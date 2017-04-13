ТИЖДЕНЬ КНИГИ В ПОЧАТКОВИХ КЛАСАХ
№ з/п Назва заходу Дата проведення Відповідальн і 1. Загальношкільна лінійка «Книга – джерело мудрості» 20.03. 2017 Беліме...
День перший Книга – джерело мудрості
День другий Рейд-перевірка підручників
День другий Моя улюблена книга
День третій У казки на гостинах
День четвертий Виставка малюнків та прислів’їв
День п’ятий Свято книги
Tizhden poch klasiv
Tizhden poch klasiv

Tizhden poch klasiv

×