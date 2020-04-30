Lindisfarne 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A reminder of yesterday’s work…
Our monk cowers in the long marram grass, in the dunes and watches the strangers gather on the beach.
The men looked unlike any men he’d seen before.
We asked you to describe what he saw
“terrifying armour and weapons … glistened in the sun” “I feared that an army of murderous giants had come to our shores” ...
“dark hearts” “Great swords hung from their leather belts and strange furs hung from their shoulders” “These were no trave...
“evil had been drawn on their body” “curious symbols and animals painted on their skin” “They looked like the markings of ...
“ungodly savages” “Fearsome men with painted faces” “the markings of the devil himself” “they beat their shields, pounding...
Task 1: Go back and read through the sentences sent by children once more. This time, write down words, phrases or ideas t...
Choose one of your sentences from yesterday and improve it. -look for opportunities for making your descriptions more powe...
Good writers create an atmosphere. They convey emotions by describing what somebody does and how their body reacts. We wan...
Read this paragraph. What are the clues that he is in a state of terror? “I cowered behind the marram grass, fearful that ...
Task 3: Create a bank of words, phrases or sentences that will convey the fear and terror of the monk. How will you show t...
Tomorrow you will write your account from the viewpoint of the monk. The monk does not know who these people are, so can’t...
We will also need a word bank of adjectives to describe the men Task 5: Thesaurus work Here are a few to get you started. ...
In the year 793 the Holy Island of Lindisfarne was raided by Vikings
It was one of the first Viking raids in our land
The monk is collecting shellfish for food.
Although, he has seen passing trading ships, he has never seen Viking boats.
We asked you to describe what would he have thought was appearing in the mists, as he stood on the sands. Here are some of...
The huge object looked like the devils snake rising from the waves. It had red bleeding eyes on its green powerful face. …...
I saw a huge serpent -like creature looming towards me from the mist. It had a long snake-like tongue and piercing red eye...
From beneath the waves, parting the mists, the neck of a demonic serpent rose. … god had sent down this peculiar creature ...
Beating drums … the rhythm of death itself… The sounds of strange voices and strange tongues drifted with the mist. Repeti...
The huge object looked like the devils snake rising from the waves. It had red bleeding eyes on its green powerful face. …...
I saw a huge serpent -like creature looming towards me from the mist. It had a long snake-like tongue and piercing red eye...
From beneath the waves, parting the mists, the neck of a demonic serpent rose. … god had sent down this peculiar creature ...
Beating drums … the rhythm of death itself… The sounds of strange voices and strange tongues drifted with the mist. Repeti...
As the ship nears, the monk drops his basket and runs to hide in the dunes.
Saxon men cut their hair very simply and looked very similar.
These men had hair shaped and shaved in strange ways.
Even their beards were shaped. Some wore beads in their hair and beard.
The strangers were very tall compared to the average Saxon.
They wore strange clothes and the furs of animals on their shoulders.
They carried swords, war axes and shields.
Use powerful and inventive language to describe these strangers. Go back and play the previous slides to remind you of the...
Vikings very often had tattoos.
Vikings very often had tattoos. Saxons did not tattoo themselves.
The monk would never have seen tattoos. He would not have a word to describe them.
Task 3: Draft phrases and sentences that the monk would have used to describe the tattoos on the skin of the starngers.
Don’t forget to send your work to us.
Lindisfarne 3
Lindisfarne 3
Lindisfarne 3
Lindisfarne 3
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lindisfarne 3

41 views

Published on

d3

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lindisfarne 3

  1. 1. A reminder of yesterday’s work…
  2. 2. Our monk cowers in the long marram grass, in the dunes and watches the strangers gather on the beach.
  3. 3. The men looked unlike any men he’d seen before.
  4. 4. We asked you to describe what he saw
  5. 5. “terrifying armour and weapons … glistened in the sun” “I feared that an army of murderous giants had come to our shores” “This clan of humans wore wild animals on their shoulders” “they wore the skins of animals like trophies around their necks”
  6. 6. “dark hearts” “Great swords hung from their leather belts and strange furs hung from their shoulders” “These were no travellers or merchants… they were men of war”
  7. 7. “evil had been drawn on their body” “curious symbols and animals painted on their skin” “They looked like the markings of the devil himself”
  8. 8. “ungodly savages” “Fearsome men with painted faces” “the markings of the devil himself” “they beat their shields, pounding an unholy rhythm of war”
  9. 9. Task 1: Go back and read through the sentences sent by children once more. This time, write down words, phrases or ideas that you think that you could use or be inspired by when you write later in the week.
  10. 10. Choose one of your sentences from yesterday and improve it. -look for opportunities for making your descriptions more powerful. Task 2:
  11. 11. Good writers create an atmosphere. They convey emotions by describing what somebody does and how their body reacts. We want to build an atmosphere of terror
  12. 12. Read this paragraph. What are the clues that he is in a state of terror? “I cowered behind the marram grass, fearful that the smallest of movements would reveal my presence. Despite the morning chill, I could feel small beads of sweat gathering on my forehead. I cradled the cross around my neck and drew it closer to my beating heart.”
  13. 13. Task 3: Create a bank of words, phrases or sentences that will convey the fear and terror of the monk. How will you show that he is so afraid? Don’t worry about creating a full paragraph – try to jot down as many ideas as possible.
  14. 14. Tomorrow you will write your account from the viewpoint of the monk. The monk does not know who these people are, so can’t use the word “Vikings”. Task 4: Thesaurus work We need a bank of nouns to refer to the men. Here are a few to get you started. Use wordhippo.com to develop your own word bank invader heathen barbarian
  15. 15. We will also need a word bank of adjectives to describe the men Task 5: Thesaurus work Here are a few to get you started. Use wordhippo.com to develop your own word bank. intimidating fearsome Godless merciless
  16. 16. In the year 793 the Holy Island of Lindisfarne was raided by Vikings
  17. 17. It was one of the first Viking raids in our land
  18. 18. The monk is collecting shellfish for food.
  19. 19. Although, he has seen passing trading ships, he has never seen Viking boats.
  20. 20. We asked you to describe what would he have thought was appearing in the mists, as he stood on the sands. Here are some of your ideas…
  21. 21. The huge object looked like the devils snake rising from the waves. It had red bleeding eyes on its green powerful face. …a strange mysterious and dark shape in the sea mist In the distance I saw a hideous creature coming towards me. The creature was huge and loathsome, like a fierce, fiery, frightening dragon.
  22. 22. I saw a huge serpent -like creature looming towards me from the mist. It had a long snake-like tongue and piercing red eyes as if it was a demon. …my eyes were transfixed… The huge object looked like the devils snake rising from the waves. It had red bleeding eyes…
  23. 23. From beneath the waves, parting the mists, the neck of a demonic serpent rose. … god had sent down this peculiar creature to savage us. The wrath of God was upon us. What sins had we committed to anger him?
  24. 24. Beating drums … the rhythm of death itself… The sounds of strange voices and strange tongues drifted with the mist. Repetitive, insistent pounding of drums I saw that it was no demon
  25. 25. The huge object looked like the devils snake rising from the waves. It had red bleeding eyes on its green powerful face. …a strange mysterious and dark shape in the sea mist In the distance I saw a hideous creature coming towards me. The creature was huge and loathsome, like a fierce, fiery, frightening dragon.
  26. 26. I saw a huge serpent -like creature looming towards me from the mist. It had a long snake-like tongue and piercing red eyes as if it was a demon. …my eyes were transfixed… The huge object looked like the devils snake rising from the waves. It had red bleeding eyes…
  27. 27. From beneath the waves, parting the mists, the neck of a demonic serpent rose. … god had sent down this peculiar creature to savage us. The wrath of God was upon us. What sins had we committed to anger him?
  28. 28. Beating drums … the rhythm of death itself… The sounds of strange voices and strange tongues drifted with the mist. Repetitive, insistent pounding of drums I saw that it was no demon
  29. 29. As the ship nears, the monk drops his basket and runs to hide in the dunes.
  30. 30. Saxon men cut their hair very simply and looked very similar.
  31. 31. These men had hair shaped and shaved in strange ways.
  32. 32. Even their beards were shaped. Some wore beads in their hair and beard.
  33. 33. The strangers were very tall compared to the average Saxon.
  34. 34. They wore strange clothes and the furs of animals on their shoulders.
  35. 35. They carried swords, war axes and shields.
  36. 36. Use powerful and inventive language to describe these strangers. Go back and play the previous slides to remind you of the things that the Saxon monk would have noticed. Your description should convey their terrifying appearance. Task 2:
  37. 37. Vikings very often had tattoos.
  38. 38. Vikings very often had tattoos. Saxons did not tattoo themselves.
  39. 39. The monk would never have seen tattoos. He would not have a word to describe them.
  40. 40. Task 3: Draft phrases and sentences that the monk would have used to describe the tattoos on the skin of the starngers.
  41. 41. Don’t forget to send your work to us.

×