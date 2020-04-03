Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Доповідь заступника директора з виховної роботи Хімченко Н.Ю. Про роль національно-патріотичного виховання у формуванні ду...
Виховна робота проводиться відповідно до річних планів виховної роботи школи, педагога-організатора, класних керівників, у...
за мир», «Тих днів у пам’яті не стерти і сьогодні» (вихователь Тєлєнкова Г.В.); літературні читання «Історія України в пе...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Про роль національно-патріотичного виховання

40 views

Published on

Про роль національно-патріотичного виховання

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Про роль національно-патріотичного виховання

  1. 1. Доповідь заступника директора з виховної роботи Хімченко Н.Ю. Про роль національно-патріотичного виховання у формуванні духовного та морального світогляду підростаючого покоління На виконання Закону України «Про середню освіту», Державної національної програми «Освіта: Україна XXI століття», Концепції національно-патріотичного виховання дітей та молоді, затвердженої наказом Міністерства освіти і науки України від 16.06.2015 № 641, Указів Президента України від 13.10.2015 № 580/2015 "Про Стратегію національно- патріотичного виховання дітей та молоді на 2016 - 2020 роки", наказу Міністерства освіти і науки, молоді та спорту України від 31.10.2011 року №1243 «Про основні орієнтири виховання учнів 1-11 класів загальноосвітніх навчальних закладів України», Методичні рекомендації щодо національно- патріотичного виховання у загальноосвітніх навчальних закладах (Додаток до Наказу МОН України від 16.06.2015 р. № 641). Запорукою ефективності виховного процесу є органічне поєднання системи принципів національно-патріотичного виховання в цілісну систему, яка забезпечує досягнення відповідних результатів. Реалії українського сьогодення вимагають такої особистості, якій властиве відчуття європейської громадянськості, яка здатна жити і діяти в соціально-економічних умовах епохи інтеграції України в європейський простір, водночас залишатися патріотом своєї Батьківщини, мати сформовану національну самосвідомість. Сучасний зміст виховання підростаючого покоління спрямований на становлення громадянина України, патріота своєї країни, готового самовіддано розбудовувати суверенну, демократичну державу, здатного виявляти національну гідність, який знає свої права та обов’язки, цивілізовано вміє відстоювати їх, може успішно самореалізовуватися в соціумі як громадянин, носій культури, сім’янин, професіонал. Національно-патріотичне виховання підростаючого покоління як ніколи є актуальним в наш час. Мета національно-патріотичного виховання учнів нашої школи - виховання свідомого, компетентного й відповідального громадянина, який є соціально активною особистістю. Теоретичною базою для організації національно- патріотичного виховання є Конституція України, Концепція національно- патріотичного виховання молоді, Концепція громадянського виховання особистості в умовах розвитку української державності. Відповідно до цих документів розроблено план заходів, що дозволяє проводити у школі цілеспрямовану, систематичну відповідну роботу. Так, в навчальному закладі оформлений куточок державної символіки, де учні мають змогу ознайомитися з державними символами України – Гербом, Прапором, Гімном. Традиційно відзначення державних свят розпочинається з підняття Державного Прапора України та виконання Державного Гімну України. У кожному класі є куточок державної символіки.
  2. 2. Виховна робота проводиться відповідно до річних планів виховної роботи школи, педагога-організатора, класних керівників, учнівського самоврядування, методичного об’єднання. Традиційними в школі стало відзначення Дня визволення України, Запоріжжя від нацистських окупантів, Днів Збройних Сил України, українського козацтва, Соборності і Свободи України, Дня вшанування учасників бойових дій на території інших держав, Дня вшанування пам’яті Небесної Сотні, героїв Крут, Конституції України, Незалежності України, Дня Примирення. До цих дат заплановані і проводяться різноманітні заходи: класні години, уроки мужності, бесіди, зустрічі, уроки-реквієм, вікторини, літературно-музичні композиції тощо. Згідно річного плану з метою виховання в учнів патріотизму, стійкості, поваги до героїчного історичного минулого українського народу, вшанування подвигу звитяжців старшого покоління, увічнення пам’яті жертв війни, утвердження ідеалів миру протягом вересня – грудня 2019 року були проведені такі форми діяльності: години спілкування за темами: «Ми - українці» (класний керівник Шошина К.С.), «Мандруємо рідним краєм», «Рідна мово – пісня солов’їна», «Урок - реквієм» (класний керівник Мазнюк Т.Ф., вихователь Жарікова О.О.), «Україна – єдина країна» (класний керівник Висоцька Н.Г..), «Ми всі єдина сім΄я», «Сила в єдності» (вихователь Кох О.В..), «Державні символи України», «Український національний костюм», «Дивовижна Україна» (вихователі Павловська М.В., Гізбрехт – Ференчук О.В.); «Роль народний традицій, звичаїв, обрядів» (вихователь Скирта С.В..), «Голуб миру», «Права людини – найвища цінність» (вихователь Галстян О.В.); «Конституція України – права людини» (вихователь Д΄яченко Г.В..), «Європейський день мов: мови без кордонів» (вихователь Піскунова І.О.). уроки мужності «За мир у всьому світі – це значить за життя», «Сповідь солдатських сердець», «Слава у наших серцях» ( вихователі 5-9 класів, педагог – організатор Бойко Ю.В.); уроки пам’яті «Тривожні дзвони історії», «Трагедія Бабиного Яру», «Ми низько схиляємо голови» (вихователь Скирта С.В.) гра «Добре діло» (вихователі Іващенко І.В та Свердлов І.О.) музично - патріотичний захід «Нам би не бачити війни та всіх вона нас зачепила» (вихователі Іващенко І.В та Свердлов І.О.) круглий стіл «Закон і ми» (вихователі Іващенко І.В та Свердлов І.О.) гра – мандрівка «Моя мала Батьківщина» (вихователь Скирта С.В.) виховні години «Жнива скорботи», «Яка чудова - українська мова», «Земля мила, де мати народила» (вихователь Кох О.В.); «Обереги нашого дитинства», «Мистецькими стежинами рідного краю», «Слава у наших серцях» (вихователь Солянік С.П.); «Скорботна пам’ять поколінь» (вихователь Галстян О.В.); «Герої нашого часу», «Боги війни», «Права чи обов΄язки»( вихователь Піскунова І.О.); «Слава у наших серцях», «Біль пам΄яті», «Вільні від насильства» ( вихователі Ситник О.І. та Садок О.А.); «Герої нашого часу» (вихователь Лисяна К.П.); «Я майбутнє України», «Діти
  3. 3. за мир», «Тих днів у пам’яті не стерти і сьогодні» (вихователь Тєлєнкова Г.В.); літературні читання «Історія України в переказах та легендах», «Славетні українці», «Усе моє, все зветься Україна» ( класний керівник Макуха О.О) спортивне свято «Майбутні захисники»( вихователі: Солянік С.П., Кох О.В.); година людяності «Співчуття»( вихователь Нікітенко М.Й.) інсценована вистава «Обереги нашого дитинства» (вихователі Павловська М.В., Гізбрехт – Ференчук О.В.) виховні заходи «Сила в єдності», «Жнива скорботи», «Майбутні захисники» (вихователі Павловська М.В., Гізбрехт – Ференчук О.В.) демонстрація художніх та документальних фільмів про події Другої світової війни, АТО (педагог – організатор Бойко Ю.В.); акція «Запали свічку» (педагог – організатор Бойко Ю.В., вихователі 1- 9 класів) віртуальна подорож козацькими стежками ( вихователь Сотник Л.А.); усний журнал «Чарівними куточками о. Хортиця», «Запоріжжя – рідне місце» ( вихователь Малєта Т.В. та класний керівник Висоцька Н.Г.) тематична виставка художніх творів, історичних документів, експозицій з архівних фото- і художніх матеріалів, плакатів воєнних років, що ілюструють події Великої Вітчизняної війни, тематична виставка художньої та історичної літератури «Є пам'ять, якій не буде кінця»(бібліотекар Арделян О.А.); відкритий мікрофон «Патріот – це…» (вихователь Сотник Л.А.); конкурс читців «Наша мова солов,΄їна» (класні керівники та вихователі 1-4 класів); зустрічі з поетами Запорізького краю ( викладач Поповська І.В.) екскурсії до Краєзнавчого музею, Запорізького ботанічного саду, майстерні українських кулінарів «Карамелька» (вихователь Сотник Л.А., класний керівник Шошина К.С.). виставка малюнків «Козацькому роду – нема переводу» (класні керівники та вихователі 1-4 класів) благодійні акції: «Чарівники», « Новорічні привітання солдату», «Миколай стучить у двері» (вихователі та класні керівники 1-9 класів, педагог – організатор Бойко Ю.В) участь у Всеукраїнських, Обласних конкурсах( Авраменко Л.П., Пренко Л.П., Поповська І.В.)

×