Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

SPT-8000-HR Document 1161794.1.pdf

Jan. 04, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
12 Days of Productivity
12 Days of Productivity
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

HS-001-02.pdf
wmalithadias
Metabolic Robots_Emirats1P2022.pdf
Ziv V Dubinsky
5 RFID_Vehicle Management System using RFID - Cochin Port Trust (1) (1).pptx
LinkenBharti1
CS INFORMATION MANAGEMENT.pptx
KRISHNARAJ207
418 Automated Criminal Identification System using Face Detection and.pptx
Shivanig12
batch 8 b.pptx
BALASAINAMBARU
Why Electric Roller Shutters Are Very Popular And What are Their Utilities?
OliverScott22
bosch-glm-500.pdf
NagarajaG8
1 of 2 Ad

SPT-8000-HR Document 1161794.1.pdf

Jan. 04, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Devices & Hardware

How to troubleshoot the component disabled fault.

How to troubleshoot the component disabled fault.

Devices & Hardware
Advertisement

Recommended

12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
86.7k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
87.2k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.2k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.6k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.1k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
18.9k views
52 slides
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.7k views
52 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

HS-001-02.pdf
wmalithadias
2 views
Metabolic Robots_Emirats1P2022.pdf
Ziv V Dubinsky
4 views
5 RFID_Vehicle Management System using RFID - Cochin Port Trust (1) (1).pptx
LinkenBharti1
3 views
CS INFORMATION MANAGEMENT.pptx
KRISHNARAJ207
3 views
418 Automated Criminal Identification System using Face Detection and.pptx
Shivanig12
3 views
batch 8 b.pptx
BALASAINAMBARU
2 views
Why Electric Roller Shutters Are Very Popular And What are Their Utilities?
OliverScott22
5 views
bosch-glm-500.pdf
NagarajaG8
2 views
red Analytics Case Study.pdf
AdityasTech
2 views
Windows_8_Design_and_coding_guidelines (1).pdf
Facebook
0 views
Computer Scienc-WPS Office.pptx
SriArun9
3 views
Micro-Lec1-Recorded.pptx
amirbizheh1
0 views
APCSURT6000XLI .pdf
ssuserb98ab5
3 views
Digital Documentation_1.pptx
ExamCellVKVNirjuli
2 views
2.3 computer part.pptx
ModitorPlayz
3 views
Week 6.pptx
MuhammadRadeelMuhamm
6 views
Home automation using arduino.pptx
Arun93488
0 views
1570514051.pptx
ssuser3855be
1 view
1 Introducing Embedded Systems and the Microcontrollers (1).ppt
SarengGopal
4 views
FPEEC.pptx
ClaraSimmone
2 views
HS-001-02.pdf
wmalithadias
2 views
1 slide
Metabolic Robots_Emirats1P2022.pdf
Ziv V Dubinsky
4 views
1 slide
5 RFID_Vehicle Management System using RFID - Cochin Port Trust (1) (1).pptx
LinkenBharti1
3 views
7 slides
CS INFORMATION MANAGEMENT.pptx
KRISHNARAJ207
3 views
11 slides
418 Automated Criminal Identification System using Face Detection and.pptx
Shivanig12
3 views
13 slides
batch 8 b.pptx
BALASAINAMBARU
2 views
26 slides

Featured (20)

5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.7k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.8k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.5k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
391k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
748.9k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
2.3M views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
1.9M views
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
2.5M views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
17 slides
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
18 slides
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
26 slides
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
27 slides
Advertisement

SPT-8000-HR Document 1161794.1.pdf

  1. 1. 1/10/2020 Document 1161794.1 https://support.oracle.com/epmos/faces/DocumentDisplay?_adf.ctrl-state=b5j5lqmpc_190&id=1161794.1 1/2 Copyright (c) 2020, Oracle. All rights reserved. Oracle Confidential. SPT-8000-HR - Component Disabled (Doc ID 1161794.1) In this Document Purpose Details Description Automated Response Impact Suggested Action for System Administrator References APPLIES TO: Sun Microsystems > Servers SPARC M7-8 SPARC M7-16 SPARC T7-1 SPARC T7-2 Information in this document applies to any platform. PURPOSE Additional information for SPT-8000-HR - Component Disabled. DETAILS Type: Fault fault.component.disabled Severity: Major Description The message ID: SPT-8000-HR indicates that the fault management function running on the service processor has determined that a chassis component or device has been disabled.
  2. 2. 1/10/2020 Document 1161794.1 https://support.oracle.com/epmos/faces/DocumentDisplay?_adf.ctrl-state=b5j5lqmpc_190&id=1161794.1 2/2 This event can be generated as a result of a previous fault or because of a user command to disable the component(s). See the procedures described in the document referenced under "Suggested Action for System Administrator". Automated Response The Host will cease using the disabled component; reset may be required. Impact The component cannot be used until enabled by an administrator. Suggested Action for System Administrator This event is an alert intended to inform the user about a problem that is not typically associated with a fault in the product. Alerts do not normally require Oracle Services for resolution. The administrator should review the ILOM event log for additional information pertaining to this diagnosis and determine proper action. Should the administrator be unable to resolve the issue, use the following link for additional information for steps necessary to contact Oracle Service. PSH Procedural Article for ILOM-Based Alerts (Doc ID 1155200.1) Didn't find what you are looking for?

×