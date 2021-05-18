Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 18.05.2021 1 РЕЗУЛЬТАТИ ПОІМЕННОГО ГОЛОСУВАННЯ № 138 від 18.05.2021 17:58:23 (5 сесія 9 скликання) Поіменне голосування про звільнення Степанова Максима Володимировича з посади Міністра охорони здоров’я України За - 292 Проти - 1 Утрималися - 8 Не голосували - 26 Всього - 327 Рішення прийнято Фракція політичної партії "СЛУГА НАРОДУ" Кількість депутатів - 244 За - 203 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 5 Не голосували - 14 Відсутні - 22 Аліксійчук Олександр Васильович За Аллахвердієва Ірина Валеріївна Відсутня Ананченко Михайло Олегович За Арахамія Давид Георгійович За Арістов Юрій Юрійович За Арсенюк Олег Олексійович За Бабак Сергій Віталійович Відсутній Бабій Роман Вячеславович Не голосував Бакумов Олександр Сергійович За Бардіна Марина Олегівна Відсутня Безгін Віталій Юрійович За Безугла Мар’яна Володимирівна За Беленюк Жан Венсанович За Березін Максим Юрійович За Боблях Андрій Ростиславович За Богданець Андрій Володимирович За Богуцька Єлізавета Петрівна За Божик Валерій Іванович Відсутній Бондар Ганна Вячеславівна За Бондаренко Олег Володимирович За Борзова Ірина Наумівна За Бородін Владислав Валерійович За Брагар Євгеній Вадимович За Бужанський Максим Аркадійович За Буймістер Людмила Анатоліївна За Булах Лада Валентинівна За Бунін Сергій Валерійович За Вагнєр Вікторія Олександрівна Відсутня Василевська-Смаглюк Ольга Михайлівна За Василів Ігор Володимирович За Васильєв Ігор Сергійович За Васильковський Ігор Ігорович Відсутній Ватрас Володимир Антонович За Веніславський Федір Володимирович За Верещук Ірина Андріївна За Вінтоняк Олена Василівна За Володіна Дар’я Артемівна За Воронов Володимир Анатолійович За Воронько Олег Євгенійович За Гайду Олександр Васильович За Галайчук Вадим Сергійович За Галушко Микола Леонідович За Гевко Володимир Леонідович За Герасименко Ігор Леонідович За Герман Денис Вадимович За Герус Андрій Михайлович За Гетманцев Данило Олександрович За Горбенко Руслан Олександрович За Горенюк Олександр Олександрович За Горобець Олександр Сергійович За Гривко Сергій Дмитрович Не голосував Гринчук Оксана Анатоліївна Не голосувала Гришина Юлія Миколаївна Відсутня Грищенко Тетяна Миколаївна За Грищук Роман Павлович Відсутній Гузенко Максим Васильович За Гунько Анатолій Григорович За Гурін Дмитро Олександрович За
  2. 2. 18.05.2021 2 Дануца Олександр Анатолійович Утримався Демченко Сергій Олексійович За Дирдін Максим Євгенович За Діденко Юлія Олександрівна За Дмитрієва Оксана Олександрівна Відсутня Дмитрук Артем Геннадійович За Драбовський Анатолій Григорович Не голосував Дубнов Артем Васильович За Дунда Олег Андрійович За Жмеренецький Олексій Сергійович За Жупанин Андрій Вікторович За Заблоцький Мар’ян Богданович За Забуранна Леся Валентинівна За Завітневич Олександр Михайлович За Загоруйко Аліна Леонідівна Не голосувала Задорожний Андрій Вікторович За Задорожній Микола Миколайович Не голосував Заремський Максим Валентинович За Заславський Юрій Іванович За Захарченко Володимир Васильович За Здебський Юрій Вікторович За Зуб Валерій Олексійович Не голосував Зуєв Максим Сергійович За Іванов Володимир Ілліч За Іонушас Сергій Костянтинович За Кабанов Олександр Євгенійович За Калаур Іван Романович За Кальченко Сергій Віталійович За Камельчук Юрій Олександрович За Каптєлов Роман Володимирович За Касай Геннадій Олександрович За Касай Костянтин Іванович Не голосував Качура Олександр Анатолійович За Кириченко Микола Олександрович За Кисилевський Дмитро Давидович За Кицак Богдан Вікторович За Кінзбурська Вікторія Олександрівна За Кісєль Юрій Григорович За Клочко Андрій Андрійович За Коваль Ольга Володимирівна Відсутня Ковальов Артем Володимирович За Ковальов Олексій Іванович За Ковальчук Олександр Володимирович За Козак Володимир Васильович Відсутній Колебошин Сергій Валерійович Відсутній Колєв Олег Вікторович За Колісник Анна Сергіївна За Колюх Валерій Вікторович Не голосував Копанчук Олена Євгенівна За Копиленко Олександр Любимович За Копитін Ігор Володимирович За Корнієнко Олександр Сергійович За Корявченков Юрій Валерійович За Костін Андрій Євгенович За Костюк Дмитро Сергійович За Костюх Анатолій Вячеславович За Кравчук Євгенія Михайлівна За Красов Олексій Ігорович За Крейденко Володимир Вікторович За Криворучкіна Олена Володимирівна За Кривошеєв Ігор Сергійович За Крячко Михайло Валерійович Відсутній Кузбит Юрій Михайлович За Кузнєцов Олексій Олександрович За Кузьміних Сергій Володимирович Не голосував Культенко Артем Валерійович За
  3. 3. 18.05.2021 3 Кунаєв Артем Юрійович За Куницький Олександр Олегович Відсутній Лаба Михайло Михайлович За Леонов Олексій Олександрович За Лис Олена Георгіївна За Литвиненко Сергій Анатолійович За Літвінов Олександр Миколайович За Лічман Ганна Василівна За Любота Дмитро Валерійович За Ляшенко Анастасія Олексіївна Утрималась Мазурашу Георгій Георгійович За Мандзій Сергій Володимирович За Маріковський Олександр Валерійович За Марусяк Олег Романович За Марченко Людмила Іванівна Відсутня Марчук Ігор Петрович За Маслов Денис Вячеславович За Матусевич Олександр Борисович За Медяник В’ячеслав Анатолійович За Мезенцева Марія Сергіївна За Мельник Павло Вікторович За Мережко Олександр Олександрович За Микиша Дмитро Сергійович Утримався Мисягін Юрій Михайлович За Михайлюк Галина Олегівна За Мовчан Олексій Васильович За Мокан Василь Іванович Утримався Монастирський Денис Анатолійович За Мотовиловець Андрій Вікторович За Мошенець Олена Володимирівна За Мулик Роман Миронович За Мурдій Ігор Юрійович За Нагаєвський Артем Сергійович За Нагорняк Сергій Володимирович За Нальотов Дмитро Олександрович За Наталуха Дмитро Андрійович Відсутній Негулевський Ігор Петрович За Неклюдов Владлен Михайлович За Нестеренко Кирилл Олександрович За Нікітіна Марина Вікторівна За Новіков Михайло Миколайович Відсутній Овчинникова Юлія Юріївна За Одарченко Андрій Миколайович За Остапенко Анатолій Дмитрович За Павліш Павло Васильович За Павловський Петро Іванович Не голосував Павлюк Максим Васильович За Пасічний Олександр Станіславович За Пашковський Максим Ігорович За Перебийніс Максим Вікторович За Петруняк Євген Васильович Відсутній Пивоваров Євген Павлович За Підласа Роксолана Андріївна За Подгорна Вікторія Валентинівна За Потураєв Микита Русланович За Припутень Дмитро Сергійович За Прощук Едуард Петрович За Пуртова Анна Анатоліївна За Пушкаренко Арсеній Михайлович За Радіна Анастасія Олегівна За Радуцький Михайло Борисович За Рєпіна Елла Анатоліївна За Рубльов Вячеслав Володимирович За Руденко Ольга Сергіївна За Рябуха Тетяна Василівна За Савченко Ольга Станіславівна За
  4. 4. 18.05.2021 4 Саладуха Ольга Валеріївна Не голосувала Саламаха Орест Ігорович За Салійчук Олександр В’ячеславович За Санченко Олександр Володимирович За Северин Сергій Сергійович За Семінський Олег Валерійович За Сова Олександр Георгійович За Совгиря Ольга Володимирівна За Соломчук Дмитро Вікторович За Сольський Микола Тарасович Відсутній Соха Роман Васильович За Стернійчук Валерій Олександрович За Стефанчук Микола Олексійович За Стріхарський Андрій Петрович За Струневич Вадим Олегович За Сушко Павло Миколайович За Тарасенко Тарас Петрович За Тарасов Олег Сергійович Утримався Тимофійчук Володимир Ярославович За Тищенко Микола Миколайович За Тістик Ростислав Ярославович Не голосував Ткаченко Максим Миколайович За Ткаченко Олександр Михайлович За Торохтій Богдан Григорович За Третьякова Галина Миколаївна За Трухін Олександр Миколайович За Устенко Олексій Олегович За Федієнко Олександр Павлович За Фріс Ігор Павлович За Фролов Павло Валерійович За Халімон Павло Віталійович За Холодов Андрій Іванович За Хоменко Олена Вікторівна За Циба Тетьяна Вікторівна За Чернєв Єгор Володимирович Не голосував Чернявський Степан Миколайович За Чорний Дмитро Сергійович За Чорноморов Артем Олегович За Швець Сергій Федорович За Шевченко Євгеній Володимирович Відсутній Шинкаренко Іван Анатолійович За Шипайло Остап Ігорович За Шол Маргарита Віталіївна За Шпак Любов Олександрівна За Штепа Сергій Сергійович За Шуляк Олена Олексіївна За Юнаков Іван Сергійович Відсутній Юраш Святослав Андрійович За Якименко Павло Віталійович За Яковлєва Неллі Іллівна Відсутня Янченко Галина Ігорівна За Яременко Богдан Васильович За Ясько Єлизавета Олексіївна За Яцик Юлія Григорівна За Фракція політичної партії "ОПОЗИЦІЙНА ПЛАТФОРМА-ЗА ЖИТТЯ" Кількість депутатів - 44 За - 10 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 0 Не голосували - 0 Відсутні - 34 Абрамович Ігор Олександрович За Бойко Юрій Анатолійович Відсутній Борт Віталій Петрович Відсутній Бурміч Анатолій Петрович За Волошин Олег Анатолійович Відсутній Гнатенко Валерій Сергійович За Дунаєв Сергій Володимирович Відсутній Загородній Юрій Іванович Відсутній Іоффе Юлій Якович Відсутній Ісаєнко Дмитро Валерійович Відсутній
  5. 5. 18.05.2021 5 Кальцев Володимир Федорович Відсутній Качний Олександр Сталіноленович Відсутній Кива Ілля Володимирович Відсутній Кісільов Ігор Петрович За Козак Тарас Романович Відсутній Колтунович Олександр Сергійович Відсутній Королевська Наталія Юріївна Відсутня Кузьмін Ренат Равелійович Відсутній Ларін Сергій Миколайович Відсутній Лукашев Олександр Анатолійович За Льовочкін Сергій Володимирович Відсутній Льовочкіна Юлія Володимирівна Відсутня Макаренко Михайло Васильович Відсутній Мамка Григорій Миколайович Відсутній Мамоян Суто Чолоєвич Відсутній Медведчук Віктор Володимирович Відсутній Мороз Володимир Вікторович За Німченко Василь Іванович Відсутній Павленко Юрій Олексійович Відсутній Папієв Михайло Миколайович Відсутній Плачкова Тетяна Михайлівна За Пономарьов Олександр Сергійович Відсутній Приходько Наталія Ігорівна За Пузанов Олександр Геннадійович Відсутній Рабінович Вадим Зіновійович Відсутній Скорик Микола Леонідович Відсутній Славицька Антоніна Керимівна Відсутня Солод Юрій Васильович Відсутній Столар Вадим Михайлович За Суркіс Григорій Михайлович Відсутній Фельдман Олександр Борисович За Христенко Федір Володимирович Відсутній Чорний Віктор Іванович Відсутній Шуфрич Нестор Іванович Відсутній Фракція політичної партії "Європейська солідарність" Кількість депутатів - 27 За - 25 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 0 Не голосували - 1 Відсутні - 1 Алєксєєв Сергій Олегович За Ар’єв Володимир Ігорович За Бондар Михайло Леонтійович За Величкович Микола Романович За В’ятрович Володимир Михайлович За Герасимов Артур Володимирович За Геращенко Ірина Володимирівна За Гончаренко Олексій Олексійович За Джемілєв Мустафа Не голосував Забродський Михайло Віталійович За Зінкевич Яна Вадимівна За Іонова Марія Миколаївна За Климпуш-Цинцадзе Іванна Орестівна За Княжицький Микола Леонідович За Князевич Руслан Петрович За Кубів Степан Іванович За Лопушанський Андрій Ярославович Відсутній Павленко Ростислав Миколайович За Парубій Андрій Володимирович За Порошенко Петро Олексійович За Саврасов Максим Віталійович За Синютка Олег Михайлович За Сюмар Вікторія Петрівна За Федина Софія Романівна За Фріз Ірина Василівна За Чийгоз Ахтем Зейтуллайович За Южаніна Ніна Петрівна За
  6. 6. 18.05.2021 6 Фракція політичної партії Всеукраїнське об’єднання "Батьківщина" Кількість депутатів - 25 За - 0 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 0 Не голосували - 3 Відсутні - 22 Абдуллін Олександр Рафкатович Відсутній Бондарєв Костянтин Анатолійович Відсутній Власенко Сергій Володимирович Відсутній Волинець Михайло Якович Відсутній Данілов Віталій Богданович Не голосував Дубіль Валерій Олександрович Відсутній Євтушок Сергій Миколайович Відсутній Івченко Вадим Євгенович Відсутній Кабаченко Володимир Вікторович Відсутній Кириленко Іван Григорович Відсутній Кожем’якін Андрій Анатолійович Відсутній Крулько Іван Іванович Відсутній Кучеренко Олексій Юрійович Відсутній Лабунська Анжеліка Вікторівна Відсутня Мейдич Олег Леонідович Відсутній Наливайченко Валентин Олександрович Відсутній Немиря Григорій Михайлович Відсутній Ніколаєнко Андрій Іванович Відсутній Пузійчук Андрій Вікторович Відсутній Соболєв Сергій Владиславович Відсутній Тарута Сергій Олексійович Відсутній Тимошенко Юлія Володимирівна Відсутня Цимбалюк Михайло Михайлович Не голосував Шкрум Альона Іванівна Відсутня Яценко Антон Володимирович Не голосував Депутатська група "Партія "За майбутнє" Кількість депутатів - 22 За - 15 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 0 Не голосували - 1 Відсутні - 6 Балога Віктор Іванович Відсутній Батенко Тарас Іванович Відсутній Бондар Віктор Васильович За Герега Олександр Володимирович Не голосував Гузь Ігор Володимирович За Дубневич Ярослав Васильович За Івахів Степан Петрович Відсутній Кіссе Антон Іванович За Констанкевич Ірина Мирославівна За Лабазюк Сергій Петрович За Лубінець Дмитро Валерійович За Мінько Сергій Анатолійович За Молоток Ігор Федорович За М’ялик Віктор Ничипорович За Палиця Ігор Петрович За Поляков Антон Едуардович За Рудик Сергій Ярославович Відсутній Скороход Анна Костянтинівна Відсутня Урбанський Анатолій Ігорович Відсутній Чайківський Іван Адамович За Шаповалов Юрій Анатолійович За Юрчишин Петро Васильович За Фракція політичної партії "ГОЛОС" Кількість депутатів - 20 За - 18 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 0 Не голосували - 0 Відсутні - 2 Бобровська Соломія Анатоліївна За Василенко Леся Володимирівна Відсутня Васильченко Галина Іванівна За Железняк Ярослав Іванович За Клименко Юлія Леонідівна За Костенко Роман Васильович За Лозинський Роман Михайлович За Макаров Олег Анатолійович За Осадчук Андрій Петрович За Піпа Наталія Романівна За
  7. 7. 18.05.2021 7 Рахманін Сергій Іванович За Рудик Кіра Олександрівна За Рущишин Ярослав Іванович За Совсун Інна Романівна За Стефанишина Ольга Анатоліївна За Умєров Рустем Енверович Відсутній Устінова Олександра Юріївна За Цабаль Володимир Володимирович За Шараськін Андрій Андрійович За Юрчишин Ярослав Романович За Депутатська група "ДОВІРА" Кількість депутатів - 20 За - 15 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 1 Не голосували - 1 Відсутні - 3 Арешонков Володимир Юрійович За Бабенко Микола Вікторович За Бакунець Павло Андрійович За Білозір Лариса Миколаївна Відсутня Вацак Геннадій Анатолійович Відсутній Вельможний Сергій Анатолійович За Горват Роберт Іванович За Єфімов Максим Вікторович Відсутній Іванчук Андрій Володимирович За Кіт Андрій Богданович За Ковальов Олександр Іванович За Кулініч Олег Іванович За Кучер Микола Іванович За Лунченко Валерій Валерійович За Люшняк Микола Володимирович За Петьовка Василь Васильович За Поляк Владіслав Миколайович Не голосував Приходько Борис Вікторович Утримався Сухов Олександр Сергійович За Шахов Сергій Володимирович За Позафракційні Кількість депутатів - 18 За - 6 Проти - 1 Утрималися - 2 Не голосували - 6 Відсутні - 3 Гриб Вікторія Олександрівна Проти Деркач Андрій Леонідович Не голосував Довгий Олесь Станіславович За Дубінський Олександр Анатолійович Не голосував Іванісов Роман Валерійович За Кондратюк Олена Костянтинівна Не голосувала Лерос Гео Багратович За Магера Сергій Васильович Утримався Магомедов Муса Сергоєвич Відсутній Новинський Вадим Владиславович Утримався Разумков Дмитро Олександрович Не голосував Савчук Оксана Василівна За Світлична Юлія Олександрівна Відсутня Стефанчук Руслан Олексійович За Шенцев Дмитро Олексійович Не голосував Шпенов Дмитро Юрійович Не голосував Юрченко Олександр Миколайович За Яковенко Євген Геннадійович Відсутній

