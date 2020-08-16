Successfully reported this slideshow.
AIをやろうと思ったのに 覚えたのはネジ回しでした 〜と、ならないために〜 2020年5月16日 ALGYAN５周年IoT祭2020 株式会社グリーンノート 立石 彰
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 1 ニンゲンには 個性と能力差がある
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 2 「かんたんに作れます」
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 3 うわさで聞くには、なんか かんたんに作れそうですよね
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 4 かんたんに作れますよ！ 同じ型の3Dプリンタがあって、 じっくりきちんと条件出しすれば 丸１日で！
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 5 かんたんに作れますよ！ たくさんある穴のなかから 正しい穴を間違いなく選んで、 山ほどネジを止めれば！
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 6
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 7 かんたんに作れますよ！ たくさん余っている USBケーブルを切って 正しく電源をとりだせば！
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 8
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 9 AIをやりたい？
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 10 まずは3Dプリンタを用意して、 ネジを正しく止める練習をして、 USBケーブルの配線ができるように なってから出直しましょうね！
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 11 と、いう状況を変えたい
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 12 完成品も味気ない とはいうものの
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 13 ならば、つくろう
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 14 かんたんに、なんどでも
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 15 https://bit.ly/GreennoTube 動画 公開中
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 16 https://jetbot.algyan.biz ご購入 こちら
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 17 かんたんポイント その① ←ご購入 動画→
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 18 ←ご購入 動画→
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 19 ←ご購入 動画→
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 20 ←ご購入 動画→
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 21 ←ご購入 動画→
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 22 ←ご購入 動画→
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 23 ←ご購入 動画→
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 24 かんたんポイント その② ←ご購入 動画→
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 25 ←ご購入 動画→
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 26 かんたんポイント その③ ←ご購入 動画→
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 27 ←ご購入 動画→
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 28 カメラ専用端子あります ←ご購入 動画→
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 29 しかし、とても壊れやすい そもそも、何度も抜き差しするものじゃない ←ご購入 動画→
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 30 ほかにも工夫いろいろ ←ご購入 動画→
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 31 さて本日のイベントは ALGYAN５周年IoT祭2020 「リモート×計測・制御・AI」 ←ご購入 動画→
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 32 リモート要素ゼロ ←ご購入 動画→
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 33 開発してみたい方 心よりお待ちしております ←ご購入 動画→
2020/05/16 ©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved. 34 ご静聴ありがとうございました。 ←ご購入 動画→
©2020 Greennote Inc. All Right Reserved.2020/05/16 35
AIをやろうと思ったのに 覚えたのはネジ回しでした ~と、ならないために~

2020年5月16日に開催されたイベント「ALGYAN５周年IoT祭2020『リモート×計測・制御・AI』講演」の講演資料です。

Published in: Engineering
AIをやろうと思ったのに 覚えたのはネジ回しでした ~と、ならないために~

×