LT for Sosai LT

ビフォーアフター 大変化(?) セキュキャン
$whoami & ビフォー • 通りすがりの鶴(@Citron_Turu) • 集中開発コース リバースエンジニアリングゼミ修了 • メインはハードウェア、最近は主にセキュリティ • 甘いものと珈琲が好き
セキュリティ・キャンプとは • 「日本における将来の高度IT人材となり得る優れた人材の発掘 と育成を目的とした独立行政法人情報処理推進機構の事業の 一つ」 • 4泊5日で3食付き、交通費支給 • 研修施設を貸し切って行われる。 →監獄、更生施設...
セキュリティ・キャンプとは(2) • 選択コース • 脆弱性・マルウェア解析 • 開発と運用 • バラエティ • フィジカル • 集中開発コース • 標準ゼミ • システムプログラミング • アンチウイルス実装
セキュリティ・キャンプとは(2) • 選択コース • 脆弱性・マルウェア解析 • 開発と運用 • バラエティ • フィジカル • 集中開発コース • 標準ゼミ • システムプログラミング • アンチウイルス実装 リバエンゼミはここ
セキュリティ・キャンプとは(2) • 選択コース • 脆弱性・マルウェア解析 • 開発と運用 • バラエティ • フィジカル • 集中開発コース • 標準ゼミ • システムプログラミング • アンチウイルス実装 リバエンゼミはここ 詳しくは「セ...
リバエンゼミって？ • ハードウェアを主とするシステ ムのリバエンを行う • 開発より、どのように動いてい るか理解したりすることがメイン • 言い換えると、「突っついたら面 白そうなところを突きまくるゼミ」
アフター • 「攻撃を連携させる」ということに意識がいくように • 多くの(特に同年代の)セキュリティに興味がある人と関わりが持 てるように⇦ここ重要 • 無力感に対処できるようになった⇦これも重要 • 某氏が脳内に降臨し始めた⇦(?)
アフター • 「攻撃を連携させる」ということに意識がいくように • 多くの(特に同年代の)セキュリティに興味がある人と関わりが持 てるように⇦ここ重要 • 無力感に対処できるようになった⇦これも重要 • 某氏が脳内に降臨し始めた⇦(?)
アフター • 「攻撃を連携させる」ということに意識がいくように • 多くの(特に同年代の)セキュリティに興味がある人と関わりが持 てるように⇦ここ重要 • 無力感に対処できるようになった⇦これも重要 • 某氏が脳内に降臨し始めた⇦(?)
アフター • 「攻撃を連携させる」ということに意識がいくように • 多くの(特に同年代の)セキュリティに興味がある人と関わりが持 てるように⇦ここ重要 • 無力感に対処できるようになった⇦これも重要 • 某氏が脳内に降臨し始めた⇦(?)
アフター • 「攻撃を連携させる」ということに意識がいくように • 多くの(特に同年代の)セキュリティに興味がある人と関わりが持 てるように⇦ここ重要 • 無力感に対処できるようになった⇦これも重要 • 某氏が脳内に降臨し始めた⇦(?)
某氏降臨…??? • 事の発端は
某氏降臨…??? • 事の発端は 兎にも角にもやるんだよ (等々) (キャンプ中)
某氏降臨…??? • 事の発端は →逃げがちだったけど、逃げることが減った！⇦超重要 兎にも角にもやるんだよ (等々) (キャンプ中)
まとめ
セキュキャンいいぞ！
Thank you for listening!! (｡ᵕᴗᵕ｡)" ☆.。.:*・゜ ☆.。.:*・゜
I went to 'SecCamp 2019'
I used this document in '総関西サイバーセキュリティLT大会(第17回)'

