OUTDOOR KEEPERS | Gutter Cleaning

The growth of lichen, moss, and algae can cause significant damage to a roof, which is why it is one of the leading causes of roof replacement.

You probably weren't aware that the unsightly black streaks and stains on your roof may be cleaned and treated in a safe way, but they can be. Did it occur to you that the fungi and bacteria that are causing those unsightly streaks are actually eating away at your roof?

Contact Information

650-595-3988

1100 Industrial Rd #6 ,San Carlos, CA 94070

jobs@outdoorkeepers.com

https://www.outdoorkeepers.com/

