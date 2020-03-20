Prezentacija autoquest (srb)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NAŠA PONUDA P O S T A T I S P O N Z O R ZA PRVE I NAJBOLJE BIGGAMEQUEST-ENCOUNTER
PRVI PUT U BEOGRADU i Srbiji PRINCIPIJALNO NOV PRISTUP ODMORU I ZABAVI Mogućnost ne samo zabavnog i zanimljivog provoda, v...
AUTOKVEST PRVENSTVO K A R A N T I N Ć E P R O Ć I , A M I Ć E M O O S T A T I ! BIg Game Quest prezentuje
Za vreme vanrednog stanja, dok su sve klasične zabave zatvorene, pokloniti mušterijama vaše kompanije i svim zainteresovan...
1.Ciljna publika 24-29 godina 60.5% 18-23 godina 24.7% 30-35 godina 13.2% ostalo 1.6% m uskarci žene 60 40 20 0 kancelarij...
U procesu igre, moguće je uključivanje zadatka sa posetom lokacije sponzora. Učesnici igre posećujući ukazano mesto upamte...
BIGGAMEQUEST-ENCOUNTER REKLAMA OD ORGANIZATORA Reklamirajući igru, organizator takođe reklamiše i sponzora. Svaka igra pre...
4.POST REKLAMA U svakoj promo-igri, pored običnih učesnika, pozivaju se za učestvovanje predstavnici medija, blogeri, vodi...
Svaka promo-igra obavezno praćena snimanjem. Taj materijal uključuje ne samo proces igri, već može sadržati informaciju o ...
UČESĆE SPONZORA TITULNI SPONZOR IGRE SPONZOR IGRE Pruža glavnu nagradu za ekipu-pobednika otborne igre Pruža nagrade, koje...
Puna lista prednosti sponzora i uslovi će biti obezbeđeni prema zahtevu KONTAKTIRAJTE NAS STAUTOQUESTAUTOQ AUTOQUESTAUTOQU...
1. Glavni slogan, moto, pod kojim se sprovode igre glasi: “Karantin će proći, a mi ćemo ostati!”. Ovaj slogan pokazuje lju...
3. Kao što je poznato, zavreme vanrednog stanja je zabranjeno provođenje masovnih događaja, takođe su zatvorena osnovna me...
B I G G A M E Q U E S T - E N C O U N T E R Igra se sprovodi pomoću sprecijalne tehničke online platforme međunarodne mrež...
Postoji više interesantnih, neobičnih formata održavanja autokvesta, o kojim možete da se raspitate kod organizatora. Mogu...
KREIRANJE SAJTOVA I SMM PROMOCIJA od lendinga do internet marketa BIGGAMEQUEST-ENCOUNTER KORPORATIVNI KVEST I AUTOKVEST Ti...
  1. 1. NAŠA PONUDA P O S T A T I S P O N Z O R ZA PRVE I NAJBOLJE BIGGAMEQUEST-ENCOUNTER
  2. 2. PRVI PUT U BEOGRADU i Srbiji PRINCIPIJALNO NOV PRISTUP ODMORU I ZABAVI Mogućnost ne samo zabavnog i zanimljivog provoda, već i pre svega razvoja svojih navika i sposobnosti
  3. 3. AUTOKVEST PRVENSTVO K A R A N T I N Ć E P R O Ć I , A M I Ć E M O O S T A T I ! BIg Game Quest prezentuje
  4. 4. Za vreme vanrednog stanja, dok su sve klasične zabave zatvorene, pokloniti mušterijama vaše kompanije i svim zainteresovanim nov način aktivne zabave. Pokazati mušterijama i biznis partnerima vaše kompanije sigurnost, pouzdanje, trajnost i optimizam. Skrenuti ljudsku pažnju sa toksičnih misli i panike. CILJ PRVENSTVA: ŽIVETI PUN ŽIVOT BIGGAMEQUEST-ENCOUNTER
  5. 5. AUTOQUEST JE... AUTOQUESTA UTOQUESTAU TOQUESTAUT OQUESTAUTQ UESTAUTOQU ESTAUTOQUE STAUTOQUES AUTOQUTAUT OQUESTAUQT AUTOQUESTA UTOQUESTAU TOQUESTAUT OQUESTAUTO NOV FORMAT ZABAVE JE VEĆ POPULARAN U VIŠE OD 20 ZEMALJA Real-time igra, gde se ekipe automobilima premeštaju po gradu, rešavaju različite intelektualne i logičke zadatke, traže predmete i šifre prelaska na sledeći nivo. Ekipa, koja će najbrže rešiti sve zadatke postaje pobednik.
  6. 6. ZAKAŽITE RAZGOVOR Lična prezentacija će vam dati potpuno razumevanje tehnologije spovođenja Autokvesta. AUTOQUESTA UTOQUESTAU TOQUESTAUT OQUESTAUTQ UESTAUTOQU ESTAUTOQUE STAUTOQUES AUTOQUTAUT OQUESTAUQT AUTOQUESTA UTOQUESTAU TOQUESTAUT Autokvest se može sprovoditi u različitim formatima: Borba, Geokešing, Spotovi, Blic, foto i video lov. Igra može da obuhvata ne samo ekipe u igri, već i veliku količinu navijača, učestvujućih online i pomagajućih svojoj ekipi brže rešavati intelektualne zadatke i zagonetke.
  7. 7. AUTOQUESTAUTOQUES AUTOQUESTAUTOQUES AUTQUESTAUTOQUEST UTOQUESTAUTOQUESA TOQUTAUTOQUESTAUQ AUTOQUESTAUTOQUES AUTOQUESTAUTOQUES AUTOQUESTAUTOQUES AUTOQUESTAUTOQUES AUTOQUESTAUTQUEST UTOQUESTAUTOQUEST UTOQUESAUTOQUTAU Igre Autokvesta se održavaju prema scenariju. U scenario su uključene lokacije i zadatke, koje je neophodno ispuniti svim ekipama. Takav format omogućava organično integrisati u proces igre reklamni i PR interesi sponzora
  8. 8. AUTOQUESTA ESTAUTOQU OQUESTAUT UTOQUESTA STAUTOQUE UTAUTOQUE AUTOQUESTA ESTAUTOQU OQUESTAUT AUTOQUESTA ESTAUTOQU OQUESTAUT UTOQUESTA STAUTOQUE R PR CPD 60 40 20 0 Učesće u novom, popularnom projektu Autokvest, i njegovom sponzorisanju pokazuje svim ostalim učesnicima tržišta stabilnost sponzora i njegovu prednost u segmentu pruženih roba-usluga. PREDNOSTI SPONZORA REKLAMA I PR
  9. 9. 1.Ciljna publika 24-29 godina 60.5% 18-23 godina 24.7% 30-35 godina 13.2% ostalo 1.6% m uskarci žene 60 40 20 0 kancelarijski radnici 41% rukovođe i gazde biznisa 23% ostali 22% studirajući i činovnici 14% više 74% studente 20% ostali 6% AKTIVNA OMLADINA SA PRIHODIMA VIŠE SREDNJEG UZRAST OBRAZOVANJE KARIJERA POL
  10. 10. U procesu igre, moguće je uključivanje zadatka sa posetom lokacije sponzora. Učesnici igre posećujući ukazano mesto upamte put i samu lokaciju, kao i robu-uslugu koju pruži sponzor. U budućnosti to će suštinski povećava verovatnoću, da će učesnici iskoristiti tu robu-uslugu u već poznatom njima mestu. Pružeći učesnicima autokvesta nagrade, sponzor može ih uključivati u svoje klubne programe i programe lojalnosti svog preduzeća. AUTOQUESTA UTOQUESTAU TOQUESTAUT OQUESTAUTQ UESTAUTOQU ESTAUTOQUE STAUTOQUES AUTOQUTAUT OQUESTAUQT AUTOQUESTA UTOQUESTAU TOQUESTAUT OQUESTAUTO 2.VISOKA ZAINTERESOVANOST
  11. 11. BIGGAMEQUEST-ENCOUNTER REKLAMA OD ORGANIZATORA Reklamirajući igru, organizator takođe reklamiše i sponzora. Svaka igra predviđa informacioni obuhvat publike, značajno prevazilazeći troškove na direktnu reklamu za svakog zasebnog sponzora, i na taj naćin minimizira njih. REKLAMA I PR B CМИ Nov, neobičan način zabave privlaći pažnju medija i obezbeđuje širi informacioni obuhvat, kako za sam događaj, tako i za njegove sponzore. 3.REKLAMAIPR
  12. 12. 4.POST REKLAMA U svakoj promo-igri, pored običnih učesnika, pozivaju se za učestvovanje predstavnici medija, blogeri, vodići na radio i publični ljudi, koji posle dele svoje utiske od igre sa širokom publikom pretplatnika, fanova, gledaoca i slušaoca.
  13. 13. Svaka promo-igra obavezno praćena snimanjem. Taj materijal uključuje ne samo proces igri, već može sadržati informaciju o robi-uslugama sponzora, a takođe intervju sa predstavnikom sponzora. Ovaj materijal se plasira na Youtube i po završetku igre ti PR-faktori nastavljaju sa radom za sponzora, povećavajući poverenje i lojalnost potrošača. 5. PROMOTION
  14. 14. UČESĆE SPONZORA TITULNI SPONZOR IGRE SPONZOR IGRE Pruža glavnu nagradu za ekipu-pobednika otborne igre Pruža nagrade, koje mogu biti uključene u igrački proces, specijalne i podsticajne nagrade ili suveniri za učesnike. GENERALNI SPONZOR PRVENSTVA ZVANIČNI SPONZOR PRVENSTVA Pruža glavnu nagradu za ekipu-pobednika PRVENSTVA Pruža podsticajne nagrade učesnicima otbornih igara i finalne igre
  15. 15. Puna lista prednosti sponzora i uslovi će biti obezbeđeni prema zahtevu KONTAKTIRAJTE NAS STAUTOQUESTAUTOQ AUTOQUESTAUTOQUE TOQUESTAUTQUESTA UESTAUTOQUESTAUT SAUTOQUTAUTOQUES TФГTOQUESTAUTOQU UTOQUESTAUTOQUES OQUESTAUTOQUESTA UESTAUTOQUESTAUT
  16. 16. 1. Glavni slogan, moto, pod kojim se sprovode igre glasi: “Karantin će proći, a mi ćemo ostati!”. Ovaj slogan pokazuje ljudima sigurnost u sutradanu i skida zabrinutost za sopstvenu budućnost. 2. U uslovima, kada velikom masom stanovništva ovladava strah, zasebnim kompanijama je jako bitno pokazivati tvrdoću položaja i sigurnost usutrašnjem danu. U situaciji neodređenosti ljudi prate lidere i onaj, ko će pokazati snagu i trajnost će dobiti veliku posvećenost i lojalnost sa strane potrošača. U opštem mraku i haosu takve kompanije postaće signal stabilnosti i biće upamćene na dugo vreme. BIGGAMEQUEST-ENCOUNTER AUTOKVEST I VIRUS
  17. 17. 3. Kao što je poznato, zavreme vanrednog stanja je zabranjeno provođenje masovnih događaja, takođe su zatvorena osnovna mesta za zabavu omladine. Na tom fonu održavanje takvog zabavnog događaja, kao Autokvest, biće posebno traženo, prepoznatljivo i na dugo vreme će se upamtiti učesnicima. 4. Zajedničko okupljanje učesnika Autokvesta nije obavezno. Svaka ekipa od 2 do 5 ljudi, može početi igru direktno iz svoje kuće i tamo je i završiti. Nagrade ekipama-pobednicima se dele na lokaciji sponzora sa demonstracijom ceremonije nagrađivanja u online režimu.
  18. 18. B I G G A M E Q U E S T - E N C O U N T E R Igra se sprovodi pomoću sprecijalne tehničke online platforme međunarodne mreže gradskih igara – Encounter, koja objedinjuje više od milion korisnika po celom svetu. Organizacijom i održavanjem Igara na teritoriji Srbije bavi se Kostiantyn Sihov Pr Big Game Quest.
  19. 19. Postoji više interesantnih, neobičnih formata održavanja autokvesta, o kojim možete da se raspitate kod organizatora. Moguće je održavanje autokvesta, ili serije promo-igara personalno prema potrebama i uslovima kupca. SLOBODNI RESURS
  20. 20. KREIRANJE SAJTOVA I SMM PROMOCIJA od lendinga do internet marketa BIGGAMEQUEST-ENCOUNTER KORPORATIVNI KVEST I AUTOKVEST Timbilding, Jubileji, Klubovi eventi ORGANIZACIJA DOGAĐAJA Korporativi, Izložbem, Koncerte, Prezentacije, Žurke DIZAJN POLIGRAFIJE I PREZENTACIJE Poslovna štampa, prezentacije kompanija-roba-usluga H T T P S : / / B G Q U E S T . G Q

