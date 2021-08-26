Jawsug asa#24 awscertified

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
JAWS-UG 朝会 #24 ユーザ企業所属の初学者による 「AWS認定のすゝめ」 某美容ディーラー所属 小林未来
アジェンダ • 自己紹介 • なぜAWS認定を？ • AWS認定でどうなったの？ • まとめ 2
3 自己紹介
自己紹介 4 名前：小林未来 所属：某美容系ディーラー 趣味：平日昼間から飲むビール 経歴：携帯電話販売からSIer営業からの    社内SE兼インフラエンジニア ※コロナで体重激増中 現状：オンプレミス環境からAWSへの    Rehost ...
自己紹介 5 名前：小林未来 所属：某美容系ディーラー 趣味：平日昼間から飲むビール 経歴：携帯電話販売からSIer営業からの    社内SE兼インフラエンジニア ※コロナで体重激増中 現状：オンプレミス環境からAWSへの    Rehost ...
自己紹介 6 2020年9月：テレワーク環境に悩む中AWSに出会う 2020年10月：気合でWorkspacesとSite to Site VPNを作る 2021年4月：AWS移行PJを立ち上げる 2021年5月：Cloud Practitio...
7 なぜAWS認定を？
なぜAWS認定を？ 8 【ベストプラクティスを知りたかった】
なぜAWS認定を？ 9 【ベストプラクティスを知りたかった】 ・多様なサービスをどう組み合わせて設計すればいいのかわからない ・なんとなく動くけどこれが本当に良い方法なのかわからない ・沢山のケースに対してきちんと提案できる引き出しが欲しい
なぜAWS認定を？ 10 【ベストプラクティスを知りたかった】 【自信をもってPJ推進したかった】 ・多様なサービスをどう組み合わせて設計すればいいのかわからない ・なんとなく動くけどこれが本当に良い方法なのかわからない ・沢山のケースに対して...
なぜAWS認定を？ 11 【ベストプラクティスを知りたかった】 【自信をもってPJ推進したかった】 ・多様なサービスをどう組み合わせて設計すればいいのかわからない ・なんとなく動くけどこれが本当に良い方法なのかわからない ・沢山のケースに対して...
なぜAWS認定を？ 12 【ベストプラクティスを知りたかった】 【自信をもってPJ推進したかった】 ・多様なサービスをどう組み合わせて設計すればいいのかわからない ・なんとなく動くけどこれが本当に良い方法なのかわからない ・沢山のケースに対して...
13 AWS認定でどうなったの？
AWS認定でどうなったの？ 14 【CLF取得前】 NACL？SG？両方追加でいっか！
AWS認定でどうなったの？ 15 【CLF取得前】 NACL？SG？両方追加でいっか！ 【CLF取得後】 両方で制御すると変更時が大変だな。 それにNACLは一時ポートの意識も必要だから 基本はSGで制御するように統一しよう！
AWS認定でどうなったの？ 16 【SAA取得前】 AWSとオンプレ監視は別々だなぁ
AWS認定でどうなったの？ 17 【SAA取得前】 AWSとオンプレ監視は別々だなぁ 【SAA取得後】 Systems ManagerとCloudwatch Agentを 利用すればハイブリッド環境取得可能だな。 Cloudwatch Alar...
AWS認定でどうなったの？ 18 【SAP取得前】 サーバ内データストアがあるから AZ障害時は手動リストアだなぁ
AWS認定でどうなったの？ 19 【SAP取得前】 サーバ内データストアがあるから AZ障害時は手動リストアだなぁ 【SAP取得後】 RTOとRPOをきちんと決めて手順を決定だ。 多少のデータロストが許容されるなら 最小1最大1でautosca...
AWS認定でどうなったの？ 20 【DVA取得前】 S3ファイル参照の再帰呼び出し Lambdaの提案を受けたけど これってどうなんだろう？
AWS認定でどうなったの？ 21 【DVA取得前】 S3ファイル参照の再帰呼び出し Lambdaの提案を受けたけど これってどうなんだろう？ 【DVA取得後】 Lambdaの再帰処理はこのケースでは ベストプラクティスではないので、 S3のPu...
22 まとめ
まとめ 23 ・AWS認定学習はAWSを「きちんと利用する」きっかけになる ・認定学習を通してユーザ企業が自走するきっかけになる ・様々なユースケースも学習でき、新ビジネスの足掛かりになるかも
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
Aug. 26, 2021
28 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Jawsug asa#24 awscertified

Download to read offline

Engineering
Aug. 26, 2021
28 views

JAWSUG_朝会 #24のLTでお話しさせていただいた資料です。
AWS認定はいいぞ！っていう内容

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Uncommon Carriers John McPhee
(4/5)
Free
The Victorian Internet: The Remarkable Story of the Telegraph and the Nineteenth Century's On-line Pioneers Tom Standage
(3.5/5)
Free
How to Drive: Real World Instruction and Advice from Hollywood's Top Driver Ben Collins
(3.5/5)
Free
Understanding Media: The Extensions of Man Marshall McLuhan
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(2.5/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Jawsug asa#24 awscertified

  1. 1. JAWS-UG 朝会 #24 ユーザ企業所属の初学者による 「AWS認定のすゝめ」 某美容ディーラー所属 小林未来
  2. 2. アジェンダ • 自己紹介 • なぜAWS認定を？ • AWS認定でどうなったの？ • まとめ 2
  3. 3. 3 自己紹介
  4. 4. 自己紹介 4 名前：小林未来 所属：某美容系ディーラー 趣味：平日昼間から飲むビール 経歴：携帯電話販売からSIer営業からの    社内SE兼インフラエンジニア ※コロナで体重激増中 現状：オンプレミス環境からAWSへの    Rehost & Replatform 中 好きなサービス：Transit Gateway
  5. 5. 自己紹介 5 名前：小林未来 所属：某美容系ディーラー 趣味：平日昼間から飲むビール 経歴：携帯電話販売からSIer営業からの    社内SE兼インフラエンジニア ※コロナで体重激増中 現状：オンプレミス環境からAWSへの    Rehost & Replatform 中 実はJAWS参加自体初めてです 好きなサービス：Transit Gateway
  6. 6. 自己紹介 6 2020年9月：テレワーク環境に悩む中AWSに出会う 2020年10月：気合でWorkspacesとSite to Site VPNを作る 2021年4月：AWS移行PJを立ち上げる 2021年5月：Cloud Practitioner取得 2021年6月：Solution Architect Associate取得 2021年7月：Solution Architect Professional取得 2021年8月：Developer Associate取得 【ざっくりのAWS歴】
  7. 7. 7 なぜAWS認定を？
  8. 8. なぜAWS認定を？ 8 【ベストプラクティスを知りたかった】
  9. 9. なぜAWS認定を？ 9 【ベストプラクティスを知りたかった】 ・多様なサービスをどう組み合わせて設計すればいいのかわからない ・なんとなく動くけどこれが本当に良い方法なのかわからない ・沢山のケースに対してきちんと提案できる引き出しが欲しい
  10. 10. なぜAWS認定を？ 10 【ベストプラクティスを知りたかった】 【自信をもってPJ推進したかった】 ・多様なサービスをどう組み合わせて設計すればいいのかわからない ・なんとなく動くけどこれが本当に良い方法なのかわからない ・沢山のケースに対してきちんと提案できる引き出しが欲しい
  11. 11. なぜAWS認定を？ 11 【ベストプラクティスを知りたかった】 【自信をもってPJ推進したかった】 ・多様なサービスをどう組み合わせて設計すればいいのかわからない ・なんとなく動くけどこれが本当に良い方法なのかわからない ・沢山のケースに対してきちんと提案できる引き出しが欲しい ・ベンダーに対して会社代表として話せるだけの自信が欲しい ・フォローして下さるSAさんともきちんと会話ができるようにしたい ・AWSを活かしてイケてるアーキテクチャを作る自信が欲しい
  12. 12. なぜAWS認定を？ 12 【ベストプラクティスを知りたかった】 【自信をもってPJ推進したかった】 ・多様なサービスをどう組み合わせて設計すればいいのかわからない ・なんとなく動くけどこれが本当に良い方法なのかわからない ・沢山のケースに対してきちんと提案できる引き出しが欲しい ・ベンダーに対して会社代表として話せるだけの自信が欲しい ・フォローして下さるSAさんともきちんと会話ができるようにしたい ・AWSを活かしてイケてるアーキテクチャを作る自信が欲しい AWS認定勉強したら色々知れるんじゃね？？
  13. 13. 13 AWS認定でどうなったの？
  14. 14. AWS認定でどうなったの？ 14 【CLF取得前】 NACL？SG？両方追加でいっか！
  15. 15. AWS認定でどうなったの？ 15 【CLF取得前】 NACL？SG？両方追加でいっか！ 【CLF取得後】 両方で制御すると変更時が大変だな。 それにNACLは一時ポートの意識も必要だから 基本はSGで制御するように統一しよう！
  16. 16. AWS認定でどうなったの？ 16 【SAA取得前】 AWSとオンプレ監視は別々だなぁ
  17. 17. AWS認定でどうなったの？ 17 【SAA取得前】 AWSとオンプレ監視は別々だなぁ 【SAA取得後】 Systems ManagerとCloudwatch Agentを 利用すればハイブリッド環境取得可能だな。 Cloudwatch AlarmとSNSも設定だ！
  18. 18. AWS認定でどうなったの？ 18 【SAP取得前】 サーバ内データストアがあるから AZ障害時は手動リストアだなぁ
  19. 19. AWS認定でどうなったの？ 19 【SAP取得前】 サーバ内データストアがあるから AZ障害時は手動リストアだなぁ 【SAP取得後】 RTOとRPOをきちんと決めて手順を決定だ。 多少のデータロストが許容されるなら 最小1最大1でautoscaling自動復旧をしよう！
  20. 20. AWS認定でどうなったの？ 20 【DVA取得前】 S3ファイル参照の再帰呼び出し Lambdaの提案を受けたけど これってどうなんだろう？
  21. 21. AWS認定でどうなったの？ 21 【DVA取得前】 S3ファイル参照の再帰呼び出し Lambdaの提案を受けたけど これってどうなんだろう？ 【DVA取得後】 Lambdaの再帰処理はこのケースでは ベストプラクティスではないので、 S3のPutObjectに基づいた方法で データを取得するようにしましょう
  22. 22. 22 まとめ
  23. 23. まとめ 23 ・AWS認定学習はAWSを「きちんと利用する」きっかけになる ・認定学習を通してユーザ企業が自走するきっかけになる ・様々なユースケースも学習でき、新ビジネスの足掛かりになるかも

    Be the first to comment

JAWSUG_朝会 #24のLTでお話しさせていただいた資料です。 AWS認定はいいぞ！っていう内容

Views

Total views

28

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×