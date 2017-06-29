день конституції україни

ІНФОРМАЦІЯ ДНЗ №4 «ЛАСТІВКА» ПРО ВІДЗНАЧЕННЯ 21-ї річниці Конституції України. Ми живемо у незалежній країні, ім’я якій УК...
  1. 1. ІНФОРМАЦІЯ ДНЗ №4 «ЛАСТІВКА» ПРО ВІДЗНАЧЕННЯ 21-ї річниці Конституції України. Ми живемо у незалежній країні, ім’я якій УКРАЇНА. Всі ці роки – то роки нашого воскресіння, єднання, осмислення своєї ролі в історії. 28 червня в Україні відзначається державне свято – День Конституції Україні. Найвищий закон затверджує багатовікове прагнення українського народу до незалежності і власної держави. Прийняття Конституції України є закономірною і важливою віхою в історичному розвитку України. З нагоди святкування і відзначення 21-ї річниці Конституції України в дошкільному навчальному закладі №4 “Ластівка” малята переглянули мультиплікаційні фільми серії «Право на життя», прийняли участь у патріотично-правовій ігротеці, де перевірили свої уявлення про державу, її устрій, в дидактично-розвивальних іграх “Подорожуємо Україною” , “Пам’ятай і знай свої права”, “Символіка України”, познайомилися з поняттям “Конституція України”, малювали малюнки «Ми живемо на Україні» , в яких відтворили свої почуття поваги до своєї країни. І як приємно усвідомлювати, що малюки щиро пишаються цим гордим званням- “українець”!

