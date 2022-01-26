Successfully reported this slideshow.
Order your outdoor heater or fireplace in langley online

Jan. 26, 2022
At R.E. Macdonald we install fireplaces (gas and wood), including finishing and build custom kitchens. So whether your goal is to refresh the look of your home and make it feel warmer with a new fireplace or cook your favourite foods with your family in your backyard kitchen, we can help.

  1. 1. Order Your Outdoor Heater or Fireplace in Langley Online! Ready to turn your winter into a warm and cozy wonder land? You can now do so from the comfort of your home, with orders for all of our outdoor products – including an outside heater or fireplace in Langley, all available online! Our Outdoor Products Include… • BBQ n’ Grills • Patio Heaters • Patio Tables • …and more
  2. 2. Order Your Outdoor Heater or Fireplace in Langley Online Whether you are seeking an outdoor heater or fireplace in Langley or the surrounding communities, RE MacDonald can help. We have been providing our customers with outdoor heating options, as well as BBQs, fireplaces and stones for over four decades. We are excited to continue to expand our products and services for your exterior space needs, and your personal comfort and lifestyle. Online Service Bookings for Fireplace Maintenance For those who prefer to manage their fireplace services without payment contact – you can also book your visit online. Some of our online services include… • Outdoor Kitchen • BBQs • Fire Tables • Electric Fireplaces • Site Visits • Fireplace Service • Outdoor Heater or Fireplace in Langley: Doorstep Delivery As our community’s needs change – so too do our services. Doorstep delivery is just one of the ways we have enhanced our customer care, helping bring the warmth of our products right to your doorstep. Curious what your outdoor fireplace installations in Langley – or the surrounding communities – would cost? Receive a FREE QUOTE and allow us to assist you with your new fireplace, heater or outdoor kitchen.
  3. 3. Of course, all of our customers are always welcome at our storefront location too. We have over 5,000 square feet to openly display our products. And with a showroom that large, there is lots of distance between shoppers to browse comfortably. We are conveniently located at the corner of 248th and the Fraser Highway, serving the communities of Langley, Abbotsford, Aldergrove, South Surrey, White Rock, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge and Mission. We are open and ready to serve you, and look forward to doing so in any way that is most convenient and comfortable to you! Also – don’t forget to Sign Up HERE to stay informed about our promotions. Source: https://www.remacdonald.com/blog-posts/order-your-outdoor- heater-or-fireplace-in-langley-online/

