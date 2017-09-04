Data Crawler using Python (I) | WeiYuan

Data Crawler using Python (I) 2017/08/06 (Wed.) WeiYuan
site: v123582.github.io line: weiwei63 § 全端⼯程師 + 資料科學家 略懂⼀點網站前後端開發技術，學過資料探勘與機器 學習的⽪⽑。平時熱愛參與技術社群聚會及貢獻開源 程式的樂趣。
Outline § 網站運作架構 § 資料爬蟲與搜尋引擎 § 資料爬蟲 - 靜態網頁篇 § 網頁資料取得： urllib, request § 網頁解析器： BeatifulSoup § 正規表示式： Regular Expression 3
HTTP (HyperText Transfer Protocol) 5
Web Server Request Response Front-End • Structure: HTML • Style: CSS • Behavior: JavaScriptexecuted in the User client
Web Server Request Response Back-End • NodeJS, PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails executed in the Server client
Web Server Request Response Back-End • NodeJS, PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails • MVC Framework executed in the Server client
Web Server Request Response Back-End executed in the Server client Database
Web Server Request Response Front-End Back-End
DNS 11
HTTP (HyperText Transfer Protocol) 12
HTTP (HyperText Transfer Protocol) 13
HTTP (HyperText Transfer Protocol) 14
HTTP (HyperText Transfer Protocol) 15
HTTP (HyperText Transfer Protocol) 16 Web Server Request Response
17Reference: http://dailuu.ga/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/html-css-javascript.png 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 <h...
18Reference: http://dailuu.ga/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/html-css-javascript.png 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 <h...
Outline § 網站運作架構 § 資料爬蟲與搜尋引擎 § 資料爬蟲 - 靜態網頁篇 § 網頁資料取得： urllib, request § 網頁解析器： BeatifulSoup § 正規表示式： Regular Expression 19
20
Outline § 網站運作架構 § 資料爬蟲與搜尋引擎 § 資料爬蟲 - 靜態網頁與動態網頁 § 網頁資料取得： urllib, request § 網頁解析器： BeatifulSoup § 正規表示式： Regular Expressio...
靜態網頁 22 Web Server Request Response
動態網頁 23 Web Server Request Response
Outline § 網站運作架構 § 資料爬蟲與搜尋引擎 § 資料爬蟲 - 靜態網頁篇 § 網頁資料取得： urllib, request § 網頁解析器： BeatifulSoup § 正規表示式： Regular Expression 24
網頁資料取得 § 先講結論： 1. urllib2 是 Python2 的http 訪問庫，是標準庫。 2. requests是第三方http訪問庫，需要安裝。 requests 的友好度 高一些，推薦使用請求。 25
urllib (Python2) urllib urllib2 26
urllib (Python3) urllib 27
request requests 28
靜態網頁 29 Web Server Request Response #Note： 資料爬蟲的本質就是模擬 Request & 攔截 Response
靜態網頁 30 Web Server Request Response #Note： 資料爬蟲的本質就是模擬 Request & 攔截 Response1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 import requests # 引入函式庫 r = re...
Outline § 網站運作架構 § 資料爬蟲與搜尋引擎 § 資料爬蟲 - 靜態網頁篇 § 網頁資料取得： urllib, request § 網頁解析器： BeatifulSoup § 正規表示式： Regular Expression 31
靜態網頁 32 Web Server Request Response #Note： 攔截到的 Response 其實就是 HTTP 的 Body，網⾴的原始碼
靜態網頁 33 Web Server Request Response #Note： 攔截到的 Response 其實就是 HTTP 的 Body，網⾴的原始碼1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 from bs4 import BeautifulS...
靜態網頁 34 Web Server Request Response #Note： 攔截到的 Response 其實就是 HTTP 的 Body，網⾴的原始碼1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 soup.title soup.title.name...
靜態網頁 35 Web Server Request Response #Note： 攔截到的 Response 其實就是 HTTP 的 Body，網⾴的原始碼1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 soup.a soup.find_all('a') ...
靜態網頁 36 Web Server Request Response #Note： 攔截到的 Response 其實就是 HTTP 的 Body，網⾴的原始碼1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 soup.find(id="link3") soup...
Outline § 網站運作架構 § 資料爬蟲與搜尋引擎 § 資料爬蟲 - 靜態網頁篇 § 網頁資料取得： urllib, request § 網頁解析器： BeatifulSoup § 正規表示式： Regular Expression 37
38 re.match() 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 #!/usr/bin/python# -*- coding: UTF-8 -*- import re print(re.match('www', 'www.runoob...
39 re.search() 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 #!/usr/bin/python3 import re print(re.search('www', 'www.runoob.com').span()) # 在起始...
40 re.compile() 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 import re # 編譯成 Pattern 對象 pattern = re.compile(r'hello') # 取得匹配結果，無法匹配返回 None mat...
Thanks for listening. 2017/08/06 (Wed.) Data Crawler using Python (I) Wei-Yuan Chang v123582@gmail.com v123582.github.io
