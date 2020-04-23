Successfully reported this slideshow.
Картотека практических работ по теме «Единицы измерения» Практическая работа № 1 (Время) - Ребята, часы бывают разные: мех...
Учитель вызывает других учеников к доске и просит одного наполнить ведёрко обычным стаканом, а другого банку из стакана бо...
Практическая работа № 5 (Время) Блиц- турнир ответившему на вопрос дается жетон «часы» Сколько лет в одном веке? Сколько м...
• 1 час 25 минут; • 2 часа 50 минут; • 6 часов 20 минут: • 12 часов 5 минут ; • 3 часа 45 минут и т.д. Практическая работа...
карандаши, записать результат и раскрасить эти карандаши. Полученные результаты нужно записать в порядке увеличения. Практ...
Практическая работа № 14 (Метр) Учащимся выдаются мерки (полоска=1 метр) и даётся задание, измерить длину класса, доски и ...
  1. 1. Картотека практических работ по теме «Единицы измерения» Практическая работа № 1 (Время) - Ребята, часы бывают разные: механические, электронные, песочные и другие (учитель демонстрирует модели часов). Давайте с вами рассмотрим механические часы, так как такие часы мы чаще других видим и поучимся определять по ним время. Это просто. Большая стрелка показывает минуты, а маленькая – часы. Если большая стрелка показывает на число 12, а маленькая на число 2, то это 2 часа. На часах со стрелками 12 больших делений. А каждое большое деление разделено на 5 маленьких частей. Каждое маленькое деление – это 1 минута. Пока маленькая стрелка пройдет от одного числа до другого, большая обойдет весь круг. Это значит, что прошел 1 час. Показать на часах: - 8 часов утра - 11 часов 30 минут - 3 часа 15 минут - 5 часов вечера - 12 часов - 6 часов 40 минут - 8 часов 20 минут Практическая работа №2 (Литр) Цель нашего сегодняшнего урока узнать, как измерить жидкость, узнать ее количество. Вот это мы сейчас и исследуем. Учитель берет в руки прозрачный стакан с водой. - Что у меня в стакане? (вода) - Какая она? (жидкая) Учитель выливает часть воды на тарелку или на стол. - Что произошло с водой? (она растеклась, потому что жидкая) - А что необходимо для жидкости, чтобы онане растекалась? (её надо во что- то налить) Т. е. нам нужна ёмкость. - Приведите примеры ёмкостей. (стакан, банка, кастрюля, ведро, бочка, цистерна…) Учитель предлагает определить: (ёмкости одинаковой вместимости) - куда больше вместиться воды – в ведёрко или в банку? - А как можно узнать кто прав? Давайте измерим вместимость ведёрка и банки (к доске выходят два ученика наливают воду в ведёрко и банку одинаковыми стаканами) - Какой можно сделать вывод? Эти ёмкости вмещают одинаковое количество воды.
  2. 2. Учитель вызывает других учеников к доске и просит одного наполнить ведёрко обычным стаканом, а другого банку из стакана большей вместимостью. - Какой можно сделать вывод? (что в банку вошло воды меньше, чем в ведёрко) - Как же тогда быть? Что же получается? (Что, наливая одинаковыми стаканами у нас одинаковой количество воды, а если тара разная тогда не получается) Учитель подводит учеников к тому, что вместимость ёмкостей надо определять одинаковой меркой, а не разными. Практическая работа № 3 (Сантиметр) Детям предлагается выполнить следующие задания: 1.Начертите в тетради отрезокравен столькисм, сколько вам лет. 2.Учащимся предлагается в парах измерить длину нити и ленты. Практическая работа № 4 (Метр) Измерьте свой рост. Определите самого высокого и низкого ученика в классе. Найдите разницу. Затем, можно составить задачу.
  3. 3. Практическая работа № 5 (Время) Блиц- турнир ответившему на вопрос дается жетон «часы» Сколько лет в одном веке? Сколько месяцев в году? Сколько суток в месяце? Сколько часов в сутках? Сколько минут в одном часе? Сколько секунд в однойминуте? Сколько дней пройдет от среды до следующей среды? С помощьючего мы определяем год, месяц, день? Практическая работа № 6 (Сантиметр) Сегодня к нам на урок пришла семья фиксиков. Дедус очень просит, помочь измерить ростсвоихвнуков. Будьте внимательны, мы должны измерить все верно и записать рядом с фиксиком его рост. После того как вы измерите всю дружную семью, раскрасьтефиксиков рост которыхменьше 5 см. Практическая работа № 7 (Метр) Сегодня урок математики мы проведем в очень необычном месте - кабинете медсестры. Она нас попросила помочь ей заполнить ваши медицинские карты. Перед вами очень ответственная работа, помните, данные будут занесены в документ. Детям выдаются медицинские шапочки и они в микро группах измеряют друг другу рост. Практическая работа № 8 (Время) Детям выдаётся модель часов (работав парах) и предлагается показать время и результат зафиксировать в тетрадь. -Какое время покажут часы через 10 минут если сейчас:
  4. 4. • 1 час 25 минут; • 2 часа 50 минут; • 6 часов 20 минут: • 12 часов 5 минут ; • 3 часа 45 минут и т.д. Практическая работа № 9 (Масса) Детям выдаются карточки, и предлагается ответить на следующие вопросы: • Чему равен вес коробочкис мукой? • Чему равен вес коробочкис сахаром? • Что тяжелее: яблоки или апельсин? • Чему равна масса дыни? • Чему равна масса пакета с рисом? • Определи массу животного в кг.? Практическая работа № 10 (Сантиметр) Детям предлагается измерить длины предметов ручки, карандаша, тетради и парты в см. и результат записать в тетрадь. Затем ребятам выдаются карточки, где изображены карандаши разной длины, нужно измерить
  5. 5. карандаши, записать результат и раскрасить эти карандаши. Полученные результаты нужно записать в порядке увеличения. Практическая работа № 11 На столе стоят 6 стаканов с водой. Внутри каждого стакана помещены предметы: скрепка (железная), старательная резинка, ножницы и т.д. Уровень воды во всех стаканах одинаковый. Нужно предположить, какой предмет легче, какой тяжелее, в каком стакане воды больше и меньше. Для этого нужно налить в стакан чисто воды и по очереди класть предметы, отмечая уровень поднятия воды и сравнивая результаты. Занести данные в таблицу. Практическая работа № 12 (Масса) Приготовить мешочки, наполненные разнообразнымсодержимым в произвольном количестве(рис, мука, скрепкии т.д.). Дети должны (по парам) определить содержимоена ощупь, его примерную массу, взвесить на весах, результаты занести таблицу. Практическая работа № 13 Дети – фасовщики. Учащимся предлагается расфасовать предметы (крупы, муку и т.д.) по мешочкам. Сначала на глаз, затем при помощи весов. Учитель дает детям заранее изготовленные ценники с наименование кг, грамм. Результаты фиксируют в тетрадь.
  6. 6. Практическая работа № 14 (Метр) Учащимся выдаются мерки (полоска=1 метр) и даётся задание, измерить длину класса, доски и длину окна. Практическая работа № 15 (Время) Детям выдается модель часов (работа в парах) и установи время, назови по- другому: 3 часа ровно, 19 часов 30 минут, 15 минут первого. Покажи время на этих часах, назови. Практическая работа № 16 (Масса) Детям предлагается поделиться на четыре группы выполнить определенное задание. 1-я и 2-я группы - взвешиваются и записывают свой вес на листе. 3-я группа - взвешивают фрукты и овощи: 4 яблока, 10 картофелин, 1 кочан капусты. 4-я группа - взвешивают мешочки с крупой (пшено, гречка), соль, сахар.

