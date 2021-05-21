Successfully reported this slideshow.
Copyright © 2020 by S-cubism Inc. All rights reserved. 1 Confidential 鉄道を活用した 物流DX推進
Copyright © 2020 by S-cubism Inc. All rights reserved. 2 Confidential コロナ禍における 各鉄道会社とグループを取り巻く現状 Ⅰ
Copyright © 2020 by S-cubism Inc. All rights reserved. 3 Confidential 主力事業の課題 鉄道事業の収入が大幅に減少 緊急事態宣言等による外出自粛、営 業制限により、SC(ショッ...
Copyright © 2020 by S-cubism Inc. All rights reserved. 4 Confidential グループ全体の課題 小売事業・ストア事業への影響 小売業は、販路を広げるなどの施策を検討。 ストア業は、...
Copyright © 2020 by S-cubism Inc. All rights reserved. 5 Confidential 顧客の動向 新しい生活様式への移り変わり 通勤・通学のために鉄道を利用する お客様は以前と比較すると7割...
Copyright © 2020 by S-cubism Inc. All rights reserved. 6 Confidential 新規事業の検討 鉄道会社のアセットを活用した路線価値向上 様々なニーズや課題を踏まえたうえで、 新たなス...
Copyright © 2020 by S-cubism Inc. All rights reserved. 7 Confidential 鉄道を活用した物流スキームの構築 Ⅱ
Copyright © 2020 by S-cubism Inc. All rights reserved. 8 Confidential 物流スキームを構成する要点 既存のアセットを生かすことで低コストで実施することができ、 沿線住民の利便性...
Copyright © 2020 by S-cubism Inc. All rights reserved. 9 Confidential 物流スキームを構成する要点 総合的に輸送人員が減少、鉄道の利用者が減少していることから、日中時間 帯に運...
Copyright © 2020 by S-cubism Inc. All rights reserved. 10 Confidential 物流スキームを構成する要点 車両出入庫の起点駅で停車中に貨物の積み込みを行うことで、外部荷主の荷 物も...
Copyright © 2020 by S-cubism Inc. All rights reserved. 11 Confidential 参考事例 JR東日本では、新幹線の空席を利用した物流サービスなどを展開している。(※1)東京メ トロ・...
Copyright © 2020 by S-cubism Inc. All rights reserved. 12 Confidential 物流スキーム案
Copyright © 2020 by S-cubism Inc. All rights reserved. 13 Confidential 参考事例 路線バスを活用した貨客混載配送サービス 自社ECだけでなく、外部との協業を視野に入れながら ...
Railroad dx 20210521

鉄道を活用した物流DX推進

