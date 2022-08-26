OUTDOOR KEEPERS | Gutter & Downspout Repair

Cleaning of the Green Roof



It is general known that the cost of repairing or replacing a home's roof is the single most expensive form of home upkeep. Despite this, a significant number of homeowners never perform any kind of preventative maintenance on their roofs. The cost of roof cleaning is often less than one percent of the total cost of roof replacement, and doing routine maintenance can increase the lifespan of a roof by two times.

