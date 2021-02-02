2020 k hackers-startup club_presentation_final version.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
불법 음란물 범죄 탐지 및 기록 보관 시스템 Pornography Cyber Crime Archive 동아리 : K-Hackers 경일대학교 사이버보안학과 발표자 : 김세환 이승형
PROCESS 목차 00 2. 기술개요 2-1 개발 기술의 필요성 3. 국내외 관련 기술의 현황 3-1 국내외 관련 기술개발 현황 1) 기술동향 3-2 문제점 및 향후 전망 5. 기술개발의 최종 목표 5-1 최종목표 4...
PROCESS 주요이력 01 1-1 동아리 주요이력 (2019년) ▸ 제 6회 대구사이버보안 컨퍼런스 발표(스테가노그래피) ▸ 제 6회 대구 사이버보안 컨퍼런스 연합동아리 부스 활동 ▸ 대학 정보보호 동아리 정보보호 전...
PROCESS 기술 개요 02 2-1 개발 기술의 필요성
PROCESS 국내외 관련 기술개발 현황 03 1) 기술동향 ▸ 현재 국내 불법동영상 탐지 시스템은 인섹시큐리티사의 iVDS가 유일 ▸ 위 제품은 아이슬란드의 동영상 컨텐츠 분석 솔루션 기업인 바이덴피어 사의 VUI 제...
PROCESS 국내외 관련 기술개발 현황 03 2-2 문제점 및 향후 전망 ▸ 현재 국내 불법동영상 탐지 시스템은 인섹시큐리티사의 iVDS가 유일 But. 핵심기술인 영상물 진위 탐지 솔루션은 외국 제품을 사용 ▸ De...
PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 1) 음란물 정보 크롤링 시스템 불법 포르노(성행위, 유사 성행위, 성기 노출, 성인 만화, 여성 전신, 여성 하체, 속옷, 야한 복장, 남성 전신, 동성애) 정보수집 판별 카테고리 별...
PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 1. 데이터 수집 2. 파일을 서버로 전송 분석 대상 음란물 3. OpenCV - VideoCaputre 동영상을 프레임 별로 이미지 변환 - AV의 경우 보통 24 프레임을 사용 Co...
PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발 예를 들어 모네와 피카소의 그림을 구분하고자 한다고 가정해보겠습니다.
PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발 조건문(if, case) 등 일반적인 구현방식으로는 명백한 구분의 한계점이 있습니다.
PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발 이러한 경우 텐서플로우 인공 신경망(Neural Network)을 통해 복잡한 연산처리가 가능합니다.
PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발 성인물 분류 기술 개발을 위해 딥러닝 모델은 CNN을 사용하였습니다.
PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발 CNN은 이미지의 픽셀을 백터화하여 특징을 잡아내는 방식입니다.
PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발 이렇게 이미지의 특징을 인식 및 학습하여 데이터셋에 추가하는 방식입니다.
PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발 이를 활용하여 성인물들의 다양한 특징을 추출하여 인공신경망에 학습시켰습니다.
PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발 초기 데이터셋은 구글 오픈 소스 이미지 분류자인 INCEPTION을 활용할 것 입니다.
PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발 이러한 INCEPTION을 통해 120만장 이상의 다양한 초기 데이터셋을 확보하였으며, 성인물 이미지 400장, 일반 이미지 800장을 목적에 ...
PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 3) 데이터 시각화
PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 4-2 개발 추진일정 수행내용 추진일정 비고 (기간/월,년) 년 2020 2021 월 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 주 프로젝트 기획 ▶ 1개월 규칙 정의 및 착수 보고 ▶ ...
PROCESS 기술개발의 최종 목표 05 ▸ 동영상 검열 기술 제품의 국산화 1) 음란물 정보 크롤링 시스템 - 음란물 여부 확인을 통한 유포자 식별 및 증거 데이터베이스 구축 - 불법 음란물 피해자 신고시 자동 데이터...
특허등록 및 스타트업 설립 제품에 대한 상표등록 등 조달청(나라장터)를 통한 상품등록 공공기관 대상 판매를 위한 수주 및 계약 경찰청 등 필요 기관에 대한 제품 판매 사업화 방안 및 기대효과 Pornography Cyb...
기대효과 Pornography Cyber Crime Archive 0% 불법 음란물 Zero 디지털 성범죄 근절 지속적 추적 및 다양한 케이스의 증거 수집 으로 인한 범죄 근절 인터넷 검열관의 스트레스 감소 영상물을 직...
감사합니다 사이버보안학과 김세환 이승형 Cyber Security
  1. 1. 불법 음란물 범죄 탐지 및 기록 보관 시스템 Pornography Cyber Crime Archive 동아리 : K-Hackers 경일대학교 사이버보안학과 발표자 : 김세환 이승형
  2. 2. PROCESS 목차 00 2. 기술개요 2-1 개발 기술의 필요성 3. 국내외 관련 기술의 현황 3-1 국내외 관련 기술개발 현황 1) 기술동향 3-2 문제점 및 향후 전망 5. 기술개발의 최종 목표 5-1 최종목표 4. 기술개발 내용 4-1 기술개발 내용 1) 음란물 정보 크롤링 시스템 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발 3) 데이터 시각화 4-2 개발 추진일정 1. 주요이력 1-1 동아리 주요이력 6. 사업화 방안 및 기대효과 6-1 사업화 방안 6-2 기대효과
  3. 3. PROCESS 주요이력 01 1-1 동아리 주요이력 (2019년) ▸ 제 6회 대구사이버보안 컨퍼런스 발표(스테가노그래피) ▸ 제 6회 대구 사이버보안 컨퍼런스 연합동아리 부스 활동 ▸ 대학 정보보호 동아리 정보보호 전문 교육 - 네트워크 보안 위협 - 약점 없는 코드 - 시큐어코딩 - 악성코드 분석 - 리버스엔지니어링 기초/심화 - 시스템 악성코드 보안 실습 ▸ 논문 발표, Data Hiding in Documents(IEEE, 국제) ▸ 논문 발표, High-Fidelity Reversible Data Hiding Using Block Extension Strategy(IEEE, 국제)
  4. 4. PROCESS 기술 개요 02 2-1 개발 기술의 필요성
  5. 5. PROCESS 국내외 관련 기술개발 현황 03 1) 기술동향 ▸ 현재 국내 불법동영상 탐지 시스템은 인섹시큐리티사의 iVDS가 유일 ▸ 위 제품은 아이슬란드의 동영상 컨텐츠 분석 솔루션 기업인 바이덴피어 사의 VUI 제품과 인섹시큐리티의 데이터 관리 및 컨설팅 제품을 결합시킨 것 !. 즉, 국내 기술 중에는 동영상 진위 분석과 관련된 제품이 존재하지 않음.
  6. 6. PROCESS 국내외 관련 기술개발 현황 03 2-2 문제점 및 향후 전망 ▸ 현재 국내 불법동영상 탐지 시스템은 인섹시큐리티사의 iVDS가 유일 But. 핵심기술인 영상물 진위 탐지 솔루션은 외국 제품을 사용 ▸ DeepFake 등 인공지능 기술의 발전으로 다양한 형태의 음란물이 생기고 있으며, 이로 인한 합성 등의 2차 가 공 음란물이 나오고 있음.
  7. 7. PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 1) 음란물 정보 크롤링 시스템 불법 포르노(성행위, 유사 성행위, 성기 노출, 성인 만화, 여성 전신, 여성 하체, 속옷, 야한 복장, 남성 전신, 동성애) 정보수집 판별 카테고리 별 정보 분류
  8. 8. PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 1. 데이터 수집 2. 파일을 서버로 전송 분석 대상 음란물 3. OpenCV - VideoCaputre 동영상을 프레임 별로 이미지 변환 - AV의 경우 보통 24 프레임을 사용 Convolutional Layer 분석 대상 음란물 특징점 추출 사람&살색 분류 배경 등 불필요 이미지 제거 Multi Thread 를 통한 병렬처리 Python / concurrent.futures with ThreadPoolExecutor(max_workers=None) as e: e.submit(self.listenToClient, client, address) DataBase 분류 및 시각화 최종결과에 따른 데이터 분류 및 결과 정보를 logstash 및 elasticsearch를 활용하여 분류 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발
  9. 9. PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발 예를 들어 모네와 피카소의 그림을 구분하고자 한다고 가정해보겠습니다.
  10. 10. PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발 조건문(if, case) 등 일반적인 구현방식으로는 명백한 구분의 한계점이 있습니다.
  11. 11. PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발 이러한 경우 텐서플로우 인공 신경망(Neural Network)을 통해 복잡한 연산처리가 가능합니다.
  12. 12. PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발 성인물 분류 기술 개발을 위해 딥러닝 모델은 CNN을 사용하였습니다.
  13. 13. PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발 CNN은 이미지의 픽셀을 백터화하여 특징을 잡아내는 방식입니다.
  14. 14. PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발 이렇게 이미지의 특징을 인식 및 학습하여 데이터셋에 추가하는 방식입니다.
  15. 15. PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발 이를 활용하여 성인물들의 다양한 특징을 추출하여 인공신경망에 학습시켰습니다.
  16. 16. PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발 초기 데이터셋은 구글 오픈 소스 이미지 분류자인 INCEPTION을 활용할 것 입니다.
  17. 17. PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발 이러한 INCEPTION을 통해 120만장 이상의 다양한 초기 데이터셋을 확보하였으며, 성인물 이미지 400장, 일반 이미지 800장을 목적에 맞게 재학습 시켰습니다. 이를 통해 90% 이상의 정확도를 확보할 수 있습니다.
  18. 18. PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 3) 데이터 시각화
  19. 19. PROCESS 기술개발 내용 04 4-2 개발 추진일정 수행내용 추진일정 비고 (기간/월,년) 년 2020 2021 월 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 주 프로젝트 기획 ▶ 1개월 규칙 정의 및 착수 보고 ▶ ▶ ▶ ▶ 4개월 환경 구축 ▶ ▶ ▶ ▶ ▶ 5개월 빅 데이터 수집 및 서버 구현 ▶ ▶ ▶ ▶ ▶ ▶ ▶ 1~2년 음란물 분석 알고리즘 구현 ▶ ▶ ▶ ▶ ▶ 5개월 구동 확인 및 오탐률 개선 ▶ ▶ 2개월 특허 출원 및 시제품 개발 ▶ ▶ ▶ 3개월
  20. 20. PROCESS 기술개발의 최종 목표 05 ▸ 동영상 검열 기술 제품의 국산화 1) 음란물 정보 크롤링 시스템 - 음란물 여부 확인을 통한 유포자 식별 및 증거 데이터베이스 구축 - 불법 음란물 피해자 신고시 자동 데이터베이스 연동 - 불법 포르노 사이트 자동 탐색 및 실시간 검출 기능 구현 2) 이미지 및 영상 분석 알고리즘 개발 - OpenCV를 이용한 이미지 및 동영상 추출 프로그램 개발 - 머신러닝 및 얼굴인식 알고리즘을 활용하여 아동 포르노 근절 3) 데이터 시각화 - 로그 데이터 및 실시간 경로 탐색 정보 제공 - 실시간 불법 포르노 탐지율 및 모니터링 정보 제공
  21. 21. 특허등록 및 스타트업 설립 제품에 대한 상표등록 등 조달청(나라장터)를 통한 상품등록 공공기관 대상 판매를 위한 수주 및 계약 경찰청 등 필요 기관에 대한 제품 판매 사업화 방안 및 기대효과 Pornography Cyber Crime Archive
  22. 22. 기대효과 Pornography Cyber Crime Archive 0% 불법 음란물 Zero 디지털 성범죄 근절 지속적 추적 및 다양한 케이스의 증거 수집 으로 인한 범죄 근절 인터넷 검열관의 스트레스 감소 영상물을 직접 시청해야하는 검열관의 스트레소 감소 초기 수사로 인한 2차 피해 근절 2차 유포를 통한 피해자의 2차 피해 근절 학습 데이터를 통한 다양한 기술 변화 여러 학습 데이터를 통하여 악성코드 탐지 등 다 양한 분야의 활용 가능성
  23. 23. 감사합니다 사이버보안학과 김세환 이승형 Cyber Security

