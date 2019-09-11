Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
一般社団法人 サードパス ～医療“学び場”創造機構～ 2019年9月
サードパスは… 2 医療従事者が 職種や施設の壁を超えて 気軽に対話できる 「学び場」 を提供します サードパスの勉強会プログラムの特長  医療従事者なら、どの職種の人でも参加できます  ワークショップ形式を中心に、参加者同士の学び合いを大...
irori（いろり）とは… irori（いろり） 医療（ir(y)o）を理解（ri）する シリーズワークショップ 囲炉裏（いろり）を囲むように、様々な人が集い、対話する場 3Copyright©2019 ThirdPath All rights...
今年度の活動（2018/10～2019/9 の irori） 開催日時 テーマ ゲストスピーカー 2018/10/11 2025年、製薬企業はどこへ向かうのか ～医薬品業界による新たな価値創造への取り組み～ 沼田 佳之 さん 株式会社ミクス 代...
コラボ①：クリスマスコンサート 5Copyright©2019 ThirdPath All rights reserved. 今年は12/6（金） 開催です！
コラボ②：オレンジアクト×大田区 6Copyright©2019 ThirdPath All rights reserved. 行方不明高齢者の早期保護のために「高齢者見守り訓練」を実施しました 日時 平成30年12月5日（水曜日）午後1時15...
コラボ③：eye for pharma Japan（5/22-23） Copyright©2019 ThirdPath All rights reserved. 7
次年度：ミクス連載、始まります Copyright©2019 ThirdPath All rights reserved. 8
私たちのゴール 医療従事者にとって有益な「学びの場」を創り、 専門性や地域を超えた知見の共有を促すことで 医療の質向上に貢献する Copyright©2019 ThirdPath All rights reserved.
サードパスのロゴ 10Copyright©2019 ThirdPath All rights reserved.
サードパスとは？ • 法人名 • 一般社団法人 サードパス（ThirdPath）～医療“学び場”創造機構～ • 設立 • 2013年11月 • 設立趣旨 • 一般社団法人 サードパス（ThirdPath)は、情報の流れが偏在化している医療の 現...
今後とも 応援よろしく お願いします！
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

一般社団法人サードパス　2018年度活動報告

42 views

Published on

一般社団法人サードパス～医療”学び場”創造機構～の活動報告です。医療従事者にとって有益な「学びの場」を創り、専門性や地域を超えた知見の共有を促すことで、医療の質向上に貢献することを目指して活動しています。

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

一般社団法人サードパス　2018年度活動報告

  1. 1. 一般社団法人 サードパス ～医療“学び場”創造機構～ 2019年9月
  2. 2. サードパスは… 2 医療従事者が 職種や施設の壁を超えて 気軽に対話できる 「学び場」 を提供します サードパスの勉強会プログラムの特長  医療従事者なら、どの職種の人でも参加できます  ワークショップ形式を中心に、参加者同士の学び合いを大事にします  医療現場の声を反映した実践的なプログラムを提供します Copyright©2019 ThirdPath All rights reserved.
  3. 3. irori（いろり）とは… irori（いろり） 医療（ir(y)o）を理解（ri）する シリーズワークショップ 囲炉裏（いろり）を囲むように、様々な人が集い、対話する場 3Copyright©2019 ThirdPath All rights reserved.
  4. 4. 今年度の活動（2018/10～2019/9 の irori） 開催日時 テーマ ゲストスピーカー 2018/10/11 2025年、製薬企業はどこへ向かうのか ～医薬品業界による新たな価値創造への取り組み～ 沼田 佳之 さん 株式会社ミクス 代表取締役／ Monthlyミクス編集長 2018/11/16 地域包括ケア時代を迎える医療連携実務者として ～宮崎県立日南病院が取り組む、多職種による地域連携～ 木佐貫 篤 さん 宮崎県立日南病院 臨床検査 科部長／病理診断科部長／医 療連携科部長／感染管理科部 長 2018/12/04 注文をまちがえる料理店のつくりかた ～ネガティブをポジティブに変えるしかけとは？～ 小国 士朗 さん 「注文をまちがえる料理店」発起 人 2019/01/24 ＡＩは認知症ケアをどう変えるのか ～市民情報学で実現する立場・専門を超えた地域づくり ～ 竹林 洋一 さん 静岡大学創造科学技術大学院 特任教授／一般社団法人みん なの認知症情報学会 理事長 2019/02/19 薬局・薬剤師の本当の仕事とは？ ～“薬局はどこも一緒”ではない！伝えたい薬剤師のチカラ～ 竹中 孝行 さん 一般社団法人薬局支援協会 代 表理事／株式会社バンブー 代 表取締役 2019/03/14 人がつながるケアのまちづくり ～住民参加の多職種コミュニティ「せたカフェ」で生まれる地域ケア～ 中澤 まゆみ さん せたカフェ代表世話人／ノンフィク ション・ライター 2019/04/03 現場から考える、これからの医療イノベーション ～ 在宅医療から最新技術まで、元厚労省医師が見た日本の医療 ～ 宮田 俊男 さん 医療法人DEN みいクリニック理 事長／大阪大学産学共創本部 特任教授 2019/05/21 『富山の置き薬』でアフリカに健康を ～日本発祥の仕組みでアフリカの医療改善を目指すAfriMedico～ 原 愛 さん NPO法人AfriMedico理事 2019/06/24 超高齢社会を支えるヘルスケアデザイン ～米国・北欧の事例から考える、地域課題とデザインの可能性～ 阿久津 靖子 さん 株式会社MTヘルスケアデザイン 研究所 代表取締役・所長 2019/07/10 外国人患者の医療受診支援 ～すべての人が健康に暮らせるために 北関東医療相談会の活動～ 長澤 正隆 さん NPO法人 北関東医療相談会 理事・事務局長 2019/08/22 健康づくりと保険者機能強化 ～健康経営からデータ分析まで 企業健保の取り組み～ 飯住 宗広 さん 丸井健康保険組合 常務理事／ 一般社団法人 保険者機能を推 進する会 代表理事会長 4Copyright©2019 ThirdPath All rights reserved.
  5. 5. コラボ①：クリスマスコンサート 5Copyright©2019 ThirdPath All rights reserved. 今年は12/6（金） 開催です！
  6. 6. コラボ②：オレンジアクト×大田区 6Copyright©2019 ThirdPath All rights reserved. 行方不明高齢者の早期保護のために「高齢者見守り訓練」を実施しました 日時 平成30年12月5日（水曜日）午後1時15分から午後4時 場所 JR蒲田駅西口周辺エリア 1 参加者数 地域住民、在勤・在学者など47名 2 訓練内容 【声かけ、見守り訓練】 訓練エリア内に行方不明高齢役を配置し、グループ単位でエリア内を捜索、対象者 に声かけし状況確認・保護を行いました。 【通報訓練】 拠点会場において、対象者を保護したと仮定した通報訓練を実施しました。 【ミニ講義】 専門職による、認知症高齢者への対応に関する講義を行いました。
  7. 7. コラボ③：eye for pharma Japan（5/22-23） Copyright©2019 ThirdPath All rights reserved. 7
  8. 8. 次年度：ミクス連載、始まります Copyright©2019 ThirdPath All rights reserved. 8
  9. 9. 私たちのゴール 医療従事者にとって有益な「学びの場」を創り、 専門性や地域を超えた知見の共有を促すことで 医療の質向上に貢献する Copyright©2019 ThirdPath All rights reserved.
  10. 10. サードパスのロゴ 10Copyright©2019 ThirdPath All rights reserved.
  11. 11. サードパスとは？ • 法人名 • 一般社団法人 サードパス（ThirdPath）～医療“学び場”創造機構～ • 設立 • 2013年11月 • 設立趣旨 • 一般社団法人 サードパス（ThirdPath)は、情報の流れが偏在化している医療の 現場において、学びの場・交流の場の提供を通じて全ての医療従事者を支援するこ とで、医療の質の向上に向けた「第三の道(third path)」 を探し求めていく中立 的な団体です。 中立的な非営利団体として、企業や行政だけでは実現が難しいことに 取り組んでいきたいと考えています。 Copyright©2019 ThirdPath All rights reserved.
  12. 12. 今後とも 応援よろしく お願いします！

×