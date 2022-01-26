Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fortis bc gas fireplace rebates have doubled – buy now to save big!

Jan. 26, 2022
At R.E. Macdonald we install fireplaces (gas and wood), including finishing and build custom kitchens. So whether your goal is to refresh the look of your home and make it feel warmer with a new fireplace or cook your favourite foods with your family in your backyard kitchen, we can help.

Fortis bc gas fireplace rebates have doubled – buy now to save big!

  1. 1. Fortis BC Gas Fireplace Rebates Have DOUBLED – Buy Now to Save Big! Add comfort to your living space and update the look of your home with gas fireplace insert, while also saving money to do so! From now through December 31st 2020, consumers can register for a Promo Code as Fortis BC is doubling their rebate for Enerchoice gas fireplaces, inserts or stoves from $300 to $600 – exceptions apply. *All installations and invoices must be completed between October 1st, 2020 and March 31st, 2021. Simply choose the style you want via our extensive list of Gas Insert, which includes: • Large Fireplace Inserts • Medium Fireplace Inserts • Small fireplace inserts
  2. 2. FortisBC Natural Gas Fireplace Rebate Further Explained If you have been considering investing in a fireplace this fall, then now is an excellent time to do so with the added financial assistance of a Fortis BC rebate. To access these double rebates and the insulation bonus, customers must: · Register for a promo code* between October 1 and December 31, 2020. · Have their upgrades installed and invoice dated between October 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. · Submit their application within six months of the invoice date. Details on the double rebates and a link for customers to register for a promo code* are available online at fortisbc.com/doublerebate*, as well as on all applicable Home Renovation Rebate Program webpages. Some of the Upgrade Requirements Include… • The EnerChoice rated, free-standing stove, fireplace or insert you purchase must be on the eligible model list as not all EnerChoice models qualify for a rebate – so be sure to check in advance. • Fireplaces must be used for heating interior spaces; outdoor fireplace installations are not eligible for a rebate. • Any number of fireplaces may be installed in the home and qualify for a rebate – so add one to each room if you like. At RE MacDonald, we are proud to offer our customers Fireplace Inserts & Freestanding Stoves in Gas and Wood, BBQ’s, Fire Pit Tables, Natural Stones, as well as Outdoor Built-in Kitchens. We service areas that include but are not limited to Langley, Abbotsford, (Fraser Valley), Aldergrove, South Surrey, White Rock, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge and Mission, and look forward to serving you! Book Your Consultation Today
  3. 3. Source: https://www.remacdonald.com/blog-posts/fortis-bc-gas-fireplace- rebates-have-doubled-buy-now-to-save-big/

