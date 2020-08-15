Uchebnyie uprazhneniya-dlya-autichnyih-detey

Successfully reported this slideshow.
УЧЕБНЫЕ УПРАЖНЕНИЯ ДЛЯ АУТИЧНЫХ ДЕТЕЙ (АВТОРИЗИРОВАННЫЙ ПЕРЕВОД С АНГЛ. МАРИИ ЖОГ) Оглавление 1 — РАЗВИТИЕ ВОСПРИЯТИЯ........
«Захватывание в руке ложки»..................................................................................................
1 — Развитие восприятия Большинство проблем в обучении и поведении является результатом нарушения восприятия или переработ...
Процедура: сесть за стол с ребенком, поставить три чашки. Расположить их так, чтобы они находились на расстоянии друг от д...
Данное упражнение также рассчитано на детей в возрасте от 0 до 1 года. Цель: улучшить слуховое восприятие. Задача: ассоции...
«Копирование образца» Цель: улучшить зрительное восприятие. Задача: расположить в определенном порядке четыре кубика по за...
них, затем помогите ребенку найти соответствующий предмет из его пары и произвести такой же звук. Поменяйте местами источн...
Развитие слухового восприятия детей 3—4 лет «Восприятие звуков» Цель: улучшить слуховое восприятие. Задача: воспринимать н...
Процедура: напечатать слова на карточках (по пять карточек каждого слова). Сначала научите ребенка раскладывать одинаковые...
совершенствовать двигательный контроль, процесс манипуляции объектами, развитие силы рук и их взаимодействия и т.д. Развит...
«Открывание коробок» • Цель: улучшить мелкую моторику, силу руки и взаимодействие рук. • Задача: открывать четыре различны...
Процедура: удостоверьтесь, что крышка на банке мыльных пузырей закрыта не очень сильно и поставьте ее перед ребенком. Пока...
Материал: три болта и три гайки идентичного размера и три болта и гайки разных размеров, два подноса для сортировки. Проце...
Повторяйте до тех пор, пока ребенок не возьмет 12 кнопок и не разместит их на доске. Сначала выложите на стол только три и...
Развитие зрительно-двигательной функции детей от 0 до 1 года «Подготовка к определенному заданному размещению предметов» Ц...
Ребенок должен следить за вашей рукой, когда вы показываете на кубики. «Доска с колышками» Цель: улучшать способность напр...
Процедура: когда ребенок умеет прикреплять прищепки на коробку без помощи, учите его располагать прищепку на специальную о...
Материал: цветная бумага, белая бумага, цветной карандаш, ножницы, клей. Процедура: разрежьте простые формы из цветной бум...
Процедура: вырезать несколько полосок бумаги. Используя маркер, нарисуйте линии через полоску (поперек). Дайте ребенку одн...
Развитие зрительно-двигательной функции детей 5—6 лет «Сеть лабиринтов» Цель: учить владеть карандашом, чтобы развивать на...
  1. 1. УЧЕБНЫЕ УПРАЖНЕНИЯ ДЛЯ АУТИЧНЫХ ДЕТЕЙ (АВТОРИЗИРОВАННЫЙ ПЕРЕВОД С АНГЛ. МАРИИ ЖОГ) Оглавление 1 — РАЗВИТИЕ ВОСПРИЯТИЯ.................................................................................................................................3 Развитие зрительного восприятия детей от 0 до 1 года ..................................................................................3 «Открывание игрушки»................................................................................................................................... 3 «Зрительный след»............................................................................................................................................ 3 «Поднимание предметов» .............................................................................................................................. 4 «Получение вознаграждения из-под чашки»....................................................................................... 4 Развитие слухового восприятия в возрасте от 0 до 1 года...............................................................................4 «Реагирование на знакомые звуки» ......................................................................................................... 4 Развитие зрительного восприятия детей в возрасте .......................................................................................5 от 1 до 2 лет.......................................................................................................................................................5 «Нахождение желаемых предметов» ....................................................................................................... 5 «Игра на нахождение спрятанного объекта»....................................................................................... 5 Развитие зрительного восприятия детей в возрасте .......................................................................................6 от 2 до 3 лет.......................................................................................................................................................6 «Различение рисунков» .................................................................................................................................. 6 Развитие слухового восприятия детей в возрасте ...........................................................................................6 от 2 до 3 лет.......................................................................................................................................................6 «Различение звуков»........................................................................................................................................ 6 Развитие зрительного восприятия детей 3—4 лет...........................................................................................7 «Различение цвета и формы» ...................................................................................................................... 7 «Подбор цветов»................................................................................................................................................. 7 Развитие слухового восприятия детей 3—4 лет...............................................................................................8 «Восприятие звуков»........................................................................................................................................ 8 Развитие зрительного восприятия детей в возрасте 4—5 лет .........................................................................8 «Копирование последовательности»........................................................................................................ 8 Развитие зрительного восприятия детей 5—6 лет...........................................................................................8 «Зрительное чтение»........................................................................................................................................ 8 2 — РАЗВИТИЕ МОТОРИКИ И ЗРИТЕЛЬНО-ДВИГАТЕЛЬНЫХ ФУНКЦИЙ .................................................................9 Развитие моторики детей от 0 до 1 года........................................................................................................ 10
  2. 2. «Захватывание в руке ложки»................................................................................................................... 10 «Ощупывание»................................................................................................................................................... 10 «Захватывание объектов» ........................................................................................................................... 10 Развитие моторики детей от 1 до 2 лет.......................................................................................................... 10 «Открывание коробок».................................................................................................................................. 11 «Складывание бумаги».................................................................................................................................. 11 Развитие моторики детей 2—3 лет ................................................................................................................ 11 «Пускать пузыри» ............................................................................................................................................ 11 «Прищепки» ........................................................................................................................................................ 12 Развитие моторики детей от 3 до 4 лет.......................................................................................................... 12 Развитие моторики детей от 4 до 5 лет.......................................................................................................... 12 «Снежинки»......................................................................................................................................................... 13 «Развешивание белья».................................................................................................................................. 13 Развитие моторики детей 5—6 лет ................................................................................................................ 13 РАЗВИТИЕ ЗРИТЕЛЬНО-ДВИГАТЕЛЬНОЙ ФУНКЦИИ........................................................................................... 14 Развитие зрительно-двигательной функции детей....................................................................................... 15 от 0 до 1 года .................................................................................................................................................. 15 «Подготовка к определенному заданному размещению предметов» .................................... 15 Развитие зрительно-двигательной функции детей....................................................................................... 15 от 1 до 2 лет..................................................................................................................................................... 15 «Доска с колышками» ..................................................................................................................................... 16 «Раскраска»......................................................................................................................................................... 16 Развитие зрительно-двигательной функции детей....................................................................................... 16 от 2 до 3 лет ............................................................................................................................................. 16 «Прищепки» ........................................................................................................................................................ 16 «Подготовка к рисованию» ......................................................................................................................... 17 Развитие зрительно-двигательной функции детей....................................................................................... 17 от 3 до 4 лет..................................................................................................................................................... 17 «Тинкертой»........................................................................................................................................................ 17 Развитие зрительно-двигательной функции у детей от 4 до 5 лет ............................................................... 18 «Вырезание ножницами».............................................................................................................................. 18 «Доска с болтами» ........................................................................................................................................... 19 Развитие зрительно-двигательной функции детей....................................................................................... 20 5—6 лет ........................................................................................................................................................... 20
  3. 3. 1 — Развитие восприятия Большинство проблем в обучении и поведении является результатом нарушения восприятия или переработки сенсорной информации. Эти проблемы могут включать любые области сенсорного восприятия: зрительное, слуховое, тактильное, обоняние и вкус. Одна из наиболее распространенных проблем — неспособность интегрировать сенсорную информацию, получаемую от различных органов чувств, чтобы получить точную картину окружающего мира. Проблемы восприятия аутичных детей весьма разнообразны. Один ребенок может не услышать громкий звук поблизости, но в то же время отреагировать на отдаленный звук транспорта. Другие могут проявлять интерес к определенным продуктам питания или проявлять особое увлечение дегустацией продуктов. Некоторые могут реагировать на одну сенсорную модель и игнорировать другую. Данная программа помощи детям с аутизмом включает некоторые приемы по развитию зрительного и слухового восприятия, что является наиболее значимым для детей на разных уровнях развития. В процессе работы над восприятием преследовались такие цели, как: привлечь внимание к предмету и сохранить зрительный образ в памяти ребенка, улучшить зрительное внимание, улучшить слуховое внимание, научить реагировать на знакомый звук и узнавать его как сообщение о предстоящем событии, развить способности к различению объектов, улучшить зрительную память, развить навык соотнесения, способность воспринимать различия в моделях и копировать их, определять последовательность и копировать ее, научить читать. Все задания в данной программе сгруппированы в зависимости от возраста ребенка. Остановимся более подробно на некоторых наиболее интересных приемах работы с детьми, страдающими аутизмом. Развитие зрительного восприятия детей от 0 до 1 года «Открывание игрушки» Задание рассчитано на детей в возрасте от 0 до 1 года. Работа ведется над развитием зрительного восприятия и мелкой моторики. Цель: увеличить внимание к предмету и сохранить зрительный образ в памяти ребенка (на короткое время). Задача: наблюдать за игрушкой и сохранить интерес к ней, когда она вне поля зрения. Материал: небольшой кусочек ткани, игрушка или еда. Процедура: показать ребенку игрушку и позволить ему подержать ее в руках. Затем забрать игрушку, положить ее на пол перед ребенком. Накрыть игрушку тканью и затем помочь ребенку снять ткань. Необходимо пробуждать интерес ребенка к моменту, когда игрушка открыта, вдохновлять к этому процессу. Постепенно давать меньше и меньше подсказок, чтобы ребенок начал действовать самостоятельно. «Зрительный след» Задание рассчитано на детей от 0 до 1 года. Работа ведется также над зрительным восприятием и мелкой моторикой. Цель: улучшить зрительное внимание. Задача: наблюдать за размещением объектов. Материал: три маленькие чашки или подноса, конфета или печенье.
  4. 4. Процедура: сесть за стол с ребенком, поставить три чашки. Расположить их так, чтобы они находились на расстоянии друг от друга. Взять конфету и убедиться, что она находится в поле зрения ребенка. Затем положить ее в одну из чашек. Если ребенок сразу не берет конфету из чашки, попросите его сделать это, указывая на ту чашку, где конфета. Если ребенок не реагирует, привлечь его внимание и направить руки к конфете. Повторять эту процедуру много раз, пока ребенок не начнет следить за вашими руками, чтобы увидеть, куда вы поместите конфету и затем взять ее без помощи. «Поднимание предметов» Задание рассчитано на тот же возраст (0—1 год) и направлено на развитие зрительного восприятия, мелкой и общей моторики. Цель: зрительное наблюдение, определение местонахождения предмета. Задача: наблюдать за тем, как предмет падает на пол, определить его местонахождение и поднять его. Материал: чашка, пять цветных кубиков. Процедура: выстроить пять кубиков на краю стола. Поставить чашку на колени. Попросить ребенка встать за вами. Привлечь его внимание и столкнуть один из кубиков со стола. Изобразить удивление и попросить найти и принести его. Если необходимо, помочь ребенку найти и поднять кубик. Затем помочь ему положить кубик в чашку на ваших коленях. Сразу следует похвалить ребенка и подбодрить его. Повторять процедуру, пока все пять кубиков не будут найдены и определены в чашку. «Получение вознаграждения из-под чашки» Цель: улучшить зрительное внимание. Задача: переворачивать чашку, чтобы получить вознаграждение. Материал: чашка, вознаграждение (конфета, изюм и т.д.). Процедура: посадить ребенка за стол напротив себя, показать ему конфету. Убедиться, что он наблюдает за вами и поместить конфету на стол перед ребенком. Медленно накрыть конфету чашкой. Взять ребенка за руку и помочь постучать по чашке. Изобразить удивление, открыв конфету. Повторять процедуру с другим вознаграждением, но далее ребенок должен открывать чашку самостоятельно. Развитие слухового восприятия в возрасте от 0 до 1 года «Реагирование на знакомые звуки» Цель: учить реагировать на знакомый звук и узнавать его как сообщение о предстоящем событии. Задача: остановить деятельность, когда звенит звонок, посмотреть на источник звука и затем подойти к взрослому. Материал: ручной звонок. Процедура: например, ребенок особенно любит купаться или ездить на машине. Перед тем как сделать это, позвоните в звонок за ребенком. Как только он повернется, возьмите его руку и скажите «купание» или «катание на машине», как будто вы готовы начать деятельность. Если ребенок не поворачивается, когда звенит звонок, подвиньте его к ребенку, пока он не заметит его. Не давайте ребенку увидеть движения звонка, пока вы не уверены, что ребенок не замечает звука. Всегда звоните в звонок перед этими двумя видами деятельности и не используйте его в другое время. «Слуховые ассоциации»
  5. 5. Данное упражнение также рассчитано на детей в возрасте от 0 до 1 года. Цель: улучшить слуховое восприятие. Задача: ассоциировать два различных звука с разными видами деятельности. Различать два звука и предвосхищать действие, соответствующее каждому звуку. Материал: звучащие предметы. Процедура: выбрать два забавных звука и соотнести их с двумя движениями. Например, вы могли бы пощекотать живот ребенка, говоря «ти-ти-ти» или хлопнуть в ладоши ребенка и сказать «бум». Всегда помните, какой звук соответствует какому действию. После того как вы повторите это много раз, используя одинаковый звук с одинаковым действием, неожиданно используйте звук без действия, чтобы увидеть, предвидит ли ребенок, что последует (например, скажите «бум» и посмотрите, хлопнет ли ребенок в ладоши). Развитие зрительного восприятия детей в возрасте от 1 до 2 лет «Нахождение желаемых предметов» Цель: улучшить зрительное внимание, развивать способности к различению объектов. Задача: осматривать комнату в поисках объекта и брать нужный предмет без дополнительного стимулирования. Материал: средних размеров коробка, три пары предметов (например, ботинки, чашки, яблоки). Процедура: разбросать три знакомых предмета по комнате. Встать с ребенком там, где он может видеть все три предмета. Показать ему предмет идентичный одному из тех, что разбросаны по комнате. Если ребенок не может определить, где этот предмет, обратите его внимание на то место, где он лежит. Если ребенок все еще испытывает затруднения, покажите ему этот предмет (где именно он лежит), либо возьмите ребенка за руку, подведите к предмету и попросите его взять. Возьмите оба предмета (два ботинка) и положите в коробку. Обязательно похвалите ребенка. Повторяйте процедуру, пока все пары предметов не будут в коробке. «Игра на нахождение спрятанного объекта» Цель: улучшить зрительное внимание и память. Задача: найти предмет, спрятанный под одной из чашек. Материал: три различные чашки, три одинаковые чашки, вознаграждение (конфета, изюм и т.д.). Процедура: посадите ребенка вместе с собой за стол. Для первого задания используйте три различных чашки. Расположите чашки на столе перед ребенком. Покажите ребенку вознаграждение. Когда вы уверены, что он наблюдает за вашими руками, спрячьте конфету под одной из чашек. Не передвигайте чашки. Попросите ребенка взять конфету и укажите на чашку, чтобы ребенок нашел ее. Если ребенок не делает ничего, возьмите его руку и переверните чашку. Похвалите ребенка и позвольте взять конфету. Когда ребенок сможет следить за вашими руками и находить конфету под разными чашками, повторите процедуру, используя три одинаковые чашки. Когда ребенок сможет находить вознаграждение под нужной чашкой, используйте только две чашки, поменяв их положение (один раз) после того, как поместили награду под одной из них. Помните, вы должны быть уверены в том, что ребенок наблюдает за вашими руками.
  6. 6. «Копирование образца» Цель: улучшить зрительное восприятие. Задача: расположить в определенном порядке четыре кубика по заранее подготовленному образцу. Материал: четыре кубика, белая бумага или картон, маркер. Процедура: подготовьте рабочие листы, обращая внимание на положение четырех кубиков на картоне. Обвести их по контуру, чтобы их было четко видно. Положите один из образцов перед ребенком и дайте один из кубиков. Укажите место для кубика и попросите положить его туда. Руководить рукой ребенка, чтобы положить кубик на нужное место. Похвалить ребенка и повторять действие, пока все кубики не будут расположены на нужных местах. Следуйте той же схеме со вторым рабочим листом, но четвертый кубик ребенок кладет сам без подсказки. Посмотрите, находит ли ребенок самостоятельно свободное место. Постепенно сокращайте помощь, пока она совсем не понадобится. Развитие зрительного восприятия детей в возрасте от 2 до 3 лет «Различение рисунков» Цель: улучшить зрительное восприятие и навык соотнесения. Задача: подобрать пару простых рисунков. Материал: бумага, цветной карандаш. Процедура: используйте маркер, чтобы сделать жирный рисунок на листах бумаги. Сделайте пару каждому рисунку. Расположите один экземпляр рисунков на столе перед ребенком так, чтобы он мог видеть их все сразу. Соответствующие им рисунки держите у себя. Давая ребенку по одному рисунку, просите найти такой же. Рукой ребенка поднесите рисунок к каждому из тех, что на столе и комментируйте («Подходит» или «Не подходит»). Найдите пару рисунку, отложите их. Вы должны быть уверены, что ребенок следит за вашими действиями. Повторяйте процедуру, пока всем рисункам не будет найдена пара. Сначала используйте только три рисунка, но далее можно увеличить их количество и сложность по мере вырабатывания навыка. Развитие слухового восприятия детей в возрасте от 2 до 3 лет «Различение звуков» Цель: улучшить слуховое восприятие. Задача: соотносить звуки, произведенные различными источниками. Материал: три пары источников звуков (трещотка, колокольчик, говорящая игрушка и т.п.) Процедура: сядьте с ребенком за стол. Возьмите два разных источника звука и разместите их перед ребенком и такую же пару положите перед собой. Используйте один из
  7. 7. них, затем помогите ребенку найти соответствующий предмет из его пары и произвести такой же звук. Поменяйте местами источники звука и повторите процедуру. Следите, чтобы ребенок правильно выбирал предмет. Повторять процедуру, чередуя два источника звука, пока ребенок не будет сам правильно выбирать нужный предмет. Наконец, поместите свой комплект в коробку за спину. Возьмите один предмет и произведите звук так, чтобы ребенок не видел, что вы используете. По мере становления навыка, увеличьте число используемых предметов. Будьте уверены, что каждый из них издает очень характерный звук. Развитие зрительного восприятия детей 3—4 лет «Копирование образца» Цель: улучшить способность воспринимать различия в моделях и копировать их. Задача: расположить пять кубиков, копируя модель учителя. Материал: 10 кубиков. Процедура: сесть с ребенком за стол, положить пять кубиков перед ребенком и пять — перед собой. Постройте из своих кубиков фигуру. Ребенок должен наблюдать за вами. Затем обратите внимание ребенка на законченную фигуру (образец). Укажите на его кубики и попросите построить то же самое. Сначала вам необходимо помочь ребенку. Повторяйте процедуру с тремя различными образцами на каждом занятии. Уменьшайте вашу помощь. Поощряйте ребенка каждый раз, когда он повторяет образец правильно. «Различение цвета и формы» Цель: улучшить зрительное внимание и навык соотнесения. Задача: подбирать образцы различных размеров. Материал: бумага, картон, клей, ножницы. Процедура: вырезать квадраты, треугольники, круги, прямоугольники разных размеров из бумаги одного цвета. Приклеить набор на картон. Другой экземпляр взять себе. Расположите картон перед ребенком и дайте ему одну из фигур, которые находятся у вас. Попросите ребенка сравнить фигуру с теми, что наклеены на картоне, пока ребенок не найдет идентичную. Повторять процедуру, пока все из фигур не будут размещены на картоне. «Подбор цветов» Цель: улучшить навык различения цветов, зрительное внимание и навык соотнесения. Задача: соотнести цветные кубики с цветными бумажными квадратами. Материал: цветные кубики, соответствующая бумага. Процедура: наклейте два квадрата разного цвета на лист белой бумаги. Возьмите два кубика соответствующих цветов. Дайте ребенку один из кубиков и попросите положить на бумагу. Подведите его руку к нужному цвету. Затем помогите ребенку разместить второй кубик на второй цветной квадрат. Повторите то же самое, не помогая ребенку. Помогите только в случае ошибки. Повторяйте процедуру, пока ребенок не будет правильно выполнять задание без помощи.
  8. 8. Развитие слухового восприятия детей 3—4 лет «Восприятие звуков» Цель: улучшить слуховое восприятие. Задача: воспринимать набор звуков и повторять их. Материал: звучащие предметы. Процедура: сесть с ребенком за стол. Обратиться к ребенку и тут же ударить по столу два раза. Делайте паузу между ударами, чтобы их количество было точно определено. Попросите ребенка повторить. Сами его рукой ударьте по столу два раза. Не позвольте ребенку ударить более двух раз. Похвалите ребенка и повторите процедуру, но в этот раз ударьте три раза. Опять помогите ребенку ударить три раза и похвалите его. Наконец, ударьте один раз и помогите ребенку сделать то же самое. Далее ударьте опять два раза, но не контролируйте руки ребенка. Если ребенок ударит больше или меньше, еще раз ударьте два раза сами и помогите ребенку. Повторяйте процедуру, пока ребенок сам не будет повторять правильно количество ударов. Когда ребенок будет справляться с заданием, ударьте по нижней части стола так, чтобы ребенок мог только слышать, сколько раз он должен ударить. Если ребенок затрудняется, сделайте вид, что вы прислушиваетесь и постучите. Затем попросите ребенка прислушаться и постучите еще раз. Развитие зрительного восприятия детей в возрасте 4—5 лет «Копирование последовательности» Цель: определить последовательность и копировать ее. Задача: повторить последовательность бумажных фигур, работая слева направо. Материал: цветная бумага различной формы (квадрат, прямоугольник, круг) по два каждого размера, белая бумага с нарисованной линией, клей. Процедура: показать ребенку бумагу, обратить его внимание на красный свет светофора. Сказать: «Смотри, я построю в линию машины, которые стоят на светофоре». Построить три машины. Попросить ребенка повторить за вами: «первая — большая красная машина, затем — голубая машина и, наконец, длинная зеленая». Далее скажите ребенку, что он должен построить на другой линии такую же, как построили вы. Когда он правильно составит из бумаги все машины, попросите его их приклеить. На другой день используйте другие предметы и их последовательность. Следите, чтобы ребенок делал все слева направо. Когда ребенок справится с этим заданием, продолжите с формами и цветами, которые не представляют конкретных вещей. Развитие зрительного восприятия детей 5—6 лет «Зрительное чтение» Цель: читать 5—10 слов. Задача: соотносить написанное слово с объектом и произносить слово. Материал: карточки — указатели, лента, напечатанные слова (стол, дверь, телевизор, свет).
  9. 9. Процедура: напечатать слова на карточках (по пять карточек каждого слова). Сначала научите ребенка раскладывать одинаковые слова в стопки. Далее прикрепите одну карточку на соответствующий объект, произнося каждое слово. Посадите ребенка в кресло, покажите первую карточку и спросите: «Что она говорит?» Если ребенок не знает, скажите ему и затем соотнесите с карточкой на реальном объекте. Когда ребенок сделает это, подтвердите: «Да, это стол». Затем попросите ребенка повторить слово. Продолжайте эту игру каждый день, помогая ребенку, если он сомневается. Когда ребенок запомнит слово, попробуйте переместить карточки и посмотрите, ребенок читает карточку или называет объект. Если ребенок может запомнить эти слова на неделю без использования карточек, попробуйте вводить больше слов. Научите ребенка словам, которые будут полезны позже, когда вы захотите дать ребенку письменную инструкцию. Например: «Выключи свет». Исходя из приведенных выше упражнений, можно сделать вывод, что работа по развитию восприятия детей, страдающих аутизмом, ведется в двух основных направлениях: развитие зрительного восприятия и развитие слухового восприятия. Многие упражнения могут использоваться при работе с разными возрастными категориями детей, но при этом они с каждым разом становятся более сложными (может увеличиваться и усложняться материал, изменяться способ выполнения задания, уменьшаться помощь учителя). 2 — Развитие моторики и зрительно-двигательных функций Хорошо развитая мелкая моторика необходима тогда, когда определенная деятельность связана с использованием рук и пальцев. Для выполнения таких видов деятельности необходимо владеть такими навыками как: • контролируемое движение рук и пальцев; • захват предметов одной рукой без использования помощи; • манипулирование предметом; • координированное использование обеих рук. Адекватные двигательные навыки необходимы для осуществления любой обучающей программы. Успешное развитие навыков самостоятельно справляться с поставленной задачей, умение рисовать, писать и т.д. — все это необходимо для дальнейшей подготовки ребенка (в том числе и профессиональной), и все это неразрывно связано с хорошей двигательной способностью. Контроль за руками и пальцами необходим и тогда, когда при подготовке ребенка к общению используется язык жестов. По мере того как ребенок учится контролировать движения рук и пальцев, занятия становятся более плодотворными и увлекательными. Представленные далее виды деятельности являются лишь незначительной частью большого многообразия заданий по развитию мелкой моторики. Данная серия упражнений, так же как и предыдущая, имеет некоторые различия в целях, задачах и самой процедуре их проведения в зависимости от возраста детей. Среди целей, поставленных на данном этапе работы (совершенствование мелкой моторики), можно выделить следующие: улучшить способность захватывать предметы,
  10. 10. совершенствовать двигательный контроль, процесс манипуляции объектами, развитие силы рук и их взаимодействия и т.д. Развитие моторики детей от 0 до 1 года «Захватывание в руке ложки» • Цель: совершенствовать навык захватывания предметов. • Задача: захватить и удержать ложку. • Материал: ложка. Процедура: положите ложку в поле зрения ребенка, чтобы привлечь его внимание. Когда ребенок посмотрит на ложку, скажите: «Ложка». Возьмите руку ребенка и расположите его пальцы так, чтобы он сжимал ее как бы в кулак. Используйте свою руку, чтобы усилить сжатие и не допустите, чтобы ребенок уронил ложку. Помогите ему удержать ложку несколько секунд. Постепенно увеличивайте время, в течение которого ребенок удерживает ложку. Когда вы почувствуете, что рука ребенка более самостоятельно контролирует этот процесс, уменьшайте давление своих рук. Наконец, уберите свои руки и посмотрите, сможет ли ребенок удержать ложку в течение нескольких секунд самостоятельно. «Ощупывание» Работа ведется так же и над тактильным восприятием. • Цель: улучшить способность захватывать предметы, не видя их. «Захватывание объектов» • Цель: улучшить навык захвата и двигательный контроль. • Задача: поднять 10 предметов разного размера и положить их в коробку. Развитие моторики детей от 1 до 2 лет «Зачерпывание сахара ложкой» • Цель: улучшить навык захвата и манипуляции предметами. • Задача: использовать ложку для перекладывания сахара из одного места в другое. • Материал: ложка, сахар, две чашки. Процедура: когда ребенок в состоянии удерживать ложку, учите его пользоваться ею. Поставьте сахарницу и пустую чашку на стол перед ребенком. Вложите в руку ребенка ложку и зачерпните ею сахар. Повторите это движение много раз перед тем, как переложить сахар в пустую чашку. Когда вы почувствуете, что ребенок сам может зачерпнуть сахар, помогите ему переложить его в другую посуду. Сначала чашка должна быть рядом с сахарницей, но постепенно расстояние между ними можно увеличивать. Сначала переложите 1—2 ложки, но с каждым занятием их количество следует увеличивать, пока весь сахар не будет переложен из сахарницы в чашку. Каждый раз сокращайте свой контроль за руками ребенка.
  11. 11. «Открывание коробок» • Цель: улучшить мелкую моторику, силу руки и взаимодействие рук. • Задача: открывать четыре различные коробки, чтобы получить вознаграждение. • Материал: коробка для обуви, спичечная коробка, коробка из-под кофе с пластиковой крышкой, шкатулка, съедобное вознаграждение. Процедура: сядьте туда, где вам с ребенком будет удобно. Возьмите одну из коробок, привлеките его внимание и покажите ему вознаграждение. Медленно положите его в коробку и закройте крышку. Убедитесь, что ребенок смотрит за вашими руками и откройте коробку, сделав вид, что вы удивлены тем, что там нашли, и покажите ребенку вознаграждение. Закройте коробку еще раз и дайте ее ребенку. Жестом попросите ее открыть. Если ребенок пытается, но у него не получается, помогите ему. Если он не понимает, что делать, возьмите его руки и откройте ими коробку. Повторяйте процедуру с каждой другой коробкой. Проследите, какие коробки ребенок открывает легко, а какие вызывают у него затруднения. Наиболее трудные можно заменить на более легкие. Идея заключается в практике открывания коробок различными путями. «Складывание бумаги» • Цель: улучшить мелкую моторику путем складывания бумаги. • Задача: сложить листок бумаги дважды без посторонней помощи. • Материал: бумага. Процедура: покажите ребенку, как сложить лист бумаги. Убедитесь, что он наблюдает за вами. Делайте это медленно. После того как вы покажете, возьмите другой лист бумаги и, управляя руками ребенка, сложите бумагу пополам. Повторяйте, пока ребенок не научится складывать бумагу сам. Когда ребенок научится делать это, дайте ему другой лист бумаги и такой же возьмите себе. Сложите ваш лист и попросите ребенка сделать то же самое; затем сложите его второй раз. Помогите ребенку только в том случае, если у него не получается Для работы с детьми такого возраста можно использовать упражнение «Поднимание монет», задачей которого является поднимание монет и складывание их в банку. Так же можно использовать игру «Дай — возьми», которая заключается в том, что ребенок должен брать предметы из коробки и отдавать их другому человеку и наоборот — брать предметы у другого человека и складывать их в коробку. Развитие моторики детей 2—3 лет «Пускать пузыри» • Цель: улучшить мелкую моторику и навык захватывания. • Задача: отвинчивать крышку с банки мыльных пузырей и использовать палочку. • Материал: банка с мыльными пузырями.
  12. 12. Процедура: удостоверьтесь, что крышка на банке мыльных пузырей закрыта не очень сильно и поставьте ее перед ребенком. Покажите ребенку, как открутить крышку, затем выньте палочку и подуйте на нее. Уберите обратно палочку и закрутите крышку. Возьмите руку ребенка и помогите ему открутить крышку, достать палочку и выдуть пузыри. Через несколько секунд уберите палочку и закрутите крышку. Жестом попросите ребенка открыть крышку. Изобразите это действие и, если необходимо, позицию рук на банку. Повторяйте действие, пока ребенок не научится открывать крышку самостоятельно. «Прищепки» • Цель: улучшить моторику и силу руки. • Задача: прикрепить шесть прищепок на маленькую коробку. • Материал: шесть пластиковых прищепок, небольшая коробка. Процедура: до начала действий проверьте, чтобы прищепки были не тугие. Продемонстрируйте ребенку, как сжимать концы, чтобы открыть и закрыть прищепку. Затем прикрепите прищепку на коробку. Дайте одну прищепку ребенку и помогите ему открыть ее и прикрепить на край коробки. Похвалите ребенка и дайте ему еще одну прищепку. Постепенно уменьшайте давление своих рук, пока ребенок не будет делать большую часть работы сам. Когда ребенок сможет прикреплять прищепку на коробку без помощи, положите перед ним шесть прищепок и попросите прикрепить их все. Затем попросите снять их и положить в коробку. Хвалите ребенка каждый раз, когда он завершает деятельность. Также в работе с детьми этой возрастной группы можно использовать упражнения в откручивании крышек с различных сосудов, упражнения для пальцев и т.п. Развитие моторики детей от 3 до 4 лет «Обводка пальцами контура предметов» • Цель: улучшить контроль рук и пальцев. • Задача: обводить пальцем внешнюю поверхность предметов. • Материал: домашние предметы (мяч, книга, стол и т.п.). Процедура: возьмите указательный палец ребенка и обведите им по внешней стороне нескольких предметов, таких как мяч, книга и стол. Постепенно уменьшайте ваш контроль за рукой ребенка и посмотрите, продолжит ли он сам выводить форму. Если ребенок начинает двигать руками импульсивно, успокойте его. Когда ребенок привыкнет к тактильному ощущению, варьируйте предметы. Развитие моторики детей от 4 до 5 лет «Гайки и болты» Цель: научить определять параметры размеров и совершенствовать мелкую моторику. Задача: совместить три болта и гайки.
  13. 13. Материал: три болта и три гайки идентичного размера и три болта и гайки разных размеров, два подноса для сортировки. Процедура: начните с болтов и гаек одного размера. Смешайте болты и гайки и поставьте перед ребенком два подноса — один с болтом, другой с гайкой. Попросите ребенка рассортировать болты и гайки на соответствующие подносы. Затем покажите, как собрать болты и гайки, держа в одной руке болт, в другой гайку. Направляя его руки, соберите второй набор. Повторяйте несколько раз, уменьшая помощь, пока у ребенка не будет проблем с болтами и гайками одного размера. Далее замените их на болты и гайки разного размера. Пусть ребенок попытается совместить их, пока не найдет подходящие. «Снежинки» Цель: совершенствовать навык складывания бумаги и увеличить силу рук при использовании ножниц. Задача: сложить, согнуть бумагу и вырезать снежинку. Материал: бумага, ножницы. Процедура: положите один лист бумаги перед собой, другой перед ребенком. Покажите ему, как сложить бумагу пополам. Возьмите руки ребенка и помогите ему сделать то же самое. Затем покажите, как сложить лист еще раз. Попросите ребенка повторить то же самое со своим листом. Возьмите карандаш и отметьте, где будете вырезать. Сделайте отметки на каждой стороне и вырежьте каждый угол. Откройте снежинку и покажите ребенку, как вы рады тому, что получилось. Помогите ребенку прикрепить ее на окно. Затем помогите ребенку вырезать снежинку из его листка бумаги. «Развешивание белья» Цель: увеличить силу рук и развивать координацию движений. Задача: развесить белье на веревку и прикрепить прищепками. Материал: прищепки, белье (носки, носовые платки и т.д.). В процессе выполнения ребенок действует по вашей инструкции. Развитие моторики детей 5—6 лет «Чертежные кнопки» Цель: улучшить мелкую моторику и силу пальцев. Задача: вдавить 12 кнопок в пробковую доску. Материал: чертежные кнопки (с короткой иголкой), пробковая доска. Процедура: положите перед ребенком на стол доску. Выложите кнопки так, чтобы вы оба могли их достать. Ребенок должен наблюдать за вами, когда вы берете первую кнопку. Покажите, как вы держите кнопку и затем медленно вдавите ее в доску. Возьмите кнопку и указательный палец ребенка и повторите действие, управляя рукой ребенка. Покажите на вторую кнопку и попросите взять ее, затем укажите на доску. Если ребенок сам не выполняет действие, управляйте им опять.
  14. 14. Повторяйте до тех пор, пока ребенок не возьмет 12 кнопок и не разместит их на доске. Сначала выложите на стол только три или четыре кнопки, но затем постепенно увеличивайте их число. «Плетение коврика» Цель: развитие мелкой моторки, координации рук. Задача: понять движения «над» и «под» и передвигать бумагу соответственно. Работать, пока задача не будет выполнена. Материал: бумага (двух или более цветов). Процедура: разрезать бумагу на полоски. Один лист целиком используйте как основу. Полоски основного цвета крепятся к верхушке основного листа. Возьмите полоску другого цвета и проплетите ее через основу справа налево. Когда вы демонстрируете, говорите: «над», «под». Затем дайте ребенку следующую полоску и помогите ему продвигать ее «над» и «под» основой. Вам надо показать ребенку, что он должен продевать полоску «над» или «под» в зависимости от позиции предыдущей полоски. После того как полоски распределены правильно, закрепите их кусочком скотча. Когда коврик будет закончен, похвалите ребенка и дайте ему ножницы, чтобы отрезать концы. Используйте коврик на кухне, чтобы ребенок видел, что его работа полезна, что будет хорошей мотивацией. Анализируя данную главу, можно сделать вывод, что, работая над двигательной сферой ребенка, параллельно ведется работа и над восприятием, развитием внимания и т.д. Большинство упражнений можно использовать в работе с разными возрастными группами детей, предварительно адаптировав их к каждой группе. Развитие зрительно-двигательной функции Завершая рассмотрение программы для работы с детьми, страдающими аутизмом, раскроем главу, посвященную интеграции зрительно-двигательной функции. Даже если у ребенка хорошо развиты двигательные навыки, его зрительно- двигательные способности могут быть значительно ниже из-за проблем в восприятии. Виды упражнений, представленные в этой главе, были разработаны с целью научить детей захватывать и манипулировать предметами. Эти виды деятельности сгруппированы по принципу выделения двух основных категорий: рисование и манипулирование различными предметами. Виды деятельности, включающие развитие зрительно-двигательной функции, особенно важны для разработки программ, предваряющих профессиональную подготовку. Среди основных целей, которые ставились в процессе занятий, можно выделить следующие: совершенствование навыка захватывания предметов и их размещение, улучшить мелкую моторику, улучшить контроль рук, улучшить взаимодействие рук, развивать навык соотнесения, силу рук, развивать навык рисования и т.д.
  15. 15. Развитие зрительно-двигательной функции детей от 0 до 1 года «Подготовка к определенному заданному размещению предметов» Цель: совершенствовать контроль над размещением предметов. Задача: нагромождать коробки. Материал: небольшие коробки, корзина. Процедура: положите коробки в корзину и сядьте с ребенком на пол. Выньте одну из коробок и положите ее на пол. Затем выньте вторую и поставьте ее на первую. Повторяйте, пока все коробки не будут выстроены на полу. Затем разберите их и уберите обратно в корзину. Затем начните те же действия опять, но после того как вы поставите первую коробку на пол, передайте ребенку вторую коробку и помогите ему поставить ее на первую. Повторяйте процедуру, постепенно уменьшая свою помощь, пока ребенок не будет сам доставать коробки из корзины и ставить их друг на друга. «Препазл» Цель: улучшить навык захватывания предмета и его размещения. Задача: расположить предмет в пустую банку. Материал: четыре пустых жестяных банки, четыре пары носков. Процедура: поставьте на стол перед ребенком четыре банки. Положите четыре пары свернутых носков в обувную коробку рядом с ребенком. Возьмите одну пару и покажите ребенку, как положить ее в банку. Руководя рукой ребенка, возьмите из коробки другую пару носков и переложите ее в другую банку. Повторяйте это действие, пока все пары носков не будут переложены в банки. Постепенно уменьшайте помощь, пока ребенок не начнет действовать самостоятельно. Когда все пары носков будут в банках, наградите ребенка. Развитие зрительно-двигательной функции детей от 1 до 2 лет «Кубики в банке» Цель: совершенствовать мелкую моторику и развивать внимание. Задача: положить четыре кубика в банку. Материал: банка из-под кофе, четыре кубика, два подноса. Процедура: поставьте банку между вами и ребенком. Положите по два кубика на каждый поднос и поставьте подносы с каждой стороны. Укажите на кубик на одном подносе и попросите ребенка взять его. Если необходимо, возьмите руку ребенка и, управляя ею, опустите его в отверстие в крышке. Затем укажите на кубик на другом подносе и повторите то же действие.
  16. 16. Ребенок должен следить за вашей рукой, когда вы показываете на кубики. «Доска с колышками» Цель: улучшать способность направлять объект в необходимую цель. Задача: вставить пять палочек в коробку без помощи. Материал: коробка, колышки. Процедура: поставьте доску с колышками перед ребенком. Манипулируя его руками, возьмите все колышки, выньте их и положите на стол. Возьмите указательный палец ребенка и помогите ему определить место отверстий на доске. Покажите на один колышек, затем на одно из отверстий и скажите: «Вставь его». Помогите ребенку в первый раз, но постепенно сокращайте свою помощь. После того как поможете ребенку вставить первый колышек, помогите ему со вторым. Повторяйте процедуру с каждым колышком. Когда ребенок научится вставлять колышки в отверстия по вашему сигналу, скажите: «Вставь их», но не указывайте на определенный колышек и отверстие. Наградите ребенка, когда все колышки будут вставлены в отверстия. «Раскраска» Цель: улучшить контроль рук, развивать навык раскрашивания. Задача: сделать 4—5 отметок цветным карандашом внутри контура. Материал: цветной карандаш, бумага, маркер. Процедура: используя маркер, нарисуйте контуры двух одинаковых кругов на листе бумаги. Контуры должны быть тонкими, темными и четкими. Положите этот лист бумаги и два цветных карандаша на стол перед ребенком. Возьмите один цветной карандаш и сделайте несколько штрихов внутри одного контура. Дайте ребенку второй карандаш и попросите сделать то же самое. Сначала помогите ребенку взять карандаш и быстро начертить им несколько линий внутри контура. Возьмите другой лист бумаги с начерченными контурами и повторите процедуру. Сначала ребенок не поймет идею раскрашивания. Продолжайте помогать ему, постепенно уменьшая свою помощь. Награждайте ребенка каждый раз, когда он раскрасит очередной лист. Так же можно использовать упражнения в нанизывании колец на ось. Для этого можно использовать простые игрушки, устроенные по принципу пирамиды. Развитие зрительно-двигательной функции детей от 2 до 3 лет «Прищепки» Цель: улучшать навык соотнесения, силу рук. Задача: прикрепить шесть прищепок на определенное пятнышко на банке. Материал: шесть пластиковых прищепок (желательно разного цвета), банка.
  17. 17. Процедура: когда ребенок умеет прикреплять прищепки на коробку без помощи, учите его располагать прищепку на специальную отметку на внешней стороне банки. Нарисуйте шесть звездочек по кругу банки, близко к верху. Дайте ребенку прищепку, покажите на одну из звездочек и скажите: «Прикрепи». Если ребенок прикрепит прищепку куда-нибудь еще, еще раз покажите на звездочку и повторите задание, если необходимо управляйте руками ребенка. Когда ребенок прикрепит все прищепки на звездочки, повторите еще раз, не указывая на звездочки. «Подготовка к рисованию» Цель: улучшать контроль рук и развивать предварительный навык рисования. Задача: провести пальцем по тарелке, наполненной сыпучими продуктами. Материал: тарелка, сахар. Процедура: высыпать сахар на тарелку небольшим слоем. Возьмите указательный палец ребенка и покажите ему, как сделать несколько прямых линий. Сокращайте вашу помощь, чтобы ребенок делал отметки сам. Когда ребенок поймет, как действовать, попробуйте побудить его копировать ваш образец расположения линий. Развитие зрительно-двигательной функции детей от 3 до 4 лет «Тинкертой» Цель: улучшать зрительно-двигательное взаимодействие и учить использовать игровой материал. Задача: собрать простые конструкции из трех деталей. Материал: тинкертой (принцип пирамиды). Процедура: убедитесь, что ребенок наблюдает за вашими руками, и соберите несложные конструкции из трех частей. Дайте ребенку такие же части и помогите ему скопировать вашу модель. Похвалите его и поставьте его модель рядом со своей. Положите другие три части перед ребенком и помогите ему собрать первые две вместе. Жестом попросите его присоединить третью самостоятельно. Помогите ему, если у него ничего не получится. Когда ребенок сможет добавить третью часть без помощи, спровоцируйте его собрать все три части вместе самостоятельно. Когда ребенок будет справляться с таким заданием, постепенно увеличивайте количество частей. Помните, что слишком большое количество частей, если ребенок еще не готов, может дезорганизовать его. «Части целого» Цель: учит узнавать взаимосоответствующие части целого и соотнести эти части правильно. Задача: собрать части рисунка.
  18. 18. Материал: цветная бумага, белая бумага, цветной карандаш, ножницы, клей. Процедура: разрежьте простые формы из цветной бумаги, которые, собранные вместе, образуют предмет, который ребенок легко узнает. Дайте ребенку две части картинки и покажите, как их собрать. Убедитесь, что ребенок наблюдает за вами. Назовите предмет. Затем возьмите два разрозненных кусочка опять и попросите ребенка собрать их. Когда задание станет простым, переходите к картинкам из трех частей и более. «Рисование: горизонтальные линии» Цель: улучшать контроль рук и развивать навык рисования. Задача: нарисовать три горизонтальные линии, соединяющие набор точек. Материал: бумага, цветной карандаш, маркер. Процедура: используя маркер, подготовьте несколько рабочих листов, нарисовав 5— 6 точек. Возьмите руку ребенка и дайте ему цветной карандаш. Помогите поставить карандаш на точку слева и проведите его рукой линию до правой точки. Повторите это много раз. Уменьшайте ваш контроль, когда вы почувствуете, что ребенок двигает карандашом сам. Награждайте ребенка после каждого законченного листа. Когда ребенок научится рисовать достаточно прямую линию между двумя точками, постепенно увеличивайте расстояние между точками и делайте их более светлыми. «Рисование: круги» Цель: развивать навык рисования. Задача: соединить несколько точек, заканчивая простую картинку. Материал: бумага, цветной карандаш, маркер. Процедура: нарисуйте несколько простых картинок (по одной на листе), в которых круг составляет важную часть. Используйте маркер, чтобы нарисовать картинку, но круг нарисуйте как серию точек. Дайте ребенку цветной карандаш и одну из картинок. Назовите нарисованный предмет и покажите, какой элемент пропущен. Управляя руками ребенка, нарисуйте круг, соединяя точки, и таким образом закончите рисунок. Уменьшайте контроль за руками ребенка, как только он поймет, что от него требуется. Когда его навык улучшится, используйте меньшее количество точек и делайте их менее заметными. Развитие зрительно-двигательной функции у детей от 4 до 5 лет «Вырезание ножницами» Цель: совершенствовать зрительно-двигательную функцию. Задача: вырезать полоски бумаги по нарисованным линиям. Материал: бумага, ножницы, маркер.
  19. 19. Процедура: вырезать несколько полосок бумаги. Используя маркер, нарисуйте линии через полоску (поперек). Дайте ребенку одну из полосок и помогите ему расположить руки правильно. Укажите на одну из линий на бумаге и скажите: «Режь». Если у ребенка не получается, управляйте его руками. Повторяйте процедуру много раз, пока ребенок не научится резать по линии без вашей помощи. Когда ребенок станет более опытным в вырезании по линии, которую вы показываете, попробуйте только дать инструкцию, без указания на определенную полосу. Посмотрите, найдет ли ребенок ее сам и вырежет ли по ней. По аналогии с этим заданием можно предложить ребенку вырезать картинки. «Доска с болтами» Цель: улучшать зрительно-двигательное взаимодействие. Задача: собрать доску с болтами, состоящую из трёх болтов и гаек одного размера. Материал: доска, три гайки, три болта одного размера. Процедура: перед тем как начать, сконструируйте доску. Завинтите три болта одного размера в доску так, чтобы они выглядывали с другой стороны. Привлеките внимание ребенка и возьмите первую гайку. Прикрутите ее свободно на болт. Затем возьмите руку ребенка и помогите ему взять вторую гайку. Управляя его руками, прикрутите ее на следующий болт. Наконец, укажите на оставшуюся гайку и попросите ребенка ее взять. Помогите ему закончить задание. Повторяйте эту процедуру много раз, уменьшая помощь до тех пор, пока ребенок не сможет выполнять задание самостоятельно. Не ждите, что ребенок будет закручивать гайку до конца. Сначала он будет справляться с 2—3 оборотами. Далее это упражнение можно усложнить, используя болты и гайки различных размеров. Здесь ребенку необходимо будет подобрать подходящие. Затем можно использовать упражнение, основанное на соединении точек. Ребенку следует предложить соединить точки, чтобы получить печатные буквы. «Превращение фигур в картину» Цель: совершенствовать навык рисования и развивать воображение. Задача: превратить простые фигуры в рисунки знакомых предметов. Материал: бумага, карандаш. Процедура: подготовьте несколько рабочих листов, содержащих простые геометрические фигуры. Возьмите одну заготовку и карандаш и покажите, как превратить их в предметы, которые ему знакомы. Например, покажите ребенку квадрат и скажите: «Смотри, квадрат. Нарисуй домик». Дайте ребенку карандаш и, руководя его рукой, превратите квадрат в домик. Затем возьмите палец ребенка и, проводя им по заданному контуру квадрата, скажите: «Квадрат». Далее покажите ему картинку и скажите: «Дом». Повторяйте эту процедуру несколько раз, ослабляя контроль за рукой ребенка. Посмотрите, сможет ли ребенок сам закончить рисунок.
  20. 20. Развитие зрительно-двигательной функции детей 5—6 лет «Сеть лабиринтов» Цель: учить владеть карандашом, чтобы развивать навык рисования. Задача: завершить простые лабиринты, рисуя соединительные линии между предложенными эталонными образцами. Материал: бумага, цветной карандаш. Процедура: подготовьте несколько простых лабиринтов, нарисовав две параллельные линии (по одному лабиринту на странице). Начните с простых лабиринтов. Покажите ребенку, как начать прохождение лабиринта слева и провести линию по направлению вправо. Дайте ребенку цветной карандаш и, руководя его рукой, проведите линию во втором лабиринте. Уменьшайте ваше руководство, пока ребенок не сможет проводить линии в простых лабиринтах. По мере развития навыка сделайте лабиринты более привлекательными, расположив по обеим сторонам картинки. В дальнейшем помогайте ребенку, давая пояснения. Следует подчеркнуть, что многие упражнения могут быть использованы в работе с разными возрастными группами, но в зависимости от возраста они должны быть усложнены. Завершая рассмотрение программы для детей, страдающих аутизмом, следует еще раз указать на то, что восприятие, двигательная деятельность и зрительно-двигательная интеграция тесно взаимосвязаны. Нельзя предполагать, что уровни развития этих функций у ребенка будут одинаковы. Нередко для детей с аутизмом характерно развитие двигательного навыка на уровне 4—5 лет, а восприятие и зрительно-двигательные возможности на уровне двухлетного возраста. Отсюда следует, что для разработки программ обучения необходима правильная оценка индивидуальных возможностей ребенка.

