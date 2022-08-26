Successfully reported this slideshow.
OUTDOOR KEEPERS | Gutter Cleaning

Aug. 26, 2022
OUTDOOR KEEPERS | Gutter Cleaning

Aug. 26, 2022
The growth of lichen, moss, and algae can cause significant damage to a roof, which is why it is one of the leading causes of roof replacement.
You probably weren't aware that the unsightly black streaks and stains on your roof may be cleaned and treated in a safe way, but they can be. Did it occur to you that the fungi and bacteria that are causing those unsightly streaks are actually eating away at your roof?
Contact Information
650-595-3988
1100 Industrial Rd #6 ,San Carlos, CA 94070
jobs@outdoorkeepers.com
https://www.outdoorkeepers.com/

The growth of lichen, moss, and algae can cause significant damage to a roof, which is why it is one of the leading causes of roof replacement.
You probably weren't aware that the unsightly black streaks and stains on your roof may be cleaned and treated in a safe way, but they can be. Did it occur to you that the fungi and bacteria that are causing those unsightly streaks are actually eating away at your roof?
Contact Information
650-595-3988
1100 Industrial Rd #6 ,San Carlos, CA 94070
jobs@outdoorkeepers.com
https://www.outdoorkeepers.com/

Services

OUTDOOR KEEPERS | Gutter Cleaning

  1. 1. Services for Cleaning the Gutters When it comes to maintaining the health of your roof, the gutters are an essential first line of defence. It is possible for water to pool if rain gutters are blocked with leaves and sticks, which can then lead to damage to the shingles on the roof and ultimately leakage into the house. Unless you are a trained professional such as Outdoor keepers Inc ., the work is not simple and may put your life in danger. We are able to clear out the gutters so that the water will flow away from the house as it should. If we are going to be there to refinish your deck and fence or to wash your house or siding anyhow, you might as well have us clean your gutters while we're there. Get in touch with us immediately for a no-obligation estimate!! The following is included in our standard gutter cleaning service: Remove debris from gutters. Be sure to inspect and clean the downspouts. In the event that it is necessary, unclog downspouts or use a snake. Collect all of the debris from the gutter. Take pictures with your phone so that you can see how clean your gutters are. Outdoor keepers Inc. can provide you with professional gutter cleaning for the following reasons: Cleaning gutters is a job that is hazardous, unpleasant, and time-consuming.
  2. 2. Ensure that water flows away from the home and off of the roof in the correct manner. Reduce the likelihood that your ceilings will become soaked, that water will erode the soil around your house and landscape, and that water will enter your basement. In the winter, you should take care not to block gutters with ice and debris, as this will prevent gutter sagging and damage. Services Complementary to These: Gutter Whitening Cleaning of the Roof Repair of the Gutter Seam Contact Information 650-595-3988 1100 Industrial Rd #6 ,San Carlos, CA 94070 jobs@outdoorkeepers.com https://www.outdoorkeepers.com/ #Gutter_ Cleaning #Power_Washing #Solar_Panel_ Cleaning #Gutter_Downspout_Repair #Roof_Cleaning #Window_Cleaning #Gutter_Protection_System #Trash_Chute_Cleaning #Junk_Removal #Pigeon_Abatement # Sump_Pump #Catch_Basin_and_Lateral_Line_Cleaning
  3. 3. Window Cleaning Your home or place of business can be judged to a large extent by how clean its grounds are. Maintaining the cleanliness and lustre of your windows should be a top priority for you because they are one of the primary focus points of any building. The problem is that windows are subjected to so many different factors that it is impossible to expect anyone to keep up with their cleaning at all times. If you own a home or a company, investing in professional window cleaning is a great way to maintain the building's pristine appearance. All of our customers, from residences with one story to sprawling office complexes, benefit from the economical, high-quality window cleaning service that we offer. What It Is That We Can Provide We are able to be a trustworthy and reliable partner for you in window cleaning regardless of the sort of residential property that you own or manage. Give us a call if you are a homeowner who is interested in making their house the talk of the neighbourhood and would like our assistance in doing so. We provide residential window cleaning packages that are both simple and reasonable, and they will make you fall in love with your home all over again. Even while we enjoy working with homeowners, our services are by no means restricted to the residential sector only. We are able to supply you with commercial window cleaning services that are scalable and may be scheduled for your retail store, office building, or other structure. When you own or run a company, it is essential to uphold a certain image, and we can assist you in ensuring that you always look the part in every situation. Why Should You Choose Us to Clean Your Windows? We are aware that you have a few different options to select from when it comes to having your windows cleaned. Although we are not the only company in the area that washes windows, we have certainly worked hard to achieve the reputation of being the best. Every one of our customers is overjoyed by our years of experience, meticulous attention to detail, reasonable prices, friendly service experts, and individualised window cleaning packages, which make them feel appreciated and special.
  4. 4. Give us a call right now if you are prepared to see the difference that windows that are perfectly clear can make for your visitors, neighbours, clients, and prospective purchasers. You can get a FREE quote for window cleaning by calling or texting (650) 595-3988 or sending an email. Do You Have Window Cleaning Services Available in the Area That I'm in? We provide service to a wide swath of San Carlos, CA. Contact Information 650-595-3988 1100 Industrial Rd #6 ,San Carlos, CA 94070 jobs@outdoorkeepers.com https://www.outdoorkeepers.com/ #Gutter_ Cleaning #Power_Washing #Solar_Panel_ Cleaning #Gutter_Downspout_Repair #Roof_Cleaning #Window_Cleaning #Gutter_Protection_System #Trash_Chute_Cleaning #Junk_Removal #Pigeon_Abatement # Sump_Pump #Catch_Basin_and_Lateral_Line_Cleaning

