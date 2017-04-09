Market Economy Yujing Chen
How to use SMART Target learner: Grade 5&6 First: I will explain the definition of human resource, natural resource and ca...
Human resources Human resources are the people who make up the workforce of an organization, business sector, or economy
Human resources For example Human resources: Taxi Driver, Waiter, accountant Non Human resources: Jewels, Computers, Cloth...
Natural Resources These things include water (seas and fresh water), land, soils, rocks, forests (vegetation), animals (in...
Natural Resources EXAMPLE OF NATURAL RESOURCES ● Birds ● Ferns ● Trees ● Fruits ● Natural gas
Capital Resources Capital resources are goods produced and used to make other goods and services. Basic categories of capi...
Capital Resources ● Manufacturing machinery: Manufacturing machinery can be used to produce goods for a long period (sever...
Quiz I would like to use SMART to test my student. Which of following is human resource? A: Computers B: Waiter C: Birds C...
Demand and supply Demand refers to how much (quantity) of a product or service is desired by buyers. The quantity demanded...
Reources： http://www.investopedia.com/university/economics/economics3.asp http://www.eschooltoday.com/natural-resources/wh...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

4.1Assignment - Web Searches and Smartboards

4 views

Published on

4.1Assignment - Web Searches and Smartboards

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
4
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

4.1Assignment - Web Searches and Smartboards

  1. 1. Market Economy Yujing Chen
  2. 2. How to use SMART Target learner: Grade 5&6 First: I will explain the definition of human resource, natural resource and capital resource. Then I will use SMART to test my students , make sure they understand those words. https://www.slideshare.net/juselig/elementary-economics-3 http://express.smarttech.com/?url=http://exchangedownloads.smarttech.com /public/content/8d/8da8e47f-092d-44fc-b683-bb20c60d573b/Market%20Econ omy%20SB%20Lesson%20Plan%20%20Final%20.notebook#
  3. 3. Human resources Human resources are the people who make up the workforce of an organization, business sector, or economy
  4. 4. Human resources For example Human resources: Taxi Driver, Waiter, accountant Non Human resources: Jewels, Computers, Clothing
  5. 5. Natural Resources These things include water (seas and fresh water), land, soils, rocks, forests (vegetation), animals (including fish), fossil fuels and minerals. They are called Natural Resources and are the basis of life on earth.
  6. 6. Natural Resources EXAMPLE OF NATURAL RESOURCES ● Birds ● Ferns ● Trees ● Fruits ● Natural gas
  7. 7. Capital Resources Capital resources are goods produced and used to make other goods and services. Basic categories of capital resources include tools, equipment, buildings, and machinery.
  8. 8. Capital Resources ● Manufacturing machinery: Manufacturing machinery can be used to produce goods for a long period (several years) provided it is well maintained and serviced. ● Land: Land is a long servicing source of natural resources. ● Power Generators: A power generator is needed in keeping the goods producing machines working.
  9. 9. Quiz I would like to use SMART to test my student. Which of following is human resource? A: Computers B: Waiter C: Birds Choose which of following belong to capital resources? Land / Natural gas/Clothing/Power Generators/Fruits
  10. 10. Demand and supply Demand refers to how much (quantity) of a product or service is desired by buyers. The quantity demanded is the amount of a product people are willing to buy at a certain price; the relationship between price and quantity demanded is known as the demand relationship. Supply represents how much the market can offer. I will use SMART <Market Schedule for Cups of Lemonade> to explain to my students. Because it use flash video better educated my students.
  11. 11. Reources： http://www.investopedia.com/university/economics/economics3.asp http://www.eschooltoday.com/natural-resources/what-is-a-natural-resource.html https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_resources https://www.slideshare.net/juselig/elementary-economics-3 http://express.smarttech.com/?url=http://exchangedownloads.smarttech.com /public/content/8d/8da8e47f-092d-44fc-b683-bb20c60d573b/Market%20Econ omy%20SB%20Lesson%20Plan%20%20Final%20.notebook#

×