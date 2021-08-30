Successfully reported this slideshow.
株式会社シオン 会社案内  　 
会社名 株式会社シオン（SION & Co.）   所在地 <本社> 　　　　　東京都港区芝2-3-9 VORT芝公園Ⅱ2階   　　　　 ＜大阪支社＞   　　　　　大阪府大阪市北区梅田2-6-20 　　　　　 パシフィックマークス西梅田 4...
人材関連事業  人材採用・管理に必要な約50種類のドキュメントの一括マネジメントと、入社までのスケジュール・進捗を管理 できるシステムを独自開発し、特定技能登録支援機関として受入企業のサポートも行います。ブラウザベー スで日本の生活に関する知識...
HRソリューション事業 人事領域に関する集合知＝Collective IntelligenceをWeb上に形成し、あらゆるナレッジを取得・活用・共有で きるサービスです。個人に埋もれていたHR領域のさまざまな叡智を集合させ、「人事部門を強くし、...
ヘルスケア関連事業 介護事業所とそこで働く介護スタッフ向けの、情報共有プラットフォームシステム。   「介護サービスのマニュアル」「ブランドごと、施設・事業所ごとの運営ルール」「入居者・利用者の生活情 報」など、事業所で働くためのあらゆる “ナ...
ITソリューション事業 PMP®、PMI-ACP®の資格保有PMが在籍し、QCDを担保した開発が可能です。   また、インド・中国・ベトナムにオフショア拠点を所有しており、コストメリットやリードタイムメリットを発揮で きます。  おかげさまで、...
株式会社シオン　会社案内
Aug. 30, 2021
株式会社シオン　会社案内

Aug. 30, 2021
株式会社シオンは、グローバル人材とヘルスケア関連とHRソリューション事業を行なっている企業です。

株式会社シオン　会社案内

  1. 1. 株式会社シオン 会社案内  　 
  2. 2. 会社名 株式会社シオン（SION & Co.）   所在地 <本社> 　　　　　東京都港区芝2-3-9 VORT芝公園Ⅱ2階   　　　　 ＜大阪支社＞   　　　　　大阪府大阪市北区梅田2-6-20 　　　　　 パシフィックマークス西梅田 4階 設立 2009年8月  代表者 代表取締役　　井上　勉   資本金 32,000,000円 ※2020年6月時点  会社概要 事業内容    　 ■人材関連事業  ハイクラス層人材紹介サービス   外国人材就労支援  受入企業サポート・コンサルティング   ■HRソリューション事業   HRプロシェアリングサービス   戦略HRコンサルティング   ■ヘルスケア関連事業   ワークシェアサービス   ナレッジマネジメントサービス   採用PR・アウトソーシングサポート   人材紹介・派遣  ■ITソリューション事業   コンサルティング業務、BPR支援   　　　 Webシステム開発、アプリ開発   　　　 Webマーケティング支援   許可番号  ■有料職業紹介事業 13-ユ308114 ■労働者派遣事業 派13-307012 ■登録支援機関 19登-000337
  3. 3. 人材関連事業  人材採用・管理に必要な約50種類のドキュメントの一括マネジメントと、入社までのスケジュール・進捗を管理 できるシステムを独自開発し、特定技能登録支援機関として受入企業のサポートも行います。ブラウザベー スで日本の生活に関する知識を学べる「ガイドブック」など、外国人材のスムーズな受け入れに備えた各種コ ンテンツを揃え、受け入れ企業の管理工数の削減と受け入れ体制整備を推進します。   受入企業サポート・コンサルティング 高度人材から、特定技能人材、技能実習生、インターン・アルバイトまで、外国人材の日本企業への就労支 援を行います。  ITエンジニア、通訳・翻訳、貿易事務などの専門職から、飲食店、ホテル・旅館、介護事業所、食品加工工 場、引っ越し・軽作業など物流サービスなど幅広い業界へ、弊社独自ネットワークやパートナー各社とのアラ イアンスを活かし、のべ累計10,000人以上の外国人材の就労サポート実績がございます。   外国人材就労支援 クライアントは大手、中小、スタートアップなど様々な企業の経営層となり、非公開求人やレア求人を直接ご 依頼いただいております。   求職者はポテンシャル層～ハイクラス層が多くを占めます。コンサルタントやプロデューサー、CxOなどを随時 ご紹介しております。   ハイクラス層人材紹介サービス
  4. 4. HRソリューション事業 人事領域に関する集合知＝Collective IntelligenceをWeb上に形成し、あらゆるナレッジを取得・活用・共有で きるサービスです。個人に埋もれていたHR領域のさまざまな叡智を集合させ、「人事部門を強くし、日本企業 の競争力向上に寄与する」ことを目指します。   HRCI HR領域に特化・精通したHRプロフェッショナル人材を、“雇用”という形ではなく“課題単位”で活用することが できるサービスです。企業に対しては、さまざまな人事課題に対して、プロフェッショナルの経験やノウハウを 必要な業務内容・作業量だけ活用できる実働型支援として、タイムリー＆低コストに課題解決へと導くコンサ ルティングサービスを提供し、HRプロフェッショナル人材に対しては、働き方の多様化に合わせて柔軟な機 会の創出と流動化を促進します。   HRシェアリング 「Cost Optimization Tactics」の頭文字を取った「COT(コット) for HR」は、人事部門の業務工数・発生費用を 全て洗い出し、HR Techサービスの新規導入や活用、社内制度の変更等を通して徹底的な効率化を図る サービスです。業務の棚卸とDX推進を通じてルーティン化したオペレーションを削減し、経営戦略やビジョン に沿った人材育成や社員一人ひとりが最大限事業にコミットできる環境を整える「攻めの人事」へと変貌さ せ、新たな企業成長の土壌・活力を醸成します。 COT for HR 
  5. 5. ヘルスケア関連事業 介護事業所とそこで働く介護スタッフ向けの、情報共有プラットフォームシステム。   「介護サービスのマニュアル」「ブランドごと、施設・事業所ごとの運営ルール」「入居者・利用者の生活情 報」など、事業所で働くためのあらゆる “ナレッジ・業務知識” をカンタン操作で一元管理できます。事業者 自身が主体的に管理・更新でき、ブラウザ上で全文検索、ワンタッチで多言語化対応することができます 。 介護の情報プラットフォーム「ケアナレ」 介護・福祉領域に特化したワークシェアの求人プラットフォーム。人材不足の介護業界に “ジョブシェア” “スキルシェア という新しい働き方を提示するサービスです。   介護事業者がさまざまな業務＝ジョブを切り出してスポット求人としてアプリに募集掲載し、スキマ時間を 活用して働きたい登録者が求人に応募し、マッチングすれば実際に業務実施となります。   介護のワークシェアアプリ「taskell」（タスケル） 日本人人材の採用マッチングから、事業所の新規開設やM&A、介護商品マーケティング支援、採用業務 アウトソーシング、外国人就労者受け入れ企業向け支援、IT活用支援など、介護・ヘルスケア領域で幅広 いコンサルティングサービスを提供いたします。   各種コンサルティング
  6. 6. ITソリューション事業 PMP®、PMI-ACP®の資格保有PMが在籍し、QCDを担保した開発が可能です。   また、インド・中国・ベトナムにオフショア拠点を所有しており、コストメリットやリードタイムメリットを発揮で きます。  おかげさまで、90％以上のクライアント様に初回から継続してお取引いただいております。   Webシステム・アプリ開発 特に医療・介護業界との取引実績が豊富にあります。   実現したいことが言語化できていなかったり、どうシステム化すればいいか分からないクライアント様に丁 寧に向き合いビジネスの方向性やイメージをカタチすることを得意としております。     コンサルティング業務、BPR支援 システム開発では珍しく、自社内でWebマーケティングも行っております。   中長期的な戦略に合わせて、SEO対策、Web広告運用、コンテンツマーケティングなど、最適なご支援を提 案させていただきます。   Webマーケティング支援

株式会社シオンは、グローバル人材とヘルスケア関連とHRソリューション事業を行なっている企業です。

