Selection Structure Unit 3 - Programming (Plan_12)
Selection Structure - โครงสร้างแบบมีทางเลือก โครงสร้างที่มีเงื่อนไข คือ โครงสร้างที่มีขั้นตอนการทำงานบางขั้น ตอนต้องมีการต...
Selection Structure - โครงสร้างแบบมีทางเลือก Zirivat Bhabhirom, Computer Education, Faculty of Education, Rajabhat Maha Sa...
Selection Structure - โครงสร้างแบบมีทางเลือก Example_01 จงเขียนผังงานกระบวนการทำงานในการซื้อโทรศัพท์ โดยรับข้อมูลจำนวนเงิน...
Selection Structure - โครงสร้างแบบมีทางเลือก Zirivat Bhabhirom, Computer Education, Faculty of Education, Rajabhat Maha Sa...
Selection Structure - โครงสร้างแบบมีทางเลือก Example_02 จงเขียนผังงานแสดงกระบวนการสอบกลางภาคของนักเรียนชั้น มัธยมศึกษาปีที...
Selection Structure - โครงสร้างแบบมีทางเลือก Exercise (บฝ_01) ให้นักเรียนเขียนผังงานแสดงกระบวนการทำงานของโปรแกรม ตรวจสอบผล...
  1. 1. Selection Structure Unit 3 - Programming (Plan_12)
  2. 2. Selection Structure - โครงสร้างแบบมีทางเลือก โครงสร้างที่มีเงื่อนไข คือ โครงสร้างที่มีขั้นตอนการทำงานบางขั้น ตอนต้องมีการตัดสินใจ เพื่อเลือกวิธีการประมวลผลขั้นต่อไป และจะมีบางขั้น ตอนที่ไม่ได้รับการประมวลผล การตัดสินใจอาจมาทางเลือก 2 ทางหรือ มากกว่าก็ได้ โครงสร้างที่มีทางเลือกเพียง 2 ทางเราเรียกชื่อว่า โครงสร้างแบบ “if…then…else” และโครงสร้างที่มีทางเลือกมากกว่า 2 ทาง เราเรียกชื่อ ว่า โครงสร้างแบบ “case" Zirivat Bhabhirom, Computer Education, Faculty of Education, Rajabhat Maha Sarakham University.
  3. 3. Selection Structure - โครงสร้างแบบมีทางเลือก Zirivat Bhabhirom, Computer Education, Faculty of Education, Rajabhat Maha Sarakham University. start stop if A > 5 A A true false A = 0 โครงสร้างการเขียนโปรแกรม #include<stdio.h> int main(){ if(condition){ statement; } else{ statement; } }
  4. 4. Selection Structure - โครงสร้างแบบมีทางเลือก Example_01 จงเขียนผังงานกระบวนการทำงานในการซื้อโทรศัพท์ โดยรับข้อมูลจำนวนเงินผ่านทางแป้นพิมพ์ โดยมีเงื่อนไขว่า ถ้ามีเงินมากกว่า 10,000 บาท จะซื้อโทรศัพท์ Samsung Galaxy ถ้ามีน้อยกว่า 10,000 บาท ให้จบการทำงานของ โปรแกรม Zirivat Bhabhirom, Computer Education, Faculty of Education, Rajabhat Maha Sarakham University.
  5. 5. Selection Structure - โครงสร้างแบบมีทางเลือก Example_01 จงเขียนผังงานกระบวนการทำงานในการซื้อโทรศัพท์ โดยรับข้อมูลจำนวนเงินผ่านทางแป้นพิมพ์ โดยมี เงื่อนไขว่า ถ้ามีเงินมากกว่า 10,000 บาท จะซื้อโทรศัพท์ Samsung Galaxy ถ้ามีน้อยกว่า 10,000 บาท ให้จบการทำงานของโปรแกรม Zirivat Bhabhirom, Computer Education, Faculty of Education, Rajabhat Maha Sarakham University. 1. โจทย์ต้องการอะไร? โจทย์ต้องการแสดงผลลัพธ์การซื้อโทรศัพท์ 2. รูปแบบผลลัพธ์? แสดงข้อความว่า “ซื้อโทรศัพท์ Samsung Galaxy”
  6. 6. Selection Structure - โครงสร้างแบบมีทางเลือก Example_01 จงเขียนผังงานกระบวนการทำงานในการซื้อโทรศัพท์ โดยรับข้อมูลจำนวนเงินผ่านทางแป้นพิมพ์ โดยมี เงื่อนไขว่า ถ้ามีเงินมากกว่า 10,000 บาท จะซื้อโทรศัพท์ Samsung Galaxy ถ้ามีน้อยกว่า 10,000 บาท ให้จบการทำงานของโปรแกรม Zirivat Bhabhirom, Computer Education, Faculty of Education, Rajabhat Maha Sarakham University. 3. ข้อมูลนำเข้ามีอะไรบ้าง? จำนวนเงิน โดยกำหนดตัวแปรชื่อ Money 4. ตัวแปรที่ใช้มีอะไรบ้าง? Money = ข้อมูลนำเข้า (จำนวนเงิน)
  7. 7. Selection Structure - โครงสร้างแบบมีทางเลือก Example_01 จงเขียนผังงานกระบวนการทำงานในการซื้อโทรศัพท์ โดยรับข้อมูลจำนวนเงินผ่านทางแป้นพิมพ์ โดยมี เงื่อนไขว่า ถ้ามีเงินมากกว่า 10,000 บาท จะซื้อโทรศัพท์ Samsung Galaxy ถ้ามีน้อยกว่า 10,000 บาท ให้จบการทำงานของโปรแกรม Zirivat Bhabhirom, Computer Education, Faculty of Education, Rajabhat Maha Sarakham University. 5. วิธีการประมวลผลเริ่มต้นอย่างไร? 1) เริ่มต้น 2) รับค่าจำนวนเงิน (input Money) 3) นำตัวแปร Money มาเปรียบเทียบค่า 3.1) ถ้า > 10,000 ให้แสดงผลลัพธ์ และจบการทำงาน 3.2) ถ้า <= 10,000 ให้จบการทำงาน
  8. 8. Selection Structure - โครงสร้างแบบมีทางเลือก Zirivat Bhabhirom, Computer Education, Faculty of Education, Rajabhat Maha Sarakham University. เขียนผังงานอย่างไร 1) เริ่มต้น 2) รับค่าจำนวนเงิน (input Money) 3) นำตัวแปร Money มาเปรียบเทียบ ค่า 3.1) ถ้า > 10,000 ให้แสดง ผลลัพธ์ และจบการทำงาน 3.2) ถ้า <= 10,000 ให้จบการ ทำงาน start stop Money Money > 10,000 print “ซื้อโทรศัพท์” true false
  9. 9. Selection Structure - โครงสร้างแบบมีทางเลือก Example_02 จงเขียนผังงานแสดงกระบวนการสอบกลางภาคของนักเรียนชั้น มัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 3 โดยมีกระบวนการทำงานของการสอบกลางภาค ถ้า คะแนน (Score) น้อยกว่า 10 ให้แสดงผลลัพธ์ผ่านทางเครื่องพิมพ์ว่า “สอบตก” แต่ถ้าคะแนนสอบมากกว่า 10 ให้แสดงผลลัพธ์ผ่านทาง เครื่องพิมพ์ว่า “สอบผ่าน” และถ้ามีคะแนนมากกว่า 17 คะแนนให้ แสดงผลลัพธ์ผ่านทางเครื่องพิมพ์ว่า “ดีมาก” และจบการทำงาน Zirivat Bhabhirom, Computer Education, Faculty of Education, Rajabhat Maha Sarakham University.
  10. 10. Selection Structure - โครงสร้างแบบมีทางเลือก Exercise (บฝ_01) ให้นักเรียนเขียนผังงานแสดงกระบวนการทำงานของโปรแกรม ตรวจสอบผลการเรียนนักเรียน โดยรับค่าคะแนนผ่านทางแป้นพิมพ์ ถ้า คะแนนมากกว่าหรือเท่ากับ 50 ให้พิมพ์ผลลัพธ์ผ่านทางจอภาพว่า “สอบผ่าน” ถ้าคะแนนน้อยกว่า 50 ให้พิมพ์ผลลัพธ์ผ่านทาง เครื่องพิมพ์ว่า “สอบไม่ผ่าน” และจบกระบวนการทำงานของโปรแกรม Zirivat Bhabhirom, Computer Education, Faculty of Education, Rajabhat Maha Sarakham University.

