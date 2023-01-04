SPT-8000-HR Document 1161794.1.pdf

1.
SPT-8000-HR - Component Disabled (Doc ID 1161794.1)
APPLIES TO:
Sun Microsystems > Servers
SPARC M7-8
SPARC M7-16
SPARC T7-1
SPARC T7-2
Information in this document applies to any platform.
Additional information for SPT-8000-HR - Component Disabled.
Type: Fault
fault.component.disabled
Severity: Major
The message ID: SPT-8000-HR indicates that the fault management function running on the service processor has determined that a chassis component or device has
been disabled.
This event can be generated as a result of a previous fault or because of a user command to disable the component(s).
See the procedures described in the document referenced under "Suggested Action for System Administrator".
The Host will cease using the disabled component; reset may be required.
The component cannot be used until enabled by an administrator.
This event is an alert intended to inform the user about a problem that is not typically associated with a fault in the product. Alerts do not normally require Oracle
Services for resolution. The administrator should review the ILOM event log for additional information pertaining to this diagnosis and determine proper action.
Should the administrator be unable to resolve the issue, use the following link for additional information for steps necessary to contact Oracle Service.
PSH Procedural Article for ILOM-Based Alerts (Doc ID 1155200.1)
