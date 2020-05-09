Handzilevska_presentation 2_3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ТЕМА 2.3. АКМЕОГРАМА НАЦІОНАЛЬНИЙ УНІВЕРСИТЕТ "ОСТРОЗЬКА АКАДЕМІЯ" ГАНДЗІЛЕВСЬКА Галина Борисівна
Акмеограма – індивідуальна динамічна траєкторія сходження до акме, реалізація творчого потенціалу індивіда, що включає мет...
АКМЕОГРАМА ЖИТТЄВОГО СЦЕНАРІЮ Галина Гандзілевська Острог-2018 траєкторія досягнень особистості в акмеперіоді згідно з орі...
АКМЕОГРАМА ЖИТТЄВОГО СЦЕНАРІЮ акме-образ особистісно-професійного майбутнього особистості, який визначають акмеологічні кр...
МОДЕЛІ ДОСЯГНЕННЯ АКМЕ (В. Ільїн та С. Пожарський) • одновершинна (класична модель) – відображає шлях досягнення найвищої ...
• макровершинна – демонструє серед усієї сукупності «проміжних» вершин одну найвищу точку розвитку; • безвершинна – висхід...
На відміну від акме – граничного стану, досягнення якого означає реалізацію життєвої програми, кате – це граничний стан за...
процес, спрямований на досягнення вершин особистісного, професійного, соціального й духовного самовдосконалення АКМЕОЛОГІЗ...
ОЗНАКИ АКМЕОЛОГІЧНОСТІ ( В.ГЛАДКОВА, С. ПОЖАРСЬКИЙ) Стан –досягнення найвищої досконалості в будь-якій сфері діяльності Вл...
1 – Я-ТВОРЧЕ; 2– КОГНІТИВНО- ЕМОЦІЙНИЙ КОМПОНЕНТ; 3 – ЦІННІСНО- СМИСЛОВИЙ; 4 –МОТИВАЦІЙНО- РЕГУЛЯТИВНИЙ РИСУНОК 1 АКМЕОЛОГ...
Згідно з моделлю, для досягнення акме-цілі мотив-бажання («хочу») організовує конструкти життєвого сценарію у пірамідальну...
ДЯКУЮ ЗА УВАГУ Гандзілевська Г. Б. Життєві сценарії українських емігрантів (психолого-акмеологічний дискурс) : монографія....
Презентація "Акмеограма" до третьої лекції другого модулю

  1. 1. ТЕМА 2.3. АКМЕОГРАМА НАЦІОНАЛЬНИЙ УНІВЕРСИТЕТ "ОСТРОЗЬКА АКАДЕМІЯ" ГАНДЗІЛЕВСЬКА Галина Борисівна
  2. 2. Акмеограма – індивідуальна динамічна траєкторія сходження до акме, реалізація творчого потенціалу індивіда, що включає мету (початкову, проміжну, кінцеву); вибір моделі розвитку; визначення акмеологічних технологій; види діяльності; імовірні індивідуальні показники професіоналізму, що плануються як результат професійно-особистісного розвитку (В. Лоренц В. Сидоренко) Професіограма –узагальнена еталонна модель успішного фахівця в певній області, що демонструє норми і вимоги до професії, якостей особистості фахівця (А. Маркова) АКМЕОГРАМА/ПРОФЕСІОГРАМА
  3. 3. АКМЕОГРАМА ЖИТТЄВОГО СЦЕНАРІЮ Галина Гандзілевська Острог-2018 траєкторія досягнень особистості в акмеперіоді згідно з орієнтирами й метою сценарію, що відображає умови та чинники формування й відновлення акмеологічних ресурсів в онтогенезі
  4. 4. АКМЕОГРАМА ЖИТТЄВОГО СЦЕНАРІЮ акме-образ особистісно-професійного майбутнього особистості, який визначають акмеологічні критерії та показники –індивідуальні завдання певного рівня розвитку особистості (І. Булига ); рівні, що відображають ступінь акмеологічного розвитку особистості; технології, спрямовані на вибір стратегій сходження до вершин акме; модель демонстрації оптимального варіанту сходження до вершин та алгоритм цього процесу (О.Варфоломєєва).
  5. 5. МОДЕЛІ ДОСЯГНЕННЯ АКМЕ (В. Ільїн та С. Пожарський) • одновершинна (класична модель) – відображає шлях досягнення найвищої точки розвитку • багатовершинна – характеризує досягнення множинного результату, де піки досконалості розміщені на одній лінії розвитку, що свідчить про неодноразове досягнення певного творчого результату
  6. 6. • макровершинна – демонструє серед усієї сукупності «проміжних» вершин одну найвищу точку розвитку; • безвершинна – висхідна гілка одновершинної моделі, яка обривається на вершині • розвинена макровершинна – нарівні з просуванням догори (до акме) існує також просування донизу (до катаболе) МОДЕЛІ ДОСЯГНЕННЯ АКМЕ (В. Ільїн та С. Пожарський)
  7. 7. На відміну від акме – граничного стану, досягнення якого означає реалізацію життєвої програми, кате – це граничний стан загибелі, руйнування, що потребує свого долання для досягнення нового акме. Поняття низу (кате) позначає нижню межу, з якої розпочинається новий етап розвитку РЕГРЕСИВНИЙ РОЗВИТОК ( В.ГЛАДКОВА, С. ПОЖАРСЬКИЙ)
  8. 8. процес, спрямований на досягнення вершин особистісного, професійного, соціального й духовного самовдосконалення АКМЕОЛОГІЗАЦІЯ (за Т. Молодиченко)
  9. 9. ОЗНАКИ АКМЕОЛОГІЧНОСТІ ( В.ГЛАДКОВА, С. ПОЖАРСЬКИЙ) Стан –досягнення найвищої досконалості в будь-якій сфері діяльності Властивість – процес удосконалювання Гармонія (гармонічність) – цілісність; мистецьке поєднання особистістю у своїй діяльності різнобічних інтересів і видів діяльності
  10. 10. 1 – Я-ТВОРЧЕ; 2– КОГНІТИВНО- ЕМОЦІЙНИЙ КОМПОНЕНТ; 3 – ЦІННІСНО- СМИСЛОВИЙ; 4 –МОТИВАЦІЙНО- РЕГУЛЯТИВНИЙ РИСУНОК 1 АКМЕОЛОГІЧНА МОДЕЛЬ РЕАЛІЗАЦІЇ ЖИТТЄВОГО СЦЕНАРІЮ НА ПРИКЛАДІ АКМЕОЛОГІЗАЦІЇ МІГРАНТА (авторська модель) Галина Гандзілевська Острог-2020
  11. 11. Згідно з моделлю, для досягнення акме-цілі мотив-бажання («хочу») організовує конструкти життєвого сценарію у пірамідальну структуру, де репрезентовано потенційні акмересурси життєвого досвіду та акмебар’єри. Ієрархію активності у особистісній, соціально- професійній та духовній сферах життя обмежують самооцінка акмекомпетентностей («можу»), життєві сценарії інших («треба»), що узагальнено відображає акмекультура («Я- духовне»). «Я-творче» означено регулятором акмепростору реалізації життєвих сценаріїв
  12. 12. ДЯКУЮ ЗА УВАГУ Гандзілевська Г. Б. Життєві сценарії українських емігрантів (психолого-акмеологічний дискурс) : монографія. Острог : Вид-во Національного університету «Острозька академія», 2018. 484 с .Гладкова В., Пожарський С. Акмеологія і катабологія : теоретичні аспекти. Проблема освіти : зб. наукових праць. Житомир – Київ, 2015. Вип. 84. С. 97–105. РЕКОМЕНДОВАНА ЛІТЕРАТУРА

