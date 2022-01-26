Successfully reported this slideshow.
The timeless appeal of a free standing wood burning stove

Jan. 26, 2022
remacdonald
At R.E. Macdonald we install fireplaces (gas and wood), including finishing and build custom kitchens.

The timeless appeal of a free standing wood burning stove

  1. 1. The Timeless Appeal Of A Free-Standing Wood Burning Stove Seeking a Free-Standing Wood Burning Stove in Langley or the surrounding areas? We can help! At R.E. MacDonald, we are thrilled to help our customers achieve the look and warmth they desire within their space. Regardless of the size of your home, our Fireplace Specialists are here to guide you in your purchase, introducing you to a wide-range of wood burning fireplace options to choose from. Whether considering contemporary, leaning towards traditional – or anything in-between, our selection of wood burning fireplaces in Langley is endless, as are the energy efficiencies and log arrangement options! Wood Fireplaces – Choosing Between Masonry or Zero Clearance Masonry or zero clearance are the most common fireplace styles to choose from – and provide different looks you will want to consider. Masonry Fireplace is a brick structure, usually built into a home during construction with a brick chimney, which is a traditional wood-burning fireplace.
  2. 2. Zero Clearance Fireplace are pre-manufactured fireplaces that can be installed almost directly against combustible materials like wood, walls, or panelling. It can be framed into your home during construction, or at a later time. A Fireplace Insert is a sealed box that is placed (inserted) into an existing masonry fireplace. As a result, the old inefficient wood fireplace is upgraded to a new high-efficiency fireplace that will produce more heat and use less fuel. It is an excellent way to save on costs, while still improving upon the style and look you want to achieve. The Nostalgic Smell of a Wood Burning Fireplace They say smell is one of the biggest prompters of memories, and a wood burning fireplace truly has a distinct and nostalgic scent. Whether you grew up with a wood burning fireplace, or love the idea of creating new ones with your loved ones, R.E. MacDonald would love to be your chosen supplier to help (re)create this for you and have many styles to choose from to harmonize your memories and style beautifully. Choosing Between Heat and Style Although you don’t necessarily have to truly choose one or the other, when it comes to a wood burning stove – you need to be aware or the size of your room and what role your wood burning fireplace is going to play as a heat source. The most common options, when it comes to today’s wood fireplaces, are either catalytic or non-catalytic. Both are highly effective in heating your home but offer differing performance options we would love to discuss with you. As we move into fall, we are proud to highlight the Blaze King King 40 and Princess 32 Stoves this month at our Langley location, which is an amazing option for families seeking to heat their homes. As noted on their website: “At 81% efficiency the King is the most efficient wood stove in the world. This allows you to get the most heat out of your wood to reduce your heating costs. The King has the largest and deepest firebox of any stove on the market and is for
  3. 3. serious wood burners. This stove is great for families who live in colder climates, have larger homes or need heat for longer periods of time.” “The Princess 32 has a large 2.9 cu.ft. firebox and has a thermostat to automatically control the heat output (no electricity required). With emissions of 0.4 g/h, as listed by the EPA, the Princess 32 sets a world beating standard for the cleanest emissions of any stove of its size. Choose from different pedestal and door options to customize your Princess.” If you are seeking a wood burning stove, we would love to help you find the perfect one. Regardless of its purpose for your space, we are sure to have exactly what you’ve been seeking and look forward to introducing you to our family of fireplaces that will enhance your home for years to come! Source: https://www.remacdonald.com/blog-posts/the-timeless-appeal-of-a- free-standing-wood-burning-stove/

