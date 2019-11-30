2562-final-project_17

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 แบบเสนอโครงร่างโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ รหัสวิชา ง33201 ชื่อวิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการ สื่อสาร 5 ปีการศึกษา 2562 ชื่อโครงงาน โรคกลัวที่แคบ ชื่อผู้ทาโครงงาน ชื่อ นาย ธิติ แก้วจา เลขที่ 17 ชั้น ม.6 ห้อง 8 ชื่ออาจารย์ที่ปรึกษาโครงงาน ครูเขื่อนทอง มูลวรรณ์ ระยะเวลาดาเนินงาน ภาคเรียนที่ 1-2 ปีการศึกษา 62 โรงเรียนยุพราชวิทยาลัย จังหวัดเชียงใหม่ สานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษามัธยมศึกษาเขต 34
  2. 2. 2 ใบงาน การจัดทาข้อเสนอโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาชิกในกลุ่ม 1 นาย ธิติ แก้วจา เลขที่ 17 คาชี้แจง ให้ผู้เรียนแต่ละกลุ่มเขียนข้อเสนอโครงงานตามหัวข้อต่อไปนี้ ชื่อโครงงาน (ภาษาไทย) โรคกลัวที่แคบ ชื่อโครงงาน (ภาษาอังกฤษ) Claustrophobia ประเภทโครงงาน โครงงานประเภทเพื่อการศึกษา ชื่อผู้ทาโครงงาน นาย ธิติ แก้วจา ชื่อที่ปรึกษา ครูเขื่อนทอง มูลวรรณ ระยะเวลาดาเนินงาน เดือนกันยายน ที่มาและความสาคัญของโครงงาน (อธิบายถึงที่มา แนวคิด และเหตุผล ของการทาโครงงาน) เนื่องจากปัจจุบันสังคมไทยผู้คน 20 เปอร์เซ็น มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงอยากมาก จนเกิดเกิดปัญหาของผู้คนเหล่านั้น เช่นประสบการณ์เลวร้ายอันเกี่ยวกับที่ แคบที่เกิดขึ้นตอนยังเป็นเด็ก ซึ่งฝังใจผู้ป่วยให้รู้สึกกลัว คิดว่าที่แคบนั้นมี อันตรายนับตั้งแต่เกิดเหตุการณ์จนกระทั่งกลัวฝังใจมาจนถึงตอนมีการ คาดการณ์ว่าอาการนี้สามารถส่งต่อผ่านพันธุกรรมจากพ่อแม่สู่ลูกได้โต เช่น เคยเกือบจมน้าในสระว่ายน้า พลัดหลงจากผู้ปกครองในสถานที่ที่มีคนแออัด หรือเล่นซนในท่อ หรือหลุมอะไรสักอย่าง แล้วติดอยู่ในนั้นเป็นเวลาหนึ่ง เป็น ต้น ดังนั้นทางผู้จัดทาจึงสนใจในการศึกษาในเรื่องโรคกลัวที่แคบ เพื่อให้
  3. 3. 3 ทราบถึงสาเหตุ ปัจจัยและวิธีการป้องกัน ซึ่งสามารถนาข้อมูลจากการศึกษา นี้ไปเป็นจิตสานึกในการดูแลตนเอง เพื่อที่จะเพื่อลดความเสี่ยงในโรคนี้ต่อไป วัตถุประสงค์ (สิ่งที่ต้องการในการทาโครงงาน ระบุเป็นข้อ) 1. เพื่อศึกษาค้นคว้าเกี่ยวกับปรึกษาของโรคที่แคบ 2. เพื่อศึกษาสาเหตุและวิธีป้องกันโรคกลัวที่แคบ ขอบเขตโครงงาน (คุณลักษณะ ขอบเขต เงื่อนไขและข้อจากัดของการทา โครงงาน) ศึกษาสาเหตุของโรคกลัวที่แคบของผู้คนในปัจจุบันผ่านการสืบค้นข้อมูล ทางอินเทอร์เน็ต หลักการและทฤษฎี (ความรู้ หลักการ หรือทฤษฎีที่สนับสนุนการทา โครงงาน) โรคกลัวที่แคบ มีชื่อทางการว่า Claustrophobia (ครอสโตรโฟเบีย) เป็น อาการวิตกกังวลผิดปรกติเมื่อต้องอยู่ในที่แคบๆ เหมือนถูกปิดล้อมหรือถูก กักขัง จนก่อให้เกิดอาการอึดอัด ใจสั่น เหงื่อซึม หรือบางรายอาจมีความกลัว หนักจนเกือบเอาชีวิตไม่รอดเลยก็มี มีประชากรประมาณ 5-7 เปอร์เซ็น บน โลกที่เป็นโรคนี้และมีเพียงส่วนเดียวเท่านั้นที่เข้ารับการรักษา การกลัวที่แคบที่กล่าวถึงมี 2 ลักษณะ 1. ชนิดแรกคือกลัวการกาหนดขอบเขต (เช่น ที่แคบ ที่ลงกลอน ในรถ บนเครื่องบิน ในท่อหรือถ้า) ซึ่งส่วนมากไม่ได้กลัวการเจ็บปวดแต่ เป็นการกลัวการถูกบังคับและถูกจากัดพื้นที่ 2. อีกลักษณะคือกลัวการหายใจไม่ออกเพราะอากาศไม่พอ ผู้ที่มีอาการ ของโรคมักจะถอดเสื้อผ้าที่ใส่ออกเพราะเชื่อว่าเป็นการผ่อนคลาย
  4. 4. 4 โรคนี้มักแสดงอาการชัดเจนเมื่อ อาการและสัญญาณของโรคของผู้ป่วยแต่ ละรายก็จะแสดงออกต่างกันไป ตั้งแต่มีเหงื่อออกมาก คลื่นไส้ หน้ามืด ตัวสั่น หายใจไม่สะดวก ไปจนถึงขาดสติ และอาจร้องไห้หรือตะโกนเสียงดังออกมา  ต้องอยู่ภายในลิฟต์โดยสารที่มีคนหนาแน่น  ต้องอยู่ในห้องขนาดเล็กที่ไม่มีแม้กระทั่งหน้าต่าง  ตกอยู่ในที่นั่งด้านในสุดของเครื่องบิน โดยมีผู้โดยสารคนอื่นๆ ล้อมรอบตัวอยู่  หรือผู้ป่วยบางรายอาจมีอาการกลัวเกิดขึ้นได้เมื่อต้องสวมชุดที่รัด แน่นจนเกินไป สาเหตุของโรคกลัวที่แคบเกิดขึ้นได้ 2 สาเหตุใหญ่ (โรคกลัวที่แคบอาจไม่ใช่ โรคที่เป็นมาตั้งแต่กาเนิด แต่อาจเริ่มเป็นในช่วงวัยเด็กหรือวัยรุ่นเสียส่วน ใหญ่) 1. เกิดจากประสบการณ์ลวร้ายซึ่งมักเกิดขึ้นในวัยเด็ก ผู้ป่วยไม่ สามารถรับมือกับสถานการณ์ได้อย่างมีเหตุผล ทาให้รู้สึกวิตกมาก และคิดไปเองว่ากาลังตกอยู่ในอันตราย ทาให้เกิดความกลัวและจา ฝังใจตั้งแต่นั้นมา ซึ่งจากการวิจัยพบว่าความกลัวสามารถฝังเข้าไป ในยีนจนติดเป็นสัญชาตญาณได้ 2. อาจเกิดจากความผิดปกติของสมอง อาจเกี่ยวข้องกับ “อมิกดาลา” เป็นต่อมเล็กๆ ใต้สมองที่ทาหน้าที่ควบคุมเหตุผล อารมณ์ รวมถึงการ แสดงออกของร่างกายกับความรู้สึกแบบต่าง ๆ นั้นมีขนาดเล็กกว่า ปกติ การรักษา โรคนี้หากไม่ได้รับการดูแลรักษาที่เหมาะสม สิ่งที่ตามมามักจะเป็น ปัญหาที่เกิดในที่ทางาน โดยเฉพาะงานลูกเรือที่ต้องทางานอยู่ในพื้นที่จากัด หากท่านใดพบว่าตนเองมีอาการเข้าข่าย อย่าลืมปรึกษาจิตแพทย์  วิธีรักษาด้วยความคิดและพฤติกรรมบาบัด หรือ CBT เป็นแนวทาง การรักษาโรคกลัวที่แคบด้วยการให้ผู้ป่วยทาความเข้าใจความกลัว ของตัวเอง
  5. 5. 5  บาบัดด้วยยาจะเน้นไปที่การบาบัดความวิตกกังวล ลดความเครียด เมื่อต้องเผชิญกับสิ่งที่รู้สึกกลัว  จิตบาบัดผ่อนคลาย ในบางเคสที่ความรุนแรงของอาการไม่มาก อาจ บาบัดได้ด้วยการผ่อนคลายร่างกายและสมอง โดยการฝึกหายใจลึก ๆ หรือบริหารกล้ามเนื้อร่างกาย เพื่อลดความวิตกกังวลและ ความเครียดเมื่อรู้สึกกลัว โรคนี้หากไม่ได้รับการดูแลรักษาที่เหมาะสม สิ่งที่ตามมามักจะเป็น ปัญหาที่ เกิดในที่ทางาน ทางานไม่ได้ หรือได้แต่ไม่มีประสิทธิภาพ รวมทั้งการสร้าง ความสัมพันธ์กับเพื่อน คนรัก โรคนี้มักเป็นอย่างต่อเนื่อง หนักบ้างเบาบ้าง ฉะนั้นควรได้รับการรักษาอย่างเร็วที่สุด วิธีดาเนินงาน แนวทางการดาเนินงาน 1. ศึกษาหัวข้อโครงงาน 2. ปรึกษาหัวข้อโครงงานกับครูที่ปรึกษา 3. ศึกษาข้อมูลที่ใช้ประกอบทาโครงาน 4. จัดทาโครงงาน 5. ปฏิบัติการสร้างโครงงาน 6. นาเสรอโครงงาน เครื่องมือและอุปกรณ์ที่ใช้ - คอมพิวเตอร์ - อินเทอร์เน็ต งบประมาณ -
  6. 6. 6 ขั้นตอนและแผนดาเนินงาน ลา ดับ ที่ ขั้นตอน สัปดาห์ที่ ผู้รับผิด ชอบ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 1 1 1 2 1 3 1 4 1 5 1 6 17 1 คิดหัวข้อโครงงาน ธิติ 2 ศึกษาและค้นคว้า ข้อมูล ธิติ 3 จัดทาโครงร่างงาน ธิติ 4 ปฏิบัติการสร้าง โครงงาน ธิติ 5 ปรับปรุงทดสอบ ธิติ 6 การทา เอกสารรายงาน ธิติ 7 ประเมินผลงาน ธิติ 8 นาเสนอโครงงาน ธิติ ผลที่คาดว่าจะได้รับ (ผลลัพธ์ที่ต้องการให้เกิดขึ้นเมื่อสิ้นสุดการทา โครงงาน) - สามารนาความรู้ไปปรับใช้กับชีวิตตัวเองเกี่ยวกับการดูแล รักษาไม่ให้เป็นคนที่กลัวโรคแคบ - สามารถนาความรู้ไปเผยแพร่ความรู้ให้กับเพื่อนๆได้ สถานที่ดาเนินการ ห้องคอมโรงเรียนยุพราชวิทยาลัย กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ที่เกี่ยวข้อง เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ และการสื่อสาร
  7. 7. 7 แหล่งอ้างอิง (เอกสาร หรือแหล่งข้อมูลต่าง ๆ ที่นามาใช้การทาโครงงาน) -Flagfrog.( 2561). “โรคกลัวที่แคบ” โรคสุดสยองที่เกิดขึ้นเมื่อ…ต้องติดอยู่ที่ ใดที่หนึ่งเป็นเวลานาน. สืบค้นเมื่อ 27 พฤษจิกายน 2562 จาก. https://thematter.co/science-tech/10-terrifying-things-to-get-over/66446 -kapook.(2652).โรคกลัวที่แคบ ใจสั่น อึดอัด เกือบเอาชีวิตไม่รอดเมื่อรู้สึก โดนกักล้อม. สืบค้นเมื่อ 27 พฤษจิกายน 2562 จาก. https://health.kapook.com/view136488.html -themather.(2562). คนส่วนใหญ่กลัวอะไรกัน สารวจความกลัวยอดนิยมที่ น่าเอาชนะให้ได้ก่อนปีใหม่. สืบค้นเมื่อ 27 พฤษจิกายน 2562 จาก. https://thematter.co/science-tech/10-terrifying-things-to-get-over/66446 - -

