,6 1 кг Бюджет ГЕПТРАЛ®. адеметіонін Порошок ліофілізований для приготування розчину для ін`єкцій по 400 мг у флаконах № 5 у комплекті з розчинником по 5 мл в ампулах № 5 Бюджет ГІДАЗЕПАМ ІС гидазепам Таблетки по 0,02 г № 10х2 у блістерах () Бюджет ГІГАСЕПТ АФ ФОРТЕ U диметилдиоктиламоніу м хлорід 10,0, феноксіпропанол - 15,0, лаурилпропілендіамін - 9,5, алкілгуанінацетат 15,6 2л Гуманітарна допомога ГЛІБЕНКЛАМІД. глібенкламід Таблетки по 5 мг № 50 (5х10) Бюджет ГІДАЗЕПАМ ІС гідазепам Таблетки по 0,05 г № 10 (10х1) у блістерах () Бюджет ГЛІЯТОН. холіна альфосцерат Капсули м`які 400мг № 30 по 10 капсул у блістері; по 3 блістера у пачці.() Бюджет ГЛІЦИСЕД® гліцин Таблетки по 100 мг № 50 (10х5) () Бюджет ГЛУТАРГІН. аргініну глутамат Розчин для ін`єкцій, 20 % по 5 мл в ампулах № 10 Бюджет ГЛУТАРГІН. аргініну глутамат Концентрат для приготування розчину для інфузій 40 % по 5 мл в ампулах № 10 Бюджет ГЛЮКОЗА глюкоза Розчин для інфузій 5% 400 мл.() Бюджет ГЛЮКОЗА глюкоза Розчин для інфузій 5 % 200 мл () Бюджет ГЛЮКОЗА глюкоза Розчин для інфузій 40% 20 мл.() Бюджет ГЛЮКОЗА глюкоза Розчин для інфузій 10% 400 мл.() Бюджет ДАРСІЛ силімарин Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, по 22,5 мг № 10х5 Бюджет ГЛЮКСИЛ електроліти Розчин для інфузій 200 мл.() Бюджет Дез ТАБ трихлорізоціанурова кислота (ТХЦК)-43,0%, натрієва сіль діхлорізоціанурової кислоти (NA-сіль ДХЦК)- 20,0% 1 кг Гуманітарна допомога Дез ТАБ трихлорізоціанурова кислота (ТХЦК)-43,0%, натрієва сіль діхлорізоціанурової кислоти (NA-сіль ДХЦК)- 20,0% Таблетки по 2мг № 100 Бюджет ДЕКСАМЕТАЗОН дексаметазон Розчин для ін`єкцій, 4 мг/мл по 1 мл в ампулах № 5 () Бюджет ДЕКОНАЛЬ глутаровий альдегід 20%, алкілдиметилбензиламо ніум хлорид 10,0 1л бюджет ДЕПАКІН кислота вальпроєва Ліофілізат для ін'єкцій по 400мг № 4 Бюджет ДЕКСАМЕТАЗОН дексаметазон Розчин для ін`єкцій, 4 мг/мл по 1 мл в ампулах № 10 () Бюджет ДЕПАКІН ЕНТЕРІК 300 кислота вальпроєва Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, кишковорозчинні по 300 мг № 100* (10х10) () Бюджет ДИБАЗОЛ Бендазол (бендазол) Розчин для ін`єкцій, 10 мг/мл по 5 мл в ампулах № 10 Бюджет ДИМЕДРОЛ дифенгідрамін Розчин для ін`єкцій, 10 мг/мл по 1 мл в ампулі, по 10 ампул у контурній чарунковій упаковці () Бюджет ДИКЛОФЕНАК НАТРІЮ. диклофенак Розчин для ін`єкцій, 25 мг/мл по 3 мл в ампулі № 5 () Бюджет ДИПІРИДАМОЛ. дипіридамол Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, по 0.025 г № 50 () фл Бюджет ДИПІРИДАМОЛ дипіридамол Розчин для ін`єкцій, 5 мг/мл по 2 мл в ампулах № 5 Бюджет ДИТИЛІН суксаметоній Розчин для ін`єкцій, 20 мг/мл по 5 мл в ампулах № 10 (5х2) в чарун.уп.() Бюджет ДИСОЛЬ. натрію ацетат+натрію хлорид Розчин для інфузій по 400 мл у пляшках Бюджет ДІАЗОЛІН® мебгідролін Драже по 0,1 г № 20 (10х2) () Бюджет ДІАГЛІЗИД® MR гліклазид Таблетки з модифікованим вивільненням по 60 мг № 30 (10х3) Бюджет ДІКЛОБЕРЛ диклофенак Розчин для ін`єкцій, 25 мг/мл по 3 мл в ампулі № 5 () Бюджет ДІАЛІПОН кислота тіоктова Розчин для ін`єкцій 3% 10мл № 5 Бюджет ДОКСИЦИКЛІН доксициклін Капсули по 100 мг № 10 (10х1) у блістерах () Бюджет ДІУРЕМІД ацетазоламід Таблетки по 250 мг № 10х2 у блістерах () Бюджет ДОФАМІН, допамін Концентрат для приготування розчину для інфузій, 40 мг/мл по 5 мл в ампулах № 10 () Бюджет ДОРІБАКС доріпенем Порошок для розчину для інфузій по 500 мг у флаконах № 10 () Бюджет ДРОТАВЕРИН дротаверин Розчин для ін`єкцій, 20 мг/мл по 2 мл в ампулах № 5 Бюджет
  3. 3. 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,90 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 150,00 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 100,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 28,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 150,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 251,00 0,00 2 021р. 120,00 60,00 180,00 0,00 180 70,00 200,00 260,00 140,00 0,00 4500,00 2 022р. 123,00 40 150,00 210,00 81.5 40.0 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 210,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 2.731 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 300,00 0,00 0 300,00 0,00 180,00 2 022р. 0,00 200,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 78,00 240,00 150,00 0,00 300,00 30,00 0,00 660,00 2 022р. 30 210,00 90 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 20,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 34,00 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0 0,00 300,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 40,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 5,00 0,00 2 021р. 6,00 0,00 0 13.0 0,00 2 022р. 10 40,00 20,00 20,00 20,00 10,00 70,00 0,00 290,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 37,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 62,00 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 21,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 28,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 10,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 31,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 280,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 80,00 250,00 0,00 2 022р. 100 190,00 90,00 0,00 100,00 0,00 1300,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 1550,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 143,00 2 022р. 250,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 3,00 0,00 2 021р. 50,00 10,00 0 10,00 0,00 210,00 2 022р. 20 30,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 168,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 200,00 440,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 700 30,00 970,00 287,00 1400,00 0,00 2 022р. 343,00 470,00 300,00 450,00 200,00 0,00 460 700,00 300,00 200.0 0,00 1800,00 2 023р. 0,00 333,00 200,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 80,00 0,00 570,00 2 022р. 0,00 100,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 570,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 70,00 30,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 510,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 300,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 150,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 140,00 0,00 2 022р. 194,00 130,00 200,00 100,00 20,00 0,00 87,00 0,00 800,00 2 023р. 0,00 44,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 180 180,00 56,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 117,00 150 0,00 120.0 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 150,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 20,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 30,00 0,00 2 022р. 10 0,00 50,00 0,00 150,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 2,00 0,00 2 020р. 5,00 0 4,00 0,00 2 021р. 1,00 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 3 1,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2,00 28,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 2,00 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 80,00 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 95,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 1.0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 1,00 1.0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 1,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 250,00 50,00 0 57,00 34,00 0,00 2 022р. 50 50,00 0,00 23.0 0,00 1400,00 2 023р. 78,00 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 70,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 50,00 250,00 0,00 500,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 2,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0 17,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 10,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 39,00 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 90 70,00 0 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 113,00 0,00 160,00 40,00 0,00 2 023р. 46,00 0,00 0,00 660,00 ДРОТАВЕРИН дротаверин Таблетки по 40 мг № 10х1 Бюджет ДРОТАВЕРИН дротаверин Розчин для ін`єкцій, 20 мг/мл по 2 мл в ампулах № 5 Бюджет ЕГЛОНІЛ сульпірид Розчин для ін`єкцій по 2 мл (100 мг) в ампулах № 6 () Бюджет ЕБРАНТИЛ . уралідил Розчин для ін`єкцій, 5 мг/мл по 5 мл (25 мг) в ампулах № 5 () Бюджет ЕГОЛАНЗА оланзапин Таблетки 10мг по 7 табл у блистері; по 4 блистера () Бюджет ЕГЛОНІЛ сульпірид Таблетки по 200 мг № 12 (12х1) () Бюджет ЕЛІФОР десвенлафаксин Таблетки 50мг по №28 табл) Бюджет ЕГОЛАНЗА оланзапин Таблетки 5мг по 7 табл у блистері; по 4 блистера () Бюджет ЕЛІФОР десвенлафаксин Таблетки, пролонгованої дії по 50 мг по 14табл у блістері по 2 блістери в картонній коробці Гуманітарна допомога ЕЛІФОР десвенлафаксин Таблетки, пролонгованої дії по 50 мг по 14табл у блістері по 2 блістери в картонній коробці Бюджет ЕНАП® - H еналаприл Таблетки, по 10 мг/25 мг № 60 (10х6) () Бюджет ЕНАЛАПРИЛ еналаприл Таблетки по 10 мг № 20 (10х2) у контурних чарункових упаковках у пачці () Бюджет ЕНКОРАТ ХРОНО. кислота вальпрєва Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, пролонгованої дії по 300 мг № 30 (10х3) у стрипах () Бюджет ЕНЕРЛІВ® соєві фосфоліпіди Капсули м`які по 300 мг № 30 (10х3) Бюджет ЕРІДОН рисперидон Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 2 мг № 20 (10х2) у блістерах () Гуманітарна допомога ЕНКОРАТ ХРОНО. кислота вальпроєва Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, кишковорозчинні пролонгованої дії по 200 мг № 30 () Бюджет ЕСЦИТАМ 10. есциталопрам Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 10 мг № 30 (10х3) у блістерах у пачці () Бюджет ЕРІДОН рисперидон Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 4 мг № 30 (10х3) у блістерах () Гуманітарна допомога ЕСЦИТАМ АСІНО есциталопрам Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 10мг № 30 (10*3) Бюджет ЕСЦИТАМ 20. есциталопрам Таблетки, вкриті плівк. обол., по 20 мг № 30 (10х3) у блістерах у пачці () Бюджет ЕТІОНАМІД етіонамід Таблетки по 250мг Гуманітарна допомога Етанол 96 р-н д/зовн. Застос.96% спирт етиловий 100мл Бюджет ЗАЛОКС. сертралін Капсули по 50 мг № 250 у флаконах () Бюджет ЕУФІЛІН теофілін Розчин для ін`єкцій 2 % по 5 мл в ампулах № 10; () Бюджет ЗЕЛДОКС зипразидон Порошок ліофілізований для приготування розчину для ін`єкцій по 20 мг у флаконах № 1 у комплекті з розчинником (вода для ін`єкцій) по 1,2 мл в Бюджет ЗЕЛДОКС зипразидон Капсули по 80 мг № 28 (14х2) у блістерах () Бюджет ЗИПРЕКСА оланзапин Порошок ліофілізований для приготування розчину для ін`єкцій по 10 мг у флаконах № 1() Бюджет ЗЕПТОЛ карбамазепін Таблетки по 200 мг № 100 (10х10) () Бюджет ИЗОНИАЗИД изониазид Таблетки 0,3 Гуманітарна допомога ЗОЛОФТ сертралін Таблетки по100мг № 30 табл Бюджет ІБУПРОФЕН ібупрофен Капсули по 400 мг № 20 (10х2) Бюджет ИЗОНИАЗИД изониазид Флакон 1,0 Гуманітарна допомога ІНФЕЗОЛ® 100 кальцію хлорид+кислота глутам.+гліцин+лізин+ка лію хлорид+магнію хл… Розчин для інфузій по 500 мл у флаконах № 10 () Бюджет ІБУПРОФЕН ібупрофен КапсулиТаблетки по 200 мг № 50 (10х5) Бюджет КАЛЬЦІЮ ГЛЮКОНАТ Кальцію глюконат Розчин для інєкцій, 100 мг/мл по 5 мл в ампулах № 10 Бюджет ЙОД . йод Розчин для зовнішнього застосування, спиртовий 5% по 20 мл у флаконах () Бюджет КАНАМІЦИН канаміцін Таблетки по 0,25 Гуманітарна допомога КАНАМИЦИН канаміцін Таблетки 0,5 Гуманітарна допомога КАРБАМАЗЕПІН карбамазепін Таблетки по 200 мг № 50 (10х5) Бюджет КАРБАМАЗЕПІН карбамазепін Таблетки по 200 мг № 20 (10х5) () Бюджет КАРВЕДИЛОЛ карведилол Таблетки по 25 мг № 30 (10х3) Бюджет КАРБАМАЗЕПІН 200 РЕТАРД карбамазепін Таблетки пролонгованої дії по 200 мг № 50 (10х5) () Бюджет КВЕТИКСОЛ. кветиапин Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 100 мг № 30 (10х3) у блістерах у пачці () Бюджет КАРДІОАРГІНІН аргініну аспарагінат, діаргініну сукцинат, магнію аспарагінат,калію аспарагінат Розчин для ін`єкцій, 5мл в ампулі ; по 10 ампул у коробці () Бюджет КВЕТИКСОЛ. кветиапин Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 25 мг № 30 (10х3) у блістерах у пачці () Бюджет КВЕТИКСОЛ. кветиапин Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 200 мг № 30 (10х3) у блістерах у пачці () Бюджет КВЕТИРОН 100 кветиапин Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 100 мг № 30 (10х3) () Бюджет КВЕТИРОН 100 кветиапин Таблетки вкр. плів. обол. 100 мг №60 (10х6) () Бюджет КВЕТИРОН 200 кветиапин Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 200 мг № 60 (10х6) Бюджет КВЕТИРОН 200 кветиапин Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 200 мг № 30 (10х3 (кветиапин)) Бюджет КВЕТИРОН XR 400 кветиапин Таблетки. пролонг.дії,вкриті плівковою оболонкою по 400 мг № 30(10х3),у блістерах Бюджет КВЕТИРОН XR 200 кветиапин Табл. пролонг.дії 200 мг № 30(10х3),у блістерах Бюджет КВЕТІПІН. кветиапин Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, по 200 мг № 30 (10х3) у блістерах Бюджет КВЕТІПІН кветиапин Табл. вкриті оболонкою 300мг N100 фл. Бюджет КИМАЦЕФ цефуроксим Порошок для приготування розчину для ін`єкцій по 1,5 г у флаконах №1() Бюджет КЕТОЛОНГ кеторолак Розчин для ін`єкцій, 30 мг/мл по 1 мл в ампулах № 10 () Бюджет КЛАВАМ амоксцилін+кислота клавуланова Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою 875/125мг № 10 () Бюджет КИСЛОТА АМІНОКАПРОНОВА. кислота амінокапронова Розчин для інфузій 5% по 100 мл у пляшках () Бюджет КЛЕКСАН® 300. еноксапарин натрій Розчин для ін`єкцій по 30 000 анти-Ха МО/3 мл по 3 мл у багатодозовому флаконі по 3 мл № 1() Бюджет КЛАРИТРОМІЦИН ларитроміцин Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 250 мг № 10 (10х1) (к) Бюджет КЛОПІКСОЛ зуклопентиксол Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою по 2 мг № 100 ) Бюджет КЛОПІКСОЛ зуклопентиксол Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою по 10 мг № 100 () Бюджет КЛОПІКСОЛ ДЕПО зуклопентиксол Розчин для ін`єкцій (олійний), 200 мг/мл по 1 мл в ампулах № 10 Бюджет КЛОФРАНІЛ . зуклопентиксол Таблетки, вкриті і плівковою оболонкою, по 25 мг № 50 (10х5) () Бюджет КЛОПІКСОЛ-АКУФАЗ Розчин для ін`єкцій ( олійний ) , 50 мг/мл по 1 мл в ампулах № 10 Бюджет кломіпрамін КОНКОР Бюджет бісопролол Бюджет КОГНУМ КОНВУЛЕКС . кальцієва сіль кислоти гопантенової Розчин для ін`єкцій, 100 мг/мл по 5 мл в ампулах № 5 ) (кислота вальпроєва Таблетки 250мг № 50 по 10табл у блістері; по 5 бліст. у пачці () Таблетки по 10мг №50 (10х5) () Бюджет Розчин для ін`єкцій, 10 000 КІО/мл по 1 мл в ампулах № 10 Бюджет КОРВАЛМЕНТ апротинін Капсули по100мг № 30 (10*3) КОНТРИВЕН Бюджетвалідол
  4. 4. 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 30,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 24,00 0,00 2 022р. 10,00 8,00 10,00 0,00 3,00 2 023р. 0,00 10,00 0,00 170,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 50,00 0,00 32,00 0,00 2 021р. 25,00 10 15,00 0,00 40 7,00 12,00 0,00 2 022р. 15,00 0,00 9.0 0,00 2 023р. 34,00 10,00 10,00 20,00 5,00 45,00 0,00 13,00 180,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 16,00 0,00 19,00 0,00 2 021р. 20,00 20,00 0,00 0 20,00 0,00 2 022р. 20 0,00 9.0 0,00 2 023р. 18,00 10,00 10,00 10,00 7,00 87,00 0,00 7,00 290,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 570,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 11,00 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 510,00 2 023р. 0,00 7,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 10,00 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 19,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 6,00 0 21,00 0,00 139,00 2 022р. 5 0,00 7.0 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 20,00 0,00 0,00 100,00 2 023р. 0,00 20,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 70,00 0,00 14,00 210,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 60,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 4,00 0,00 0 51,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 18.0 0,00 2 023р. 30,00 60,00 0,00 80,00 0,00 380,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 45,00 0,00 2 020р. 36,00 40,00 40,00 0,00 30,00 0,00 2 021р. 20 39,00 40,00 17,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 40 24,00 20,00 0,00 20,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 200,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 2,00 0,00 150,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 86,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 40,00 0,00 2 021р. 13,00 20,00 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 30 50,00 0,00 27,00 26.0 0,00 2 023р. 35,00 100,00 70,00 40,00 60 50,00 30,00 37,00 120,00 0,00 21,00 960,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 90,00 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 166,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 12,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 0 3,00 0,00 2 022р. 5,00 7,00 0,00 38,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 70,00 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 90,00 0,00 30 0,00 1530,00 2 022р. 160,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 13,00 0,00 2 021р. 8,00 0,00 0 10,00 0,00 2 022р. 6,00 0,00 19,00 4,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 40,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 20,00 0,00 56,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 20,00 0,00 109,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 8,00 0,00 5,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 10,00 8,00 8,00 0,00 2 022р. 30 20,00 20,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 130,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 4,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 16,00 9.0 0,00 197,00 2 023р. 33,00 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 20,00 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 50 28,50 40,00 140 0,00 660,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 11,00 0,00 0 100,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 100,00 30,00 70,00 0,00 480,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 10 0,00 80,00 0,00 70,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 80,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 40,00 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 2,00 5,00 0,00 5 0,00 2 022р. 10 5,00 3,00 9,00 0,00 40,00 2 023р. 13,00 0,00 9,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 20,00 0,00 2 021р. 10,00 0 20,00 10,00 0,00 2 022р. 30,00 0,00 17,00 17.0 0,00 2 023р. 60,00 40,00 0,00 0,00 410,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 58,00 0,00 2 021р. 5,00 0,00 10 20,00 12,00 7,00 10,00 0,00 2 022р. 20 16,00 40,00 4,00 20,00 9.0 0,00 1,00 566,00 2 023р. 0,00 105,00 0,00 1,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 50,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 20 10,00 60,00 0,00 0,00 350,00 2 023р. 0,00 110,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 40,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 340,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 222,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 60,00 0,00 450,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 10,00 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 Бюджет ментол+етилов.ефір бромізовалеріанов кислоти+м`ята+хмель КОРВАЛОЛ®. Краплі для перорального застосування по 25 мл у флаконах КОРВАЛТАБ. етилов.ефір альфобромізоваліріанов к-ти+фенобарбитал Таблетки № 100 (10х10) Бюджет Розчин для ін`єкцій, 250 мг/мл по 2 мл в ампулах № 10 Бюджет КОРВІТОЛ метопролол Таблетки по 50мг № 50(10*50) () КОРДІАМІН нікетамід Бюджет КОРГЛІКОН®. корглікон Розчин для ін`єкцій 0.06 % по 1 мл в ампулах № 10 () Бюджет КСЕФОКАМ лорноксикам Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою 4мг № 10 () Бюджет КОФЕЇН-БЕНЗОАТ НАТРІЮ . кофеїн і сода бензоат Розчин для ін`єкцій 100мг/мл по 1 мл в ампулах № 10 () Бюджет ЛАМОТРИН. ламотриджин Таблетки по 100 мг № 10х3 у блістерах () Бюджет ЛАМIТРИЛ, ламотриджин Таблетки по 100 мг у флаконах № 60 () Бюджет ЛАТРЕН пентоксифілін Розчин для інфузій 0,5мг/мл 200,0 Бюджет ЛАМОТРИН. ламотриджин Таблетки по 25 мг № 10х3 у блістерах () Бюджет ЛЕВОКОМ. леводопа+карбідопа Таблетки (250 мг/25 мг) № 100 (10х10) () Бюджет ЛЕВЕТИРАЦЕТАМ ГРІНДЕКС леветирацетам Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою,по 500мг № 30 (10х3) у блістерах Бюджет ЛЕВОФЛОКСАЦИН левофлоксацин Таблетки по 0,25 Гуманітарна допомога ЛЕВОМЕКОЛЬ. хлорамфенікол+метілур ацил Мазь по 25 г у тубах () Бюджет ЛЕФЛОК левофлоксацин Розчин для інфузій, 5 мг/мл по 100 мл № 1 флакон поліпропіленовий в пачці ( ) Бюджет ЛЕВОФЛОКСАЦИН левофлоксацин Розчин для інфузій, 5 мг/мл по 100 мл № 1 флакон Бюджет ЛІДОКАЇН лідокаїн Розчин для ін`єкцій 2% по 2 мл в ампулах № 10 () Бюджет ЛЕФЛОЦИН левофлоксацин Розчин для інфузій, 5 мг/мл по 100 мл у пляшках () Бюджет ЛІРА цитиколіну натрію Розчин для ін`єкцій, 500 мг/4 мл по 4 мл в ампулах № 5 в пачці () Бюджет ЛІПРИЛ лізиноприл Таблетки по 10 мг №10х3 у блістерах Бюджет ЛОЗАП. лозартан Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, по 50 мг № 90 (10х9) () Бюджет ЛІРИКА прегабалин Капсули по 75 мг №14 Бюджет ЛОРАТАДИН лоратадин Таблетки по 0,01 г № 10 (10х1) у блістерах () Бюджет ЛОПЕРАМІД. лоперамід Таблетки по 0,002 г № 20 (10х2) у контурних чарункових упаковках Бюджет Л-ФЛОКС левофлоксацин Таблетки 0,15 Гуманітарна допомога ЛУЦЕТАМ® . пірацетам Розчин для ін`єкцій 200 мг/мл по 5 мл (1 г) в ампулах № 10 ( ) Бюджет МАГНІЮ СУЛЬФАТ магнію сульфат Розчин для ін`єкцій, 250 мг/мл по 5 мл в ампулах № 10 () Бюджет МАГНІКОР кислота ацетилсаліцилова+магні ю гідроксид Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, № 30 (10х3) у блістерах () Бюджет МАКРОЗИД піразинамід 100 гр Гуманітарна допомога МАКОКС рифампіцин Таблетки 0,5 Гуманітарна допомога Бюджет МАКСГІСТИН мидекамицин Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 400 мг № 16 (8х2) () Бюджет МАКРОПЕН бетагістин Таблетки по 16мг по 10 табл у блістері по 3 блістера () МАНОРМ МАНІТ Бюджетесциталопрам Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 10мг № 30 (10*3) () манітол Розчин для інфузій15мг/мл 200мл.() Бюджет Бюджет спирт ізопропіловий - 60,0, суміш четвертинних амонійних сполук (алкілдиметилбензилам оній хлорид - 0,044, МЕЗАТОН. мелоксикам Таблетки по 0,015 г у блістерах № 20 (10х2) у пачці () МЕДОПРАМ фенілефрин Розчин для ін`єкцій 1% по 1 мл в ампулах № 10 у пачці () 1л Бюджет МЕЛОКСИКАМ. Бюджетметоклопрамід Розчин для ін`єкцій, 5 мг/мл по 2 мл в ампулах № 10 Бюджет мельдоній Розчин для ін’єкцій, 100 мг/мл по 5 мл в ампулах № 10 (5х2) у блістерах у пачці ) БюджетМЕМОКС 10. МЕТОКЛОПРАМІДУ ГІДРОХЛОРИД Бюджет мемантин Таблетки, вкриті плівк. обол., по 10 мг № 60 (10х6) () МЕТАМАКС Бюджет МЕТРОНІДАЗОЛ метопрололу тартрат Таблетки по 100 мг № 30 (10х3) () МІАСЕР МЕТОПРОЛОЛ метронідазол Розчин для інфузій 0,5 % по 100 мл у контейнерах () Бюджет Бюджет міансерин Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 30 мг № 20 (10х2)() Бюджет мельдоній Капсули тверді по 500мг № 60 по 10 капсул у блістерті ;(10х6) у пачці () МІАСЕР Бюджет міансерин Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 10 мг № 20 (10х2) () міансерин Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 60 мг № 20 (10х2) () МІАСЕР МІЛДРОНАТ Бюджет МІЛДРОКАРД Бюджетмельдоній Розчин для ін’єкцій, 100 мг/мл по 5 мл в ампулах № 10 (5х2) () МІРІУМ мельдоній Розчин для ін’єкцій 0,5г/5мл по 5мл в ампулі № 10 (5х2) () МІЛДРОНАТ Aripiprazole (арипіпразол) Таблетки по 15 мг № 28(1х28) в блістерах МОНОДАР Б МОВАЛІС флуфеназин деканоат Розчин для ін'єкцій 25 мг/мл 1,0 № 5 Бюджет МОДИТЕН ДЕПО Бюджет Бюджет Бюджет мелоксикам Розчин для ін`єкцій, 15 мг/1,5мл № 5 () Бюджет Бюджет інсулін для ін'єкцій 40 МО/мл по 10 мл № 1 Бюджет НАКЛОФЕН ДУО. аденозинтрифосфат Розчин для ін`єкцій, 10 мг/мл по 1 мл в ампулах № 10 () НАТРІЮ АДЕНОЗИНТРИФОСФАТ диклофенак Капсули по 75 мг № 20 (10х2) у блістерах () НАТРІЮ ГІДРОКАРБОНАТ Бюджетsodium dicarbonate Розчин для інфузій 40мг/мл 100 мл Бюджет вітамин В1;В6;В12 Розчин для ін`єкцій 2,0 № 10 натрію хлорид Розчин для ін`єкцій 9мг/мл 200 мл () натрію тіосульфат Розчин для ін`єкцій 300 мг/мл по 5 мл в ампулах № 10 Бюджет Бюджет НАТРІЮ ХЛОРИД НАТРІЮ ТІОСУЛЬФАТ. НЕЙРОТРОПИН -МЕКСИБЄЛ НЕЙРО-НОРМ. НЕЙРОМАКС Бюджет мексидол міансерин Капсули № 10х6 у контурних чарункових упаковках Розчин для ін`єкцій, 5% по 2 мл в ампулах №10 () кислота нікотинова Розчин для ін`єкцій 1% по 1 мл в ампулах № 10 Бюджет Бюджет Бюджет прегабалін Капсули по 75 мг № 30 (10х3) у блістерах () НЕОГАБІН 75. НІКОТИНОВА КИСЛОТА у коробці Бюджет НІМЕСУЛІД німесулід,прокаїн Гранули, 100 мг/2 г по 2 г № 30 () Бюджет НІМІД®. німесулід Таблетки по 100 мг № 30 (10х3) () ізосорбіду динітрат Таблетки по 10 мг № 40 (10х4) () Бюджет НІТРОСОРБІД Бюджет ністатин Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 500 000 ОД № 20 (20х1) () НІСТАТИН Бюджет ніцерголін Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, по 0.01 г № 10х3 у контурних чарункових упаковках () НІЦЕРОМАКС. инозина пранобекса Таблетки по 500мг № 20 (10х2) у блістерах () Бюджетніцерголін Ліофілізат для розчину для ін`єкцій по 4 мг у флаконах № 4 з ліофілізатом в картонній пачці () НІЦЕРГОЛІН. НОВІРИН Бюджет
  5. 5. 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 40,00 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 42,00 400,00 0,00 2 022р. 80 1,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 64,00 0,00 980,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 100,00 10,00 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 100,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 32,00 0,00 2 022р. 100,00 0 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 120,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 40,00 0,00 2 021р. 30,00 34,00 0,00 40,00 0,00 2 022р. 80,00 0 0,00 540,00 2 023р. 0,00 20,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 5,00 0,00 20,00 0,00 2 021р. 30,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 120,00 0,00 0,00 50,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 10,00 2 022р. 8,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 34,00 0,00 2 021р. 20,00 0,00 0 50,00 20,00 0,00 650,00 2 022р. 40 0,00 5,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 49,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 30,00 45,00 0,00 2 021р. 27,00 13,00 20,00 20,00 20,00 0,00 10,00 30,00 10.0 0,00 13,00 390,00 2 022р. 14,00 10 0,00 50 100,00 20,00 0,00 20,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 80,00 18,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 40.0 0,00 2 022р. 120 40,00 0 40,00 89,00 60,00 0,00 2 023р. 60,00 70,00 0,00 0,00 2180,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 23,00 0,00 100,00 120,00 0,00 300,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 30,00 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 90,00 0,00 0 0,00 240,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 16,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 10,00 10,00 3.00 65,00 0,00 2 022р. 10 18,00 90,00 0,00 20 50,00 100,00 0,00 530,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 15,00 0,00 20,00 2 022р. 3,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 55,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 10,00 10,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 20,00 100,00 70,00 0,00 40,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 140,00 0,00 240,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 90,00 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 10,00 30,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 91,00 0,00 2 021р. 64,00 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 50 20,00 220,00 30,00 130 91,00 160,00 0,00 600,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 10,00 0,00 2 021р. 10,00 20,00 0 5.00 0,00 2 022р. 10 10,00 0,00 0,00 40,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 5,00 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 10,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 50,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 80,00 0,00 2 021р. 30,00 0,00 0 10,00 30,00 110,00 0,00 2 022р. 30 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 6,00 0,00 0,00 1400,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 1.0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 50,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 30,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 50,00 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 30,00 0,00 100,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 100,00 0,00 2 021р. 100,00 0,00 0 224,00 140,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 220,00 220,00 0,00 1060,00 2 023р. 360,00 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 3,00 1,00 0,00 2 021р. 5 1,00 8,00 0 2,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 6,00 0,00 0,00 52,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 8,00 0,00 2 021р. 3,00 0,00 3 11,00 0,00 2 022р. 5,00 5 1,00 3,00 4,00 7,00 2,00 0,00 37,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 600,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 150,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 1,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 30,00 0,00 48,00 0,00 2 021р. 11,00 40,00 40,00 0,00 2 022р. 10 0,00 2,00 0,00 2 023р. 10,00 120,00 0,00 30 80,00 12,00 150,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 780,00 0,00 130,00 292,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 6,00 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 40,00 0,00 2 022р. 100,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 240 80,00 270,00 0,00 0 150,00 60.0 524,00 0,00 2 022р. 317,00 300,00 480,00 0,00 960,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 240,00 0,00 2 021р. 2,00 1,00 5,00 2 3,00 0,00 2 022р. 80,00 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 2,00 41,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 224,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 900,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 120,00 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 48,00 0,00 2 022р. 660 0,00 720,00 0,00 2 023р. 300,00 60,00 0,00 180 553,00 0,00 1680,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 5,00 0,00 0 0,00 244,00 2 022р. 2 3,00 0,00 11.0 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 4,50 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 3 2,00 0,00 2 022р. 6 0,00 1.0 0,00 2 023р. 2,51 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 50,00 0,00 2 021р. 30,00 30,00 0,00 0 20,00 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 30,00 0,00 100,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 0,00 16,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 4 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 1,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 19,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 30,00 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 99,00 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 448,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 25,00 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 11,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 3,00 30,00 0,00 8,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 60,00 0,00 0,00 750,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 60 60,00 0,00 150,00 0,00 330,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 0,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0,00 2 022р. 50,00 0 0,00 850,00 2 023р. 0,00 0,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 2 020р. 0,00 0,00 2 021р. 0,00 0 0,00 2 022р. 0,00 230,00 0,00 2 023р. 120,00 40,00 0,00 524,00 180,00 0,00 420,00 2 018р. 0,00 0,00 2 019р. 0,00 0,00 Бюджетинозина пранобекса Таблетки по 500мг № 20 (10х2) у блістерах () Бюджет НОВІРИН Бюджет прокаїн Розчин для ін`єкцій 0,5 % по 2 мл в ампулах № 10 () НОВОКАЇН. леветирацетам Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 500 мг № 60 (10х6) у блістерах () Бюджетпрокаїн Розчин для ін`єкцій 2 % по 2 мл в ампулах № 10 () НОВОКАЇН. НОРФЛОКСАЦИН каптоприл+гідрохлортіаз ид Таблетки № 20 (10х2) () НОРМЕГ. Бюджетнорфлоксацин Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 400 мг № 10 (10х1) у блістерах () Бюджет Бюджет НОРМОПРЕС діосмин+гесперидин Таблетки, вкриті плів.оболонкою №60 (10х6) у блістерах () НОРМОВЕН. НОР-ЕКСПРЕС окситоцин Розчин для ін`єкцій, 5 МО/мл по 1 мл в ампулах № 10() БюджетОКСИТОЦИН спирт ізопропіловий 55%, алкілдиметилбензиламо ній 0,15% 5 л Бюджет Офлоксацин Розчин для інфузій, 2мг/мл по 100 мл у пляшках БюджетОФЛОКСАЦИН омепразол Капсули по 0.02 г № 10 (10х1)у контурних чарункових упаковках БюджетОМЕПРАЗОЛ папаверин Розчин для ін`єкцій, 20 мг/мл по 2 мл в ампулах №10 (5х2) у блістерах у пачці БюджетПАПАВЕРИН. панкреатин Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, кишковорозчинні № 10 (10х1 БюджетПАНКРЕАТИН пароксетин Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 20 мг № 30 (10х3) у блістерах () БюджетПАРОКСЕТИН . парацетамол Таблетки по 0,2г № 10 (10х1) у блістерах БюджетПАРАЦЕТАМОЛ натрію аміносаліцилат Таблетки 0,25 Гуманітарна допомога ПАС пароксетин Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 20 мг № 30 (10х3) у блістерах () БюджетПАРОКСИН . пентоксифілін Таблетки по 100 мг № 30 (30х1) блістер () БюджетПЕНТОКСИФІЛІН пентоксифілін Розчин для ін`єкцій 2% по 5 мл в ампулах № 10 () БюджетПЕНТОКСИФІЛІН зопіклон) Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 7,5 мг № 10 (10х1) в блист.( БюджетПІКЛОН пентоксифілін Розчин для інфузій 0,5мг/мл 200,0 БюджетПЕНТОТРЕН пірацетам Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 200 мг № 60 (10х6) () БюджетПІРАЦЕТАМ пірацетам Розчин для ін`єкцій, 200 мг/мл по 5 мл в ампулах № 10 () БюджетПІРАЦЕТАМ платифілін Розчин для ін`єкцій, 2 мг/мл по 1 мл в ампулах № 10 у коробці БюджетПЛАТИФІЛІН. піридоксин Розчин для ін`єкцій, 50 мг/мл по 1 мл в ампулах № 10 (5х2) у блістерах у пачці БюджетПІРИДОКСИНУ ГІДРОХЛОРИД (ВІТАМІН В6) преднізолон Розчин для ін`єкцій, 30 мг/мл по 1 мл в ампулах № 3 () БюджетПРЕДНІЗОЛОН. праміпексол Таблетки по 0,25 мг № 30 (10х3) у блістерах () БюджетПРАМІПЕКС. ПРОЗЕРИН Гуманітарна допомога РАНІТИДИН ПРОТОМИД протіонамід Таблетки 0,4 Бюджетранітидин Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, по 150 мг №10 (10х1) Таблетки по 15 мг № 10 (10х1) у контурних чарункових упаковках () неостигмін Розчин для ін`єкцій, 0,5 мг/мл по 1 мл в ампулах № 10 () Бюджет РЕВМАЛГИН РЕВМАЛГИН диклофенак+ментол Бюджет Розчин для ін`єкцій, 10мг/мл по 1,5мл амп по 5 амп у блістери по 1 бліст.() Таблетки по 15мг по 10 табл.() диклофенак +ментол РЕАМБЕРИН електроліти Розчин для інфузій 200мл () Бюджет Бюджет РЕВМОКСИКАМ® валеріана+м`ята перечна+меліса Бюджет РЕВМОКСИКАМ. мелоксикам Бюджет Розчин для ін`єкцій 1% по 1,5 мл в ампулах № 3 () Капсули тверді № 10х2 у блістерах () мелоксикам Бюджет РЕОПОЛІГЛЮКІН Electrolytes in combination w ith other drugs (електроліти) Бюджет РЕЛАКСИЛ декстран+натрію хлорид БюджетРозчин для інфузій 200мл () Розчин для ін`єкцій 200мл РЕФОРТАН® Н ГЕК 6 % гідроксиетилкрохмалю Бюджет РЕОСОРБІЛАКТ гідроксиетилкрохмалю Бюджет Розчин для інфузій, 60 мг/мл (6 %) по 500 мл у флаконах № 10 () Розчин для інфузій, 100 мг/мл (10 %) по 500 мл у флаконах № 10 () РЕФОРТАН® ПЛЮС Розчин для ін`єкцій 2 % по 5 мл в ампулі № 10 () РИБОКСИН інозин Бюджет інозин Бюджет Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 0,2 г № 10х5 РИСПАКСОЛ. рисперидон Бюджет РИБОКСИН рисперидон Бюджет Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 2 мг № 60(10х6) у блістерах () Таблетки, вкриті плівковою оболонкою, по 4 мг № 60 (10х6) у блістерах () РИСПОЛЕПТ рисперидон Бюджет РИСПАКСОЛ. рисперидон Бюджет Таблетки,вкриті плівкоюоболонкою,2мг № 20 (10х2) Таблетки,вкриті плівкоюоболонкою,2мг № 30 () РИСПЕРОН. рисперидон Бюджет РИСПЕРОН. рисперидон Бюджет Таблетки,вкриті плівкоюоболонкою,4мг № 30 () Розчин оральний, 1 мг/мл по 30 мл у флаконах № 1 у комплекті з дозатором () РИСПЕТРИЛ. рисперидон Бюджет РИСПЕТРИЛ. рисперидон Бюджет Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, по 2 мг № 20 (10х2) у блістерах () Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, по 4 мг № 60 у флаконах () РИССЕТ електроліти Бюджет РИСПЕТРИЛ. рисперидон Бюджет Розчин оральний, 30 мл № 1 () Розчин для інфузій 200мл САНІДЕЗ Т №500 глікозиди сени Бюджет РІНГЕРА трихлорізоціанурова кислота -55,0%, іхоціанурова кислота - 10% Бюджеттаблетка 2гр Таблетки по 70 мг № 10 (10х1) Септил плюс р-н спирт. д/зовн застос.96% спирт етиловий Бюджет СЕНАДЕКСИН спирт етиловий Бюджет100мл СЕРМІОН . ніцерголін Бюджет Септил р-н спирт. д/зовн застос.70% ніцерголін 100мл Бюджет Порошок ліофілізований для приготування розчину для ін`єкцій по 4 мг у флаконах № 4 у комплекті з розчинником по 4 мл в ампулах № 4 Таблетки вкриті цукровою оболонкою по 10 мг № 50 (25х2) у блістерах СИЛІБОР дулоксетин гідрохлорид Бюджет СЕРМІОН® . силімарин Бюджет Форте, капсули 70 мг. № 20 (10х2) Таблетки 30мг № 28 СІБАЗОН натрію гідрокарбонат Бюджет СИМОДА діазепам Бюджет0.5% 2,0 №10 () Розчин для інфузій 4,2 % по 200 мл СОДА-БУФЕР® СОЛЕКС амісульприд БюджетСОЛЕКС амісульприд Бюджет Таблетки по 100 мг № 30 (10х3) в блістерах () Таблетки по 200 мг № 30 (10х3) в блістерах () амісульприд СОЛІАН БюджетСОЛЕРОН 100 Таблетки 100 мг № 30 (10х3) () СОЛЕРОН 200 Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою 320мг/60мг № 50 (50х1) амісульприд Бюджет Таблетки 200 мг № 30 (10х3)() амісульприд Бюджет Розчин для перорального застосування, 100 мг/1 мл по 60 мл у флаконах № 1() СОНАПАКС 10 мг. тіоридазин Бюджет СОРБІФЕР ДУРУЛЕС тіоридазин Бюджет Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, по 10 мг № 60 (30х2) у блістерах () Таблетки, вкриті оболонкою, по 25 мг № 60 (20х3) у блістерах () Comb drug (заліза сульфат+кислота аскорбінова) Бюджет СОНАПАКС 25 мг.

