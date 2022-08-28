TIAC Technology.pptx

2.
Turbine Inlet Air Cooling
TIAC is a group of technologies and techniques consisting of cooling down the
intake air of the gas turbine.
The direct consequence of cooling the turbine inlet air is power output
augmentation.
It may also improve the energy efficiency of the system.
This technology is widely used in hot climates with high ambient temperatures
that usually coincides with on-peak demand period.
3.
Effect Of Inlet Air Cooling On Power Output
4.
Principles
Gas turbine take in filtered, fresh ambient air and compress it in the compressor
stage. The compressed air is mixed with fuel in the combustion chamber and
ignited. This produces a high-temperature and high-pressure flow of exhaust
gases that enter in a turbine and produce the shaft work output that is generally
used to turn an electric generator as well as powering the compressor stage.
As the gas turbine is a constant volume machine, the air volume introduced in
the combustion chamber after the compression stage is fixed for a given shaft
speed (rpm). Thus the air mass flow in is directly related to the density of air, and
the introduced volume.
Mass = Density × Volume
5.
TIAC: Power Augmentation
Power output and turbine compressor efficiency are proportional to the inlet air flow rate
and the pressure ratio, which decrease with higher temperatures. The electricity
consumption peak time coincides with warmer air temperature during the day.
With advances systems:
• The negative effect are compensated.
• The turbine will have constant and chilled inlet air temperature.
• Increases the power output.
Direct economic benefit in two ways
• Increasing the annual average output MW.
• Savings in comparison to additional turbine installation.
6.
Turbine Inlet Air Cooling Simulations
After the evaluation of the weather data and the purpose of the TIAC plant, design
conditions will be decided. Every case shall be evaluated separately as the needs
differ from one Power Station to another.
The main design parameters to be decided are:
Ambient dry bulb temperature
Coincident ambient relative humidity or wet bulb temperature
Inlet air dry bulb temperature downstream of the TIAC system
Air mass flow at the conditions downstream of the TIAC
*In most of the cases, a simulation of the performance of the Power Station during a complete year will be
recommended to optimize the most suitable cooling capacity of the TIAC Plant.
8.
TIAC: Applied Technologies
The criteria to select the best alternative should be studied independently:
• Wetted Technologies
• Evaporative Cooling
• Vapor-Absorption Chiller
• Vapor Compression Chiller
• Combination with TES Tank
9.
TIAC: Combining with TES TANK
• A Thermal Energy Storage (TES) tank is a naturally stratified thermal accumulator
that allows the storage of chilled water produced during off- peak periods.
Especially when the TIAC is needed only during some hours a day (peak demand)
it is extremely beneficial to implement a Thermal Energy Storage Tank - TESTIAC
configuration.
• With a TESTANK the net increase in power output is maximized and the size of
the cooling plant is reduced, therefore minimizing the project cost. The cooling
energy is later used during on-peak periods to chill the turbine inlet air and
increment its power output. To sum up, a TES tank reduces operational cost and
cooling plant capacity
13.
TIAC is also called by many other names, including combustion
turbine inlet air cooling (CTIAC), turbine inlet cooling (TIC),
combustion turbine air cooling (CTAC), and gas turbine inlet air
cooling (GTIAC)
