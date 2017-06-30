Report (service)

_MG_5962.png ВОЗМОЖНО ЛИ ВОВЛЕЧЬ ВЕСЬ ПЕРСОНАЛ В ПРОЦЕССЫ ВНЕДРЕНИЯ ЛИН? КАК ПРЕОДОЛЕТЬ СОПРОТИВЛЕНИЕ? ЧЕРНАЯ КОМАНДА ШИЯН...
НАРУШЕНИЕ КАКИХ ПРИНЦИПОВ ДЕЛАЕТ НЕВОЗМОЖНЫМ ВНЕДРЕНИЕ КУЛЬТУРЫ БЕРЕЖЛИВОГО ПРОИЗВОДСТВА СОБЛЮДЕНИЕ КАКИХ ПРИНЦИПОВ ОБЕСПЕ...
КАК ПРЕДСТАВИТЬ ПРОГРАММУ ВНЕДРЕНИЯ ЛИН ВЫСШЕМУ РУКОВОДСТВУ. КАКОЙ ДОЛЖНА БЫТЬ ПРЕЗЕНТАЦИЯ ПРОЕКТА БЕЛОКОНЬ И. МАЛЫГИН В. ...
КАК ОПРЕДЕЛИТЬ ЦЕННОСТЬ КОТОРУЮ МЫ СОЗДАЕМ ДЛЯ КОНЕЧНОГО ПОТРЕБИТЕЛЯ И КАК УСТРАНИТЬ ПОТЕРИ В ПРОЦЕССАХ ЗЕЛЕНАЯ КОМАНДА КА...
ФИНАНСОВЫЙ АСПЕКТ БЕРЕЖЛИВОГО ПРОИЗВОДСТВА. КАК И КОГДА МОЖНО ПОЛУЧИТЬ ФИНАНСОВУЮ ВЫГОДУ. МЕТОДЫ ИЗМЕРЕНИЯ ВЫГОДЫ ЛИН. Цел...
КАКИЕ ИНСТРУМЕНТЫ ЛИН ЯВЛЯЮТСЯ НАИБОЛЕЕ ВАЖНЫМИ И ПРИОРИТЕТНЫМИ БЕЛАЯ КОМАНДА ЧУПИЛИНА И. ШАЙДА В ДЕМЬЯНЕНКО . БАБКИН С. П...
Syntegration results. Odessa 21-24 of may

  1. 1. _MG_5962.png ВОЗМОЖНО ЛИ ВОВЛЕЧЬ ВЕСЬ ПЕРСОНАЛ В ПРОЦЕССЫ ВНЕДРЕНИЯ ЛИН? КАК ПРЕОДОЛЕТЬ СОПРОТИВЛЕНИЕ? ЧЕРНАЯ КОМАНДА ШИЯН И. ЛЕВЧУК А. ШЛАПАКОВ А. ДЕМЬЯНЕНКО КАЛАЙДА А. Это наш болид — быстрый и эффективный. Звенья нашей команды — компоненты болида: Колеса — наши работники, производящие результат, Кузов — руководители среднего звена, придают жесткость конструкции, У штурвала — высшее руководство, ведет нас к победе. Возможно ли вовлечь весь персонал в процессы внедрения Лин? наш ответ: «Да!!! И это жизненно необходимо». В гонке вы видите 3 этапа: пилотный проект- фаза принятия решения о внедрении и достижении точки не возврата и наконец устойчивое изменение и полная вовлеченность. На каждом этапе гонки мы выделяем самые эффективные методы влияния на каждое из звеньев и критическую долю включения сотрудников для перехода на следующий этап. На этапе пилот нам достаточно инициативы 30% высшего руководства и примкнувших к ним лояльных представителей мидл-менеджмента. Этап внедрение - безоговорочное включение 100% топов, растущее до 70% вовлечение среднего звена и начало активных работ с рабочими. Точка невозврата достигнута и мы переходим на этап устойчивых изменений с прицелом на 100 вовлечения персонала. Ключевые факторы вовлеченности для ВР: мощный вызов и яркий образ более успешных компаний; для СР: возможность развиваться профессионально и расти в должности; для Рабочих: понимание, что их работа станет безопаснее, проще,
  2. 2. НАРУШЕНИЕ КАКИХ ПРИНЦИПОВ ДЕЛАЕТ НЕВОЗМОЖНЫМ ВНЕДРЕНИЕ КУЛЬТУРЫ БЕРЕЖЛИВОГО ПРОИЗВОДСТВА СОБЛЮДЕНИЕ КАКИХ ПРИНЦИПОВ ОБЕСПЕЧИВАЕТ ВНЕДРЕНИЕ Внедрение культуры бережливого производства подобно взращиванию дерева, которая базируется на развитой мощной корневой системе. Такой системой в Лин являются принципы, обеспечивающий устойчивый и стабильный рост. На наш взгляд это: Инициативность, базирующаяся на системе поощрений экспериментов и культуре признаний Постоянное улучшение, реализуемое через поведение, долступность и поддержку руководителя, равенства и последовательности решений Информированность, через качественную коммуникацию и прозрачность информации Синтеграция процессов, ресурсов, командный дух Поддерживающая среда коворкинг, наставничество, система обучения На рост «дерева Лин» влияют и внешние факторы среды в которой оно находится, которые как насекомые вредители разрушаю корни и отравляют среду обитания Бюрократия Коррупция Невежество Неприятие изменений ГОЛУБАЯ КОМАНДА ШИЯН И. ШАЙДА В. БУРА С. НЕГАДОВ С. ДУБОВИК А. ЧУПИЛИНА ИРИНА.
  3. 3. КАК ПРЕДСТАВИТЬ ПРОГРАММУ ВНЕДРЕНИЯ ЛИН ВЫСШЕМУ РУКОВОДСТВУ. КАКОЙ ДОЛЖНА БЫТЬ ПРЕЗЕНТАЦИЯ ПРОЕКТА БЕЛОКОНЬ И. МАЛЫГИН В. ЛЕВЧУК А. НЕГАДОВ С. ПАРОВИК О. КРАСНАЯ КОМАНДА Основное условие для принятия программы – готовность руководства ее принять. Поэтому, прежде, чем делать финальную презентацию с целью принятия программы, убедитесь в этой готовности по следующим пунктам: Понимает ли руководство проблематику, считает ли проблемы, на решение которых направлена программа, достаточно приоритетными (донести проблематику поможет сравнение через бенчмаркинг)? Есть ли понимание о методах решения и о том, почему эти методы работают? Есть ли доверие к проектной команде, уверенность в том, что она способна провести необходимые реформы? Сформировать понимание о готовности или неготовности можно через открытое обсуждение, обмен мнениями, совместное изучение опыта компаний с успешным опытом внедрения. Презентация: Презентация может проходить в несколько итераций, целью которых является выработка единого понимания процесса у всех заинтересованных лиц. Целью финальной презентации является принятие программы с определением сроков, необходимых ресурсов и критериев оценки успешности. Что должно быть отражено в презентации: (см. информацию зеленым цветом на фото) ЛЕВЧУК АЛЕКСАНДР.
  4. 4. КАК ОПРЕДЕЛИТЬ ЦЕННОСТЬ КОТОРУЮ МЫ СОЗДАЕМ ДЛЯ КОНЕЧНОГО ПОТРЕБИТЕЛЯ И КАК УСТРАНИТЬ ПОТЕРИ В ПРОЦЕССАХ ЗЕЛЕНАЯ КОМАНДА КАЛАЙДА А. МАЛЫГИН В. ДУБОВИК А. КУХТИЙ В. ЧУПИЛИНА И. В первую очередь необходимо понять, что такое ценность – это то, что удерживает клиента. Чтобы выявить ценность своего продукта необходимо оценить рынок и оценить себя относительно конкурентов. На ценность влияют факторы технологии, законодательства, менталитета, конкуренции. Можно выделить несколько методов определения ценности: - анкетирование целевой аудитории и конечных потребителей дает возможность увидеть ожидания клиента - оценка статистики обращений с жалобами позволяет выделить раздражающие факторы - анализ рынка и конкурентов дает понимание преимуществ продукта Определение ценности позволяет понять, что нужно для улучшения. Необходимо вырабатывать корпоративную привычку искать способы повышения ценности продукта для потребителя – производить быстрее, качественнее и дешевле. В конечном счете ценность продукта компании базируется на корпоративной культуре, если вы хотите увеличить ценность для потребителя работайте над ее совершенствованием.
  5. 5. ФИНАНСОВЫЙ АСПЕКТ БЕРЕЖЛИВОГО ПРОИЗВОДСТВА. КАК И КОГДА МОЖНО ПОЛУЧИТЬ ФИНАНСОВУЮ ВЫГОДУ. МЕТОДЫ ИЗМЕРЕНИЯ ВЫГОДЫ ЛИН. Цель: повышение производительности 1. Диагностика  Сбор и обработка данных, интервью с сотрудниками и экспертами для получения полного и четкого понимания работы отдельных процессов/всего предприятия  Анализ основных показателей с целью определения потерь в пилотном процессе и рычагов по их устранению  Определение критических элементов цепочки создания стоимости по производительности и себестоимости процесса  Создание модели узких мест  Формирование предварительной оценки эффекта операционных улучшений  Согласование результатов диагностики с руководством  Презентация результатов диагностики 2. Определение и приоритизация инициатив  Формирование перечня инициатив на основе существующих рычагов снижения потерь, а также перечня выработанных инициатив в ходе диагностики  Приоритизация инициатив по уровню и скорости получения эффекта, а также по уровню затрат  Выбор быстрореализуемых инициатив (матрица приоритизации)  Внедрение быстрореализуемых инициатив с максимальным экономическим эффектом  Разработка и утверждения плана тиражирования инициатив 3. Встраивание в операционную деятельность - Корректировка технологических карт процессов - Разработка и закрепление стандартов по измененным процессам ЖЕЛТАЯ КОМАНДА БЕЛОКОНЬ И. БАБКИН С. БУРА С. ШЛАПАКОВ А. КУХТИЙ В. Скорость внедрения БыстроМедленно Эффект Высокий Низкий 2 3 5 7 6 10 11 1 9 8 12 4 БЕЛОКОНЬ ИГОРЬ. Матрица приоритизации инициатив использована для формирования волн внедрения пилотных проектов
  6. 6. КАКИЕ ИНСТРУМЕНТЫ ЛИН ЯВЛЯЮТСЯ НАИБОЛЕЕ ВАЖНЫМИ И ПРИОРИТЕТНЫМИ БЕЛАЯ КОМАНДА ЧУПИЛИНА И. ШАЙДА В ДЕМЬЯНЕНКО . БАБКИН С. ПАРОВИК О. Ключевым опытом в ходе развития производственной системы является не только первоочередное и полное принятие топ-менеджментов принципов системы, но и СЛЕДОВАНИЕ им. Далее важно разделить инструменты по категориям: • топ-менеджмент • средний менеджмент • специалисты и рабочие. Кроме того, важно разделить применение инструментов по степени зрелости производственной системы. Поэтому приоритетным становится тот инструмент, который дает результат в данный момент и в соответствующих условиях, и который обеспечивает главное – изменение мышления. КАЛАЙДА АЛЕКСЕЙ

