Krasa zemli moyeyi ukrayini virtualna vistavka

Краса землі моєї України

  1. 1. Червона книга України/ [Упоряд. С. Шапренко].-Харків: Торсінг,2012.- 487 с.: іл. У виданні приведений повний список видів, занесених до Червоної книги України (згідно з нормативним виданням), їх короткі описи, причини зникання, заходи та законодавчі підстави їх охорони. Четверте видання доповнене новітньою інформацією про поширення видів та ін. Окремий розділ присвячений залученню любителів природи до збереження рідкісних видів. Видання розраховане на державні та громадські установи та організації, навчальні заклади, широкі кола природокористувачів та активістів екологічного руху.
  2. 2. Пилип’ юк В. Це моя Україна : Національні парки України / Пилип’юк .- Львів : Світло й тінь, 2009.- 273 с. : фотоіл. Нам пощастило народитися на землі із багатющою історією і прекрасною природою. І земля ця повна краси і таємниць. Вони довкруги. На неходжених стежках заповідних лісів, у німій величі гір і просторах полів . Поринь у світ краси і величі природи , гортаючи сторінки цієї книги.
  3. 3. Цеханська О. Ф. Україна . Живий світ/ Цеханська О.Ф., Стрєлков Д.Г. – Х : Ранок , 2008 .- 128 с. : іл. Багата та різноманітна природа України . Її мальовничі гори , квітучі долини , густі ліси і широкі ріки населені цікавими , а почасти й рідкісними тваринами. Про їхнє життя та звички, про дбайливе ставлення до рідної природи розповідає ця енциклопедія.
  4. 4. Цеханська А. Природа України/ А. Цеханська.- Харків: Vivat,2009.-204с.: іл.-(Україна учора, сьогодні, завтра.) Світ природи України багатий і різноманітний: гори, степи, ліси, річки, озера, моря ... Ця книга присвячена дивовижному світу тварин нашої країни. У ній систематизовані і описані багато їх види - від комах до ссавців.
  5. 5. Зав’язкін О.В. Велика книжка. Рослинний світ України/ О.В. Зав’язкін.-Донецьк : П.П. «КРИСТАЛ БУК»,2016.-16с.: іл.- (Світ навколо нас.) Рослинний світ України надзвичайно багатий. У нашій країні ростуть прекрасні квіти, трави, дерева. У цій книжці популярно розказано про різноманітні рослини, що представляють вітчизняну флору. Яскраві фото чудово доповнюють видання.
  6. 6. Станкевич Т. Рослини і тварини України/ Т. Станкевич.- Харків:Талант,2019.- 96с.: іл..-( Енциклопедія для допитливих). Наша чудова країна славиться дивовижним ландшафтом і неповторною природою. Перлина краси України — її флора та фауна. З нашої книги ви дізнаєтесь, які тварини населяють Карпати, ліси Полісся та субтропіки Південного берега Криму, які рослини використовують лікарі, чому деякі жаби пахнуть часником, чи існують насправді рослина- штопор і земляний заєць. Кожна сторінка — це захоплююча подорож у світ цікавинок.

