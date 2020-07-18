Promise and restful share

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Promise & Restful —Eric Wu
Why Promise
Callback Hell
–Eric Wu “you are not only keep the present code clean, so as those coming in the future”
What is Promise
• a promise is a returned object to which you attach callbacks, instead of passing callbacks into a function.
Constructor
• Promise.all() • Promise.allSettled() • Promise.race() • Promise.reject() • Promise.resolve() • Promise.prototype.catch()...
Promise is similar to Future in Tornado and Defer in Twisted
REST Representational State Transfer 表现层状态转移
Architectural constraints
REST 是基于 HTTP 的 一种设计提供万维网络服务的 URL定位资源，用HTTP方法（GET,POST,PUT,DELETE…etc）描述操作(action)
• GET • POST • PUT • PATCH • DELETE • HEAD • OPTIONS
GET https://github.com/ericwu-wish/clroot GET https://github.com/ericwu-wish/clroot/compare/master...ContextLogic:master P...
• All POST • Structure isn’t clear OUR PROJECTS
• /api/unbind_epc_orders • /api/get_warehouse_overview • /api/epc/get_current_job • /api/epc_manual_unbind • /api/get_epc_...
Different methods
Url parameter
MultiRouter
BTW
• https://developer.mozilla.org/en- US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Operators/this • Arrow function 箭头函数 • https://stacko...
