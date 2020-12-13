Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
事業を売却して億万長者になりませんか ア ウ ェ ー ク 株 式 会 社 代表取締役 望月 貴生 ～事業売却アドバイザリーサービス～ Awake Inc.
アジェンダ はじめに ご提案の背景 ご提案の概要 Awake Inc.
1.はじめに:自己紹介 望月 貴生 Takao Mochizuki ∴職業 アウェーク株式会社 代表取締役 ∴特技 TTO(徹底的にオマージュ) ∴座右の銘 全ての人に祝福を 必要な人に目覚めを Ｍ＆Ａアドバイザー、５次元経営コンサルタント。1...
1.はじめに あなたの事業を売却して 手取りで1億円を手に入れませんか？ 弊社が全てサポートいたします
アジェンダ はじめに ご提案の背景 ご提案の概要
2.ご提案の背景 M&Aは手取りが多い 5年分の時間が節約できる 投資用の元手が作れる
2.M&Aは手取りが多い 所得税の実効税率は最大45%に対し、株式譲渡益への課税は20%
2.ご提案の背景 M&Aは手取りが多い 5年分の時間が節約できる 投資用の元手が作れる
2.5年分の時間が節約できる M&Aの事業価値算定の主流は EBITDA （営業利益+減価償却費）倍率方式です。 営業利益の5年分くらいの価格で売却が可能。 25百万円の営業利益があれば、125百万円で株式が売却でき、 税引き後の手取りでも、１...
2.ご提案の背景 M&Aは手取りが多い 5年分の時間が節約できる 投資用の元手が作れる
2.投資用の元手が作れる 1億円の現金があれば、銀行借り入れも可能となるので 総額5億円くらいの不動産での運用が可能となってきます。 5億円の運用を年利5％で回すとしても2500万円が収益として 入ってきます。 まずは1億円の現金を作ってから投...
3.ご提案の概要 はじめに ご提案の背景 ご提案の概要
3.ご提案の概要 売却準備コンサル業務 ~事業を売れるカタチにします~ M&Aアドバイザリー業務 ~事業を売却します~ 売却資金投資サポート業務 ~資金の投資をサポートします~
3.売却準備コンサル業務 企業を高値で買収する買い手は、主に上場企業と投資ファンド この両者が買収先に求めることは３つの『リ』の実現です。 『利益を継続する仕組みがある』 『リスクが限定されている』 『リタイアプランが明確でオーナー経営者、に依...
3.ご提案の概要 売却準備コンサル業務 ~事業を売れるカタチにします~ M&Aアドバイザリー業務 ~事業を売却します~ 売却資金投資サポート業務 ~資金の投資をサポートします~
3.M&Aアドバイザリー業務 事前準備 Today 基本合意書締結 Conclusion of the Letter of Intent デューデリジェンス Due Diligence ( DD ) 株式譲渡契約締結 Conclusion of...
3.ご提案の概要 売却準備コンサル業務 ~事業を売れるカタチにします~ M&Aアドバイザリー業務 ~事業を売却します~ 売却資金投資サポート業務 ~資金の投資をサポートします~
3.売却資金投資サポート業務 不動産投資や事業投資などのご紹介が可能です。 不動産投資は年率10％の利回り程度が期待される利回り。 バイアウトファンドが行っている事業投資は年率20％が最低限の 確保する利回りの目途となっています。 シーズの成長...
あなた史上最高の豊かさを実現します ぜひ、ご検討ください Awake Inc.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

事業を売却して億万長者になるプラン

17 views

Published on

アウェーク社のコンサル、M&Aアドバイザリー業務のお知らせです

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

事業を売却して億万長者になるプラン

  1. 1. 事業を売却して億万長者になりませんか ア ウ ェ ー ク 株 式 会 社 代表取締役 望月 貴生 ～事業売却アドバイザリーサービス～ Awake Inc.
  2. 2. アジェンダ はじめに ご提案の背景 ご提案の概要 Awake Inc.
  3. 3. 1.はじめに:自己紹介 望月 貴生 Takao Mochizuki ∴職業 アウェーク株式会社 代表取締役 ∴特技 TTO(徹底的にオマージュ) ∴座右の銘 全ての人に祝福を 必要な人に目覚めを Ｍ＆Ａアドバイザー、５次元経営コンサルタント。1973年生。 中央大学法学部卒業後、都市銀行に10年勤務。最後の３年間は本店でＭ＆Ａアドバイザリー業務を行う。 その後、バイアウトファンドでシニアマネージャーとして、投資先の発掘、投資実行、投資先の企業価値 向上業務（３社の社外取締役を兼務）、投資先の売却業務を行う。2社の売却、１社の投資実行を勤務し ている3年の間に行った。 2010年にアウェーク株式会社を設立。現在に至る
  4. 4. 1.はじめに あなたの事業を売却して 手取りで1億円を手に入れませんか？ 弊社が全てサポートいたします
  5. 5. アジェンダ はじめに ご提案の背景 ご提案の概要
  6. 6. 2.ご提案の背景 M&Aは手取りが多い 5年分の時間が節約できる 投資用の元手が作れる
  7. 7. 2.M&Aは手取りが多い 所得税の実効税率は最大45%に対し、株式譲渡益への課税は20%
  8. 8. 2.ご提案の背景 M&Aは手取りが多い 5年分の時間が節約できる 投資用の元手が作れる
  9. 9. 2.5年分の時間が節約できる M&Aの事業価値算定の主流は EBITDA （営業利益+減価償却費）倍率方式です。 営業利益の5年分くらいの価格で売却が可能。 25百万円の営業利益があれば、125百万円で株式が売却でき、 税引き後の手取りでも、１億円が残ります。
  10. 10. 2.ご提案の背景 M&Aは手取りが多い 5年分の時間が節約できる 投資用の元手が作れる
  11. 11. 2.投資用の元手が作れる 1億円の現金があれば、銀行借り入れも可能となるので 総額5億円くらいの不動産での運用が可能となってきます。 5億円の運用を年利5％で回すとしても2500万円が収益として 入ってきます。 まずは1億円の現金を作ってから投資を始めると立ち上がりが とても早くなります。
  12. 12. 3.ご提案の概要 はじめに ご提案の背景 ご提案の概要
  13. 13. 3.ご提案の概要 売却準備コンサル業務 ~事業を売れるカタチにします~ M&Aアドバイザリー業務 ~事業を売却します~ 売却資金投資サポート業務 ~資金の投資をサポートします~
  14. 14. 3.売却準備コンサル業務 企業を高値で買収する買い手は、主に上場企業と投資ファンド この両者が買収先に求めることは３つの『リ』の実現です。 『利益を継続する仕組みがある』 『リスクが限定されている』 『リタイアプランが明確でオーナー経営者、に依存していない』 企業売却前の準備として、この３つの『リ』を実現するための サポート全般を行います
  15. 15. 3.ご提案の概要 売却準備コンサル業務 ~事業を売れるカタチにします~ M&Aアドバイザリー業務 ~事業を売却します~ 売却資金投資サポート業務 ~資金の投資をサポートします~
  16. 16. 3.M&Aアドバイザリー業務 事前準備 Today 基本合意書締結 Conclusion of the Letter of Intent デューデリジェンス Due Diligence ( DD ) 株式譲渡契約締結 Conclusion of the Share Transfer Contract 株式譲渡実行 Share Transfer Execution 2～3ヵ月目 ・LOIとは、Letter of Intent （基本合意書）の略称で、売主、買主双方の現時点 ま での合意事項の確認と、今後の交渉を進めて行くために、何点かの約束事を明確に するものです。 1～2ヵ月目 ・書類準備 ・インフォメーションパッケージ（ＩＰ：売却提案書）の作成 ・売却候補先の選定、アプローチ、守秘義務契約締結、ＩＰの提示 ・詳細資料の提示、質疑応答、 3～4ヵ月目 ・法務、財務、ビジネスに関して、買い手が専門家（弁護士、会 計士、ビジネスコンサルト）を雇用して、書類の確認や、経営者 へのインタビューを行い、資産査定（デューデリジェンス： ＤＤ）を行います。 買収ファイナンスを買い手が利用する場合には、 銀行ローンの手続き上、DDレポートを銀行に 手交後、融資実行まで最低7週間必要であり、 株式譲渡契約締結と株式譲渡実行まで、1～1.5ヵ 月かかります。 4～5ヵ月目 ・基本合意書をベースにＤＤの結果を反映させ て株式譲渡契約書を作成します。 半年後～ ・株式譲渡契約書に記され ている実行条件を確認の上、 株式譲渡を実行します。 ※日程に関してはモデルケース。状況により、時期は前後します。
  17. 17. 3.ご提案の概要 売却準備コンサル業務 ~事業を売れるカタチにします~ M&Aアドバイザリー業務 ~事業を売却します~ 売却資金投資サポート業務 ~資金の投資をサポートします~
  18. 18. 3.売却資金投資サポート業務 不動産投資や事業投資などのご紹介が可能です。 不動産投資は年率10％の利回り程度が期待される利回り。 バイアウトファンドが行っている事業投資は年率20％が最低限の 確保する利回りの目途となっています。 シーズの成長が見込めるビジネスを株式会社として立ち上げ、 数年内に売却を行い、投資利回り150～500％(税引き後個人手取 り換算)が見込める投資事業のサポートを行います。
  19. 19. あなた史上最高の豊かさを実現します ぜひ、ご検討ください Awake Inc.

×