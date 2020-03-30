[ Rhinoceros ] change a surface seam

Successfully reported this slideshow.
( surface edit )
  1. 1. Rhinoceros Srf Seam ～ change a surface seam line ～ [ Surface Edit ]
  2. 2. Command : srf seam Select the Icon from surface tool to change this position, or type command “srf seam” seam line Thick border is the seam line.
  3. 3. click a current seam line and move it to new position

