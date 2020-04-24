Create puzzle online with jigsawplanet

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Φτιάχνοντας ένα Puzzle ΖΉΣΗ ΑΝΘΗ
Γνωριμία με την εφαρμογή Η εφαρμογή jigsawplanet μας επιτρέπει:  Να δημιουργήσουμε τα δικά μας Puzzle και να τα διαμοιρασ...
Δημιουργία λογαριασμού  Επισκεπτόμαστε τη διεύθυνση: https://www.jigsawplanet.com/  Πατάμε Sign Up πάνω δεξιά.  Στην επ...
Επιβεβαίωση του λογαριασμού  Στη συνέχεια θα εμφανιστεί στην οθόνη μας το παρακάτω μήνυμα:  Βλέπουμε την αλληλογραφία μα...
Η πρώτη μας επαφή με την εφαρμογή  Home – Η αρχική σελίδα της εφαρμογής  My Puzzles – όλες οι δημιουργίες μας συγκεντρωμ...
Δημιουργία Άλμπουμ Για να είναι οργανωμένα τα Puzzle μας και να τα βρίσκουμε εύκολα καλό είναι να δημιουργήσουμε πρώτα μια...
Δημιουργώντας το πρώτο μας puzzle Βλέπουμε ότι στο Άλμπουμ μας δεν υπάρχει κανένα puzzle.  Για να φτιάξουμε το πρώτο μας ...
Δημιουργώντας το πρώτο μας puzzle  Πατάμε στην Αναζήτηση… κι ανεβάζουμε μια εικόνα από τον υπολογιστή μας.  Στο Name μπο...
Διαμοιρασμός  Πατάμε Share και μπορούμε να το διαμοιραστούμε σε μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, να στείλουμε το σύνδεσμο σε κά...
Αντιγράφοντας τον κώδικα ενσωμάτωσης  Πατάμε Share και επιλέγουμε </> Embed.  Μπορούμε να αντιγράψουμε τον κώδικα με το ...
Παίζουμε;  Πατώντας κάτω αριστερά το εικονίδιο μπορούμε να δούμε ολόκληρη την οθόνη.  Αν θέλουμε να παίξουμε με περισσότ...
Αποθηκευμένα παιχνίδια  Τι υπάρχει στα αποθηκευμένα παιχνίδια(Saved Games); Μα όσα μας άρεσαν και παίξαμε φυσικά!
Καλές δημιουργίες!!!!!
Πώς να δημιουργήσουμε και να οργανώσουμε τα puzzle μας.

  1. 1. Φτιάχνοντας ένα Puzzle ΖΉΣΗ ΑΝΘΗ
  2. 2. Γνωριμία με την εφαρμογή Η εφαρμογή jigsawplanet μας επιτρέπει:  Να δημιουργήσουμε τα δικά μας Puzzle και να τα διαμοιραστούμε,  Να τα τακτοποιήσουμε σε φακέλους ανάλογα με το θέμα.  Να παίξουμε χωρίς σύνδεση με οποιοδήποτε Puzzle, που είναι δημόσιο,  Να συνδεθούμε και να προσπαθήσουμε να ολοκληρώσουμε ένα Puzzle σε λιγότερο χρόνο από αυτό που έκανε άλλος παίκτης.
  3. 3. Δημιουργία λογαριασμού  Επισκεπτόμαστε τη διεύθυνση: https://www.jigsawplanet.com/  Πατάμε Sign Up πάνω δεξιά.  Στην επόμενη οθόνη, γράφουμε τα στοιχεία που μας ζητά. Το username, που θα θέλαμε να έχουμε, τον κωδικό πρόσβασης, τσεκάρουμε το Captcha και τέλος πατάμε Sign Up.
  4. 4. Επιβεβαίωση του λογαριασμού  Στη συνέχεια θα εμφανιστεί στην οθόνη μας το παρακάτω μήνυμα:  Βλέπουμε την αλληλογραφία μας και επιβεβαιώνουμε τη δημιουργία του λογαριασμού, ακολουθώντας το σύνδεσμο.  Μεταφερόμαστε στην παρακάτω οθόνη και μπορούμε πλέον να συνδεθούμε, πατώντας Sign in.
  5. 5. Η πρώτη μας επαφή με την εφαρμογή  Home – Η αρχική σελίδα της εφαρμογής  My Puzzles – όλες οι δημιουργίες μας συγκεντρωμένες, αλλά και η δυνατότητα δημιουργίας φακέλων.  Saved Games –  Explore – Μπορούμε να δούμε τις τελευταίες δημιουργίες, τα πιο δημοφιλή παιχνίδια κλπ  Create – Η σελίδα που δημιουργούμε τα δικά μας Puzzle.  Search – Αναζητούμε.  Και στο εικονίδιο πάνω δεξιά μπορούμε να ενημερώσουμε το προφίλ μας προσθέτοντας φωτογραφία κλπ
  6. 6. Δημιουργία Άλμπουμ Για να είναι οργανωμένα τα Puzzle μας και να τα βρίσκουμε εύκολα καλό είναι να δημιουργήσουμε πρώτα μια κατηγορία.  Κάνουμε κλικ στο My Puzzles και στη συνέχεια πατάμε Create Album.  Γράφουμε το όνομα.  Από το Visibility επιλέγουμε ποιος μπορεί να δει το άλμπουμ μας.  Τέλος, πατάμε Create.
  7. 7. Δημιουργώντας το πρώτο μας puzzle Βλέπουμε ότι στο Άλμπουμ μας δεν υπάρχει κανένα puzzle.  Για να φτιάξουμε το πρώτο μας Puzzle πατάμε είτε στο Here είτε στο Create.
  8. 8. Δημιουργώντας το πρώτο μας puzzle  Πατάμε στην Αναζήτηση… κι ανεβάζουμε μια εικόνα από τον υπολογιστή μας.  Στο Name μπορούμε να αλλάξουμε το όνομα που παίρνει αυτόματα από την εικόνα μας.  Στο Pieces επιλέγουμε πόσα κομμάτια θέλουμε να έχει.  Στο Shape επιλέγουμε το σχήμα.  Αν τσεκάρουμε το Rotation μπορεί να αλλάξει η φορά.  Στο Album, αν πατήσουμε Change… μπορούμε να αλλάξουμε το Άλμπουμ που θέλουμε να προστεθεί το Puzzle.  Στο Tags προσθέτουμε ετικέτες.  Τέλος, πατάμε Create και το Puzzle μας είναι έτοιμο για να παίξουμε!!
  9. 9. Διαμοιρασμός  Πατάμε Share και μπορούμε να το διαμοιραστούμε σε μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, να στείλουμε το σύνδεσμο σε κάποιο mail ή να πάρουμε τον κώδικα ενσωμάτωσης και να το ενσωματώσουμε στον ιστότοπό μας.
  10. 10. Αντιγράφοντας τον κώδικα ενσωμάτωσης  Πατάμε Share και επιλέγουμε </> Embed.  Μπορούμε να αντιγράψουμε τον κώδικα με το προεπιλεγμένο γκρίζο background ή να πατήσουμε πάνω στο χρώμα και να επιλέξουμε κάποιο άλλο, που ταιριάζει με το δημιούργημά μας.  Αντιγράφουμε τον κώδικα που θα βρούμε κάτω από το Puzzle και τον επικολλούμε στο άρθρο μας. (Είτε πατώντας HTML είτε <> κλπ)
  11. 11. Παίζουμε;  Πατώντας κάτω αριστερά το εικονίδιο μπορούμε να δούμε ολόκληρη την οθόνη.  Αν θέλουμε να παίξουμε με περισσότερα ή λιγότερα κομμάτια, πατάμε Play As κι από το βελάκι επιλέγουμε το βαθμό δυσκολίας.  Κάτω από κάθε Puzzle βλέπουμε το όνομα το δημιουργού κι επίσης, μπορούμε να δούμε και πόσοι συνδεδεμένοι χρήστες έχουν παίξει και το χρόνο του καθενός.
  12. 12. Αποθηκευμένα παιχνίδια  Τι υπάρχει στα αποθηκευμένα παιχνίδια(Saved Games); Μα όσα μας άρεσαν και παίξαμε φυσικά!
  13. 13. Καλές δημιουργίες!!!!!

