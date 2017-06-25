ΛΕΣΧΗ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑΣ Γ1 ΚΑΙ Γ2 2ΟΥ ΓΥΜΝΑΣΙΟΥ ΝΕΩΝ ΜΟΥΔΑΝΙΩΝ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΤΙΚΟ ΠΡΟΓΡΑΜΜΑ 2ου Γυμνασίου Νέων Μουδανιών Σχ.Έτος 2009-1...
    • μνημεια του τοπου μεσα απο το φακό 2009 10

    1. 1. ΛΕΣΧΗ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑΣ Γ1 ΚΑΙ Γ2 2ΟΥ ΓΥΜΝΑΣΙΟΥ ΝΕΩΝ ΜΟΥΔΑΝΙΩΝ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΤΙΚΟ ΠΡΟΓΡΑΜΜΑ 2ου Γυμνασίου Νέων Μουδανιών Σχ.Έτος 2009-10 «τα μνημεία του τόπου μέσα από το φακό» Υπεύθυνες καθηγήτριες: Ζάχου Ελένη Αναγνώστου Ελένη
    2. 2. Άξονες εργασίας Γενικές γνώσεις για τη φωτογραφία Ιστορία , τεχνική κλπ Πρακτική πάνω στη φωτογραφική τέχνη Λήψη , επεξεργασία, εκτύπωση, παρουσίαση
    3. 3. δραστηριότητες
    4. 4. Α ΜΕΡΟΣ ΕΙΣΑΓΩΓΗ ΕΙΔΗ ΨΗΦΙΑΚΩΝ ΜΗΧΑΝΩΝ ΑΓΟΡΑΖΩ ΨΗΦΙΑΚΉ….. ΦΑΚΟΙ ΑΠΛΑ ΜΑΘΗΜΑΤΑ ΕΙΔΗ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑΣ ΦΩΤΟΗΘΙΚΗ ΦΩΤΟ ΠΟΥ ΑΛΛΑΞΑΝ ΤΗΝ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΑ Β ΜΕΡΟΣ ΟΛΥΝΘΟΣ ΖΩΓΡΑΦΟΥ ΦΛΟΓΗΤΑ ΑΓΙΟΣ ΜΑΜΑΣ –ΠΟΤΙΔΑΙΑ
    5. 5. ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΤΙΚΟ ΠΡΟΓΡΑΜΜΑ.wmv
    6. 6. Η κατασκευή του Παρθενώνα
    7. 7. τέλος 

    ×