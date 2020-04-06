Successfully reported this slideshow.
ความรู้เบื้องต้นเกี่ยวกวกบ ภาษา HTML
ความรู้เบื้องต้นเกี่ยวกวกบภาษา HTML ก่อนที่เราจะเรียวกนรู้เกี่ยวกวกบการออกแบบและการพฒนาเว็บเพจ เราควรมาทาความรู้จกกบภาษา ...
ความหมายวก HTML ยวก่อมาจาก HyperText Markup Language เกิด ขึ้นมาจากโครงการพฒนาระบบ Hypertext Document ในปี ค.ศ.1990 ของนา...
การกาหนดให้ข้อความอยวกู่ในรูปของรายวกการ  จะต้องใช้งานได้หลายแพลตฟอร์ม (cross-platform)  สามารถเข้าถึงข้อมูลที่มีอยู่ในร...
Tim Berners-Lee พฒนาภาษา HTML ขึ้นมาโดยวกนาคาส่ง พื้นฐานที่เรียวกกว่าแท็กมาจากภาษา SGML (Standard Generalized Markup Lang...
<title>Hypertext Links</title> <h1>Links and Anchors</h1> A link is the connection between one piece of <a href=WhatIs.htm...
ศพท์พื้นฐาน HTML ภาษาที่ใช้สร้างเอกสารบนอินเตอร์เนต HTML Editor โปรแกรมที่ใช้ในการสร้างภาษา HTML ให้ เหมือนกบการสร้างเอก...
มีอะไรบ้างใน Web Pege Text คือ ข้อความปกติ โดยวกเราสามารถตกแต่งให้สวยวกงาม และมี ลูกเล่นต่างๆ คล้ายวกกบการใช้งานด้วยวกWor...
ลักษณะของ Web Page ที่ดี  เลือกแต่ข้อมูลที่เป็นประโยวกชน์ และเป็นเนื้อหาสาระที่สาคญเท่าน้น จดเนื้อหาให้เหมาะสม แต่ละ ยวก่...
รูปแบบของ HTML ในการสร้างเอกสาร HTML หรือ Web Page น้น มีศพท์อยวกู่ 2 คาที่เราควรทราบ ได้แก่  Text หมายถึง ข้อความทั่วๆ ...
กฎในการใช้ HTML แต่ละ Tag จะต้องอยวกู่ภายวกในเครื่องหมายวก < > เท่าน้น จะใช้ตวพิมพ์เล็กหรือตวพิมพ์ใหญ่ก็ได้ มีความหมายวก...
โครงสร้างของ HTML <html> , </html> ใช้กาหนดว่า เอกสารนี้เป็นเอกสาร HTML <head> , </head> ใช้กาหนดชื่อเรื่อง หรือรายวกละเ...
  1. 1. ความรู้เบื้องต้นเกี่ยวกวกบ ภาษา HTML
  2. 2. ความรู้เบื้องต้นเกี่ยวกวกบภาษา HTML ก่อนที่เราจะเรียวกนรู้เกี่ยวกวกบการออกแบบและการพฒนาเว็บเพจ เราควรมาทาความรู้จกกบภาษา HTML ก่อนและความรู้ เบื้องต้น Web Page กนก่อน เพื่อเป็นการเตรียวกมความรู้พื้นฐาน ในการออกแบบและพฒนาเว็บเพจต่อไป
  3. 3. ความหมายวก HTML ยวก่อมาจาก HyperText Markup Language เกิด ขึ้นมาจากโครงการพฒนาระบบ Hypertext Document ในปี ค.ศ.1990 ของนายวก Tim Berners-Lee เพื่อใช้กบชุมชน ออนไลน์ CERN (Conseil Europeen pour la Recherche Nucleaire) โครงการนี้นายวก Tim Berners-Lee ต้งชื่อให้ว่า World Wide Web ซึ่งเป็นที่มาของบริการ WWW ใน ปจจุบนโดยวกกาหนดไว้ว่าโครงการนี้นายวก Tim Berners-Lee ต้ง ชื่อให้ว่า World Wide Web ซึ่งเป็นที่มาของบริการ WWW ในปจจุบนโดยวกกาหนดไว้ว่า
  4. 4. การกาหนดให้ข้อความอยวกู่ในรูปของรายวกการ  จะต้องใช้งานได้หลายแพลตฟอร์ม (cross-platform)  สามารถเข้าถึงข้อมูลที่มีอยู่ในระบบต่างๆ ได้ รวมถึงสามารถเพิ่ม ข้อมูลใหม่ๆ ได้โดยง่าย  ต้องมีกลไกในการส่งข้อมูลผ่านระบบเครือข่ายได้  มีวิธีอ้างถึงเอกสาร Hypertext ได้ทั้งที่อยู่ในระบบของเราเองหรือ เอกสารที่อยู่ในระบบเครือข่ายอื่น  มีภาษาในการจัดเก็บรูปแบบของเอกสาร Hypertext
  5. 5. Tim Berners-Lee พฒนาภาษา HTML ขึ้นมาโดยวกนาคาส่ง พื้นฐานที่เรียวกกว่าแท็กมาจากภาษา SGML (Standard Generalized Markup Language) และได้เพิ่มคาส่งที่จาเป็น ขึ้นมา 1 คาส่ง เพื่อให้สามารถเชื่อมโยวกงหรือลิงค์ระหว่าง เอกสารที่สร้างขึ้นมาได้ น่นคือ แท็ก <a> และโค้ดที่เห็น ข้างล่างนี่ก็คือ เอกสาร HTML แรกที่สร้างขึ้นมา
  6. 6. <title>Hypertext Links</title> <h1>Links and Anchors</h1> A link is the connection between one piece of <a href=WhatIs.html>hypertext</a> and another.
  7. 7. ศพท์พื้นฐาน HTML ภาษาที่ใช้สร้างเอกสารบนอินเตอร์เนต HTML Editor โปรแกรมที่ใช้ในการสร้างภาษา HTML ให้ เหมือนกบการสร้างเอกสารธรรมดา Web Browser โปรแกรมที่ใช้ในการดูเอกสารบนอินเตอร์เนต Web Page เอกสารที่อยวกู่บนอินเตอร์เนต
  8. 8. มีอะไรบ้างใน Web Pege Text คือ ข้อความปกติ โดยวกเราสามารถตกแต่งให้สวยวกงาม และมี ลูกเล่นต่างๆ คล้ายวกกบการใช้งานด้วยวกWord Processing Graphice มีรูปภาพ (Picture) ลายวกเส้น (Lines) ลายวกพื้น (Background) Multimedia มีท้งภาพเคลื่อนไหว และเสียวกง หรือที่เราเรียวกกกนว่า Audio และ Video Forms เป็นแบบฟอร์มที่ให้ผู้เข้าเยวกี่ยวกมชมกรอกเพื่อเก็บข้อมูล Frames เป็นการแบ่งจอภาพออกเป็นส่วนๆ แต่ละส่วนก็จะแสดง ข้อมูลที่แตกต่างเป็นอิสระจากกน Java เป็นโปรแกรมเล็กๆ ที่ใส่ลงไปใน Web Page เพื่อเพิ่ม ลูกเล่นให้ Web Page มีประสิทธิภาพเพิ่มขึ้น
  9. 9. ลักษณะของ Web Page ที่ดี  เลือกแต่ข้อมูลที่เป็นประโยวกชน์ และเป็นเนื้อหาสาระที่สาคญเท่าน้น จดเนื้อหาให้เหมาะสม แต่ละ ยวก่อหน้าไม่ควรใกล้ หรือห่างกนมากเกิน  ใช้พื้นที่ว่างให้เป็นประโยวกชน์  พยวกายวกามแสดงข้อมูลให้ดูง่ายวก ด้วยวกการสร้างตาราง หรือรายวกการที่สามารถกาหนด หรือเลือกใช้ได้ ง่ายวก  ใส่รูปภาพเพื่อช่วยวกเพิ่มสีสรร ดึงดูดความสนใจให้น่าดูยวกิ่งขึ้น แต่ภาพไม่ควรมีขนาดใหญ่มาก เกินไป และไม่ควรมีมากจนเกินไป  แสดงข้อมูลแต่ละส่วนในรูปแบบเดียวกวกน แต่ละยวก่อหน้าไม่ควรยวกาวมาก ถ้าหากยวกาวมากให้ แบ่งเป็นยวก่อหน้าใหม่  ถ้าเอกสารยวกาวมาก ควรตดทอน หรือแบ่งออกเป็นส่วนๆ แล้วใช้ LINK เข้ามาช่วยวก  ข้อความที่ใช้ในการ LINK ควรเป็นคาที่น่าสนใจ สื่อความหมายวกได้ชดเจน แต่ต้องไม่เกินจริง
  10. 10. รูปแบบของ HTML ในการสร้างเอกสาร HTML หรือ Web Page น้น มีศพท์อยวกู่ 2 คาที่เราควรทราบ ได้แก่  Text หมายถึง ข้อความทั่วๆ ไป  Tag หมายถึง คาสั่งที่ใช้ในการกาหนดรูปแบบของ Text โดย จะอยู่ภายในเครื่องหมาย < และ > จะไม่แสดงให้เห็นใน Browser เช่น Company Logowww.themegallery.com Welcome To <b>Montriwong</b> Home Page Welcome To Montriwong Home Page
  11. 11. กฎในการใช้ HTML แต่ละ Tag จะต้องอยวกู่ภายวกในเครื่องหมายวก < > เท่าน้น จะใช้ตวพิมพ์เล็กหรือตวพิมพ์ใหญ่ก็ได้ มีความหมายวกเดียวกวกน แทบทุก Tag จะมี Tag เปิดและ Tag ปิด Tag ปิดจะมีเครื่องหมายวก / อยวกู่ด้วยวก โดยวกจะอยวกู่หลง < ในการพิมพ์เอกสาร HTML น้นจะพิมพ์ติดต่อกนหรือพิมพ์ แยวกกบรรทดกนก็ได้ Tag แต่ละ Tag จะอยวกู่ซ้อนกนเป็นช้นๆ ลึกลงไปได้ แต่จะต้องไม่ ซ้อนทบกน Company Logowww.themegallery.com
  12. 12. โครงสร้างของ HTML <html> , </html> ใช้กาหนดว่า เอกสารนี้เป็นเอกสาร HTML <head> , </head> ใช้กาหนดชื่อเรื่อง หรือรายวกละเอียวกดต่างๆ ที่เกี่ยวกวกบWeb Page ให้กบเอกสาร จะไม่แสดงให้เห็นใน Browser <body> , </body> ใช้กาหนดขอบเขต ของเนื้อหาในเอกสารส่วนน้น หรือเป็น เนื้อหาที่จะแสดงใน Browser น่นเอง Company Logowww.themegallery.com <html> <head> ส่วนที่ 1 </head> <body> ส่วนที่ 2 </body> </html>
