Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Freestanding stoves – the perfect addition for your small space

Jan. 26, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Design

remacdonald
At R.E. Macdonald we install fireplaces (gas and wood), including finishing and build custom kitchens. So whether your goal is to refresh the look of your home and make it feel warmer with a new fireplace or cook your favourite foods with your family in your backyard kitchen, we can help.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Diane: A Signature Life Diane von Furstenberg
(4/5)
Free
The Towering World of Jimmy Choo: A Glamorous Story of Power, Profits, and the Pursuit of the Perfect Shoe Lauren Goldstein Crowe
(4/5)
Free
Lessons from Madame Chic: 20 Stylish Secrets I Learned While Living in Paris Jennifer L. Scott
(4/5)
Free
Women From the Ankle Down: The Story of Shoes and How They Define Us Rachelle Bergstein
(4.5/5)
Free
The Essence of Style: How the French Invented High Fashion, Fine Food, Chic Cafes, Style, Sophistication, and Glamour Joan DeJean
(4.5/5)
Free
The Little Black Book of Style Nina Garcia
(4/5)
Free
Dreaming of Dior: Every Dress Tells a Story Charlotte Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Empress of Fashion: A Life of Diana Vreeland Amanda Mackenzie Stuart
(3.5/5)
Free
The Style Strategy: A Less-Is-More Approach to Staying Chic and Shopping Smart Nina Garcia
(4/5)
Free
My Mother's Wedding Dress: The Life and Afterlife of Clothes Justine Picardie
(3.5/5)
Free
Gunn's Golden Rules: Life's Little Lessons for Making It Work Tim Gunn
(4/5)
Free
Style Clinic: How to Look Fabulous All the Time, at Any Age, for Any Occasion Paula Reed
(3/5)
Free
Tim Gunn's Fashion Bible: The Fascinating History of Everything in Your Closet Tim Gunn
(4/5)
Free
The Style Checklist: The Ultimate Wardrobe Essentials for You Lloyd Boston
(3.5/5)
Free
Effortless Style June Ambrose
(3.5/5)
Free
The One Hundred: A Guide to the Pieces Every Stylish Woman Must Own Nina Garcia
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Move Your Stuff, Change Your Life: How to Use Feng Shui to Get Love, Money, Respect, and Happiness Karen Rauch Carter
(4.5/5)
Free
Mademoiselle: Coco Chanel and the Pulse of History Rhonda Garelick
(5/5)
Free
Love the Home You Have: Simple Ways to…Embrace Your Style *Get Organized *Delight in Where You Are Melissa Michaels
(4/5)
Free
Sacred Space: Clearing and Enhancing the Energy of Your Home Denise Linn
(5/5)
Free
Brilliance and Fire: A Biography of Diamonds Rachelle Bergstein
(0/5)
Free
Two-Dimensional Man Paul Sahre
(0/5)
Free
Creating Things That Matter: The Art and Science of Innovations That Last David Edwards
(4.5/5)
Free
Design Thinking For Dummies: A Wiley Brand Christian Muller-Roterberg
(4/5)
Free
House of Versace: The Untold Story of Genius, Murder, and Survival Deborah Ball
(4/5)
Free
Stoned: Jewelry, Obsession, and How Desire Shapes the World Aja Raden
(4.5/5)
Free
The Steal Like an Artist Audio Trilogy: How to Be Creative, Show Your Work, and Keep Going Austin Kleon
(5/5)
Free
Cozy Minimalist Home: More Style, Less Stuff Myquillyn Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Shikake: The Japanese Art of Shaping Behavior Through Design Naohiro Matsumura
(3/5)
Free
The Golden Thread: How Fabric Changed History Kassia St Clair
(4.5/5)
Free
Enchanted Objects: Design, Human Desire, and the Internet of Things David Rose
(0/5)
Free
Google Adwords Blueprint: The Essential Guide to Google Adwords and Analytics. PPC Advertising and Search Engine Optimization That Could Help Reach More Customers and Grow Your Business Corine Abbey
(4.5/5)
Free

Freestanding stoves – the perfect addition for your small space

  1. 1. Freestanding Stoves – The Perfect Addition For Your Small Space Whether you’re seeking the clean lines and modern design of our compact Jøtul GF 160 DV IPI – which comes in a spectacular three-sided fire view in matte black or white enamel, or you prefer a more traditional model such as our Enviro Westport Cast Iron Natural Gas Stove; our Free Standing Stoves in Langley deliver on style and price as needed, and are the perfect addition for any small space. Our natural gas stoves– such as the Valor Portrait President Freestanding, is one of our biggest sellers, providing classic lines in a small cast iron body, remarkable control, and a great flame.
  2. 2. This freestanding stove offers the perfect upgrade to any home, extending only 13” in depth and allowing for plenty of space leftover. Increase the Comfort of Your Space with a Freestanding Stove With summer coming to a close, many of us across the Lower Mainland are gearing up for the fall ahead. And one way to do so – is with a fireplace home upgrade! Not only can this improve the value of your home if you’re thinking of selling in the coming months, but it can also improve the warmth and ambiance of your home for daily use as you see fit. The glowing warmth of a fire is always a welcome sight, and as the summer heat fades to fall drizzle, you will be glad you made the choice to add a fireplace to your Langley space. Real Wood Burning Stoves for Your Abbotsford Home There is nothing more intoxicating than the crackle of a wood burning stove, which is something R.E. Macdonald offers in our Regency Classic wood burning stove design. This small stove provides a timeless appeal and produces heat for a single living area with up to 8 hours of burn time and 75 % efficiency, quickly turning your basement, living room, bedroom – or any other room in your home, into a quaint, comfort-ready space.
  3. 3. Are you ready for a freestanding stove for your small space? If so, we offer no obligation free estimates in all our designs, including: Wood, Gas & Pellet Free Standing Stoves, which we will have installed by one of our experts at your convenience! Source: https://www.remacdonald.com/blog-posts/freestanding-stoves-the- perfect-addition-for-your-small-space/

×