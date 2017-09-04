20170823【GWゼミ #2】コンピュータビジョンの基礎

【GWゼミ #2】コンピュータビジョン＋機械学習＋AWS 勉強会 2/3 © 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 2017/08/23 1
2© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. グローバルウォーカーズ株式会社について Technology Contents Global Development Create Innovative Contents • 知育教育 I...
コンテンツ開発事業：教育コンテンツApp開発 １−１．知育教育アプリ開発 Birdrillシリーズ (iOS and android) ホーム画面 問題画面例 スタンプ帳 3© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc.
コンテンツ開発事業：教育コンテンツApp開発 １−１．知育教育アプリ開発 Birdrillシリーズ 2017年4月より「おりがみずけい」「まほうのトンネル」を 2017年6月より「おもさくらべ」を配信開始 4© 2017 Global Walk...
コンテンツ開発事業：教育コンテンツApp 今後の開発 リッチ&安価なコンテンツ 機械学習 自社保有先端技術 多種多様な 学習コンテンツ Global Walkers 知育コンテンツサービス IQ EQ 音楽 絵画 舞踊 運動 ６つのカテゴリごと...
6© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 自己紹介 樋口未来(ひぐち・みらい) プロフィール 日立製作所 日立研究所に入社後、自動車向けステレオカメラ、監視カメラの研究開発に従事。 2011年から1年間、米国カーネギーメロン大学に...
7© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ・コンピュータビジョンの基礎 内部パラメータ、外部パラメータ ・画像幾何学変換 アフィン変換とHomography変換、 画像の縮小、拡大 ・ステレオカメラとカメラキャリブレーション ・画...
8© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ハードウェアの基礎 レンズ カラーフィルタ、IRカットフィルタ 撮像素子 フィルタ（偏光フィルタ等） I/F メモリ CPU 出力I/F モニター等 入射光 専用プロセッシング ユニット ...
9© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 画像 モノクロ画像 ＝ 8bitデータの２次元配列（原則） img[y座標][x座標] y x 0 0
10© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 画像 カラー画像 ＝ 8bitデータの３次元配列（原則） img[y座標][x座標][R or G or B]
11© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ピンホールモデル 撮像素子 レンズ 焦点 焦点距離 f 入射光 入射光 Y y Z
𝑧" 𝑢 𝑣 1 = 𝐾 𝑅 𝑇 𝑋, 𝑌, 𝑍, 1 12© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 内部パラメータと外部パラメータ 外部パラメータ 内部パラメータ K = 𝛼1 𝛾 𝑢3 0 𝛼5 𝑣3 0 0 1 主点 𝑢3, ...
𝑧" 𝑢 𝑣 1 = 𝐾 𝑅 𝑇 𝑋, 𝑌, 𝑍, 1 13© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 内部パラメータと外部パラメータ 外部パラメータ 内部パラメータ 𝑅 = 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜓 −𝑠𝑖𝑛𝜓 0 𝑠𝑖𝑛𝜓 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜓 0 0 0 ...
14© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ・コンピュータビジョンの基礎 内部パラメータ、外部パラメータ ・画像幾何学変換 アフィン変換とHomography変換、 画像の縮小、拡大 ・ステレオカメラとカメラキャリブレーション ・...
15© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ・基本的な画像処理 幾何変換 アフィン変換 拡大縮小 回転 平行移動 せん断（Skew) 𝑥′ 𝑦′ = 𝑎 𝑏 𝑐 𝑑 𝑥 𝑦 + 𝑡1 𝑡5 𝑥′ 𝑦′ 1 = 𝑎 𝑏 𝑡1 𝑐 𝑑...
16© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ・基本的な画像処理 幾何変換 アフィン変換 拡大縮小 回転 平行移動 せん断（Skew) a = 0.7 d = 0.7 tx = 0.0 ty = 0.0 b = 0.0 c = 0....
17© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ・基本的な画像処理 幾何変換 アフィン変換 拡大縮小 回転 平行移動 せん断（Skew) a = cosθ d = cosθ tx = 0.0 ty = 0.0 b = -sinθ c ...
18© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ・基本的な画像処理 幾何変換 アフィン変換 拡大縮小 回転 平行移動 せん断（Skew) a = 0.0 d = 0.0 tx = 10.0 ty = 20.0 b = 0.0 c = ...
19© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ・基本的な画像処理 幾何変換 アフィン変換 拡大縮小 回転 平行移動 せん断（Skew) a = 1.0 d = 1.0 tx = 0.0 ty = 0.0 b = tanθ c = 0...
20© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. アフィン変換と射影変換 Perspective transformation Affine transformation
21© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. アフィン変換と射影変換 Perspective transformation Affine transformation src_pts = np.float32([[211, 321]...
22© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 射影変換 𝑠 𝑥′ 𝑦′ 1 = 𝑎 𝑏 𝑐 𝑑 𝑒 𝑓 𝑔 ℎ 1 𝑥 𝑦 1 𝑅 = 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜓𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜙 −𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜓𝑠𝑖𝑛𝜙𝑠𝑖𝑛𝜃 − 𝑠𝑖𝑛𝜓𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜓𝑠𝑖𝑛𝜙𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 −...
23© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 画像の縮小、拡大 平均画素法 INTER_AREA 線形補間 INTER_LINEAR (デフォルト) resize ※ 拡大にはINTER_LINEARか、INTER_QUBIC
24© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ・コンピュータビジョンの基礎 内部パラメータ、外部パラメータ ・画像幾何学変換 アフィン変換とHomography変換、 画像の縮小、拡大 ・ステレオカメラとカメラキャリブレーション ・...
ステレオカメラによる３次元計測結果例 © 2017 Global Walkers, Inc. 近く 遠く 出典： http://eetimes.jp/ee/articles/1401/23/news016_2.html
レンズ歪 © 2017 Global Walkers, Inc. 26 放射状歪(Radial Distortion) 接線状歪(Tangential Distortion) 𝑥"QRRS"TSU = 𝑥(1 + 𝑘X 𝑟Z + 𝑘Z 𝑟[ +...
カメラキャリブレーションの処理フロー © 2017 Global Walkers, Inc. CameraRCameraL 27 特徴点の検出 パラメータ初期値算出 ・平面パターン/カメラ間の Homography行列を求める ・内部パラメータ...
ステレオカメラの要素技術 カメラキャリブレーション © 2017 Global Walkers, Inc. 28 Circle Gridの方が、ばらつき、誤差ともに小さい
ステレオカメラの処理フロー © 2017 Global Walkers, Inc. CameraRCameraL カメラキャリブレーション レクティフィ ケーション ステレオ マッチング CameraL CameraR CameraL Came...
30© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ステレオカメラ パッシブ方式の原理 P3次元点 画像平面 画像平面 カメラA カメラB 撮像された点 BP撮像された点 AP
31© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ステレオカメラ パッシブ方式の原理 2P 1P 3P 4P 5P Lp Rp Re LCamera Le RCamera エピポーラ線
32© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ステレオカメラ パッシブ方式の原理 1P Lp Rp LCamera RCamera エピポーラ線
33© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ・コンピュータビジョンの基礎 内部パラメータ、外部パラメータ ・画像幾何学変換 アフィン変換とHomography変換、 画像の縮小、拡大 ・ステレオカメラとカメラキャリブレーション ・...
34© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ２値化 THRESH_BINARY
35© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ２値化 THRESH_TOZERO
36© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ２値化 THRESH_TRUNC
37© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ガンマ補正 gamma = 1.8 lut = np.zeros((256, 1), dtype = 'uint8') for i in range(256): lut[i][0] = ...
38© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 彩度の補正 https://ja.wikipedia.org/wiki/HSV色空間https://ja.wikipedia.org/wiki/RGB img_hsv = cv2.cvt...
39© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 彩度の補正 img_hsv = cv2.cvtColor(img, cv2.COLOR_BGR2HSV) img_hsv[:,:,1]= np.clip(img_hsv[:,:,1]*1...
40© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 明度の補正 https://ja.wikipedia.org/wiki/HSV色空間https://ja.wikipedia.org/wiki/RGB img_hsv = cv2.cvt...
41© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 明度の補正 img_hsv = cv2.cvtColor(img, cv2.COLOR_BGR2HSV) img_hsv[:,:,2]= np.clip(img_hsv[:,:,2]*1...
42© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 色相の補正 https://ja.wikipedia.org/wiki/HSV色空間https://ja.wikipedia.org/wiki/RGB img_hsv = cv2.cvt...
43© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 色相の補正 img_hsv = cv2.cvtColor(img, cv2.COLOR_BGR2HSV) img_hsv[:,:,0]= img_hsv[:,:,0]-20 img_rg...
44© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ・コンピュータビジョンの基礎 内部パラメータ、外部パラメータ ・画像幾何学変換 アフィン変換とHomography変換、 画像の縮小、拡大 ・ステレオカメラとカメラキャリブレーション ・...
45© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. エッジ検出 Sobel Filter 1 0 -1 2 0 -2 1 0 -1 1 2 1 0 0 0 -1 -2 -1 Sobel Filter
46© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. エッジ検出 Sobel Filter img_gray = cv2.cvtColor(img, cv2.COLOR_BGR2GRAY) dx = cv2.Sobel(img_gray, ...
47© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. エッジ検出 Canny Hysteresis Thresholding High ThresholdとLow Thresholdを用いる。 High Threshold以上： Edge ...
48© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. エッジ検出 Canny img_gray = cv2.cvtColor(img, cv2.COLOR_BGR2GRAY) grad = cv2.Canny(img_gray, 100, ...
49© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 平滑化 移動平均 1/9 1/9 1/9 1/9 1/9 1/9 1/9 1/9 1/9 移動平均フィルタ
50© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 平滑化 ガウシアン 1/16 2/16 1/16 2/16 4/16 2/16 1/16 2/16 1/16 ガウシアンフィルタ 𝑓 𝑥, 𝑦 = 1 2𝜋𝜎Z 𝑒𝑥𝑝 − 𝑥Z + 𝑦...
51© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 平滑化 移動平均 ※ 任意のフィルタの畳み込み演算cv2.filter2Dでも可 ガウシアン img_blur = cv2.blur(img,(5,5)) img_gblur = cv2...
52© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ・コンピュータビジョンの基礎 内部パラメータ、外部パラメータ ・画像幾何学変換 アフィン変換とHomography変換、 画像の縮小、拡大 ・ステレオカメラとカメラキャリブレーション ・...
53© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. Hough変換 直線 𝜃 𝜌 𝜌 = 𝑥 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝜃 + 𝑦 𝑠𝑖𝑛𝜃 𝑦 = 𝑎𝑥 + 𝑏 直線の方程式 各点を通る直線のρ、θを２次元空間に投票 ρ、θ空間への投票結果 同一直線上の点...
54© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. Hough変換 直線 img_gray = cv2.cvtColor(img, cv2.COLOR_BGR2GRAY) dx = cv2.Sobel(img_gray, cv2.CV_6...
55© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ・コンピュータビジョンの基礎 内部パラメータ、外部パラメータ ・画像幾何学変換 アフィン変換とHomography変換、 画像の縮小、拡大 ・ステレオカメラとカメラキャリブレーション ・...
56© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. フレーム間差分 論理積 差分 差分
57© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ・コンピュータビジョンの基礎 内部パラメータ、外部パラメータ ・画像幾何学変換 アフィン変換とHomography変換、 画像の縮小、拡大 ・ステレオカメラとカメラキャリブレーション ・...
58© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 顔検出、人検出 Sachin Sudhakar Farfade, Mohammad Saberian, Li-Jia Li, ” Multi-view Face Detection Us...
59© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 機械学習による2クラス分類 ix jx マージン Label = 1 Label = -1 Label = 1 ⇨ 顔 Label = 2 ⇨ 顔以外 g( 𝒙) = 0 識別境界を学習...
60© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 特徴量抽出と機械学習 特徴量抽出 学習 学習フェーズ 識別フェーズ 学習結果 学習画像 顔 顔以外 リサイズ 特徴量抽出 識別 リサイズ 識別結果（顔 or 顔以外）
61© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. Haar-like特徴量 顔の検出などに適している
62© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. Adaboost x )(1 xh )(2 xh )(3 xh )(xNh + y 1a 2a 3a Na
63© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. HoG (Histograms of Oriented Gradients) 特徴量 人の輪郭は多種多様
64© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. HoG (Histograms of Oriented Gradients) 特徴量 人の検出などに適している
65© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. HOG (Histograms of Oriented Gradients) 特徴量 平均輝度勾配 SVMで人と 判定するため に有用な ブロック SVMで人以外と 判定するため に有用...
66© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ・コンピュータビジョンの基礎 内部パラメータ、外部パラメータ ・画像幾何学変換 アフィン変換とHomography変換、 画像の縮小、拡大 ・ステレオカメラとカメラキャリブレーション ・...
67© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 疎なフロー： Lucas-Kanade法 密なフロー： Horn-Schunck法、Gunnar Farneback法 オプティカルフロー Lucas-Kanade法 𝐼 𝑥 + 𝑢, ...
68© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. Lucas-Kanade法 𝑊(𝑥; 𝑝) 𝑥l = 𝑥 + ∆𝑥 𝑦l = 𝑦 + ∆𝑦 一気に解けないので、微小変化を考える テイラー展開により線形化 ⊿pについて偏微分 上式=0と...
69© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. ・基本的な画像処理 オプティカルフロー オプティカルフロー Lucas-Kanade法 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yoRHPOsBws8
70© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. トラッキング Median Flow
71© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. トラッキング Boosting
72© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. トラッキング TLD
73© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. トラッキング Kernelized Correlation Filter w: 重みベクトル、x: 特徴量ベクトル、bバイアス を最小化
74© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. トラッキング Kernelized Correlation Filter 1ピクセルずつシフトした画像群を生成し、それらを上式に示すcirculant matrixes(巡回行列)として...
75© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. トラッキング結果 1) Trackerインスタンスの生成: cv::Tracker::create("アルゴリズム名") 2) 初期化: cv::Tracker::init(トラッキング...
76© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. コンピュータビジョン・機械学習のライブラリ ・OpenCV ・dlib ・VLFeat ・Point Cloud Library など
77© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. OpenCVに実装されている処理の一例 基本的な機能 ・imread ( ) 、imwrite ( )、imshow ( )、waitKey ( )、VideoCapture( ) ・l...
78© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 最後に GWゼミ #3： 9月6日（水） 機械学習の基礎の続き 機械学習を用いた画像認識処理をAWS上で実行するために GWゼミのグループにもご参加ください。 https://gwz.c...
79© 2017 Global Walkers,Inc. 最後に コンテンツ × テクノロジーに共感し、 一緒に作り上げていく仲間募集中！！！ （正社員、契約社員、請負い、インターンなど相談可）
