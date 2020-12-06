Stal rozvutok

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Підготувала заступник директора з НВР Криворізької загальноосвітньої школи №122 КМР Міняйленко Анна Гаврилівна ДНІПРОВСЬКА...
КОРИГУЮЧИЙ ЕТАП 2019-2020н.р. Здійснено діагностику учасників освітнього процесу Коригування «Я-концепції особистості» з у...
ДЕРЖАВНИЙ СТАНДАРТ БАЗОВОЇ СЕРЕДНЬОЇ ОСВІТИ передбачає розвиток компетентностей учнів: Громадянські та соціальні компетент...
❑інноваційність, що передбачає здатність особи реагувати на зміни та долати труднощі, відкритість до нових ідей, ініціюван...
Уроки для стійкого розвитку у 1-4 класах 4-й клас, Попришко Вікторія Проєкт « Врятуємо планету від сміття» «Моя щаслива пл...
Творчий проєкт для 1-х класів НУШ «Школа друзів планети»
Захист проєктів. 4-й клас Учитель Митрофанова Світлана
Апсайклінг нове життя для використованих речей Як навчити дітей використовувати старі речі ?! Апсайклінг: нове життя для в...
РОСТЕМО БЕРЕЖЛИВИМИ ГОСПОДАРЯМИ
Місто майстрів Пошук можливостей для навчання й розвитку
Завдання : мотивувати молодь активно висловлюватися та втручатися у процес формування безпечного середовища на дорогах Все...
#Хештег МАРАФОН Інноваційність- здатність особи реагувати на зміни та долати труднощі, відкритість до нових ідей
#ХештегМАРАФОН
Переможці обласного етапу всеукраїнського конкурсу #ХештегМАРАФОН Спроможність діяти як відповідальний громадянин та брати...
Всеукраїнський проєкт Інженерний тиждень
Всеукраїнський експеримент : Природничі науки Компетентності в галузі природничих наук, техніки й технологій, відповідальн...
Другий рік учні 2-4 класів вивчають курс «Людина. Родина. Світ», автором є професор Помиткін Едуард Олександрович. Із 2020...
«Зелені уроки» в умовах адаптивного карантину Психологія Скажемо БУЛІНГУ-НІ!!!! Екологічна компетентність- усвідомлення ек...
Тематичні екскурсії на промислові об’єкти Криворіжжя Підприємливість і фінансова грамотність, що передбачають ініціативніс...
Усвідомленням рівних прав і можливостей
Конкурс "Громада очима дітей-2020», у якому команда 122-ї посіла почесне ІІІ місце в області ВИХОВУЄМО АКТИВНИХ ГРОМАДЯН І...
. Учасники всеукраїнського проєкту «Відкривай Україну» успішно пройшли І етап Команда учнів 8-11 класів бере участь у Всеу...
Номінація «Найкреативніший логотип» Учасниця обласного конкурсу есе « Цілі сталого розвитку: відкрите суспільство» 2020 Вс...
Фестиваль сталого розвитку АСАМБЛЕЯ СТАЛОГО РОЗВИТКУ ШПАНКО Ірина Гаврилівна
6-10 квітня 2020 року відбувся Онлайн Фестиваль сталого розвитку, у рамках якого щодня протягом тижня учні школи мали можл...
Міська школа молодих директорів Досвід проведення Фестивалів сталого розвитку, Шкільного проекту «Учитель на заміну»
Методична збірка з теми: «Формування життєвих компетентностей учнів на засадах змісту випереджаючої освіти для сталого роз...
  1. 1. Підготувала заступник директора з НВР Криворізької загальноосвітньої школи №122 КМР Міняйленко Анна Гаврилівна ДНІПРОВСЬКА АКАДЕМІЯ НЕПЕРЕРВНОЇ ОСВІТИ ДОР ІІІ ОБЛАСНА НАУКОВО_ПРАКТИЧНА КОНФЕРЕНЦІЯ « ПРАКТИКА НАСКРІЗНОЇ ОСВІТИ ДЛЯ СТАЛОГО РОЗВИТКУ»
  2. 2. КОРИГУЮЧИЙ ЕТАП 2019-2020н.р. Здійснено діагностику учасників освітнього процесу Коригування «Я-концепції особистості» з урахуванням ключових завдань випереджаючої освіти для сталого розвитку було здійснено за кількома напрямками: Дослідження «Здоров’я та поведінкові орієнтації» щодо аналізу даних співвідношення зросту та маси тіла – індексу маси тіла (ІМТ* ) в усіх вікових та статевих групах (від 10 років). Методика соціальної адаптації за Як. Морено (5,8,9 та 10 класи) Опитувальник «Екологія міста очима школярів» Методика ціннісних орієнтацій за Рокічем. Визначення ціннісних орієнтацій особистості ( від 14 років)
  3. 3. ДЕРЖАВНИЙ СТАНДАРТ БАЗОВОЇ СЕРЕДНЬОЇ ОСВІТИ передбачає розвиток компетентностей учнів: Громадянські та соціальні компетентності, пов’язані з ідеями демократії, справедливості, рівності, прав людини, добробуту та здорового способу життя, з усвідомленням рівних прав і можливостей
  4. 4. ❑інноваційність, що передбачає здатність особи реагувати на зміни та долати труднощі, відкритість до нових ідей, ініціювання змін у близькому середовищі (клас, заклад освіти, громада тощо), спроможність визначати й ставити перед собою цілі, мотивувати себе та розвивати в собі стійкість і впевненість, щоб займатися навчанням упродовж усього життя та досягати успіхів у ньому; ❑ екологічна компетентність, що передбачає усвідомлення екологічних основ природокористування, важливості збереження природи для сталого розвитку суспільства; ❑навчання впродовж життя, що передбачає здатність визначати власні потреби у плані розвитку компетентностей, застосовувати різні способи розвитку компетентностей, пошуку можливостей для навчання й розвитку; спроможність вчитися й працювати як у колективі, так і самостійно, організовувати своє навчання, оцінювати його й ділитися його результатами з іншими, шукати підтримки, коли вона потрібна;
  5. 5. Уроки для стійкого розвитку у 1-4 класах 4-й клас, Попришко Вікторія Проєкт « Врятуємо планету від сміття» «Моя щаслива планета» «Школа друзів планети»
  6. 6. Творчий проєкт для 1-х класів НУШ «Школа друзів планети»
  7. 7. Захист проєктів. 4-й клас Учитель Митрофанова Світлана
  8. 8. Апсайклінг нове життя для використованих речей Як навчити дітей використовувати старі речі ?! Апсайклінг: нове життя для використованих речей. Органайзер своїми руками- цікава, творча робота 3-а, 3-в класів Вчителі Попова Ольга, Мюллєр Марина
  9. 9. РОСТЕМО БЕРЕЖЛИВИМИ ГОСПОДАРЯМИ
  10. 10. Місто майстрів Пошук можливостей для навчання й розвитку
  11. 11. Завдання : мотивувати молодь активно висловлюватися та втручатися у процес формування безпечного середовища на дорогах Всеукраїнський конкурс #ХештегМАРАФОН
  12. 12. #Хештег МАРАФОН Інноваційність- здатність особи реагувати на зміни та долати труднощі, відкритість до нових ідей
  13. 13. #ХештегМАРАФОН
  14. 14. Переможці обласного етапу всеукраїнського конкурсу #ХештегМАРАФОН Спроможність діяти як відповідальний громадянин та брати повноцінну участь у громадському й суспільному житті
  15. 15. Всеукраїнський проєкт Інженерний тиждень
  16. 16. Всеукраїнський експеримент : Природничі науки Компетентності в галузі природничих наук, техніки й технологій, відповідальність особи як громадянина за наслідки людської діяльності
  17. 17. Другий рік учні 2-4 класів вивчають курс «Людина. Родина. Світ», автором є професор Помиткін Едуард Олександрович. Із 2020 року складено угоду про співпрацю із Інститутом педагогічної освіти і освіти дорослих імені Івана Зязюна Національної академії педагогічних наук України (скорочено ІПООД імені Івана Зязюна НАПН України).
  18. 18. «Зелені уроки» в умовах адаптивного карантину Психологія Скажемо БУЛІНГУ-НІ!!!! Екологічна компетентність- усвідомлення екологічних основ природокористування
  19. 19. Тематичні екскурсії на промислові об’єкти Криворіжжя Підприємливість і фінансова грамотність, що передбачають ініціативність, спроможність використовувати можливості та реалізовувати ідеї
  20. 20. Усвідомленням рівних прав і можливостей
  21. 21. Конкурс "Громада очима дітей-2020», у якому команда 122-ї посіла почесне ІІІ місце в області ВИХОВУЄМО АКТИВНИХ ГРОМАДЯН Ініціативність, яка передбачає активний пошук і пропонування рішень для розвитку і перевірки ідей та вирішення проблем
  22. 22. . Учасники всеукраїнського проєкту «Відкривай Україну» успішно пройшли І етап Команда учнів 8-11 класів бере участь у Всеукраїнському Освітньому проєкті «Відкривай Україну», який ще не завершено, під керівництвом учителя Дмитрієва Дениса Сергійовича. Проєктом передбачено виконання завдань, які тісно переплітаються із цілями сталого розвитку
  23. 23. Номінація «Найкреативніший логотип» Учасниця обласного конкурсу есе « Цілі сталого розвитку: відкрите суспільство» 2020 Всеукраїнський конкурс під час карантину
  24. 24. Фестиваль сталого розвитку АСАМБЛЕЯ СТАЛОГО РОЗВИТКУ ШПАНКО Ірина Гаврилівна
  25. 25. 6-10 квітня 2020 року відбувся Онлайн Фестиваль сталого розвитку, у рамках якого щодня протягом тижня учні школи мали можливість відвідати інтерактивні заняття, тренінги, майстер-класи та квести. Кожна кафедра підготувала завдання відповідно до специфіки своїх навчальних предметів, в ході яких учні дізнавалися цікаві історії про винаходи та досягнення людства, брали участь у екологічній вікторині, яку організувала Альошина О.С., інтерактивному заході «Мій чистий Кривий Ріг» від вчителів Коптєвої О.В. та Чехович А.О. , мовному фьюжні «QRвалентність приказок» від Резниченка В.А., неймовірному фестивалі здорової їжі від Грушник О.С.
  26. 26. Міська школа молодих директорів Досвід проведення Фестивалів сталого розвитку, Шкільного проекту «Учитель на заміну»
  27. 27. Методична збірка з теми: «Формування життєвих компетентностей учнів на засадах змісту випереджаючої освіти для сталого розвитку»

