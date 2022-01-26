Successfully reported this slideshow.
Creating an inviting outdoor space with a gas fireplace

Jan. 26, 2022
At R.E. Macdonald we install fireplaces (gas and wood), including finishing and build custom kitchens. So whether your goal is to refresh the look of your home and make it feel warmer with a new fireplace or cook your favourite foods with your family in your backyard kitchen, we can help.

Creating an inviting outdoor space with a gas fireplace

  1. 1. Creating an Inviting Outdoor Space with a Gas Fireplace Have you always wanted to create an outdoor space that could enhance your home, while also providing a relaxing area that was equal parts calming and rejuvenating? Allow our 5000 square foot showroom at R.E. MacDonald help you make that a reality! Whether you’re looking for Freestanding Stoves in either gas or wood, zero clearance fireplaces or fireplace inserts – and so much more, we can help. Here are some tips to assist you in making your decision… Uncovering the Purpose of Your Fireplace Choosing an outdoor fireplace for your Abbotsford farm, your White Rock townhouse – or any community in-between, means taking into consideration the purpose of your fireplace. Some of which may include: • Creating an outdoor living room • Enhancing your backyard for entertainment • Providing warmth or cooking options • …or even seeking to upgrade your outdoor space as an added selling feature to improve the value of your home
  2. 2. There are a wide-range of reasons people seek to purchase an outdoor fireplace for their property, and it is essential to understand the why’s so we can help you facilitate the how’s. Choosing Between a Gas or Wood-Burning Fireplace Other considerations when choosing your fireplace in the Fraser Valley include whether you want a gas fireplace or a wood-burning fireplace. Both deliver a different look and feel for your outdoor space, keeping in mind the fire restrictions in some areas during the summer. If you are more inclined to be using your fireplace over the colder seasons, then perhaps the crackling of an outdoor wood fire is more your preference and the ideal fit. All things worth taking into consideration. Deciding on a Fireplace that Suits Your Lifestyle and Home Design Whether you have a sprawling Chilliwack piece of property or a compact South Surrey space – choosing a fireplace that suits your lifestyle and home design are also factors to consider. From traditional to contemporary, multi-functional to mirroring your home’s stonework or brick design – the size and aesthetic of your fireplace can be customized to suit your needs and desired outcome.
  3. 3. When it comes to fireplaces – we deliver on price and product for homeowners across the Lower Mainland. Serving Langley, Abbotsford, Aldergrove, South Surrey, White Rock, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge and Mission, we are conveniently located at the corner of 248th and the Fraser Highway. We have been delivering on all our customers fireplace needs for over 40 years, and would love to show you what we have in store that will suit your lifestyle and budget, while enhancing your backyard beautifully! Source: https://www.remacdonald.com/blog-posts/creating-an-inviting- outdoor-space-with-a-gas-fireplace/

