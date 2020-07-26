LT for my campus

Successfully reported this slideshow.
噂の日本一難関と言われる セキュリティ・キャンプ全国大会に モブの私が行ける って、これなんのバグですか？ U22の中では
$whoami 〜基本スペック〜 • 通りすがりの鶴(@Citron_Turu) • 集中開発コース リバースエンジニアリングゼミ修了 • メインはハードウェア、最近は主にセキュリティ • 結構初心者 • 甘いものと珈琲が好き⇦ここ重要(餌付け...
What is “セキュリティ・キャンプ”? • 「日本における将来の高度IT人材となりうる優れた人材の発掘と 育成を目的とした独立行政法人情報処理推進機構(IPA)の事業 の一つ」 • 4泊5日で行われる合宿形式の勉強会で、8:30~22:0...
どうやったら行けるん？ • 参加したい年度内においてU22の学生であればとりあえず要項 は満たす事ができる • 4月中旬~5月下旬の間にエントリーシート&応募課題を投げつ ければOK （っ'-')╮ =͟͟͞͞ 📗ﾌﾞｫﾝ • もちろん課題は相...
ちなみに具体的にどんなことしてたん〜？ •脆弱性をひたすら突っついたりぶっ壊す。以上。 • 簡単にいうと製品の脆弱性診断のような感じ • 物理的なハッキングはそんなにしなかった →ヒートガン使う必要があったり、予備機がないものばかりだったから ...
コースとゼミ一覧 選択コース 集中開発コース Aトラック (脆弱性・マルウェア解析) X (標準ゼミ) I (言語自作ゼミ) II (暗号化通信ゼミ) Bトラック (開発と運用) III (データベースゼミ) IV (リバースエンジニアリングゼ...
あの、色々多すぎやしませんか？？？
一言にセキュリティといっても色々ある
https://www.security-design.jp/entry/2019/10/01/232409
何から始めましょう…???? • 必要となる技術や知識は膨大 • 小さくてもいいから興味を惹かれたことを掘り下げる習慣をつけるとい いかも • 積極的に情報収集してみる (ex. ScanNetSecurity, いろんな人と話す, 本, 勉強...
まとめ • セキュキャンに参加するのは色々な意味で大変だけど、その分 得るものも多い • 勉強しなくてはいけないことは沢山。でも面白い！ • 一歩一歩確実に行きましょー٩( 'ω' )‫و‬
Thank you for listening!! (｡ᵕᴗᵕ｡)" ☆.。.:*・゜ ☆.。.:*・゜
×