  1. 1. Conversation Tips
  2. 2. Tips • A conversation is not a speech! • Each person should ask questions and listen to their partner’s answer • Give details in your answer! • Share the speaking time! • Both people must speak equally
  3. 3. Types of Questions • Do not ask questions that can have a yes or no answer! • Ask many types of questions so your conversation will be better • Examples: • Who? What? When? Where? Why? • How? Could? Would? Have? Will?
  4. 4. Follow up questions • Listen to your partner’s answer and ask a follow up question • Example in red: • What is your favorite food? • My favorite food is pizza. • Why is that your favorite food?
  5. 5. Thoughtful Question • Thoughtful questions make you think more deeply about a topic. • Example in red: • How could this restaurant improve it’s pizza?

